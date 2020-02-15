TEXAS
Jacobson helps Iowa State rout struggling Texas 81-52

  • Feb 15, 2020

AMES, Iowa (AP) It’s been a disappointing season for Iowa State and its three seniors.

Two - forward Michael Jacobson and guard Prentiss Nixon - are transfers.

One, forward Solomon Young, has battled injuries his entire career.

But Saturday afternoon, the Cyclones’ most experienced trio of players shined, combining for 55 points in an 81-52 rout of struggling Texas.

“We needed this,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said after his team recorded its most lopsided win over the Longhorns in series history. “We had a lot of guys step up and do some really good things.”

None more than Jacobson, who notched season highs in points (21) and rebounds (13) while shooting 8 for 9 from the field. The 6-9 senior from nearby Waukee, Iowa, also matched a season high with three assists.

The Cyclones (11-14, 4-8 Big 12) never trailed and started the second half with a 9-0 run that built a commanding 46-26 lead.

“It's do or die mentality for us every game,” Jacobson said. “We’ve got to stack up some wins. We just came ready. We just came together. That's the biggest thing all year for us, just trying to find consistency. We've got some pieces, we've got some talent, we just haven't been able to put it together on a nightly basis. Just being able to get it working together (today) was a lot of fun.”

Texas (14-11, 4-8) played without starters Jericho Sims (back) and Jase Febres (knee), and lost its fourth straight game.

Courtney Ramey scored a season-high 21 points to lead the Longhorns, which fell behind by double-digits with 9:01 left in the first half and couldn’t counter Iowa State’s hot shooting or 30-18 edge in points in the paint.

Texas shot a season-low 29% from the field, while the Cyclones shot a conference season-best 57%.

“I thought we’d come in here and play with really, really good defensive energy,” Longhorns coach Shaka Smart said. “We did not do that. I thought we’d understand, with Jericho out, that they would try to go inside and counteract them there. We didn’t do that either. Jacobson and Young were terrific for Iowa State.”

The absence of Sims was a key reason why, but doesn’t fully explain how the Cyclones were able to efficiently attack inside all day.

Jacobson and Young were a combined 12 of 15 on 2-point field goals.

“Like Mike said, do or die,” Nixon said. “We step out every game like we did tonight, I like our chances going forward.”

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The ailing Longhorns sorely lacked an inside presence when Sims, the team’s leading rebounder at 8.2 boards per game, couldn’t play because of lingering back issues. The 6-9 junior had started every game this season. Texas lost for the seventh time in the past nine games.

Iowa State: The Cyclones are the Big 12’s only team without a road win this season, but they've won four of their past five games at Hilton Coliseum - the lone loss coming to top-ranked Baylor. Iowa State made 10 of its first 14 shots Saturday and outrebounded Texas, 40-27.

ROLE PLAYER

Nixon scored in double figures for the second straight game after failing to score 10 or more points in the previous 10. He scored the most points (17) in his Iowa State career and went a season-best 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

UP NEXT

Texas: The Longhorns host TCU on Wednesday.

Iowa State: The Cyclones play at No. 3 Kansas on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Iowa State  
19:42 +2 Solomon Young made hook shot 0-2
19:13   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
19:04 +2 Michael Jacobson made layup, assist by Rasir Bolton 0-4
18:43   Personal foul on Solomon Young  
18:34   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
18:11 +2 Solomon Young made hook shot 0-6
17:51   Shooting foul on Prentiss Nixon  
17:51 +1 Kamaka Hepa made 1st of 2 free throws 1-6
17:51 +1 Kamaka Hepa made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
17:42   Shooting foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
17:42 +1 Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws 2-7
17:42 +1 Solomon Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-8
17:26   Lost ball turnover on Kamaka Hepa  
17:02   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton  
16:54   Offensive foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
16:54   Turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.  
16:40 +2 Solomon Young made hook shot 2-10
16:22 +3 Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Coleman III 5-10
16:09   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Will Baker  
15:53   Will Baker missed layup  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
15:40   Solomon Young missed jump shot  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Will Baker  
15:29   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
15:02 +3 Michael Jacobson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jackson 5-13
14:58   30-second timeout called  
14:58   Commercial timeout called  
14:41 +2 Matt Coleman III made jump shot 7-13
14:24   George Conditt IV missed hook shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Will Baker  
13:58   Donovan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
13:47 +2 Prentiss Nixon made jump shot 7-15
13:25   Will Baker missed hook shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
13:17   Personal foul on Will Baker  
13:17   Personal foul on Donovan Williams  
13:01   Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton  
12:51   Shooting foul on Caleb Grill  
12:51 +1 Courtney Ramey made 1st of 2 free throws 8-15
12:51 +1 Courtney Ramey made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-15
12:33   Shooting foul on Courtney Ramey  
12:33 +1 Rasir Bolton made 1st of 2 free throws 9-16
12:33   Rasir Bolton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
12:26 +2 Andrew Jones made layup, assist by Courtney Ramey 11-16
12:18   Bad pass turnover on Caleb Grill, stolen by Andrew Jones  
12:09   Donovan Williams missed dunk, blocked by George Conditt IV  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
12:01   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:59   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
11:59   Traveling violation turnover on George Conditt IV  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:40   Bad pass turnover on Kamaka Hepa, stolen by Rasir Bolton  
11:35 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup 11-18
11:04   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
10:39 +2 Solomon Young made hook shot 11-20
10:08   Kamaka Hepa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
10:04   Bad pass turnover on Solomon Young, stolen by Courtney Ramey  
9:56   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
9:54   Bad pass turnover on Solomon Young, stolen by Kai Jones  
9:47   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Rasir Bolton  
9:47   Personal foul on Kai Jones  
9:32 +2 Michael Jacobson made jump shot, assist by Terrence Lewis 11-22
9:11 +2 Courtney Ramey made jump shot 13-22
9:01   Personal foul on Kai Jones  
9:01 +1 Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws 13-23
9:01 +1 Solomon Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-24
8:41   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
8:36   Personal foul on Will Baker  
8:36   Prentiss Nixon missed free throw  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
8:13   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
7:53 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup, assist by Michael Jacobson 13-26
7:47   Matt Coleman III missed layup, blocked by Terrence Lewis  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
7:45   Commercial timeout called  
7:25   Prentiss Nixon missed layup  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Solomon Young  
7:09   Personal foul on Will Baker  
7:09 +1 Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws 13-27
7:09 +1 Solomon Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-28
6:53   Lost ball turnover on Matt Coleman III, stolen by Solomon Young  
6:42 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup 13-30
6:20   Offensive foul on Courtney Ramey  
6:20   Turnover on Courtney Ramey  
6:07   Michael Jacobson missed hook shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
5:44 +2 Donovan Williams made layup, assist by Matt Coleman III 15-30
5:24   Terrence Lewis missed jump shot  
5:22   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
5:19 +2 Michael Jacobson made layup 15-32
5:02 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup 17-32
4:42   Rasir Bolton missed layup  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
4:34   Traveling violation turnover on Donovan Williams  
4:17 +2 George Conditt IV made jump shot 17-34
4:05 +3 Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot 20-34
3:39   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
3:27   Courtney Ramey missed layup  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
3:24   Shooting foul on Prentiss Nixon  
3:24   Commercial timeout called  
3:24   Royce Hamm Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:24 +1 Royce Hamm Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-34
3:02   Shooting foul on Kamaka Hepa  
3:02   Michael Jacobson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:02 +1 Michael Jacobson made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-35
2:45   Donovan Williams missed layup, blocked by Rasir Bolton  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
2:24   Lost ball turnover on George Conditt IV, stolen by Courtney Ramey  
2:10   Courtney Ramey missed layup  
2:08   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
1:56   Offensive foul on George Conditt IV  
1:56   Turnover on George Conditt IV  
1:35   Matt Coleman III missed layup, blocked by Solomon Young  
1:33   Offensive rebound by Texas  
1:28   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
1:26   Offensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
1:22 +2 Kamaka Hepa made layup 23-35
1:10   Personal foul on Andrew Jones  
1:10 +1 Prentiss Nixon made 1st of 2 free throws 23-36
1:10 +1 Prentiss Nixon made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-37
55.0   Personal foul on Rasir Bolton  
47.0 +3 Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamaka Hepa 26-37
31.0   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Texas  
7.0   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5.0   Offensive rebound by Texas  
2.0   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Williams, stolen by Caleb Grill  
0.0   End of period  

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Andrew Jones missed layup  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
19:33 +2 Michael Jacobson made hook shot 26-39
19:17   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
19:13   Offensive rebound by Texas  
19:02   Royce Hamm Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
18:35   Traveling violation turnover on Solomon Young  
18:19   Courtney Ramey missed layup  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
18:11 +3 Prentiss Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jackson 26-42
17:47   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
17:34   Shooting foul on Kamaka Hepa  
17:34   Michael Jacobson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:34 +1 Michael Jacobson made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-43
17:22   Kai Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
17:06   Personal foul on Donovan Williams  
16:50 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot 26-46
16:34   30-second timeout called  
16:34   Commercial timeout called  
16:17   Will Baker missed layup  
16:15   Offensive rebound by Will Baker  
16:12 +2 Will Baker made layup 28-46
16:06 +2 Prentiss Nixon made jump shot 28-48
15:53   Andrew Jones missed jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
15:24   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
15:05   Andrew Jones missed hook shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
14:55   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
14:54   Shooting foul on Will Baker  
14:54   Commercial timeout called  
14:54 +1 Michael Jacobson made 1st of 2 free throws 28-49
14:54   Michael Jacobson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
14:38   Donovan Williams missed jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
14:36   Personal foul on Brock Cunningham  
14:07 +2 Michael Jacobson made hook shot 28-51
13:55   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Williams  
13:32   George Conditt IV missed layup, blocked by Kai Jones  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
13:11 +2 Brock Cunningham made layup, assist by Courtney Ramey 30-51
12:56   Offensive foul on George Conditt IV  
12:56   Turnover on George Conditt IV  
12:43   Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton  
12:44 +1 Courtney Ramey made 1st of 2 free throws 31-51
12:44 +1 Courtney Ramey made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-51
12:31 +2 Prentiss Nixon made jump shot, assist by Michael Jacobson 32-53
12:16   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
11:57   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
11:54   Personal foul on Terrence Lewis  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:43   Donovan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
11:32 +3 Michael Jacobson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Nixon 32-56
10:59   Kai Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
10:45 +2 Michael Jacobson made jump shot, assist by George Conditt IV 32-58
10:27   Shooting foul on Michael Jacobson  
10:27 +1 Courtney Ramey made 1st of 2 free throws 33-58
10:27   Courtney Ramey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
10:21   30-second timeout called  
10:01   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
9:52   Brock Cunningham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Offensive rebound by Donovan Williams  
9:46   Personal foul on Rasir Bolton  
9:32 +2 Courtney Ramey made jump shot 35-58
9:03   Terrence Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
8:55 +2 Prentiss Nixon made jump shot, assist by Caleb Grill 35-60
8:47   Shooting foul on Michael Jacobson  
8:47 +1 Courtney Ramey made 1st of 2 free throws 36-60
8:36 +1 Courtney Ramey made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-60
8:36   Personal foul on Brock Cunningham  
8:17   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Offensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
8:12   Terrence Lewis missed layup  
8:10   Offensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
8:08   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Kai Jones  
7:57 +2 Donovan Williams made layup 39-60
7:57   Shooting foul on Tre Jackson  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:57   Donovan Williams missed free throw  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
7:46 +3 Caleb Grill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Jacobson 39-63
7:25   Will Baker missed hook shot  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Brock Cunningham  
7:05   Shooting foul on Caleb Grill  
7:05 +1 Donovan Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 40-63
7:05 +1 Donovan Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-63
6:49   Shooting foul on Donovan Williams  
6:49   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Donovan Williams  
6:49 +1 Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws 41-64
6:49   Solomon Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:49 +1 Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws 41-65
6:49 +1 Solomon Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-66
6:30   Andrew Jones missed jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
6:26   Personal foul on Brock Cunningham  
6:26 +1 Prentiss Nixon made 1st of 2 free throws 41-67
6:26 +1 Prentiss Nixon made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-68
6:07   Will Baker missed layup, blocked by Solomon Young  
6:05   Offensive rebound by Texas  
5:56   Traveling violation turnover on Courtney Ramey  
5:33 +2 Tre Jackson made layup 41-70
5:16   Brock Cunningham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
4:53