19:43
+2
Tanner Krebs made jump shot
20-37
19:26
+3
Broc Finstuen made 3-pt. jump shot
23-37
18:54
Jordan Ford missed jump shot
18:52
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
18:37
+3
Jahlil Tripp made 3-pt. jump shot
26-37
18:11
Shooting foul on Broc Finstuen
18:11
+1
Tommy Kuhse made 1st of 2 free throws
26-38
18:11
+1
Tommy Kuhse made 2nd of 2 free throws
26-39
17:56
Shooting foul on Tommy Kuhse
17:56
Jahbril Price-Noel missed 1st of 2 free throws
17:56
+1
Jahbril Price-Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws
27-39
17:35
+2
Tanner Krebs made jump shot
27-41
17:20
Offensive foul on James Hampshire
17:20
Turnover on James Hampshire
17:05
Offensive foul on Dan Fotu
17:05
Turnover on Dan Fotu
16:47
+2
Jahlil Tripp made jump shot
29-41
16:20
Tanner Krebs missed jump shot
16:18
Offensive rebound by Jordan Ford
16:17
Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp
16:15
Dan Fotu missed layup
16:13
Offensive rebound by Dan Fotu
16:11
Dan Fotu missed layup
16:09
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
16:05
+2
Jahlil Tripp made layup
31-41
15:46
+2
Dan Fotu made jump shot, assist by Tanner Krebs
31-43
15:23
Commercial timeout called
15:10
Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot
15:08
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
15:00
Jordan Ford missed layup
14:58
Offensive rebound by Dan Fotu
14:53
Shooting foul on James Hampshire
14:53
Elijah Thomas missed 1st of 2 free throws
14:53
+1
Elijah Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws
31-44
14:34
+2
Amari McCray made hook shot
33-44
14:17
+2
Tommy Kuhse made layup
33-46
13:57
+2
Jahlil Tripp made layup
35-46
13:57
Shooting foul on Kyle Bowen
13:57
+1
Jahlil Tripp made free throw
36-46
13:36
Jordan Ford missed layup
13:34
Defensive rebound by Pierre Crockrell II
13:28
+3
Jahbril Price-Noel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp
39-46
13:21
30-second timeout called
13:21
Commercial timeout called
12:55
+2
Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Jordan Ford
39-48
12:38
Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:36
Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs
12:19
Tanner Krebs missed layup
12:01
Jahlil Tripp missed layup
11:59
Offensive rebound by Amari McCray
11:56
+2
Amari McCray made layup
41-48
11:30
Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:28
Offensive rebound by Tanner Krebs
11:28
Personal foul on Jahbril Price-Noel
11:21
+3
Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot
41-51
11:04
+2
Jahlil Tripp made layup, assist by Pierre Crockrell II
43-51
10:31
Tommy Kuhse missed jump shot
10:29
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
10:27
Personal foul on Tanner Krebs
10:13
Daniss Jenkins missed layup
10:11
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
9:52
+2
Malik Fitts made hook shot
43-53
9:35
Personal foul on Elijah Thomas
9:18
Jahlil Tripp missed layup
9:16
Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu
9:03
Jordan Ford missed layup, blocked by Daniss Jenkins
9:02
Offensive rebound by Saint Mary's
8:51
+2
Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Jordan Ford
43-55
8:26
Bad pass turnover on Jahbril Price-Noel, stolen by Elijah Thomas
7:56
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Ford, stolen by Jahlil Tripp
7:55
Personal foul on Tommy Kuhse
7:55
Commercial timeout called
7:45
+2
Daniss Jenkins made jump shot
45-55
7:19
+2
Malik Fitts made layup
45-57
6:57
Jahbril Price-Noel missed jump shot
6:55
Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse
6:29
+2
Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse
45-59
6:11
+3
Jahbril Price-Noel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniss Jenkins
48-59
5:43
+2
Malik Fitts made hook shot
48-61
5:24
Bad pass turnover on Daniss Jenkins, stolen by Elijah Thomas
5:18
+2
Elijah Thomas made layup
48-63
5:08
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
5:08
Personal foul on Elijah Thomas
5:08
Jahlil Tripp missed free throw
5:08
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
4:48
Tommy Kuhse missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:46
Defensive rebound by Gary Chivichyan
4:39
Bad pass turnover on Pierre Crockrell II, stolen by Elijah Thomas
4:34
+2
Elijah Thomas made dunk, assist by Jordan Ford
48-65
4:09
Personal foul on Dan Fotu
4:09
+1
Jahbril Price-Noel made 1st of 2 free throws
49-65
4:09
+1
Jahbril Price-Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws
50-65
3:48
+2
Elijah Thomas made layup
50-67
3:48
Shooting foul on Gary Chivichyan
3:48
Commercial timeout called
3:48
Elijah Thomas missed free throw
3:48
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
3:30
+2
Jahlil Tripp made layup
52-67
3:30
Shooting foul on Elijah Thomas
3:30
+1
Jahlil Tripp made free throw
53-67
3:11
Traveling violation turnover on Malik Fitts
3:02
+2
Jahlil Tripp made layup
55-67
2:41
Shooting foul on Jahbril Price-Noel
2:41
Tommy Kuhse missed 1st of 2 free throws
1:43
Jordan Ford missed jump shot
2:41
Tommy Kuhse missed 2nd of 2 free throws
2:41
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
2:14
+2
Pierre Crockrell II made layup, assist by Jahbril Price-Noel
57-67
1:43
Jordan Ford missed jump shot
1:41
Defensive rebound by Pacific
1:20
Jordan Ford missed free throw
1:33
Jeremiah Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:31
Defensive rebound by Elijah Thomas
58.0
Personal foul on Daniss Jenkins
1:20
Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp
1:20
Jordan Ford missed free throw
1:20
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
1:06
+3
Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniss Jenkins
60-67
58.0
Personal foul on Daniss Jenkins
58.0
+1
Jordan Ford made 1st of 2 free throws
60-68
58.0
+1
Jordan Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws
60-69
51.0
Shooting foul on Elijah Thomas
51.0
Jahlil Tripp missed 1st of 2 free throws
33.0
Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot
51.0
Jahlil Tripp missed 2nd of 2 free throws
51.0
|
Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shaquillo Fritz
|
|
45.0
|
|
+1
|
Tommy Kuhse made 1st of 2 free throws
|
60-70
|
45.0
|
|
+1
|
Tommy Kuhse made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
60-71
|
33.0
|
|
|
Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed layup
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pacific
|
|
23.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Gary Chivichyan, stolen by Malik Fitts
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Malik Fitts, stolen by Daniss Jenkins
|
|
8.0
|
|
+3
|
Jahbril Price-Noel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp
|
63-71
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|