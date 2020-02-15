|
20:00
Jumpball received by VCU
20:00
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva, stolen by Nick Sherod
20:00
Blake Francis missed layup, blocked by Vince Williams
19:58
Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland
20:00
Issac Vann missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:58
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
19:05
+2
Grant Golden made layup
0-2
18:40
Bad pass turnover on Nah'Shon Hyland, stolen by Jacob Gilyard
18:30
+3
Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard
0-5
18:04
+2
Issac Vann made driving layup
2-5
17:55
Bad pass turnover on Nathan Cayo
17:23
+2
Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by Issac Vann
4-5
17:03
+3
Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden
4-8
16:38
Marcus Santos-Silva missed floating jump shot
16:36
Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod
16:31
Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:29
Offensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard
16:24
+3
Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nathan Cayo
4-11
16:10
Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:08
Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod
15:58
Lost ball turnover on Nathan Cayo, stolen by Vince Williams
15:49
+2
Issac Vann made layup
6-11
15:44
+2
Grant Golden made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard
6-13
15:28
Personal foul on Nick Sherod
15:28
Commercial timeout called
15:08
Vince Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:06
Offensive rebound by Issac Vann
15:06
Issac Vann missed layup
15:04
Defensive rebound by Souleymane Koureissi
14:39
Lost ball turnover on Souleymane Koureissi, stolen by Marcus Santos-Silva
14:39
Offensive foul on Vince Williams
14:39
Turnover on Vince Williams
14:04
Traveling violation turnover on Souleymane Koureissi
13:55
+2
Issac Vann made driving layup
8-13
13:55
Shooting foul on Andre Gustavson
13:55
+1
Issac Vann made free throw
9-13
13:35
Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:33
Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland
13:22
Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:20
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
13:06
Shooting foul on Marcus Santos-Silva
13:06
Tyler Burton missed 1st of 2 free throws
13:06
+1
Tyler Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-14
13:06
Nah'Shon Hyland missed driving layup
13:04
Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod
13:02
Jumpball received by Richmond
12:08
Jake Wojcik missed jump shot
12:06
Offensive rebound by Grant Golden
12:03
Shot clock violation turnover on Richmond
11:44
Lost ball turnover on Nah'Shon Hyland, stolen by Jacob Gilyard
11:28
+2
Tyler Burton made reverse layup, assist by Grant Golden
9-16
11:16
Bad pass turnover on Malik Crowfield, stolen by Grant Golden
11:10
+2
Grant Golden made layup
9-18
10:56
KeShawn Curry missed jump shot
10:54
Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard
10:47
Offensive foul on Jacob Gilyard
10:47
Turnover on Jacob Gilyard
10:47
Commercial timeout called
10:40
Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva
10:14
Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:12
Offensive rebound by Matt Grace
10:12
Jumpball received by VCU
9:51
Lost ball turnover on Matt Grace, stolen by Marcus Santos-Silva
9:51
+2
De'Riante Jenkins made floating jump shot
11-18
9:27
+2
Nathan Cayo made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard
11-20
9:27
Shooting foul on De'Riante Jenkins
9:27
+1
Nathan Cayo made free throw
11-21
9:10
Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva
8:58
Personal foul on Jarren McAllister
8:49
+2
Grant Golden made layup, assist by Nathan Cayo
11-23
8:32
+2
Marcus Santos-Silva made layup
13-23
8:12
+3
Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden
13-26
8:10
Commercial timeout called
8:10
Commercial timeout called
7:48
+2
Jarren McAllister made jump shot, assist by Marcus Santos-Silva
15-26
7:23
Nathan Cayo missed layup
7:21
Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
7:21
+3
Blake Francis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nathan Cayo
15-29
7:21
Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva
7:21
+1
Blake Francis made free throw
15-30
7:07
Issac Vann missed jump shot
7:05
Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton
6:56
Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:54
Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins
6:48
De'Riante Jenkins missed jump shot
6:46
Offensive rebound by Corey Douglas
6:46
Corey Douglas missed jump shot
6:44
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
6:44
Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:42
Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland
6:42
Shooting foul on Grant Golden
6:42
Corey Douglas missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:42
+1
Corey Douglas made 2nd of 2 free throws
16-30
6:40
+3
Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Francis
16-33
6:08
Vince Williams missed layup
6:06
Offensive rebound by Vince Williams
6:06
+2
Vince Williams made layup
18-33
6:06
Shooting foul on Blake Francis
6:06
+1
Vince Williams made free throw
19-33
5:57
Bad pass turnover on Blake Francis, stolen by Issac Vann
5:46
Issac Vann missed layup
5:44
Offensive rebound by Hason Ward
5:41
+2
Hason Ward made dunk
21-33
5:33
Lost ball turnover on Tyler Burton
5:19
Lost ball turnover on De'Riante Jenkins, stolen by Jacob Gilyard
5:08
Jacob Gilyard missed layup
5:06
Defensive rebound by Vince Williams
5:03
+3
Issac Vann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vince Williams
24-33
4:53
Nick Sherod missed jump shot
4:51
Defensive rebound by Hason Ward
4:42
Offensive foul on Hason Ward
4:42
Turnover on Hason Ward
4:29
Grant Golden missed layup, blocked by Hason Ward
4:27
Offensive rebound by Grant Golden
4:16
+3
Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden
24-36
4:05
Vince Williams missed layup
4:03
Offensive rebound by Vince Williams
4:00
Vince Williams missed dunk
3:58
Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik
3:44
Grant Golden missed layup, blocked by Hason Ward
3:42
Offensive rebound by Tyler Burton
3:39
+2
Tyler Burton made dunk
24-38
3:17
Vince Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:15
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
2:48
Tyler Burton missed jump shot
2:46
Defensive rebound by Vince Williams
2:41
Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik
|
|
2:12
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden made layup
|
24-40
|
2:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Hason Ward
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:12
|
|
+1
|
Grant Golden made free throw
|
24-41
|
1:55
|
|
|
Hason Ward missed floating jump shot
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Vince Williams
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:43
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Cayo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-42
|
1:16
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Richmond
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Nathan Cayo
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Issac Vann missed jump shot
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson
|
|
17.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jacob Gilyard, stolen by Issac Vann
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|