MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Dan Fotu scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting while collecting 10 rebounds and Saint Mary's beat Paciic 71-63 on Saturday night.

Malik Fitts scored 14 points, Jordan Ford 13 an Tommy Kuhse 10 for the Gaels (21-6, 8-4 West Coast Conference). Saint Mary's shot 28 of 51 (54.9%) and committed just eight turnovers.

The Gaels sped to an 18-6 lead and were never seriously threatened. They led 35-20 at halftime before Pacific made inroads and reduced its deficit to 48-41 on a layup by Amari McCray with 11:53 left. But the Gaels extended its margin back to double figures and Elijah Thomas' jumper with 3:48 left made it 67-50.

Jahlil Tripp led Pacific (20-9, 8-5) with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Jahbril Price-Noel scored 14 and McCray 10.

---

1st Half
UOP Tigers 20
MARYCA Gaels 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Saint Mary's  
19:40 +2 Dan Fotu made layup 0-2
19:14   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
19:12   Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp  
18:53   Shooting foul on Jahlil Tripp  
18:53 +1 Malik Fitts made 1st of 2 free throws 0-3
18:53 +1 Malik Fitts made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-4
18:31   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
18:10   Lost ball turnover on Malik Fitts, stolen by Austin Vereen  
17:48 +2 Justin Moore made jump shot, assist by Austin Vereen 2-4
17:15   Malik Fitts missed jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
16:45   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
16:29 +3 Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dan Fotu 2-7
16:10   Bad pass turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Tanner Krebs  
16:02   Alex Ducas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
15:52   Bad pass turnover on Daniss Jenkins, stolen by Jordan Ford  
15:44 +3 Tanner Krebs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Ford 2-10
15:37   30-second timeout called  
15:37   Commercial timeout called  
15:21   Personal foul on Tanner Krebs  
15:13   Shooting foul on Jordan Ford  
15:13 +1 Pierre Crockrell II made 1st of 2 free throws 3-10
15:13   Pierre Crockrell II missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
14:48   Malik Fitts missed jump shot, blocked by Jeremiah Bailey  
14:46   Offensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
14:39   Dan Fotu missed layup  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Pierre Crockrell II  
14:26   Jahbril Price-Noel missed layup  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
14:20   Jumpball received by Pacific  
14:20   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Ford, stolen by Jahbril Price-Noel  
14:09   Shooting foul on Dan Fotu  
14:09 +1 Daniss Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws 4-10
14:09   Daniss Jenkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
13:56 +2 Dan Fotu made layup 4-12
13:37 +2 Jahbril Price-Noel made jump shot 6-12
13:08 +2 Jordan Ford made layup 6-14
12:47   Jeremiah Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
12:21   Jordan Ford missed jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
12:11   Pierre Crockrell II missed layup  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
11:52   Tommy Kuhse missed layup  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
11:47   Offensive foul on Jeremiah Bailey  
11:47   Turnover on Jeremiah Bailey  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:33   Offensive foul on Tommy Kuhse  
11:33   Turnover on Tommy Kuhse  
11:09   Bad pass turnover on Pierre Crockrell II, stolen by Kyle Bowen  
10:52 +2 Tommy Kuhse made layup 6-16
10:26   Personal foul on Tanner Krebs  
10:24   Jahbril Price-Noel missed jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
10:00 +2 Jordan Ford made jump shot 6-18
9:28 +2 Jeremiah Bailey made jump shot 8-18
8:55   Kyle Bowen missed layup, blocked by Broc Finstuen  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Pierre Crockrell II  
8:44   Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
8:27   Jordan Ford missed jump shot, blocked by Amari McCray  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Broc Finstuen  
8:15   Jahbril Price-Noel missed layup  
8:13   Offensive rebound by Amari McCray  
8:12   Shooting foul on Malik Fitts  
8:12   Amari McCray missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:12   Amari McCray missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
7:48 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot 8-21
7:18   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
7:16   Commercial timeout called  
6:55 +2 Tommy Kuhse made layup 8-23
6:27 +2 Amari McCray made layup 10-23
6:05   Malik Fitts missed layup  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Broc Finstuen  
5:51 +2 Amari McCray made dunk, assist by Justin Moore 12-23
5:24   Offensive foul on Malik Fitts  
5:24   Turnover on Malik Fitts  
5:08   Lost ball turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Kyle Bowen  
4:46 +2 Jordan Ford made layup 12-25
4:24 +3 Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 15-25
3:51 +2 Kristers Zoriks made jump shot 15-27
3:51   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
3:51   Commercial timeout called  
3:51   Kristers Zoriks missed free throw  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Amari McCray  
3:27 +2 Amari McCray made hook shot 17-27
2:59   Shooting foul on Amari McCray  
2:59 +1 Dan Fotu made 1st of 2 free throws 17-28
2:59 +1 Dan Fotu made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-29
2:43   Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Alex Ducas  
2:23 +2 Jordan Ford made layup, assist by Dan Fotu 17-31
2:01   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Kristers Zoriks  
1:45   Alex Ducas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Pierre Crockrell II  
1:26   Personal foul on Alex Ducas  
1:26 +1 Daniss Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws 18-31
1:26   Daniss Jenkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
58.0 +2 Kyle Bowen made layup 18-33
39.0   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Kristers Zoriks  
11.0   Jordan Ford missed layup, blocked by Daniss Jenkins  
10.0   Offensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
8.0 +2 Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Jordan Ford 18-35
1.0   Shooting foul on Dan Fotu  
1.0 +1 Shaquillo Fritz made 1st of 2 free throws 19-35
1.0 +1 Shaquillo Fritz made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-35
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UOP Tigers 43
MARYCA Gaels 36

Time Team Play Score
19:43 +2 Tanner Krebs made jump shot 20-37
19:26 +3 Broc Finstuen made 3-pt. jump shot 23-37
18:54   Jordan Ford missed jump shot  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
18:37 +3 Jahlil Tripp made 3-pt. jump shot 26-37
18:11   Shooting foul on Broc Finstuen  
18:11 +1 Tommy Kuhse made 1st of 2 free throws 26-38
18:11 +1 Tommy Kuhse made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-39
17:56   Shooting foul on Tommy Kuhse  
17:56   Jahbril Price-Noel missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:56 +1 Jahbril Price-Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-39
17:35 +2 Tanner Krebs made jump shot 27-41
17:20   Offensive foul on James Hampshire  
17:20   Turnover on James Hampshire  
17:05   Offensive foul on Dan Fotu  
17:05   Turnover on Dan Fotu  
16:47 +2 Jahlil Tripp made jump shot 29-41
16:20   Tanner Krebs missed jump shot  
16:18   Offensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
16:17   Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp  
16:15   Dan Fotu missed layup  
16:13   Offensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
16:11   Dan Fotu missed layup  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
16:05 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 31-41
15:46 +2 Dan Fotu made jump shot, assist by Tanner Krebs 31-43
15:23   Commercial timeout called  
15:10   Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
15:00   Jordan Ford missed layup  
14:58   Offensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
14:53   Shooting foul on James Hampshire  
14:53   Elijah Thomas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:53 +1 Elijah Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-44
14:34 +2 Amari McCray made hook shot 33-44
14:17 +2 Tommy Kuhse made layup 33-46
13:57 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 35-46
13:57   Shooting foul on Kyle Bowen  
13:57 +1 Jahlil Tripp made free throw 36-46
13:36   Jordan Ford missed layup  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Pierre Crockrell II  
13:28 +3 Jahbril Price-Noel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp 39-46
13:21   30-second timeout called  
13:21   Commercial timeout called  
12:55 +2 Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Jordan Ford 39-48
12:38   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
12:19   Tanner Krebs missed layup  
12:01   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
11:59   Offensive rebound by Amari McCray  
11:56 +2 Amari McCray made layup 41-48
11:30   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Offensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
11:28   Personal foul on Jahbril Price-Noel  
11:21 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot 41-51
11:04 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 43-51
10:31   Tommy Kuhse missed jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
10:27   Personal foul on Tanner Krebs  
10:13   Daniss Jenkins missed layup  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
9:52 +2 Malik Fitts made hook shot 43-53
9:35   Personal foul on Elijah Thomas  
9:18   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
9:03   Jordan Ford missed layup, blocked by Daniss Jenkins  
9:02   Offensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
8:51 +2 Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Jordan Ford 43-55
8:26   Bad pass turnover on Jahbril Price-Noel, stolen by Elijah Thomas  
7:56   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Ford, stolen by Jahlil Tripp  
7:55   Personal foul on Tommy Kuhse  
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:45 +2 Daniss Jenkins made jump shot 45-55
7:19 +2 Malik Fitts made layup 45-57
6:57   Jahbril Price-Noel missed jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
6:29 +2 Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse 45-59
6:11 +3 Jahbril Price-Noel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniss Jenkins 48-59
5:43 +2 Malik Fitts made hook shot 48-61
5:24   Bad pass turnover on Daniss Jenkins, stolen by Elijah Thomas  
5:18 +2 Elijah Thomas made layup 48-63
5:08   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
5:08   Personal foul on Elijah Thomas  
5:08   Jahlil Tripp missed free throw  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
4:48   Tommy Kuhse missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Gary Chivichyan  
4:39   Bad pass turnover on Pierre Crockrell II, stolen by Elijah Thomas  
4:34 +2 Elijah Thomas made dunk, assist by Jordan Ford 48-65
4:09   Personal foul on Dan Fotu  
4:09 +1 Jahbril Price-Noel made 1st of 2 free throws 49-65
4:09 +1 Jahbril Price-Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-65
3:48 +2 Elijah Thomas made layup 50-67
3:48   Shooting foul on Gary Chivichyan  
3:48   Commercial timeout called  
3:48   Elijah Thomas missed free throw  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
3:30 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 52-67
3:30   Shooting foul on Elijah Thomas  
3:30 +1 Jahlil Tripp made free throw 53-67
3:11   Traveling violation turnover on Malik Fitts  
3:02 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 55-67
2:41   Shooting foul on Jahbril Price-Noel  
2:41   Tommy Kuhse missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:41   Tommy Kuhse missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
2:14 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made layup, assist by Jahbril Price-Noel 57-67
1:41   Defensive rebound by Pacific  
1:33   Jeremiah Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Elijah Thomas  
58.0   Personal foul on Daniss Jenkins  
1:20   Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
1:06 +3 Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniss Jenkins 60-67
58.0   Personal foul on Daniss Jenkins  
58.0 +1 Jordan Ford made 1st of 2 free throws 60-68
58.0 +1 Jordan Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-69
51.0   Shooting foul on Elijah Thomas  
51.0   Jahlil Tripp missed 1st of 2 free throws  
33.0   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
51.0   Jahlil Tripp missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
51.0   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
45.0   Personal foul on Shaquillo Fritz  
45.0 +1 Tommy Kuhse made 1st of 2 free throws 60-70
45.0 +1 Tommy Kuhse made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-71
33.0   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
31.0   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
30.0   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
29.0   Offensive rebound by Pacific  
23.0   Bad pass turnover on Gary Chivichyan, stolen by Malik Fitts  
14.0   Lost ball turnover on Malik Fitts, stolen by Daniss Jenkins  
8.0 +3 Jahbril Price-Noel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp 63-71
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
J. Tripp
M. Fitts
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
8.2 Reb. Per Game 8.2
52.6 Field Goal % 45.7
12.1 Three Point % 41.4
69.6 Free Throw % 79.6
Team Stats
Points 63 71
Field Goals 23-45 (51.1%) 28-51 (54.9%)
3-Pointers 7-15 (46.7%) 4-8 (50.0%)
Free Throws 10-19 (52.6%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 23 31
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 18 21
Team 2 5
Assists 9 9
Steals 4 8
Blocks 5 0
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 15 19
Technicals 0 0