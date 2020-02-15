PITT
VATECH

Horne's career night carries Virginia Tech past Pittsburgh

  • AP
  • Feb 15, 2020

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) P.J. Horne scored a career-high 18 points to lift Virginia Tech to a 67-57 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Horne hit 6 of 9 from the floor, including a career-high four 3-pointers for the Hokies (15-10, 6-8 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Jalen Cone added 12 points and four 3-pointers for Virginia Tech, which hit 12 3-pointers in the game.

Au'Diese Toney and Justin Champignie scored 12 points each to lead the Panthers (15-11, 6-9), who lost for the fifth time in the past seven games.

Horne, who came into the game averaging 7.1 points per game, made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions in the final 3:30 to help the Hokies hold off the Panthers. Virginia Tech led by as many as 19 in the second half before Pittsburgh cut the lead to 59-53 on a layup by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly with 3:21 remaining.

Horne, though, hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 3:06 to go to push the Tech lead to 62-53, and after another Coulibaly layup with 2:51 remaining, Horne connected again, hitting a 3-pointer from the same spot to give the Hokies a 65-55 lead. Pittsburgh got no closer.

Xavier Johnson finished with 11 points for Pittsburgh, which shot just 35% (21 of 60) in losing its fifth straight road game.

BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh: Securing an NCAA Tournament berth is probably a bit much to ask of this young squad, but an NIT bid is certainly an attainable goal. However, the Panthers need to find a cure for their first-half woes, particularly on the road. Pittsburgh entered the game shooting 32.4% in the first half of its previous five road games (four losses) and continued the trend Saturday, shooting 26.9% in the first half in falling to the Hokies.

Virginia Tech: A week off certainly did wonders for the Hokies, who desperately needed a win after dropping five straight games. Like the Panthers, the Hokies probably aren't going to make the NCAA field unless they can make some noise in a brutal upcoming stretch. Tech plays Miami on Wednesday, then takes on Duke (road), Virginia (home) and Louisville (road).

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: The Panthers play at Florida State on Tuesday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies host Miami on Wednesday.

1st Half
PITT Panthers 23
VATECH Hokies 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pittsburgh  
19:44 +3 Trey McGowens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Au'Diese Toney 3-0
19:28 +2 Wabissa Bede made dunk, assist by P.J. Horne 3-2
19:12   Offensive foul on Terrell Brown  
19:12   Turnover on Terrell Brown  
18:48   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
18:31 +2 Terrell Brown made jump shot 5-2
18:05   Jumpball received by Virginia Tech  
17:59   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
17:45   Terrell Brown missed jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
17:28   Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson  
17:28   Landers Nolley II missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:28 +1 Landers Nolley II made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-3
17:15   Au'Diese Toney missed jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
17:07 +2 Tyrece Radford made dunk, assist by Landers Nolley II 5-5
16:42   Personal foul on Wabissa Bede  
16:31   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed layup, blocked by P.J. Horne  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
16:13   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
16:08   Shooting foul on P.J. Horne  
16:08   Au'Diese Toney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:08   Au'Diese Toney missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
15:54   Lost ball turnover on Tyrece Radford  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:42   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
15:36 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup, assist by Wabissa Bede 5-7
15:02   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:00   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
14:42   Lost ball turnover on Au'Diese Toney, stolen by Landers Nolley II  
14:42   Personal foul on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
14:40   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
14:19 +3 Justin Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Murphy 8-7
13:59   Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:57   Offensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
13:48   Lost ball turnover on Nahiem Alleyne, stolen by Ryan Murphy  
13:34   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Murphy, stolen by Landers Nolley II  
13:21   Hunter Cattoor missed layup, blocked by Ryan Murphy  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
13:19   Shooting foul on Tyrece Radford  
13:17 +1 Au'Diese Toney made 1st of 2 free throws 9-7
13:17 +1 Au'Diese Toney made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-7
12:58 +3 Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 10-10
12:33 +3 Trey McGowens made 3-pt. jump shot 13-10
12:26   Bad pass turnover on Landers Nolley II, stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
12:17   Au'Diese Toney missed layup  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
12:12 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 13-13
11:50   Trey McGowens missed layup, blocked by John Ojiako  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
11:38 +3 Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 13-16
11:10   Terrell Brown missed jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
10:58   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
10:51   Personal foul on Landers Nolley II  
10:51   Commercial timeout called  
10:35   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
10:11 +2 P.J. Horne made jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 13-18
9:52   Shooting foul on Hunter Cattoor  
9:52   Au'Diese Toney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:52 +1 Au'Diese Toney made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-18
9:31 +2 Nahiem Alleyne made jump shot 14-20
9:03   Offensive foul on Justin Champagnie  
9:03   Turnover on Justin Champagnie  
8:45   Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
8:34   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
8:26 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 14-23
8:17   30-second timeout called  
8:17   Commercial timeout called  
7:55   Ryan Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
7:38 +2 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made layup, assist by Trey McGowens 16-23
7:20 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wilkins 16-26
6:38   Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by Jalen Cone  
6:26 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup, assist by Isaiah Wilkins 16-28
6:18   Shooting foul on P.J. Horne  
6:18   Xavier Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:18   Xavier Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:18   Defensive rebound by John Ojiako  
5:59   Out of bounds turnover on Nahiem Alleyne  
5:42   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by John Ojiako  
5:18   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
4:55   Trey McGowens missed layup  
4:53   Offensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
4:38   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed layup  
4:36   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
4:27   Au'Diese Toney missed layup  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
4:20   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
4:12   Lost ball turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by John Ojiako  
4:03   Tyrece Radford missed layup, blocked by Justin Champagnie  
4:01   Offensive rebound by John Ojiako  
3:49   Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney  
3:46 +2 Landers Nolley II made layup 16-30
3:45   Ryan Murphy missed jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
3:45   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
3:51   Commercial timeout called  
3:28 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup, assist by Trey McGowens 18-30
3:10 +2 John Ojiako made dunk, assist by Wabissa Bede 18-32
2:45   Au'Diese Toney missed jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
2:34   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
2:25   Gerald Drumgoole Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by John Ojiako  
2:01   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
1:50   Personal foul on Wabissa Bede  
1:50   30-second timeout called  
1:50 +1 Trey McGowens made 1st of 2 free throws 19-32
1:50 +1 Trey McGowens made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-32
1:35   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
1:25   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23   Defensive rebound by John Ojiako  
1:08   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
58.0   Shooting foul on John Ojiako  
58.0   Justin Champagnie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
58.0 +1 Justin Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-32
43.0   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
34.0 +2 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made layup, assist by Trey McGowens 23-32
0.0   Tyrece Radford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PITT Panthers 34
VATECH Hokies 35

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Au'Diese Toney missed layup  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
19:09 +2 Nahiem Alleyne made jump shot 23-34
18:48 +2 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made layup, assist by Trey McGowens 25-34
18:29   Shooting foul on Justin Champagnie  
18:29 +1 Tyrece Radford made 1st of 2 free throws 25-35
18:29 +1 Tyrece Radford made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-36
18:06   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed layup, blocked by Tyrece Radford  
18:04   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
18:04   Shooting foul on Wabissa Bede  
18:04   Justin Champagnie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:04   Justin Champagnie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
17:39 +2 P.J. Horne made jump shot, assist by Nahiem Alleyne 25-38
17:22   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
17:10 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 25-41
17:10   30-second timeout called  
17:10   Commercial timeout called  
16:49   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:47   Offensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
16:40   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed layup  
16:38   Defensive rebound by John Ojiako  
16:32   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
16:24 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahiem Alleyne 25-44
16:00 +3 Au'Diese Toney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 28-44
15:41 +2 Landers Nolley II made layup 28-46
15:28 +2 Justin Champagnie made dunk, assist by Au'Diese Toney 30-46
15:26   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
15:24   Offensive rebound by John Ojiako  
15:13   John Ojiako missed layup  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
14:58   Lost ball turnover on Trey McGowens  
14:58   Commercial timeout called  
14:30 +2 John Ojiako made jump shot 30-48
14:23   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cone  
14:09   Jalen Cone missed jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
14:00   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by John Ojiako  
13:56   Traveling violation turnover on John Ojiako  
13:43   Shooting foul on Hunter Cattoor  
13:43 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 31-48
13:43 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-48
13:27   Bad pass turnover on Tyrece Radford, stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
13:19   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Tyrece Radford  
12:54 +3 Isaiah Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 32-51
12:36   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
12:24 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup 34-51
12:07   Bad pass turnover on Hunter Cattoor, stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
12:01   Lost ball turnover on Au'Diese Toney, stolen by Isaiah Wilkins  
11:37   Isaiah Wilkins missed layup, blocked by Terrell Brown  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
11:28 +3 Xavier Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 37-51
11:23   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Terrell Brown  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
11:03 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 39-51
11:00   30-second timeout called  
11:00   Commercial timeout called  
10:32   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
10:17   Terrell Brown missed layup  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
10:10 +2 Justin Champagnie made dunk 41-51
9:42 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahiem Alleyne 41-54
9:24   Gerald Drumgoole Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
9:12   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
8:55 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot, assist by Nahiem Alleyne 41-56
8:33 +2 Justin Champagnie made dunk, assist by Trey McGowens 43-56
8:01   Lost ball turnover on Nahiem Alleyne, stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
7:55 +2 Au'Diese Toney made dunk 45-56
7:45   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
7:35   Shooting foul on Tyrece Radford  
7:35   Commercial timeout called  
7:35 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 46-56
7:35 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-56
7:29   Personal foul on Trey McGowens  
7:09   Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
6:59 +2 Terrell Brown made dunk, assist by Trey McGowens 49-56
6:34   P.J. Horne missed jump shot  
6:32   Offensive rebound by John Ojiako  
6:17   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
6:05   Terrell Brown missed jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
5:44   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
5:27   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
5:16 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 49-59
4:48   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
4:43   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
4:27   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
4:12 +2 Xavier Johnson made jump shot 51-59
3:37   Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia Tech  
3:37   Commercial timeout called  
3:24   Justin Champagnie missed layup  
3:22   Offensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
3:16 +2 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made layup 53-59
3:07 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 53-62
2:43 +2 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 55-62
2:34 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 55-65
2:14   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:12   Offensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
2:02   Xavier Johnson missed layup, blocked by Landers Nolley II  
2:00   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
1:59   30-second timeout called  
1:55   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
1:47   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
1:43   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Cone  
1:38   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
1:07   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
1:00   Personal foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
45.0