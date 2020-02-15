UNLV
NMEX

Balanced attack leads UNLV past New Mexico 78-73

  • Feb 15, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Four UNLV players scored at least 16 points, led by Bryce Hamilton and Elijah Mitrou-Long with 17 each, as the Runnin’ Rebels beat New Mexico 78-73 on Saturday.

Amauri Hardy and Marvin Coleman each had 16 points for UNLV (13-14, 8-6 Mountain West).

The Lobos (17-10, 6-8), who have lost six of their past eight games, got 19 points from Makuach Maluach and 17 from Corey Manigault.

The game was tight throughout and a Zane Martin basket with 5:55 remaining in the game pulled the Lobos even at 66. But buckets from Hardy and Mitrou-Long put the Rebels ahead to stay.

New Mexico had its chances in the closing minutes, but it missed six foul shots in the final 5 minutes. In all, the Lobos were 23 for 34 from the foul line.

Martin’s 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left and a chance to tie was well off the mark. He went 1 for 7 from beyond the arc in the game.

BIG PICTURE

UNLV: The Rebels had been in a deep slide after starting off conference play 6-1, having lost five of six. This win was an important one because it puts UNLV ahead of New Mexico for sixth place and a chance to avoid the conference tournament play-in game that the sixth through 11th-place teams must undergo.

New Mexico: The Lobos have been the conference’s most inconsistent team, and now have lost at home for just the second time in 16 games. It appears the Lobos are destined for a play-in game, although the play-in winner from the 6-11 and 7-10 games will end up in the opposite bracket from Mountain West behemoth No. 4 San Diego State.

UP NEXT

UNLV: The Rebels are home Feb. 18 against Colorado State.

New Mexico: The Lobos are home Feb. 18 against Nevada.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
UNLV Rebels 40
NMEX Lobos 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by New Mexico  
19:45   Shooting foul on Nick Blair  
19:45 +1 JaQuan Lyle made 1st of 3 free throws 0-1
19:45 +1 JaQuan Lyle made 2nd of 3 free throws 0-2
19:45 +1 JaQuan Lyle made 3rd of 3 free throws 0-3
19:30   Bad pass turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong, stolen by Vance Jackson  
19:25   Bad pass turnover on JaQuan Lyle  
19:01 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made hook shot, assist by Bryce Hamilton 2-3
18:42   Shooting foul on Nick Blair  
18:42   Makuach Maluach missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:42 +1 Makuach Maluach made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4
18:24 +3 Marvin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cheikh Mbacke Diong 5-4
18:13   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
17:55 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot 7-4
17:39   JaQuan Lyle missed jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
17:32 +3 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Hamilton 10-4
17:09 +2 Corey Manigault made jump shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle 10-6
17:00   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed jump shot  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
16:38 +3 Makuach Maluach made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Martin 10-9
16:15   Lost ball turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong, stolen by JaQuan Lyle  
16:00 +2 Makuach Maluach made dunk, assist by Corey Manigault 10-11
15:36   Amauri Hardy missed layup  
15:35   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
15:35 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made dunk 12-11
15:24   Lost ball turnover on Vance Jackson, stolen by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
15:17   Shooting foul on JaQuan Lyle  
15:17   Commercial timeout called  
15:17   Bryce Hamilton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:17 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-11
14:58 +2 Corey Manigault made layup 13-13
14:41   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Hamilton, stolen by Makuach Maluach  
14:19   Bad pass turnover on Vance Jackson, stolen by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
14:14 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman 15-13
14:06   Personal foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
14:05   Personal foul on Jonah Antonio  
14:05 +1 Keith McGee made 1st of 2 free throws 15-14
14:05 +1 Keith McGee made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-15
13:55 +2 Amauri Hardy made jump shot 17-15
13:34   Corey Manigault missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio  
13:03 +2 Amauri Hardy made floating jump shot 19-15
12:34 +3 Keith McGee made 3-pt. jump shot 19-18
12:08   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Keith McGee  
11:58   Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by UNLV  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:41 +3 Marvin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Hamilton 22-18
11:27 +3 Keith McGee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vance Jackson 22-21
11:13   Vitaliy Shibel missed hook shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
10:58 +3 Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith McGee 22-24
10:34 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot 24-24
10:20 +3 Keith McGee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vance Jackson 24-27
9:53   Personal foul on Vante Hendrix  
9:41   Vitaliy Shibel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Keith McGee  
9:22   Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Offensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
9:05   Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Offensive rebound by New Mexico  
8:54   Bad pass turnover on Zane Martin, stolen by Marvin Coleman  
8:49   Personal foul on Emmanuel Kuac  
8:35 +3 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Hamilton 27-27
8:19   Zane Martin missed driving layup  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
8:14   Official timeout called  
8:05   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
7:43   Vance Jackson missed jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
7:36 +2 Bryce Hamilton made driving layup 29-27
7:21   Bad pass turnover on Vance Jackson, stolen by Marvin Coleman  
7:13   Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Hamilton  
7:15   Commercial timeout called  
6:49   Shooting foul on Marvin Coleman  
6:49 +1 Zane Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 29-28
6:49 +1 Zane Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-29
6:32 +3 Marvin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cheikh Mbacke Diong 32-29
6:18   Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
6:11   Bryce Hamilton missed layup  
6:09   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
6:05 +2 Vante Hendrix made layup, assist by Zane Martin 32-31
5:47   Bad pass turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong, stolen by JaQuan Lyle  
5:25 +2 Corey Manigault made dunk, assist by Zane Martin 32-33
5:04   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
5:02   Personal foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
4:49 +2 Makuach Maluach made running Jump Shot 32-35
4:31   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
4:22   Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by UNLV  
4:21   Personal foul on Corey Manigault  
4:08   Vitaliy Shibel missed layup  
4:06   Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
4:06 +2 Vitaliy Shibel made dunk 34-35
3:44   Corey Manigault missed running Jump Shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
3:37 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman 36-35
3:14 +2 Makuach Maluach made alley-oop shot, assist by Zane Martin 36-37
3:06 +2 Marvin Coleman made layup 38-37
2:30 +2 Corey Manigault made alley-oop shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle 38-39
2:11 +2 Bryce Hamilton made driving layup 40-39
1:53   Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
1:44   Personal foul on Keith McGee  
1:46   Commercial timeout called  
1:33   Lost ball turnover on Marvin Coleman, stolen by Vante Hendrix  
1:15   JaQuan Lyle missed jump shot  
1:13   Offensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
1:12   Personal foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
1:12   Corey Manigault missed free throw  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
58.0   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed layup, blocked by Makuach Maluach  
56.0   Defensive rebound by Keith McGee  
54.0   Personal foul on Amauri Hardy  
54.0 +1 Corey Manigault made 1st of 2 free throws 40-40
54.0 +1 Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-41
31.0   Bryce Hamilton missed turnaround jump shot  
29.0   Defensive rebound by New Mexico  
4.0   Offensive foul on JaQuan Lyle  
3.0   Turnover on JaQuan Lyle  
1.0   Amauri Hardy missed layup  
0.0   Defensive rebound by New Mexico  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UNLV Rebels 38
NMEX Lobos 32

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Shooting foul on JaQuan Lyle  
19:49   Nick Blair missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:49   Nick Blair missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:49   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
19:31   Corey Manigault missed jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
19:20   Lost ball turnover on Amauri Hardy, stolen by Corey Manigault  
19:20   Personal foul on Amauri Hardy  
19:03   Shooting foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
19:03 +1 Corey Manigault made 1st of 2 free throws 40-42
19:03 +1 Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-43
18:43   Shooting foul on Makuach Maluach  
18:43   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:43 +1 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-43
18:31   Shooting foul on Marvin Coleman  
18:31 +1 Makuach Maluach made 1st of 2 free throws 41-44
18:31   Makuach Maluach missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
18:14   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
18:07   Lost ball turnover on Vance Jackson, stolen by Nick Blair  
17:57 +2 Amauri Hardy made driving layup 43-44
17:43   Corey Manigault missed turnaround jump shot  
17:41   Offensive rebound by New Mexico  
17:30   Bad pass turnover on Vance Jackson, stolen by Bryce Hamilton  
17:22 +2 Marvin Coleman made driving layup 45-44
17:08   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Offensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
17:02   Offensive foul on Makuach Maluach  
17:02   Turnover on Makuach Maluach  
16:48 +3 Marvin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy 48-44
16:32   Personal foul on Nick Blair  
16:17   Bad pass turnover on JaQuan Lyle  
16:05   Offensive foul on Bryce Hamilton  
16:05   Turnover on Bryce Hamilton  
15:53 +2 Makuach Maluach made layup, assist by Zane Martin 48-46
15:29 +2 Elijah Mitrou-Long made jump shot 50-46
15:00   Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
14:55   Shooting foul on Makuach Maluach  
14:55   Commercial timeout called  
14:55 +1 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made 1st of 2 free throws 51-46
14:55   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:55   Offensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
14:54   Bryce Hamilton missed layup, blocked by Corey Manigault  
14:52   Offensive rebound by UNLV  
14:36   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed layup, blocked by Corey Manigault  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
14:28   Personal foul on Amauri Hardy  
14:28   Personal foul on Marvin Coleman  
14:28 +1 Makuach Maluach made 1st of 2 free throws 51-47
14:28 +1 Makuach Maluach made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-48
14:22   Offensive foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
14:22   Turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
14:08 +2 Corey Manigault made dunk 51-50
13:39   Offensive foul on Bryce Hamilton  
13:39   Turnover on Bryce Hamilton  
13:24   Corey Manigault missed driving layup  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
13:15   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:13   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
13:09   Jonah Antonio missed layup, blocked by Zane Martin  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
12:59   Lost ball turnover on Vante Hendrix, stolen by Marvin Coleman  
12:54 +2 Bryce Hamilton made dunk, assist by Marvin Coleman 53-50
12:25 +2 Corey Manigault made reverse layup, assist by Zane Martin 53-52
12:09 +2 Elijah Mitrou-Long made jump shot 55-52
11:49 +3 Zane Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 55-55
11:28   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed driving layup  
11:25   Defensive rebound by New Mexico  
11:25   Commercial timeout called  
11:15   Bad pass turnover on Zane Martin  
11:02   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
10:54 +2 Makuach Maluach made dunk, assist by Zane Martin 55-57
10:35   Amauri Hardy missed driving layup  
10:33   Offensive rebound by Jay Green  
10:33 +2 Jay Green made dunk 57-57
10:11   Personal foul on Bryce Hamilton  
10:11   Makuach Maluach missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:11 +1 Makuach Maluach made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-58
9:56   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
9:44   Zane Martin missed driving layup  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
9:40   Personal foul on Vante Hendrix  
9:35   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Keith McGee  
9:22   Bad pass turnover on Zane Martin, stolen by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
9:18 +2 Amauri Hardy made layup, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long 59-58
9:00 +2 Vante Hendrix made layup, assist by Zane Martin 59-60
8:51   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Mitrou-Long  
8:53   30-second timeout called  
8:53   Commercial timeout called  
8:37   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
8:10 +3 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 3-pt. jump shot 62-60
7:52 +2 Vance Jackson made finger-roll layup 62-62
7:44 +2 Elijah Mitrou-Long made floating jump shot 64-62
7:20   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
7:10 +2 Amauri Hardy made layup 66-62
7:03   Shooting foul on Jay Green  
7:03   Commercial timeout called  
7:03 +1 Vance Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 66-63
7:03 +1 Vance Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-64
6:50   Bad pass turnover on Amauri Hardy, stolen by Zane Martin  
6:42   Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
6:12   Amauri Hardy missed jump shot  
6:10   Offensive rebound by UNLV  
6:07   Vitaliy Shibel missed dunk  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
6:02 +2 Zane Martin made layup 66-66
5:43 +2 Amauri Hardy made jump shot 68-64
5:21   Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
5:13   Amauri Hardy missed layup  
5:11   Defensive rebound by New Mexico  
4:51   Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
