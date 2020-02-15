SJST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Ryan Swan and Lavelle Scottie scored 22 points apiece as Air Force snapped its seven-game losing streak, topping San Jose State 95-86 on Saturday.

Swan made 9 of 12 shots. He added eight rebounds and three assists. Scottie had five assists.

A.J. Walker had 10 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for Air Force (10-16, 4-10 Mountain West Conference). Ameka Akaya added 10 points.

Richard Washington scored a career-high 31 points and had nine rebounds for the Spartans (7-19, 3-11), who have now lost five straight games. Seneca Knight added 13 points. Brae Ivey had 10 points.

The Falcons evened the season series against the Spartans with the win. San Jose State defeated Air Force 90-81 on Jan. 25. Air Force plays Fresno State on the road on Wednesday. San Jose State plays Boise State at home on Wednesday.

1st Half
SJST Spartans 37
AF Falcons 50

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Air Force  
19:45 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 0-2
19:21   Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Offensive rebound by Richard Washington  
19:07   Christian Anigwe missed layup  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
18:38 +3 Ryan Swan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 0-5
18:14 +3 Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot 3-5
17:53 +2 Sid Tomes made jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie 3-7
17:21   Seneca Knight missed driving layup  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
17:10 +3 Lavelle Scottie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 3-10
16:56 +3 Kaison Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot 6-10
16:34   Offensive foul on Lavelle Scottie  
16:34   Turnover on Lavelle Scottie  
16:10   Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
16:01 +2 Chris Joyce made driving layup, assist by A.J. Walker 6-12
16:01   Shooting foul on Christian Anigwe  
16:01 +1 Chris Joyce made free throw 6-13
15:39 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaison Hammonds 9-13
15:18   Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds  
15:03 +3 Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot 12-13
14:47 +2 Ryan Swan made layup, assist by Lavelle Scottie 12-15
14:32   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
14:19 +3 Lavelle Scottie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Joyce 12-18
14:05   Shooting foul on Ryan Swan  
14:05   Commercial timeout called  
14:05   Eduardo Lane missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:05 +1 Eduardo Lane made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-18
13:41 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 13-20
13:25   Offensive foul on Eduardo Lane  
13:25   Turnover on Eduardo Lane  
13:10 +2 Abe Kinrade made hook shot 13-22
12:55   Seneca Knight missed layup  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
12:44 +3 Sid Tomes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 13-25
12:24 +2 Richard Washington made floating jump shot 15-25
12:14   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane  
12:06   Traveling violation turnover on Seneca Knight  
11:54   Shooting foul on Eduardo Lane  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:54   Ryan Swan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:54 +1 Ryan Swan made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-26
11:44   Richard Washington missed jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
11:34   Personal foul on Seneca Knight  
11:25 +2 Ameka Akaya made layup, assist by Ryan Swan 15-28
11:16   Shooting foul on Ryan Swan  
11:16 +1 Zach Chappell made 1st of 2 free throws 16-28
11:16   Zach Chappell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
11:16   Personal foul on Zach Chappell  
11:07   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by San Jose State  
10:48   Shooting foul on Ameka Akaya  
10:48 +1 Ralph Agee made 1st of 2 free throws 17-28
10:48   Ralph Agee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce  
10:29   Lavelle Scottie missed layup  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
10:29   Personal foul on Lavelle Scottie  
10:10   Personal foul on Abe Kinrade  
9:57   Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Abe Kinrade  
9:55   Personal foul on Ralph Agee  
9:47   Ameka Akaya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Omari Moore  
9:33   Zach Chappell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
9:22   Bad pass turnover on A.J. Walker, stolen by Kaison Hammonds  
9:15   Lost ball turnover on Ralph Agee, stolen by Chris Joyce  
9:09 +2 Ameka Akaya made jump shot 17-30
8:54   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Ameka Akaya  
8:46   Personal foul on Omari Moore  
8:46 +1 Abe Kinrade made 1st of 2 free throws 17-31
8:46 +1 Abe Kinrade made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-32
8:38   Christian Anigwe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce  
8:24   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
8:12   Out of bounds turnover on Seneca Knight  
8:00   Traveling violation turnover on Ameka Akaya  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
7:50 +2 Christian Anigwe made jump shot 19-32
7:34   Ameka Akaya missed jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Omari Moore  
7:25 +2 Zach Chappell made jump shot 21-32
7:09   Abe Kinrade missed jump shot  
7:07   Offensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
6:54 +3 Chris Joyce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 21-35
6:46   Lost ball turnover on Brae Ivey  
6:20   Sid Tomes missed jump shot  
6:18   Offensive rebound by Abe Kinrade  
6:13 +2 Abe Kinrade made dunk 21-37
6:02 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brae Ivey 24-37
5:46 +2 Ameka Akaya made floating jump shot 24-39
5:32   Bad pass turnover on Christian Anigwe  
5:23   Bad pass turnover on Ameka Akaya, stolen by Richard Washington  
5:16 +2 Christian Anigwe made dunk, assist by Omari Moore 26-39
5:15   30-second timeout called  
4:52   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Omari Moore  
4:50   Personal foul on Nikc Jackson  
4:50 +1 Omari Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 27-39
4:50 +1 Omari Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-39
4:42   A.J. Walker missed floating jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Omari Moore  
4:29 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaison Hammonds 31-39
4:15   Chris Joyce missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Anigwe  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
4:07   Bad pass turnover on Zach Chappell, stolen by Sid Tomes  
3:58   Sid Tomes missed layup  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Omari Moore  
3:47   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
3:24   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Zach Chappell  
3:16 +3 Kaison Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Moore 34-39
3:00   Nikc Jackson missed jump shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds  
2:53   Personal foul on A.J. Walker  
2:53   Commercial timeout called  
2:53 +1 Omari Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 35-39
2:53 +1 Omari Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-39
2:25 +2 A.J. Walker made jump shot 36-41
2:05   Ralph Agee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:03   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
2:03   Personal foul on Richard Washington  
2:03 +1 A.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 36-42
2:03 +1 A.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-43
1:53   Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Mason Taylor  
1:53   Personal foul on Seneca Knight  
1:53   Mason Taylor missed free throw  
1:53   Offensive rebound by Abe Kinrade  
1:41 +2 Abe Kinrade made layup 36-45
1:36   Offensive foul on Ralph Agee  
1:36   Turnover on Ralph Agee  
1:12   Lost ball turnover on Mason Taylor, stolen by Christian Anigwe  
1:06   Omari Moore missed layup  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Ameka Akaya  
56.0 +3 Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 36-48
41.0   Personal foul on Abe Kinrade  
41.0 +1 Zach Chappell made 1st of 2 free throws 37-48
41.0   Zach Chappell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Mason Taylor  
25.0 +2 Ameka Akaya made jump shot, assist by Abe Kinrade 37-50
4.0   Richard Washington missed jump shot, blocked by Ameka Akaya  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Ameka Akaya  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SJST Spartans 49
AF Falcons 45

Time Team Play Score
19:54   Personal foul on A.J. Walker  
19:48   Kaison Hammonds missed jump shot  
19:46   Offensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
19:46   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Offensive rebound by Richard Washington  
19:41   Personal foul on Chris Joyce  
19:29 +3 Brae Ivey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Richard Washington 40-50
19:18 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by Chris Joyce 40-52
19:10   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
18:52   Bad pass turnover on A.J. Walker  
18:44   Traveling violation turnover on Christian Anigwe  
18:31 +2 Lavelle Scottie made hook shot 40-54
18:21   Christian Anigwe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
18:00   Personal foul on Christian Anigwe  
17:58 +2 Ryan Swan made jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 40-56
17:41   Personal foul on Lavelle Scottie  
17:17   Personal foul on Sid Tomes  
17:29   Seneca Knight missed layup, blocked by Sid Tomes  
17:27   Offensive rebound by San Jose State  
17:26   Bad pass turnover on Christian Anigwe, stolen by Lavelle Scottie  
17:23 +2 Lavelle Scottie made layup 40-58
17:23   Shooting foul on Richard Washington  
17:23   Lavelle Scottie missed free throw  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
17:11   Kaison Hammonds missed jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
17:03   Ryan Swan missed jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds  
16:48 +2 Richard Washington made layup 42-58
16:27 +2 Ryan Swan made layup, assist by Lavelle Scottie 42-60
16:27   Shooting foul on Ralph Agee  
16:27 +1 Ryan Swan made free throw 42-61
16:15 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eduardo Lane 45-61
16:00 +2 Lavelle Scottie made layup, assist by Ryan Swan 45-63
1:57   Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Sid Tomes  
15:47   Commercial timeout called  
15:39   Bad pass turnover on A.J. Walker, stolen by Zach Chappell  
15:33   Shooting foul on Chris Joyce  
15:33   Kaison Hammonds missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:33 +1 Kaison Hammonds made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-63
15:28 +2 Ryan Swan made dunk, assist by A.J. Walker 46-65
15:10 +2 Zach Chappell made jump shot 48-65
14:41   Ameka Akaya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
14:31   Brae Ivey missed jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
14:15   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
14:13   Personal foul on Omari Moore  
14:08   Lost ball turnover on Ameka Akaya, stolen by Kaison Hammonds  
13:53   Personal foul on A.J. Walker  
13:48   Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
13:41   Shooting foul on Kaison Hammonds  
13:41   Caleb Morris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:41   Caleb Morris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Caleb Simmons  
13:33   Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Ameka Akaya  
13:28   Personal foul on Brae Ivey  
13:09 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot 48-67
12:55   Shooting foul on Ameka Akaya  
12:55   Zach Chappell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:55 +1 Zach Chappell made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-67
12:32 +2 Ameka Akaya made layup, assist by Caleb Morris 49-69
12:21   Zach Chappell missed jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce  
12:10   Lost ball turnover on Lavelle Scottie, stolen by Brae Ivey  
12:03 +2 Brae Ivey made layup 51-69
11:46   Lost ball turnover on Chris Joyce, stolen by Brae Ivey  
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:27 +2 Richard Washington made driving layup 53-69
11:12   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Zach Chappell  
11:04   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
10:59   Lost ball turnover on A.J. Walker, stolen by Brae Ivey  
10:54   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
10:52   Personal foul on Richard Washington  
10:52 +1 A.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 53-70
10:52 +1 A.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-71
10:28 +3 Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot 56-71
10:10 +2 Caleb Morris made layup, assist by Ryan Swan 56-73
10:10   Shooting foul on Seneca Knight  
10:10 +1 Caleb Morris made free throw 56-74
9:53 +3 Trey Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight 59-74
9:40 +2 Ryan Swan made layup, assist by Lavelle Scottie 59-76
9:29   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
