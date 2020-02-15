|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by South Carolina
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Maik Kotsar missed jump shot
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
John Fulkerson missed layup, blocked by Keyshawn Bryant
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Santiago Vescovi
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alanzo Frink
|
|
19:12
|
|
+1
|
John Fulkerson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-0
|
19:12
|
|
+1
|
John Fulkerson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-0
|
18:58
|
|
|
Alanzo Frink missed layup
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alanzo Frink
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alanzo Frink, stolen by Jordan Bowden
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alanzo Frink
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Jordan Bowden missed jump shot, blocked by Keyshawn Bryant
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by South Carolina
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Couisnard, stolen by Santiago Vescovi
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar
|
|
17:52
|
|
+2
|
Jalyn McCreary made dunk
|
2-2
|
17:34
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jalyn McCreary
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Yves Pons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jordan Bowden
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Turnover on Jordan Bowden
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Yves Pons
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant missed jump shot
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yves Pons
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Yves Pons, stolen by Keyshawn Bryant
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Maik Kotsar missed jump shot, blocked by Yves Pons
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keyshawn Bryant
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:18
|
|
+2
|
John Fulkerson made tip-in, assist by Josiah-Jordan James
|
4-2
|
15:05
|
|
+2
|
Trae Hannibal made layup, assist by Maik Kotsar
|
4-4
|
14:39
|
|
|
Olivier Nkamhoua missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Hannibal
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant missed jump shot
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalyn McCreary
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Uros Plavsic
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Turnover on Uros Plavsic
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary missed jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Uros Plavsic
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Turnover on Uros Plavsic
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by South Carolina
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on AJ Lawson
|
|
12:56
|
|
+2
|
Yves Pons made jump shot, assist by Josiah-Jordan James
|
6-4
|
12:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trae Hannibal
|
|
12:08
|
|
+3
|
Santiago Vescovi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josiah-Jordan James
|
9-4
|
11:49
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Couisnard made jump shot
|
9-6
|
11:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Yves Pons, stolen by Trae Hannibal
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Trae Hannibal missed layup, blocked by Yves Pons
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Wildens Leveque
|
|
11:24
|
|
+2
|
Wildens Leveque made layup
|
9-8
|
11:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josiah-Jordan James
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:26
|
|
+1
|
Wildens Leveque made free throw
|
9-9
|
11:16
|
|
+2
|
John Fulkerson made dunk, assist by Santiago Vescovi
|
11-9
|
10:47
|
|
+2
|
Trae Hannibal made layup
|
11-11
|
10:30
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tennessee
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jair Bolden
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by South Carolina
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Maik Kotsar missed jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tennessee
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Wildens Leveque
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jermaine Couisnard
|
|
9:33
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Bowden made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-11
|
9:33
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Bowden made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-11
|
9:12
|
|
|
Maik Kotsar missed layup
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Wildens Leveque
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Johnson
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Olivier Nkamhoua
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Santiago Vescovi
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Olivier Nkamhoua
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard missed free throw
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson
|
|
8:06
|
|
+2
|
John Fulkerson made layup, assist by Jalen Johnson
|
15-11
|
7:59
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Couisnard, stolen by Jordan Bowden
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jordan Bowden
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Turnover on Jordan Bowden
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:29
|
|
+2
|
Jalyn McCreary made hook shot, assist by Trae Hannibal
|
15-13
|
7:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trae Hannibal
|
|
7:03
|
|
+1
|
Santiago Vescovi made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-13
|
7:03
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jalyn McCreary, stolen by Santiago Vescovi
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi missed layup, blocked by Jalyn McCreary
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tennessee
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi missed jump shot
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Yves Pons
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Yves Pons missed tip-in
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
TJ Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tennessee
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trae Hannibal
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi missed free throw
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Yves Pons
|
|
6:13
|
|
+1
|
Maik Kotsar made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-14
|
6:13
|
|
|
Maik Kotsar missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Olivier Nkamhoua
|
|
5:55
|
|
+3
|
Josiah-Jordan James made 3-pt. jump shot
|
19-14
|
5:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on TJ Moss, stolen by Davonte Gaines
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on TJ Moss
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Davonte Gaines missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:42
|
|
+1
|
Davonte Gaines made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-14
|
5:26
|
|
+2
|
Maik Kotsar made hook shot
|
20-16
|
5:06
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Davonte Gaines
|
|
4:42
|
|
+2
|
Maik Kotsar made hook shot
|
20-18
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
John Fulkerson made layup, assist by Santiago Vescovi
|
22-18
|
4:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keyshawn Bryant
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
John Fulkerson missed free throw
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Maik Kotsar missed layup
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary
|
|
4:28
|
|
+2
|
Jalyn McCreary made dunk
|
22-20
|
4:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keyshawn Bryant
|
|
4:01
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Bowden made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-20
|
4:01
|
|
|
Turnover on Uros Plavsic
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard missed jump shot
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by South Carolina
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Santiago Vescovi
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:41
|
|
+1
|
Maik Kotsar made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-21
|
3:40
|
|
+1
|
Maik Kotsar made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-22
|
3:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Maik Kotsar
|
|
3:26
|
|
+1
|
John Fulkerson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-22
|
3:26
|
|
|
John Fulkerson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josiah-Jordan James
|
|
3:11
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Couisnard made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-23
|
3:11
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Couisnard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-24
|
2:43
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bowden made jump shot
|
26-24
|
2:18
|
|
|
AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on John Fulkerson
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
AJ Lawson missed layup, blocked by John Fulkerson
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Johnson
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary
|
|
1:42
|
|
+2
|
Jalyn McCreary made jump shot
|
27-26
|
1:39
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Josiah-Jordan James, stolen by Wildens Leveque
|
|
1:16
|
|
+2
|
Jair Bolden made jump shot
|
27-28
|
1:02
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James missed jump shot
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jermaine Couisnard
|
|
1:00
|
|
+1
|
John Fulkerson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-28
|
1:00
|
|
|
John Fulkerson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jair Bolden
|
|
51.0
|
|
|
Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Davonte Gaines
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on John Fulkerson
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Josiah-Jordan James
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Davonte Gaines
|
|
8.0
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Couisnard made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-29
|
8.0
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Couisnard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-30
|
0.0
|
|
+2
|
John Fulkerson made jump shot
|
30-30
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|