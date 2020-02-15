TXTECH
Laurent, Boone lead Oklahoma State past No. 24 Texas Tech

  • AP
  • Feb 15, 2020

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma State wore throwback uniforms and got old-school results.

The Cowboys honored their 1995 Final Four team with both their look and performance on Saturday. Jonathan Laurent and Kalib Boone each scored 16 points, and Oklahoma State beat No. 24 Texas Tech 73-70 for its first win over a ranked opponent this season.

Former Oklahoma State stars Bryant Reeves and Randy Rutherford and their coach, Eddie Sutton were among those honored at halftime. Current Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton talked with members of the 1995 squad on Friday.

''I told those guys that we were going to play this game in a way that would make them proud,'' Boynton said.

Sutton is once again up for possible induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Texas Tech wore t-shirts honoring Sutton during warmups. The shirts said ''Hall of Fame'' on the front and ''Coach Sutton'' and ''806,'' for his career win total, on the back.

''It's one small way that we can show respect for one of the greatest coaches who has ever coached our game,'' Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said.

Isaac Likekele added 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Cowboys (13-12, 3-9 Big 12), who have won three of four after dropping their first eight conference games.

The Cowboys said they remained confident after their recent struggles because they remembered what it took to open the season with seven straight wins.

''We knew the type of team we were, we just had to find the spark again and start playing like we did at the beginning of the season,'' Laurent said.

Kevin McCullar and Davide Moretti each scored 15 points and Jahmi'us Ramsey added 14 for Texas Tech (16-9, 7-5), which had won its previous three games.

The Cowboys scored the first eight points and held the Red Raiders scoreless for more than four minutes at the start. Boone rose up and threw down a vicious one-handed jam on a lob from Likekele to put Oklahoma State up 20-17.

Tech responded, and a lob from Kyler Edwards for a layup by McCullar with a second left in the first half put the Red Raiders up 29-27 at the break.

The game was close throughout the second half. Oklahoma State led 71-69 when Tech's Chris Clarke was fouled with 7.4 seconds remaining. Clarke, a 71.4 % free-throw shooter, missed both, and Likekele rebounded. Likekele was fouled and made the first but missed the second free throw. That gave Tech another chance, trailing by three.

Oklahoma State fouled Tech's Kyler Edwards with 2.5 seconds left. Edwards made the first free throw. He missed the second intentionally, but the Red Raiders committed a lane violation.

Boone was fouled on Oklahoma State's long inbound throw. He missed the first free throw and made the second with 1.9 seconds left to put the Cowboys up by three.

Oklahoma State's Lindy Waters stole a long inbound pass to allow the Cowboys to hold on.

Beard said it was a feather in Boynton's cap to get the Cowboys to show signs of a turnaround after that rough mid-season stretch.

''You learn a lot about a guy's character and toughness when his back is against the wall,'' Beard said. ''This is three of the last four games they've won; the only loss in that stretch was a one-possession game at Baylor. That's the mark of a team that has a lot of heart and character.''

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: This loss could cost the Red Raiders dearly when it comes time for NCAA Tournament seeds. The Red Raiders fell to 2-4 on the road in league play.

Oklahoma State: This was the biggest win of the season for the Cowboys, and it comes after they already had built some momentum. The Cowboys might be a spoiler down the stretch.

HE SAID IT

Laurent on the throwback uniforms: ''These are unbelievable. I always say, you look good, you play good. You won't get no better than this.''

FAMILY TIES

Eddie Sutton's son, Sean, is an executive advisor to Texas Tech coach Chris Beard. Another son, Scott, is an assistant at Oklahoma State.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Red Raiders likely will drop out of the Top 25 after this loss.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Hosts Kansas State on Wednesday. The Red Raiders won the first meeting 77-63 on Jan. 14.

Oklahoma State: Visits No. 14 West Virginia on Tuesday. The Cowboys lost to the Mountaineers 55-41 on Jan. 6 and made just 1 of 20 3-pointers.

1st Half
TXTECH Red Raiders 29
OKLAST Cowboys 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oklahoma State  
19:40   Yor Anei missed jump shot  
19:34   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
19:34   Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
19:17   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
19:15   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas Tech  
18:37   Isaac Likekele missed jump shot, blocked by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
18:35   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
18:35   Cameron McGriff missed jump shot  
18:33   Offensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
18:27 +3 Jonathan Laurent made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 0-3
18:04   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed layup, blocked by Yor Anei  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
17:50   Yor Anei missed jump shot  
17:48   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
17:42   Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Offensive rebound by Yor Anei  
17:37   Shooting foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
17:37 +1 Lindy Waters III made 1st of 2 free throws 0-4
17:37 +1 Lindy Waters III made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-5
17:37 +1 Lindy Waters III made 3rd of 3 free throws 0-6
17:33   Avery Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:31   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
17:19   Bad pass turnover on Chris Clarke  
16:46   3-second violation turnover on Yor Anei  
16:33   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
16:16   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
16:16 +1 Jonathan Laurent made 1st of 2 free throws 0-7
16:16 +1 Jonathan Laurent made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-8
15:47 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti 3-8
15:30   Commercial timeout called  
15:14   Lost ball turnover on Yor Anei, stolen by Chris Clarke  
15:09   Traveling violation turnover on TJ Holyfield  
14:43   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
14:43   Cameron McGriff missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:43 +1 Cameron McGriff made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-9
14:31 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made jump shot 5-9
14:12 +2 Isaac Likekele made jump shot 5-11
13:54 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 8-11
13:26   Jonathan Laurent missed layup  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
13:18   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed layup  
13:16   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
13:16   Personal foul on Jonathan Laurent  
13:13   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
13:04 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 8-14
12:31 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 11-14
12:09   Isaac Likekele missed jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:45   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
11:36   Traveling violation turnover on Cameron McGriff  
11:13   Bad pass turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey, stolen by Isaac Likekele  
11:09   Jumpball received by Texas Tech  
11:09   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Kyler Edwards  
11:02   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
10:53   Lost ball turnover on Lindy Waters III, stolen by Davide Moretti  
10:48   Chris Clarke missed jump shot, blocked by Yor Anei  
10:46   Offensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
10:31 +2 Kevin McCullar made dunk 13-14
10:18   Shooting foul on Chris Clarke  
10:18   Yor Anei missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:18   Yor Anei missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
10:08   Violation on Unknown  
10:01 +2 Davide Moretti made jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 15-14
9:37   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
9:35   Offensive rebound by Yor Anei  
9:20   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
9:05   Lost ball turnover on Chris Clarke, stolen by Yor Anei  
9:00   Traveling violation turnover on Isaac Likekele  
8:50   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
8:43   Shooting foul on Isaac Likekele  
8:43   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:44   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
8:20   Keylan Boone missed jump shot, blocked by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
8:18   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
8:14   Keylan Boone missed jump shot  
8:12   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
8:13   Shot clock violation turnover on Oklahoma State  
7:48 +2 Kyler Edwards made jump shot 17-14
7:31   Traveling violation turnover on Yor Anei  
7:31   Commercial timeout called  
7:01   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
6:59   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas Tech  
6:36   Personal foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
6:19   Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
6:09   Isaac Likekele missed jump shot  
6:07   Offensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
6:00 +2 Isaac Likekele made jump shot 17-16
5:36   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
5:08 +2 Kalib Boone made layup, assist by Isaac Likekele 17-18
4:45   Chris Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
4:36 +2 Kalib Boone made dunk, assist by Isaac Likekele 17-20
4:33   30-second timeout called  
4:14   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot, blocked by Kalib Boone  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
4:04   Lindy Waters III missed layup, blocked by Kevin McCullar  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Avery Benson  
4:02   Shooting foul on Dee Mitchell  
4:02   Avery Benson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:02 +1 Avery Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-20
3:33   Traveling violation turnover on Jonathan Laurent  
3:33   Commercial timeout called  
3:11   Avery Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09   Offensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
3:07   Personal foul on Avery Anderson III  
2:59   Kevin McCullar missed jump shot  
2:57   Offensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
2:57   Jumpball received by Oklahoma State  
2:57   Lost ball turnover on Kevin McCullar, stolen by Isaac Likekele  
2:37   Shooting foul on Kevin McCullar  
2:37 +1 Kalib Boone made 1st of 2 free throws 18-21
2:37 +1 Kalib Boone made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-22
2:22 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti 21-22
1:59 +2 Jonathan Laurent made jump shot, assist by Cameron McGriff 21-24
1:37 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot 24-24
1:13   Kalib Boone missed jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
1:01 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 27-24
29.0 +3 Cameron McGriff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avery Anderson III 27-27
2.0 +2 Kevin McCullar made alley-oop shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 29-27
1.0   30-second timeout called  
1.0   Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TXTECH Red Raiders 41
OKLAST Cowboys 46

Time Team Play Score
19:24   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas Tech  
19:09   Yor Anei missed jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
19:07   Personal foul on Isaac Likekele  
18:56 +2 Kevin McCullar made jump shot 31-27
18:39 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup 31-29
18:25   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
18:09   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
18:09 +1 Jonathan Laurent made 1st of 2 free throws 31-30
18:09 +1 Jonathan Laurent made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-31
17:46 +3 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 34-31
17:46   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Kevin McCullar  
17:46   Personal foul on Yor Anei  
17:16   Personal foul on Jonathan Laurent  
17:11 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 37-31
16:54   30-second timeout called  
16:54   Commercial timeout called  
16:41   Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
16:41   Kalib Boone missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:41 +1 Kalib Boone made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-32
16:25 +2 Kevin McCullar made layup, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 39-32
16:25   Shooting foul on Kalib Boone  
16:25 +1 Kevin McCullar made free throw 40-32
16:00   Personal foul on Davide Moretti  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:44   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
15:42   Offensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
15:42   Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
15:42 +1 Kalib Boone made 1st of 2 free throws 40-33
15:42 +1 Kalib Boone made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-34
15:33   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
15:24   Lost ball turnover on Jonathan Laurent, stolen by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
15:14   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
15:05   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Likekele  
14:43   Offensive foul on Chris Clarke  
14:43   Turnover on Chris Clarke  
14:25 +2 Cameron McGriff made layup, assist by Kalib Boone 40-36
14:04 +3 Avery Benson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 43-36
13:48 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 43-39
13:32 +2 Chris Clarke made jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 45-39
13:13 +2 Cameron McGriff made jump shot, assist by Thomas Dziagwa 45-41
12:51 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 48-41
12:41   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
12:41   Lost ball turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey, stolen by Kalib Boone  
12:41   Shooting foul on Chris Clarke  
12:35 +1 Kalib Boone made 1st of 2 free throws 48-42
12:35 +1 Kalib Boone made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-43
12:10   Lost ball turnover on Kyler Edwards, stolen by Thomas Dziagwa  
11:58   Personal foul on Davide Moretti  
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:58 +1 Thomas Dziagwa made 1st of 2 free throws 48-44
11:58 +1 Thomas Dziagwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-45
11:47   Personal foul on Cameron McGriff  
11:40   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
11:38   Personal foul on Kevin McCullar  
11:38 +1 Lindy Waters III made 1st of 2 free throws 48-46
11:38 +1 Lindy Waters III made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-47
11:19 +2 Davide Moretti made jump shot 50-47
11:19   Shooting foul on Yor Anei  
11:19 +1 Davide Moretti made free throw 51-47
10:59   Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards  
10:59 +1 Kalib Boone made 1st of 2 free throws 51-48
10:59 +1 Kalib Boone made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-49
10:39   Personal foul on Kalib Boone  
10:39 +1 TJ Holyfield made 1st of 2 free throws 52-49
10:39   TJ Holyfield missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
10:20   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
9:53 +2 TJ Holyfield made dunk, assist by Davide Moretti 54-49
9:24 +2 Avery Anderson III made jump shot 54-51
9:04   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
8:48   Personal foul on TJ Holyfield  
8:48 +1 Kalib Boone made 1st of 2 free throws 54-52
8:48 +1 Kalib Boone made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-53
8:34   Personal foul on Avery Anderson III  
8:33 +1 Davide Moretti made 1st of 2 free throws 55-53
8:33 +1 Davide Moretti made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-53
8:13 +2 Isaac Likekele made layup 56-55
8:13   Shooting foul on Kevin McCullar  
8:13 +1 Isaac Likekele made free throw 56-56
8:01 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made jump shot 58-56
7:46 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup, assist by Lindy Waters III 58-58
7:26   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
7:19 +2 Isaac Likekele made jump shot, assist by Avery Anderson III 58-60
7:17   30-second timeout called  
7:17   Commercial timeout called  
7:03 +2 Kevin McCullar made layup, assist by Davide Moretti 60-60
6:48 +2 Lindy Waters III made dunk, assist by Isaac Likekele 60-62
6:33   Kevin McCullar missed jump shot, blocked by Lindy Waters III  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Avery Anderson III  
6:09 +2 Cameron McGriff made jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 60-64
5:43 +2 Kevin McCullar made dunk, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 62-64
5:25 +2 Isaac Likekele made jump shot 62-66
4:58 +2 Davide Moretti made jump shot, assist by Kevin McCullar 64-66
4:35   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
4:21   Isaac Likekele missed jump shot  
4:19   Offensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
4:14   Isaac Likekele missed layup  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
4:04