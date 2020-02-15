|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Pittsburgh
|
|
19:44
|
|
+3
|
Trey McGowens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Au'Diese Toney
|
3-0
|
19:28
|
|
+2
|
Wabissa Bede made dunk, assist by P.J. Horne
|
3-2
|
19:12
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Terrell Brown
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Turnover on Terrell Brown
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown
|
|
18:31
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Brown made jump shot
|
5-2
|
18:05
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Virginia Tech
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Terrell Brown missed jump shot
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
17:28
|
|
+1
|
Landers Nolley II made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-3
|
17:15
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney missed jump shot
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II
|
|
17:07
|
|
+2
|
Tyrece Radford made dunk, assist by Landers Nolley II
|
5-5
|
16:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Wabissa Bede
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed layup, blocked by P.J. Horne
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on P.J. Horne
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tyrece Radford
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Trey McGowens missed jump shot
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede
|
|
15:36
|
|
+2
|
Tyrece Radford made layup, assist by Wabissa Bede
|
5-7
|
15:02
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Au'Diese Toney, stolen by Landers Nolley II
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
|
|
14:19
|
|
+3
|
Justin Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Murphy
|
8-7
|
13:59
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Virginia Tech
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nahiem Alleyne, stolen by Ryan Murphy
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ryan Murphy, stolen by Landers Nolley II
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor missed layup, blocked by Ryan Murphy
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyrece Radford
|
|
13:17
|
|
+1
|
Au'Diese Toney made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-7
|
13:17
|
|
+1
|
Au'Diese Toney made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-7
|
12:58
|
|
+3
|
Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford
|
10-10
|
12:33
|
|
+3
|
Trey McGowens made 3-pt. jump shot
|
13-10
|
12:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Landers Nolley II, stolen by Au'Diese Toney
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney missed layup
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II
|
|
12:12
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II
|
13-13
|
11:50
|
|
|
Trey McGowens missed layup, blocked by John Ojiako
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor
|
|
11:38
|
|
+3
|
Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II
|
13-16
|
11:10
|
|
|
Terrell Brown missed jump shot
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Landers Nolley II
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins
|
|
10:11
|
|
+2
|
P.J. Horne made jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford
|
13-18
|
9:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Hunter Cattoor
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:52
|
|
+1
|
Au'Diese Toney made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-18
|
9:31
|
|
+2
|
Nahiem Alleyne made jump shot
|
14-20
|
9:03
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Justin Champagnie
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Turnover on Justin Champagnie
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins
|
|
8:26
|
|
+3
|
P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede
|
14-23
|
8:17
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Ryan Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
|
|
7:38
|
|
+2
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made layup, assist by Trey McGowens
|
16-23
|
7:20
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wilkins
|
16-26
|
6:38
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by Jalen Cone
|
|
6:26
|
|
+2
|
Tyrece Radford made layup, assist by Isaiah Wilkins
|
16-28
|
6:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on P.J. Horne
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Ojiako
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Nahiem Alleyne
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Ojiako
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Trey McGowens missed layup
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed layup
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney missed layup
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II missed jump shot
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by John Ojiako
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford missed layup, blocked by Justin Champagnie
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Ojiako
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney
|
|
3:46
|
|
+2
|
Landers Nolley II made layup
|
16-30
|
3:45
|
|
|
Ryan Murphy missed jump shot
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:28
|
|
+2
|
Au'Diese Toney made layup, assist by Trey McGowens
|
18-30
|
3:10
|
|
+2
|
John Ojiako made dunk, assist by Wabissa Bede
|
18-32
|
2:45
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney missed jump shot
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Gerald Drumgoole Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Ojiako
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Wabissa Bede
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:50
|
|
+1
|
Trey McGowens made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-32
|
1:50
|
|
+1
|
Trey McGowens made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-32
|
1:35
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II missed jump shot
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Ojiako
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II missed jump shot
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on John Ojiako
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
58.0
|
|
+1
|
Justin Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-32
|
43.0
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie
|
|
34.0
|
|
+2
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made layup, assist by Trey McGowens
|
23-32
|
0.0
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Virginia Tech
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|