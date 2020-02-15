|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Air Force
|
|
19:45
|
|
+2
|
Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes
|
0-2
|
19:21
|
|
|
Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Richard Washington
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Christian Anigwe missed layup
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan
|
|
18:38
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Swan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker
|
0-5
|
18:14
|
|
+3
|
Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot
|
3-5
|
17:53
|
|
+2
|
Sid Tomes made jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie
|
3-7
|
17:21
|
|
|
Seneca Knight missed driving layup
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes
|
|
17:10
|
|
+3
|
Lavelle Scottie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes
|
3-10
|
16:56
|
|
+3
|
Kaison Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot
|
6-10
|
16:34
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Lavelle Scottie
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Turnover on Lavelle Scottie
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker
|
|
16:01
|
|
+2
|
Chris Joyce made driving layup, assist by A.J. Walker
|
6-12
|
16:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Christian Anigwe
|
|
16:01
|
|
+1
|
Chris Joyce made free throw
|
6-13
|
15:39
|
|
+3
|
Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaison Hammonds
|
9-13
|
15:18
|
|
|
Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds
|
|
15:03
|
|
+3
|
Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot
|
12-13
|
14:47
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Swan made layup, assist by Lavelle Scottie
|
12-15
|
14:32
|
|
|
Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker
|
|
14:19
|
|
+3
|
Lavelle Scottie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Joyce
|
12-18
|
14:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ryan Swan
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Eduardo Lane missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:05
|
|
+1
|
Eduardo Lane made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-18
|
13:41
|
|
+2
|
Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker
|
13-20
|
13:25
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Eduardo Lane
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Turnover on Eduardo Lane
|
|
13:10
|
|
+2
|
Abe Kinrade made hook shot
|
13-22
|
12:55
|
|
|
Seneca Knight missed layup
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie
|
|
12:44
|
|
+3
|
Sid Tomes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker
|
13-25
|
12:24
|
|
+2
|
Richard Washington made floating jump shot
|
15-25
|
12:14
|
|
|
Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Seneca Knight
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Eduardo Lane
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Ryan Swan missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:54
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Swan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-26
|
11:44
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed jump shot
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Seneca Knight
|
|
11:25
|
|
+2
|
Ameka Akaya made layup, assist by Ryan Swan
|
15-28
|
11:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ryan Swan
|
|
11:16
|
|
+1
|
Zach Chappell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-28
|
11:16
|
|
|
Zach Chappell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zach Chappell
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by San Jose State
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ameka Akaya
|
|
10:48
|
|
+1
|
Ralph Agee made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-28
|
10:48
|
|
|
Ralph Agee missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Lavelle Scottie missed layup
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lavelle Scottie
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Abe Kinrade
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abe Kinrade
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ralph Agee
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Ameka Akaya missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omari Moore
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Zach Chappell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on A.J. Walker, stolen by Kaison Hammonds
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ralph Agee, stolen by Chris Joyce
|
|
9:09
|
|
+2
|
Ameka Akaya made jump shot
|
17-30
|
8:54
|
|
|
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ameka Akaya
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Omari Moore
|
|
8:46
|
|
+1
|
Abe Kinrade made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-31
|
8:46
|
|
+1
|
Abe Kinrade made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-32
|
8:38
|
|
|
Christian Anigwe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Seneca Knight
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Ameka Akaya
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:50
|
|
+2
|
Christian Anigwe made jump shot
|
19-32
|
7:34
|
|
|
Ameka Akaya missed jump shot
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omari Moore
|
|
7:25
|
|
+2
|
Zach Chappell made jump shot
|
21-32
|
7:09
|
|
|
Abe Kinrade missed jump shot
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sid Tomes
|
|
6:54
|
|
+3
|
Chris Joyce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes
|
21-35
|
6:46
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Brae Ivey
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Sid Tomes missed jump shot
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Abe Kinrade
|
|
6:13
|
|
+2
|
Abe Kinrade made dunk
|
21-37
|
6:02
|
|
+3
|
Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brae Ivey
|
24-37
|
5:46
|
|
+2
|
Ameka Akaya made floating jump shot
|
24-39
|
5:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Christian Anigwe
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ameka Akaya, stolen by Richard Washington
|
|
5:16
|
|
+2
|
Christian Anigwe made dunk, assist by Omari Moore
|
26-39
|
5:15
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omari Moore
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nikc Jackson
|
|
4:50
|
|
+1
|
Omari Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-39
|
4:50
|
|
+1
|
Omari Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-39
|
4:42
|
|
|
A.J. Walker missed floating jump shot
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omari Moore
|
|
4:29
|
|
+3
|
Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaison Hammonds
|
31-39
|
4:15
|
|
|
Chris Joyce missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Anigwe
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Richard Washington
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Zach Chappell, stolen by Sid Tomes
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Sid Tomes missed layup
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omari Moore
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zach Chappell
|
|
3:16
|
|
+3
|
Kaison Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Moore
|
34-39
|
3:00
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson missed jump shot
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on A.J. Walker
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:53
|
|
+1
|
Omari Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-39
|
2:53
|
|
+1
|
Omari Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-39
|
2:25
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Walker made jump shot
|
36-41
|
2:05
|
|
|
Ralph Agee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Richard Washington
|
|
2:03
|
|
+1
|
A.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-42
|
2:03
|
|
+1
|
A.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-43
|
1:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Mason Taylor
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Seneca Knight
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Mason Taylor missed free throw
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Abe Kinrade
|
|
1:41
|
|
+2
|
Abe Kinrade made layup
|
36-45
|
1:36
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ralph Agee
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Turnover on Ralph Agee
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Mason Taylor, stolen by Christian Anigwe
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Omari Moore missed layup
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ameka Akaya
|
|
56.0
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker
|
36-48
|
41.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Abe Kinrade
|
|
41.0
|
|
+1
|
Zach Chappell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
37-48
|
41.0
|
|
|
Zach Chappell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mason Taylor
|
|
25.0
|
|
+2
|
Ameka Akaya made jump shot, assist by Abe Kinrade
|
37-50
|
4.0
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed jump shot, blocked by Ameka Akaya
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ameka Akaya
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|