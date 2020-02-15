|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by New Mexico
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nick Blair
|
|
19:45
|
|
+1
|
JaQuan Lyle made 1st of 3 free throws
|
0-1
|
19:45
|
|
+1
|
JaQuan Lyle made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
0-2
|
19:45
|
|
+1
|
JaQuan Lyle made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
0-3
|
19:30
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong, stolen by Vance Jackson
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on JaQuan Lyle
|
|
19:01
|
|
+2
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong made hook shot, assist by Bryce Hamilton
|
2-3
|
18:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nick Blair
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
18:42
|
|
+1
|
Makuach Maluach made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-4
|
18:24
|
|
+3
|
Marvin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
5-4
|
18:13
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy
|
|
17:55
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made jump shot
|
7-4
|
17:39
|
|
|
JaQuan Lyle missed jump shot
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
|
|
17:32
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Hamilton
|
10-4
|
17:09
|
|
+2
|
Corey Manigault made jump shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle
|
10-6
|
17:00
|
|
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long missed jump shot
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zane Martin
|
|
16:38
|
|
+3
|
Makuach Maluach made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Martin
|
10-9
|
16:15
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong, stolen by JaQuan Lyle
|
|
16:00
|
|
+2
|
Makuach Maluach made dunk, assist by Corey Manigault
|
10-11
|
15:36
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed layup
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
15:35
|
|
+2
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong made dunk
|
12-11
|
15:24
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Vance Jackson, stolen by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on JaQuan Lyle
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:17
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-11
|
15:17
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-11
|
14:58
|
|
+2
|
Corey Manigault made layup
|
13-13
|
14:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Bryce Hamilton, stolen by Makuach Maluach
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Vance Jackson, stolen by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
14:14
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman
|
15-13
|
14:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jonah Antonio
|
|
14:05
|
|
+1
|
Keith McGee made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-14
|
14:05
|
|
+1
|
Keith McGee made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-15
|
13:55
|
|
+2
|
Amauri Hardy made jump shot
|
17-15
|
13:34
|
|
|
Corey Manigault missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio
|
|
13:03
|
|
+2
|
Amauri Hardy made floating jump shot
|
19-15
|
12:34
|
|
+3
|
Keith McGee made 3-pt. jump shot
|
19-18
|
12:08
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith McGee
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by UNLV
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:41
|
|
+3
|
Marvin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Hamilton
|
22-18
|
11:27
|
|
+3
|
Keith McGee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vance Jackson
|
22-21
|
11:13
|
|
|
Vitaliy Shibel missed hook shot
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson
|
|
10:58
|
|
+3
|
Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith McGee
|
22-24
|
10:34
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made jump shot
|
24-24
|
10:20
|
|
+3
|
Keith McGee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vance Jackson
|
24-27
|
9:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Vante Hendrix
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Vitaliy Shibel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith McGee
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vante Hendrix
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by New Mexico
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Zane Martin, stolen by Marvin Coleman
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Emmanuel Kuac
|
|
8:35
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Hamilton
|
27-27
|
8:19
|
|
|
Zane Martin missed driving layup
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Vance Jackson missed jump shot
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
|
|
7:36
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made driving layup
|
29-27
|
7:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Vance Jackson, stolen by Marvin Coleman
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Hamilton
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marvin Coleman
|
|
6:49
|
|
+1
|
Zane Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-28
|
6:49
|
|
+1
|
Zane Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-29
|
6:32
|
|
+3
|
Marvin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
32-29
|
6:18
|
|
|
Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed layup
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle
|
|
6:05
|
|
+2
|
Vante Hendrix made layup, assist by Zane Martin
|
32-31
|
5:47
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong, stolen by JaQuan Lyle
|
|
5:25
|
|
+2
|
Corey Manigault made dunk, assist by Zane Martin
|
32-33
|
5:04
|
|
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
4:49
|
|
+2
|
Makuach Maluach made running Jump Shot
|
32-35
|
4:31
|
|
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by UNLV
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Corey Manigault
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Vitaliy Shibel missed layup
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
4:06
|
|
+2
|
Vitaliy Shibel made dunk
|
34-35
|
3:44
|
|
|
Corey Manigault missed running Jump Shot
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
3:37
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman
|
36-35
|
3:14
|
|
+2
|
Makuach Maluach made alley-oop shot, assist by Zane Martin
|
36-37
|
3:06
|
|
+2
|
Marvin Coleman made layup
|
38-37
|
2:30
|
|
+2
|
Corey Manigault made alley-oop shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle
|
38-39
|
2:11
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made driving layup
|
40-39
|
1:53
|
|
|
Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keith McGee
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marvin Coleman, stolen by Vante Hendrix
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
JaQuan Lyle missed jump shot
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Corey Manigault
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Corey Manigault missed free throw
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed layup, blocked by Makuach Maluach
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith McGee
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Amauri Hardy
|
|
54.0
|
|
+1
|
Corey Manigault made 1st of 2 free throws
|
40-40
|
54.0
|
|
+1
|
Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
40-41
|
31.0
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by New Mexico
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on JaQuan Lyle
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Turnover on JaQuan Lyle
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed layup
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by New Mexico
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|