Sherod scores 23 to carry Richmond past VCU 77-59

  • AP
  • Feb 15, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Nick Sherod drained 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 23 points and Richmond beat VCU 77-59 on Saturday.

Grant Golden had 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Richmond (19-6, 9-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Blake Francis added 13 points, Nathan Cayo had 11 points and Jacob Gilyard had 10 points, six assists and five steals. Sherod had eight rebounds.

Richmond closed the first half with a 9-0 road to lead 42-24. The 24 points as a season-low for VCU. A 12-2 run early in the third quarter effectively put the game away.

Marcus Santos-Silva had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Rams (17-8, 7-5). Issac Vann added 10 points. Vince Williams had seven rebounds.

VCU defeated Richmond 87-68 on Jan. 28. Richmond matches up against George Mason at home on Wednesday. VCU matches up against No. 6 Dayton at home on Tuesday.

1st Half
VCU Rams 24
RICH Spiders 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by VCU  
20:00   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva, stolen by Nick Sherod  
20:00   Blake Francis missed layup, blocked by Vince Williams  
19:58   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
20:00   Issac Vann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:58   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
19:05 +2 Grant Golden made layup 0-2
18:40   Bad pass turnover on Nah'Shon Hyland, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
18:30 +3 Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 0-5
18:04 +2 Issac Vann made driving layup 2-5
17:55   Bad pass turnover on Nathan Cayo  
17:23 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by Issac Vann 4-5
17:03 +3 Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden 4-8
16:38   Marcus Santos-Silva missed floating jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
16:31   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29   Offensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard  
16:24 +3 Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nathan Cayo 4-11
16:10   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
15:58   Lost ball turnover on Nathan Cayo, stolen by Vince Williams  
15:49 +2 Issac Vann made layup 6-11
15:44 +2 Grant Golden made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 6-13
15:28   Personal foul on Nick Sherod  
15:28   Commercial timeout called  
15:08   Vince Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Offensive rebound by Issac Vann  
15:06   Issac Vann missed layup  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Souleymane Koureissi  
14:39   Lost ball turnover on Souleymane Koureissi, stolen by Marcus Santos-Silva  
14:39   Offensive foul on Vince Williams  
14:39   Turnover on Vince Williams  
14:04   Traveling violation turnover on Souleymane Koureissi  
13:55 +2 Issac Vann made driving layup 8-13
13:55   Shooting foul on Andre Gustavson  
13:55 +1 Issac Vann made free throw 9-13
13:35   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
13:22   Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
13:06   Shooting foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
13:06   Tyler Burton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:06 +1 Tyler Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-14
13:06   Nah'Shon Hyland missed driving layup  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
13:02   Jumpball received by Richmond  
12:08   Jake Wojcik missed jump shot  
12:06   Offensive rebound by Grant Golden  
12:03   Shot clock violation turnover on Richmond  
11:44   Lost ball turnover on Nah'Shon Hyland, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
11:28 +2 Tyler Burton made reverse layup, assist by Grant Golden 9-16
11:16   Bad pass turnover on Malik Crowfield, stolen by Grant Golden  
11:10 +2 Grant Golden made layup 9-18
10:56   KeShawn Curry missed jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard  
10:47   Offensive foul on Jacob Gilyard  
10:47   Turnover on Jacob Gilyard  
10:47   Commercial timeout called  
10:40   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva  
10:14   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Offensive rebound by Matt Grace  
10:12   Jumpball received by VCU  
9:51   Lost ball turnover on Matt Grace, stolen by Marcus Santos-Silva  
9:51 +2 De'Riante Jenkins made floating jump shot 11-18
9:27 +2 Nathan Cayo made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 11-20
9:27   Shooting foul on De'Riante Jenkins  
9:27 +1 Nathan Cayo made free throw 11-21
9:10   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva  
8:58   Personal foul on Jarren McAllister  
8:49 +2 Grant Golden made layup, assist by Nathan Cayo 11-23
8:32 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup 13-23
8:12 +3 Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden 13-26
8:10   Commercial timeout called  
8:10   Commercial timeout called  
7:48 +2 Jarren McAllister made jump shot, assist by Marcus Santos-Silva 15-26
7:23   Nathan Cayo missed layup  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
7:21 +3 Blake Francis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nathan Cayo 15-29
7:21   Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
7:21 +1 Blake Francis made free throw 15-30
7:07   Issac Vann missed jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
6:56   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
6:48   De'Riante Jenkins missed jump shot  
6:46   Offensive rebound by Corey Douglas  
6:46   Corey Douglas missed jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
6:44   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
6:42   Shooting foul on Grant Golden  
6:42   Corey Douglas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:42 +1 Corey Douglas made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-30
6:40 +3 Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Francis 16-33
6:08   Vince Williams missed layup  
6:06   Offensive rebound by Vince Williams  
6:06 +2 Vince Williams made layup 18-33
6:06   Shooting foul on Blake Francis  
6:06 +1 Vince Williams made free throw 19-33
5:57   Bad pass turnover on Blake Francis, stolen by Issac Vann  
5:46   Issac Vann missed layup  
5:44   Offensive rebound by Hason Ward  
5:41 +2 Hason Ward made dunk 21-33
5:33   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Burton  
5:19   Lost ball turnover on De'Riante Jenkins, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
5:08   Jacob Gilyard missed layup  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Vince Williams  
5:03 +3 Issac Vann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vince Williams 24-33
4:53   Nick Sherod missed jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Hason Ward  
4:42   Offensive foul on Hason Ward  
4:42   Turnover on Hason Ward  
4:29   Grant Golden missed layup, blocked by Hason Ward  
4:27   Offensive rebound by Grant Golden  
4:16 +3 Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden 24-36
4:05   Vince Williams missed layup  
4:03   Offensive rebound by Vince Williams  
4:00   Vince Williams missed dunk  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik  
3:44   Grant Golden missed layup, blocked by Hason Ward  
3:42   Offensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
3:39 +2 Tyler Burton made dunk 24-38
3:17   Vince Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
2:48   Tyler Burton missed jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Vince Williams  
2:41   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik  
2:12 +2 Grant Golden made layup 24-40
2:12   Shooting foul on Hason Ward  
2:12   Commercial timeout called  
2:12 +1 Grant Golden made free throw 24-41
1:55   Hason Ward missed floating jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
1:43   Shooting foul on Vince Williams  
1:43   Nathan Cayo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:43 +1 Nathan Cayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-42
1:16   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Richmond  
58.0   Traveling violation turnover on Nathan Cayo  
43.0   Issac Vann missed jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
17.0   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Gilyard, stolen by Issac Vann  
2.0   KeShawn Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VCU Rams 35
RICH Spiders 35

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Lost ball turnover on Grant Golden  
19:33   Issac Vann missed jump shot  
19:31   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
19:31   Shooting foul on Jacob Gilyard  
19:31 +1 Marcus Santos-Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 25-42
19:31 +1 Marcus Santos-Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-42
19:19   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Gilyard, stolen by Marcus Santos-Silva  
19:13   De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11   Offensive rebound by Vince Williams  
19:06 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vince Williams 29-42
18:41   Blake Francis missed jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
18:31   De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
18:29   Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
18:14 +2 Grant Golden made reverse layup 29-44
18:02   Issac Vann missed layup  
18:00   Offensive rebound by Corey Douglas  
17:55   Corey Douglas missed dunk  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
17:48   Shooting foul on Issac Vann  
17:48 +1 Nathan Cayo made 1st of 2 free throws 29-45
17:48 +1 Nathan Cayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-46
17:36   Personal foul on Nathan Cayo  
17:15   Issac Vann missed turnaround jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Matt Grace  
17:05 +2 Jacob Gilyard made driving layup 29-48
16:51 +2 Hason Ward made layup, assist by Issac Vann 31-48
16:28 +2 Nick Sherod made reverse layup 31-50
16:15   Issac Vann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
15:59 +2 Nathan Cayo made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 31-52
15:42   Personal foul on Blake Francis  
15:42   Commercial timeout called  
15:25   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup  
15:23   Offensive rebound by Issac Vann  
15:19   KeShawn Curry missed layup  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
14:55   Blake Francis missed jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
14:45   Bad pass turnover on KeShawn Curry, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
14:39 +2 Jacob Gilyard made layup, assist by Blake Francis 31-54
14:39 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup 33-54
14:39   Shooting foul on Grant Golden  
14:39   Marcus Santos-Silva missed free throw  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
14:20   Personal foul on Vince Williams  
14:01   Blake Francis missed floating jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
13:53   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
13:44   Bad pass turnover on Blake Francis, stolen by Issac Vann  
13:34 +2 KeShawn Curry made floating jump shot 35-54
13:20   Tyler Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
12:59   Lost ball turnover on Jarren McAllister, stolen by Tyler Burton  
12:59   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
12:57   Lost ball turnover on Nah'Shon Hyland, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
12:57   Personal foul on Nah'Shon Hyland  
12:55 +2 Nick Sherod made driving layup, assist by Grant Golden 35-56
12:55   Shooting foul on Malik Crowfield  
12:55   Nick Sherod missed free throw  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
12:47   Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Clark III  
12:17   Nick Sherod missed floating jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Clark III  
12:17   Personal foul on Tyler Burton  
12:02   Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
11:52 +3 Jarren McAllister made 3-pt. jump shot 38-56
11:19   Grant Golden missed hook shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
11:06   Jarren McAllister missed layup, blocked by Tyler Burton  
11:04   Offensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
11:04   Commercial timeout called  
10:58   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup  
10:56   Offensive rebound by Jarren McAllister  
10:51 +2 Jarren McAllister made dunk 40-56
10:28   Nick Sherod missed fade-away jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
10:17   De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Matt Grace  
10:13 +3 Blake Francis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 40-59
9:45   Lost ball turnover on De'Riante Jenkins, stolen by Nick Sherod  
9:45 +2 Nick Sherod made layup 40-61
9:25   Bad pass turnover on Nah'Shon Hyland  
9:02   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
8:57   Jarren McAllister missed layup  
8:55   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
8:52 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made dunk 42-61
8:52   30-second timeout called  
8:52   Commercial timeout called  
8:37   Bad pass turnover on Blake Francis  
8:24   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
8:04   Lost ball turnover on Nick Sherod, stolen by De'Riante Jenkins  
7:49 +2 De'Riante Jenkins made jump shot 44-61
7:23   Commercial timeout called  
7:19 +3 Blake Francis made 3-pt. jump shot 44-64
6:54   Marcus Santos-Silva missed hook shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
6:35   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
6:29   Shooting foul on Nick Sherod  
6:29 +1 De'Riante Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws 45-64
6:29 +1 De'Riante Jenkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-64
6:11 +3 Blake Francis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 46-67
5:50   Vince Williams missed layup  
5:48   Offensive rebound by Vince Williams  
5:45   Vince Williams missed layup  
5:43