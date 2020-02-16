UTAHST
FRESNO

Merrill scores 24; Utah State beats Fresno State 71-59

  • AP
  • Feb 16, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Sam Merrill scored 24 points to lead Utah State to a 71-59 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night.

Justin Bean added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Utah State (21-7, 10-5 Mountain West Conference), which has won seven of its last eight games. Diogo Brito had 10 points.

Noah Blackwell had 13 points for Fresno State (9-17, 5-10), which has lost three of four. Nate Grimes added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Aggies never trailed. Fresno State pulled to 45-44 with 10:47 to play but didn't get closer.

Utah State plays at Wyoming on Wednesday. Fresno State host Air Force on Wednesday.

1st Half
UTAHST Aggies 31
FRESNO Bulldogs 23

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Utah State  
19:42   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:40   Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
19:31 +3 Justin Bean made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abel Porter 3-0
19:06 +2 Orlando Robinson made jump shot, assist by New Williams 3-2
18:40   Abel Porter missed layup, blocked by Orlando Robinson  
18:38   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
18:30 +2 Justin Bean made layup 5-2
18:24   Orlando Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
18:04   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:02   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
17:57 +2 Brock Miller made jump shot 7-2
17:29   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
17:22 +2 Nate Grimes made layup 7-4
17:10 +3 Justin Bean made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 10-4
16:46   Bad pass turnover on Nate Grimes, stolen by Neemias Queta  
16:32   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
16:35   Bad pass turnover on Jarred Hyder  
16:08   Brock Miller missed jump shot  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Brock Miller  
15:51   Sam Merrill missed jump shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
15:27   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
15:12   Justin Bean missed jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by New Williams  
15:01   Noah Blackwell missed jump shot  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
14:38   Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by New Williams  
14:13   Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Abel Porter  
13:50   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
13:22 +3 Anthony Holland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by New Williams 10-7
12:59   Sam Merrill missed layup  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
12:50   Jarred Hyder missed layup, blocked by Neemias Queta  
12:48   Offensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
12:36   Bad pass turnover on Noah Blackwell, stolen by Neemias Queta  
12:25 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot 13-7
12:12   Anthony Holland missed jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
11:43   Abel Porter missed jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder  
11:55   Personal foul on Neemias Queta  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:45   Niven Hart missed jump shot, blocked by Sean Bairstow  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Utah State  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:30   Sean Bairstow missed layup, blocked by Orlando Robinson  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
11:01   Shooting foul on Kuba Karwowski  
11:01   Orlando Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:01 +1 Orlando Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-8
10:37   Justin Bean missed layup  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
10:34 +2 Justin Bean made tip-in 15-8
10:11   Orlando Robinson missed jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
9:53   Personal foul on Aguir Agau  
9:34 +2 Alphonso Anderson made layup, assist by Sean Bairstow 17-8
9:12   Orlando Robinson missed layup  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Kuba Karwowski  
9:10   Personal foul on Orlando Robinson  
8:53 +2 Sam Merrill made jump shot 19-8
8:42   Orlando Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Utah State  
8:27   Sean Bairstow missed layup, blocked by Nate Grimes  
8:25   Offensive rebound by Sean Bairstow  
8:16 +2 Diogo Brito made layup, assist by Sean Bairstow 21-8
7:55   Shooting foul on Diogo Brito  
7:55 +1 Niven Hart made 1st of 2 free throws 21-9
7:55   Niven Hart missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:55   Offensive rebound by Niven Hart  
7:45   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
7:40   Shooting foul on Diogo Brito  
7:40   Nate Grimes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:40   Nate Grimes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Utah State  
7:20   Shooting foul on Anthony Holland  
7:20 +1 Sam Merrill made 1st of 2 free throws 22-9
7:20   Sam Merrill missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
6:59   Niven Hart missed jump shot  
6:57   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
6:50   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
6:30   Neemias Queta missed hook shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
6:23 +2 Niven Hart made dunk, assist by New Williams 22-11
6:07   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Niven Hart  
6:00   Offensive foul on Niven Hart  
6:00   Turnover on Niven Hart  
5:41   Sam Merrill missed jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
5:15 +2 Aguir Agau made layup, assist by Nate Grimes 22-13
5:01   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Niven Hart  
4:52   Niven Hart missed layup  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
4:30 +2 Neemias Queta made hook shot, assist by Sean Bairstow 24-13
4:14 +3 Nate Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 24-16
3:50   Lost ball turnover on Neemias Queta, stolen by Aguir Agau  
3:46   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
3:40   Commercial timeout called  
3:25   Bad pass turnover on Diogo Brito, stolen by Anthony Holland  
3:20   Traveling violation turnover on New Williams  
3:01   Personal foul on Jarred Hyder  
3:01 +2 Sam Merrill made jump shot, assist by Abel Porter 26-16
2:40 +2 New Williams made layup 26-18
2:22   Bad pass turnover on Justin Bean, stolen by Jarred Hyder  
2:19   Personal foul on Sam Merrill  
2:01 +2 Noah Blackwell made layup 26-20
1:44   Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
1:43   Jumpball received by Fresno State  
1:24 +3 New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 26-23
25.0   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
1:09   Commercial timeout called  
57.0 +2 Neemias Queta made layup 28-23
27.0   Anthony Holland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
6.0 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot 31-23

2nd Half
UTAHST Aggies 40
FRESNO Bulldogs 36

Time Team Play Score
19:53   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:51   Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder  
19:41   Personal foul on Justin Bean  
19:22 +3 Nate Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 31-26
18:56   Personal foul on Nate Grimes  
18:53   Justin Bean missed layup, blocked by Orlando Robinson  
18:51   Offensive rebound by Utah State  
18:49 +2 Sam Merrill made jump shot, assist by Diogo Brito 33-26
18:31 +3 New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 33-29
18:10 +2 Justin Bean made layup, assist by Neemias Queta 35-29
17:51   Orlando Robinson missed jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
17:29 +3 Brock Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Diogo Brito 38-29
17:07   Orlando Robinson missed jump shot, blocked by Neemias Queta  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
16:53 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot 41-29
16:34   Nate Grimes missed jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Brock Miller  
16:23   Offensive foul on Neemias Queta  
16:23   Turnover on Neemias Queta  
16:14 +3 Nate Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 41-32
15:54   Neemias Queta missed hook shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
15:43 +2 Jarred Hyder made jump shot 41-34
15:26   Lost ball turnover on Neemias Queta, stolen by Anthony Holland  
15:16   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
14:57   Shooting foul on New Williams  
14:57   Commercial timeout called  
14:57 +1 Sam Merrill made 1st of 2 free throws 42-34
14:57 +1 Sam Merrill made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-34
14:34   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
14:25   Bad pass turnover on Diogo Brito, stolen by Orlando Robinson  
14:17   Out of bounds turnover on Jarred Hyder  
14:05   Neemias Queta missed layup  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
13:59   Niven Hart missed layup  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
13:57   Jumpball received by Fresno State  
13:57   Lost ball turnover on Justin Bean  
13:51 +3 Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot 43-37
13:30   Lost ball turnover on Diogo Brito  
13:20   Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
13:03   Personal foul on Aguir Agau  
12:56 +2 Sam Merrill made jump shot 45-37
12:33   Shooting foul on Justin Bean  
12:33 +1 Orlando Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 45-38
12:33   Orlando Robinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Kuba Karwowski  
12:12   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Niven Hart  
11:47   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
11:41   Sam Merrill missed layup, blocked by Anthony Holland  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder  
11:37   Personal foul on Kuba Karwowski  
11:37   Commercial timeout called  
11:22 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Niven Hart 45-41
10:56   Alphonso Anderson missed layup  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
10:46 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot 45-44
10:35   30-second timeout called  
10:35   Commercial timeout called  
10:27   Personal foul on Nate Grimes  
10:13 +3 Alphonso Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 48-44
9:43 +3 Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot 48-47
9:28 +3 Diogo Brito made 3-pt. jump shot 51-47
9:11   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
8:58   Offensive foul on Sam Merrill  
8:58   Turnover on Sam Merrill  
8:40   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
8:14   Shooting foul on Niven Hart  
8:14   Neemias Queta missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:14 +1 Neemias Queta made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-47
8:05   Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
7:49   Justin Bean missed layup  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
7:43   Diogo Brito missed tip-in  
7:41   Offensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
7:41 +2 Diogo Brito made tip-in 54-47
7:41   30-second timeout called  
7:41   Commercial timeout called  
7:28   Lost ball turnover on Aguir Agau, stolen by Sam Merrill  
7:19 +2 Sam Merrill made layup 56-47
6:58 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by New Williams 56-50
6:28   Brock Miller missed jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by New Williams  
6:12 +3 Orlando Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by New Williams 56-53
5:42 +3 Diogo Brito made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Bean 59-53
5:20   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
4:58   Offensive foul on Neemias Queta  
4:58   Turnover on Neemias Queta  
4:45   Shooting foul on Brock Miller  
4:45 +1 Jarred Hyder made 1st of 2 free throws 59-54
4:45 +1 Jarred Hyder made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-55
4:24   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
4:17   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15   Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
4:16   Shooting foul on Orlando Robinson  
4:16 +1 Neemias Queta made 1st of 2 free throws 60-55
4:16 +1 Neemias Queta made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-55
3:57   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Sean Bairstow  
3:52   Personal foul on Anthony Holland  
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:52 +1 Sean Bairstow made 1st of 2 free throws 62-55
3:52   Sean Bairstow missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
3:42   Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
3:15   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
3:10   Shot clock violation turnover on Utah State  
2:51   Bad pass turnover on New Williams, stolen by Diogo Brito  
2:45 +2 Sean Bairstow made dunk, assist by Diogo Brito 64-55
2:30   Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
2:12 +2 Noah Blackwell made jump shot 64-57
1:57 +2 Sean Bairstow made dunk, assist by Sam Merrill 66-57
1:29   Personal foul on Neemias Queta  
1:29   Nate Grimes missed free throw  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
1:05 +2 Justin Bean made jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 68-57
54.0   Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Sean Bairstow  
42.0   Personal foul on Niven Hart  
42.0 +1 Sam Merrill made 1st of 2 free throws 69-57
