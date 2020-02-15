WAKE
MIAMI

Lykes, Wong lead Hurricanes to 71-54 win over Wake Forest

  • AP
  • Feb 15, 2020

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) It took 15 games but Miami finally has strung victories in its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule.

Chris Lykes and Isaiah Wong scored 13 points each to lead the Hurricanes to a 71-54 victory over Wake Forest Saturday afternoon.

Kameron McGusty and Dejan Vasiljevic finished with 11 points each and Rodney Miller grabbed 10 rebounds and had eight points for the Hurricanes, who last enjoyed a winning streak from Dec. 2 to Dec. 31, a stretch that featured four non-conference contests and an ACC game at Clemson.

McGusty and Lykes hit 3-pointers that keyed a 14-2 Miami run in the first half. Wong's 3-point play with 4:45 remaining capped the surge and gave the Hurricanes (13-12, 5-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 28-16 lead.

Both teams struggled offensively; Miami at 40.3% and Wake Forest 38.9%. Miami also made just 13 of 21 free throws but out-rebounded Wake Forest 42-37 and committed only one turnover in the first half when it built the double-digit advantage.

''We've been able to score the ball pretty well most nights,'' Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. ''But tonight it was a very good defensive effort.''

Forward Sam Waardenburg's return from a neck injury that forced him to miss the Hurricanes' win over Boston College Wednesday night allowed Larranaga to use a nine-player rotation in the first half since Jan. 4. None of Miami's players reached 30 minutes Saturday.

''That allows the player to play really hard and play really well,'' Larranaga said of the expanded rotation. ''When everybody is sharing that responsibility, it makes a huge difference. But it's all about the preparation.''

The Demon Deacons (11-14, 4-11) rallied from a 17-point deficit in the second half and got to within 47-39 on Torry Johnson's fast-break dunk with 9:11 remaining that ended a string of nine unanswered. Miami regained its double-digit advantage on McGusty's 3-pointer.

Waardenburg's layup with 1:20 remaining gave the Hurricanes their largest lead at 64-44.

''Miami came out and defensively took us out of what we wanted to do,'' Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said. ''We had some shots that we normally make that we missed and we didn't do a good job of rebounding the baskeball.''

Brandon Childress scored 15 points for Wake Forest.

EAGER TO RETURN:

Waardenburg felt he had recovered sufficiently from the whip-lash type injury he sustained in practice Tuesday to play against Boston College. But Larranaga opted to sit his junior forward, allowing him additional time to heal and return for Wake Forest.

''We had Chris (Lykes), who had a groin injury and he played at Duke and kind of aggravated a bit, so I think coach was concerned about that,'' said, Waardenburg, who scored nine points and had seven rebounds in 25 minutes Saturday. ''Now, sitting out and getting treatment it's much better.''

FEW VISITORS TO THE FREE THROW LINE:

The Demon Deacons lead the ACC in attempted and made free throws. But Childress, Johnson and Olivier Sarr were the only Wake Forest players who shot free throws against Miami.

''We need to do a better job of getting the ball below the free throw line, get more paint touches and have more guys get to the free throw line because that's a source of where we need to get our points from,'' Manning said.

BIG PICTURE:

Wake Forest: the Demon Deacons won't need to book flights for the remainder of the regular season. Their next three ACC games are at home before the Deacons finish the regular season at neighboring North Carolina and North Carolina State.

Miami: coach Jim Larranaga won his 658th career game, surpassing Ralph Miller for 37th on the all-time list. Larranaga is 188-109 in his nine seasons at Miami.

UP NEXT:

Wake Forest: the Deacons return home and face Georgia Tech Wednesday.

Miami: the Hurricanes begin a three-game road set at Virginia Tech Wednesday.

1st Half
WAKE Demon Deacons 25
MIAMI Hurricanes 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Miami (Fla.)  
19:36   Rodney Miller Jr. missed hook shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
19:19   Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
18:59   Keith Stone missed layup  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
18:52   Torry Johnson missed jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
18:39 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made layup 0-2
18:10   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
17:59   Chris Lykes missed reverse layup  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
17:50 +2 Brandon Childress made layup 2-2
17:28 +3 Isaiah Wong made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Lykes 2-5
17:06 +2 Chaundee Brown made jump shot 4-5
16:46   Shooting foul on Chaundee Brown  
16:46   Rodney Miller Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:46 +1 Rodney Miller Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-6
16:25 +2 Chaundee Brown made jump shot 6-6
15:52   Dejan Vasiljevic missed jump shot  
15:50   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
15:47 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made dunk 6-8
15:21 +2 Ody Oguama made layup, assist by Chaundee Brown 8-8
14:58 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made layup 8-10
14:58   Shooting foul on Brandon Childress  
14:58   Commercial timeout called  
14:58   Dejan Vasiljevic missed free throw  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
14:46   Personal foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
14:33   Personal foul on Isaiah Wong  
14:24   Brandon Childress missed jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
14:04   Harlond Beverly missed jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
13:46 +2 Isaiah Mucius made turnaround jump shot 10-10
13:19   Isaiah Wong missed jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
13:02   Offensive foul on Andrien White  
13:02   Turnover on Andrien White  
12:48 +2 Anthony Walker made jump shot, assist by Harlond Beverly 10-12
12:20   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
12:12   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
12:01   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
11:43   Sam Waardenburg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
11:41   Offensive foul on Olivier Sarr  
11:41   Turnover on Olivier Sarr  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:18   Anthony Walker missed hook shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
11:08   Isaiah Mucius missed layup  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
11:04 +2 Isaiah Mucius made layup 12-12
10:46 +2 Kameron McGusty made jump shot 12-14
10:19   Chaundee Brown missed jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
9:57   Harlond Beverly missed layup, blocked by Olivier Sarr  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
9:47   Lost ball turnover on Torry Johnson, stolen by Dejan Vasiljevic  
9:39   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
9:20 +2 Jahcobi Neath made layup 14-14
9:02   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
8:56   Bad pass turnover on Chaundee Brown  
8:38 +2 Chris Lykes made jump shot 14-16
8:21   Offensive foul on Olivier Sarr  
8:21   Turnover on Olivier Sarr  
8:05 +3 Kameron McGusty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejan Vasiljevic 14-19
7:37   Andrien White missed layup, blocked by Rodney Miller Jr.  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
7:29   Shooting foul on Ismael Massoud  
7:35   Commercial timeout called  
7:29   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:29 +1 Dejan Vasiljevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-20
7:12 +2 Ismael Massoud made layup 16-20
6:51 +3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot 16-23
6:33   Brandon Childress missed fade-away jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
6:14   Chris Lykes missed layup, blocked by Ismael Massoud  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
6:12   Personal foul on Ody Oguama  
6:12   Rodney Miller Jr. missed free throw  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
6:00   Offensive foul on Ody Oguama  
6:00   Turnover on Ody Oguama  
5:40   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Wong  
5:26   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Mucius, stolen by Isaiah Wong  
5:17 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made dunk, assist by Chris Lykes 16-25
5:15   30-second timeout called  
4:56   Chaundee Brown missed jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
4:47   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
4:45 +2 Isaiah Wong made layup 16-27
4:45   Shooting foul on Isaiah Mucius  
4:45 +1 Isaiah Wong made free throw 16-28
4:35 +2 Brandon Childress made jump shot 18-28
4:21 +3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot 18-31
4:07 +3 Brandon Childress made 3-pt. jump shot 21-31
3:44 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Isaiah Wong 21-33
3:24   Brandon Childress missed jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
3:10   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
3:05   Shooting foul on Ismael Massoud  
3:05   Commercial timeout called  
3:05   Rodney Miller Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:05 +1 Rodney Miller Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-34
2:51   Personal foul on Sam Waardenburg  
2:35   Shooting foul on Chris Lykes  
2:35 +1 Brandon Childress made 1st of 2 free throws 22-34
2:35   Brandon Childress missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
2:14   Kameron McGusty missed layup, blocked by Ismael Massoud  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
2:03 +3 Brandon Childress made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath 25-34
1:48   Personal foul on Jahcobi Neath  
1:48 +1 Sam Waardenburg made 1st of 2 free throws 25-35
1:48 +1 Sam Waardenburg made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-36
1:28   Ismael Massoud missed jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Chris Lykes  
1:23   Personal foul on Chaundee Brown  
1:23   Chris Lykes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:23 +1 Chris Lykes made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-37
1:02   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
31.0   Sam Waardenburg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
8.0   Personal foul on Harlond Beverly  
8.0   Torry Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6.0   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WAKE Demon Deacons 29
MIAMI Hurricanes 34

Time Team Play Score
19:57   Personal foul on Dejan Vasiljevic  
19:43   Ody Oguama missed hook shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
19:29 +2 Isaiah Wong made layup, assist by Rodney Miller Jr. 25-39
19:12   Personal foul on Keith Stone  
19:04   Shooting foul on Keith Stone  
19:04   Torry Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:04 +1 Torry Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-39
18:44   Isaiah Wong missed layup  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
18:40   Lost ball turnover on Ody Oguama, stolen by Chris Lykes  
18:40   Personal foul on Ody Oguama  
18:34   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Torry Johnson  
18:18   Olivier Sarr missed hook shot  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
18:07   Isaiah Wong missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
17:57   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Mucius, stolen by Keith Stone  
17:49   Chris Lykes missed layup  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
17:43   Offensive foul on Torry Johnson  
17:43   Turnover on Torry Johnson  
17:26   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Torry Johnson  
17:16   Torry Johnson missed floating jump shot  
17:14   Offensive rebound by Wake Forest  
17:09   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
16:45   Traveling violation turnover on Rodney Miller Jr.  
16:23   Olivier Sarr missed hook shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
16:05   Rodney Miller Jr. missed hook shot  
16:03   Offensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
15:59 +2 Sam Waardenburg made layup 26-41
15:49   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
15:31   Traveling violation turnover on Sam Waardenburg  
15:31   Commercial timeout called  
15:15 +3 Ismael Massoud made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath 29-41
14:56 +3 Sam Waardenburg made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wong 29-44
14:34   Shooting foul on Anthony Walker  
14:34   Olivier Sarr missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:34 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-44
14:06   Anthony Walker missed layup  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud  
13:58   Lost ball turnover on Jahcobi Neath, stolen by Sam Waardenburg  
13:53   Personal foul on Brandon Childress  
13:48   Kameron McGusty missed jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Wake Forest  
13:36   Jahcobi Neath missed layup  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
13:30   Traveling violation turnover on Kameron McGusty  
13:16   Lost ball turnover on Ismael Massoud  
13:07 +2 Isaiah Wong made layup 30-46
13:07   Shooting foul on Olivier Sarr  
13:07 +1 Isaiah Wong made free throw 30-47
12:54   Jahcobi Neath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
12:42   Out of bounds turnover on Sam Waardenburg  
12:24   Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
11:54   Isaiah Wong missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
11:43 +2 Brandon Childress made jump shot 32-47
11:19   Anthony Walker missed jump shot  
11:17   Offensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
11:13   Isaiah Wong missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
11:01   Shooting foul on Anthony Walker  
11:01   Commercial timeout called  
11:01 +1 Brandon Childress made 1st of 2 free throws 33-47
11:01 +1 Brandon Childress made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-47
10:41   Chris Lykes missed jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
10:20 +2 Olivier Sarr made dunk, assist by Jahcobi Neath 36-47
9:59   Kameron McGusty missed layup  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
9:42   Shooting foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
9:42   Commercial timeout called  
9:42 +1 Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws 37-47
9:42   Olivier Sarr missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
9:12   Harlond Beverly missed jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
9:06 +2 Torry Johnson made dunk, assist by Jahcobi Neath 39-47
8:40   Chris Lykes missed jump shot  
8:38   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
8:30   Keith Stone missed layup, blocked by Olivier Sarr  
8:28   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
8:25 +3 Kameron McGusty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harlond Beverly 39-50
8:04   Olivier Sarr missed layup  
7:58   Offensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
7:58   Ody Oguama missed dunk  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
7:55   Personal foul on Chaundee Brown  
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:44   Kameron McGusty missed jump shot  
7:42   Offensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
7:42   Shooting foul on Olivier Sarr  
7:42 +1 Kameron McGusty made 1st of 2 free throws 39-51
7:42   Kameron McGusty missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud  
7:24 +3 Ismael Massoud made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 42-51
6:57   3-second violation turnover on Rodney Miller Jr.  
6:38   Ismael Massoud missed reverse layup  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
6:30 +2 Kameron McGusty made layup 42-53
6:15   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Offensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
6:10   Ody Oguama missed dunk  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
6:03   Chris Lykes missed jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
5:56   Personal foul on Kameron McGusty  
5:56   Brandon Childress missed free throw  
5:56   Offensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
5:46   Brandon Childress missed jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Chris Lykes  
5:39   Lost ball turnover on Chris Lykes, stolen by Torry Johnson  
5:19 +2