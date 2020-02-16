|
19:53
Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:51
Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder
19:41
Personal foul on Justin Bean
19:22
+3
Nate Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder
31-26
18:56
Personal foul on Nate Grimes
18:53
Justin Bean missed layup, blocked by Orlando Robinson
18:51
Offensive rebound by Utah State
18:49
+2
Sam Merrill made jump shot, assist by Diogo Brito
33-26
18:31
+3
New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell
33-29
18:10
+2
Justin Bean made layup, assist by Neemias Queta
35-29
17:51
Orlando Robinson missed jump shot
17:49
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
17:29
+3
Brock Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Diogo Brito
38-29
17:07
Orlando Robinson missed jump shot, blocked by Neemias Queta
17:05
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
16:53
+3
Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot
41-29
16:34
Nate Grimes missed jump shot
16:32
Defensive rebound by Brock Miller
16:23
Offensive foul on Neemias Queta
16:23
Turnover on Neemias Queta
16:14
+3
Nate Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder
41-32
15:54
Neemias Queta missed hook shot
15:52
Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland
15:43
+2
Jarred Hyder made jump shot
41-34
15:26
Lost ball turnover on Neemias Queta, stolen by Anthony Holland
15:16
Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:14
Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito
14:57
Shooting foul on New Williams
14:57
Commercial timeout called
14:57
+1
Sam Merrill made 1st of 2 free throws
42-34
14:57
+1
Sam Merrill made 2nd of 2 free throws
43-34
14:34
Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:32
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
14:25
Bad pass turnover on Diogo Brito, stolen by Orlando Robinson
14:17
Out of bounds turnover on Jarred Hyder
14:05
Neemias Queta missed layup
14:03
Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell
13:59
Niven Hart missed layup
13:57
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
13:57
Jumpball received by Fresno State
13:57
Lost ball turnover on Justin Bean
13:51
+3
Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot
43-37
13:30
Lost ball turnover on Diogo Brito
13:20
Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:18
Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill
13:03
Personal foul on Aguir Agau
12:56
+2
Sam Merrill made jump shot
45-37
12:33
Shooting foul on Justin Bean
12:33
+1
Orlando Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws
45-38
12:33
Orlando Robinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
12:33
Defensive rebound by Kuba Karwowski
12:12
Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:10
Defensive rebound by Niven Hart
11:47
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:45
Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito
11:41
Sam Merrill missed layup, blocked by Anthony Holland
11:39
Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder
11:37
Personal foul on Kuba Karwowski
11:37
Commercial timeout called
11:22
+3
Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Niven Hart
45-41
10:56
Alphonso Anderson missed layup
10:54
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
10:46
+3
Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot
45-44
10:35
30-second timeout called
10:35
Commercial timeout called
10:27
Personal foul on Nate Grimes
10:13
+3
Alphonso Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill
48-44
9:43
+3
Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot
48-47
9:28
+3
Diogo Brito made 3-pt. jump shot
51-47
9:11
Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:09
Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson
8:58
Offensive foul on Sam Merrill
8:58
Turnover on Sam Merrill
8:40
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:38
Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito
8:14
Shooting foul on Niven Hart
8:14
Neemias Queta missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:14
+1
Neemias Queta made 2nd of 2 free throws
52-47
8:05
Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:03
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
7:49
Justin Bean missed layup
7:47
Offensive rebound by Diogo Brito
7:43
Diogo Brito missed tip-in
7:41
Offensive rebound by Diogo Brito
7:41
+2
Diogo Brito made tip-in
54-47
7:41
30-second timeout called
7:41
Commercial timeout called
7:28
Lost ball turnover on Aguir Agau, stolen by Sam Merrill
7:19
+2
Sam Merrill made layup
56-47
6:58
+3
Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by New Williams
56-50
6:28
Brock Miller missed jump shot
6:26
Defensive rebound by New Williams
6:12
+3
Orlando Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by New Williams
56-53
5:42
+3
Diogo Brito made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Bean
59-53
5:20
Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:18
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
4:58
Offensive foul on Neemias Queta
4:58
Turnover on Neemias Queta
4:45
Shooting foul on Brock Miller
4:45
+1
Jarred Hyder made 1st of 2 free throws
59-54
4:45
+1
Jarred Hyder made 2nd of 2 free throws
59-55
4:24
Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:22
Offensive rebound by Justin Bean
4:17
Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:15
Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta
4:16
Shooting foul on Orlando Robinson
4:16
+1
Neemias Queta made 1st of 2 free throws
60-55
4:16
+1
Neemias Queta made 2nd of 2 free throws
61-55
3:57
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:55
Defensive rebound by Sean Bairstow
3:52
Personal foul on Anthony Holland
3:52
Commercial timeout called
3:52
+1
Sean Bairstow made 1st of 2 free throws
62-55
3:52
Sean Bairstow missed 2nd of 2 free throws
3:52
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
3:42
Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:40
Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito
3:15
Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:13
Offensive rebound by Justin Bean
3:10
Shot clock violation turnover on Utah State
2:51
Bad pass turnover on New Williams, stolen by Diogo Brito
2:45
+2
Sean Bairstow made dunk, assist by Diogo Brito
64-55
2:30
Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:28
Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes
2:12
+2
Noah Blackwell made jump shot
64-57
1:57
+2
Sean Bairstow made dunk, assist by Sam Merrill
66-57
1:29
Personal foul on Neemias Queta
1:29
Nate Grimes missed free throw
1:29
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
1:05
+2
Justin Bean made jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill
68-57
54.0
Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot
52.0
Defensive rebound by Sean Bairstow
42.0
Personal foul on Niven Hart
42.0
+1
Sam Merrill made 1st of 2 free throws
69-57
42.0
