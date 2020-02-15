WISC
NEB

No Text

Davison, Badgers send Huskers to 10th straight loss 81-64

  • AP
  • Feb 15, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Brad Davison couldn’t hit a shot in practice the last two days, but that changed Saturday when he scored 30 points on 8-of-11 3-point shooting to lead Wisconsin to an 81-64 win and send Nebraska to its school-record tying 10th straight loss 81-64 on Saturday.

“I’ve shot the ball really well outside of practice and games the last couple of weeks but some something about the games and practices that it gets me - that's a joke,” Davison said. “My teammates found me in really good spots. We did a great job moving the ball. They were trying to double get the ball out of Nate (Reuvers) and Micah (Potter’s) hands inside. So I got really good looks and take advantage of them.”

Two of Davison’s 3-pointers came as Wisconsin took control of the game with a 21-2 early second-half run.

Trailing 43-41, the Badgers (15-10, 8-6 Big Ten) made five 3-pointers in a 4½-minute stretch that saw them go up 57-45 on D’Mtrick Trice’s 3 with 13:43 remaining and take a 62-45 lead on Trice’s 3 just over a minute later.

Nebraska (7-18, 2-12) stopped the damage with a Thor Thorbjarnsen 3-pointer that ended a nearly five minute scoring drought. The Huskers cut the lead to 65-55 on Kevin Cross’s free throw with 7:46 left.

But a Wisconsin 8-0 spurt - a pair of Davison 3-pointers around a Micah Potter layup - put the Badgers up 18, 73-65, and the game out of reach with 5:16 left.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said Wisconsin’s second half dominance came on the defensive end of the floor, just as it did three weeks ago when the Badgers scored the first 10 points in the second half to take control of a close game against Nebraska in Madison.

“Ironically, the score was exactly the same,39-38 at halftime, so there was a lot of reminders of that,” Gard said. “In the second half, we were more in tune defensively. ... We made some steps forward in the second half and were able to get them under control a little bit and get some offense from our defense.”

Behind Davison, Wisconsin, which averages eight 3-pointers a game, finished with 15 on 31 attempts.

The Wisconsin 3-pointers were one of the keys to the game, said Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, who also noted the resemblance to the January loss to the Badgers.

“The second half, the urgency wasn’t there,” Hoiberg said. “A lot of that was due to our inability to finish at the rim. We were 1 for 11 at the rim between the second and third media timeouts. What that does is it really hurts your floor balance and transition that that’s where a lot of those threes were made.”

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: It is the ninth time that Wisconsin has hit double digit shots from behind the arc this season. The Badgers hit a school record 18 3-pointers in their 82-68 win over Nebraska in January.

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers previously lost 10 straight games in the 1944-45 and 1962-63 seasons. The Huskers were coached by Jerry Bush, Hoiberg’s grandfather, in the latter season in which they finished 6-19 and won only one conference game.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin hosts Purdue Tuesday

Nebraska hosts Michigan State Thursday

-----

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
WISC Badgers 39
NEB Cornhuskers 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wisconsin  
19:45   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
19:34 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made layup, assist by Cam Mack 0-2
19:09 +2 Nate Reuvers made hook shot 2-2
18:53   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
18:32 +2 Brad Davison made jump shot 4-2
18:19   Jervay Green missed layup  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
18:07   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
17:58 +2 Haanif Cheatham made driving layup 4-4
17:58   Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers  
17:58 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 1st of 2 free throws 4-5
17:44   Brad Davison missed jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
17:36   Cam Mack missed driving layup  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
17:28   Nate Reuvers missed layup  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
17:24   Traveling violation turnover on Haanif Cheatham  
17:16   Bad pass turnover on Aleem Ford, stolen by Cam Mack  
17:07   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
17:06   Personal foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
16:47   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
16:34   Personal foul on D'Mitrik Trice  
16:23   Kevin Cross missed jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
16:05 +3 Nate Reuvers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Wahl 7-5
15:43 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup, assist by Kevin Cross 7-7
15:43   Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers  
15:43   Commercial timeout called  
15:43 +1 Haanif Cheatham made free throw 7-8
15:20 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Wahl 10-8
15:08   Lost ball turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson, stolen by Brevin Pritzl  
14:46   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
14:31 +2 Cam Mack made finger-roll layup 10-10
14:11 +2 Micah Potter made layup 12-10
14:00   Out of bounds turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
13:45   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
13:33 +2 Haanif Cheatham made driving layup 12-12
13:17   Trevor Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:15   Offensive rebound by Brad Davison  
13:13   Traveling violation turnover on Micah Potter  
13:02   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
12:56   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
12:31 +3 Cam Mack made 3-pt. jump shot 12-15
11:59   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:39   Offensive foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
11:39   Turnover on Dachon Burke Jr.  
11:16 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Wahl 15-15
10:58   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
10:51   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
10:34   Personal foul on Aleem Ford  
10:26   Personal foul on Aleem Ford  
10:17 +3 Dachon Burke Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 15-18
10:03   Bad pass turnover on Brevin Pritzl, stolen by Jervay Green  
9:58   Shooting foul on Tyler Wahl  
9:58   Yvan Ouedraogo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:58   Yvan Ouedraogo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
9:41   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
9:30 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made layup, assist by Cam Mack 15-20
9:30   Shooting foul on Brevin Pritzl  
9:30 +1 Yvan Ouedraogo made free throw 15-21
9:14   Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
9:14 +1 Micah Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 16-21
9:14 +1 Micah Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-21
8:53 +3 Jervay Green made 3-pt. jump shot 17-24
8:40 +2 Micah Potter made layup, assist by Brad Davison 19-24
8:40   Shooting foul on Kevin Cross  
8:40 +1 Micah Potter made free throw 20-24
8:26 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made running Jump Shot 20-26
8:07 +2 Brad Davison made driving layup 22-26
8:00   Bad pass turnover on Jervay Green  
7:48 +2 Micah Potter made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 24-26
7:48 +2 Micah Potter made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 24-26
7:31   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
7:15 +2 Tyler Wahl made hook shot 26-26
7:03 +3 Dachon Burke Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Mack 26-29
6:43   Brad Davison missed layup  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
6:35   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Trevor Anderson  
6:14   Tyler Wahl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
6:09 +2 Micah Potter made dunk 28-29
6:00   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
5:50   Personal foul on Kevin Cross  
5:48   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Offensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
5:42   Trevor Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
5:28   Cam Mack missed layup, blocked by Micah Potter  
5:27   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
5:15   Haanif Cheatham missed floating jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
5:01   Bad pass turnover on Micah Potter  
4:51 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made layup, assist by Cam Mack 28-31
4:40 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Anderson 31-31
4:23   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Offensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
4:16   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Trevor Anderson  
4:09   Personal foul on Charlie Easley  
3:54   Bad pass turnover on Trevor Anderson, stolen by Charlie Easley  
3:48 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup, assist by Charlie Easley 31-33
3:41   Trevor Anderson missed layup, blocked by Charlie Easley  
3:39   Offensive rebound by Trevor Anderson  
3:34   Personal foul on Charlie Easley  
3:34   Commercial timeout called  
3:34   Aleem Ford missed free throw  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
3:06   Charlie Easley missed layup  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
2:53 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Wahl 34-33
2:35 +3 Haanif Cheatham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Mack 34-36
2:20   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
2:10   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
2:00   Offensive foul on Brad Davison  
2:00   Turnover on Brad Davison  
1:51   Cam Mack missed dunk  
1:49   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
1:45   Jumpball received by Nebraska  
1:45   Official timeout called  
1:38   Charlie Easley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
1:19   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
49.0 +2 Brad Davison made jump shot 36-36
27.0 +2 Charlie Easley made reverse layup, assist by Yvan Ouedraogo 36-38
6.0 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot 39-38
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WISC Badgers 42
NEB Cornhuskers 26

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
19:36 +2 Jervay Green made layup, assist by Cam Mack 39-40
19:10 +2 Nate Reuvers made turnaround jump shot 41-40
18:52   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
18:42   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
18:28 +3 Kevin Cross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Mack 41-43
18:01 +2 Nate Reuvers made jump shot, assist by Brad Davison 43-43
17:40   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
17:22 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 46-43
17:06 +2 Jervay Green made reverse layup 46-45
16:47   Personal foul on Kevin Cross  
16:43   Brad Davison missed layup  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
16:36   Haanif Cheatham missed layup  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
16:25 +2 Nate Reuvers made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 48-45
16:03   Bad pass turnover on Jervay Green, stolen by Aleem Ford  
15:57 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Davison 51-45
15:56   30-second timeout called  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:35   Yvan Ouedraogo missed hook shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
15:13   Aleem Ford missed jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
15:07   Traveling violation turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
15:07   Commercial timeout called  
14:50 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Reuvers 54-45
14:25   Cam Mack missed layup, blocked by Brevin Pritzl  
14:23   Offensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
14:23   Haanif Cheatham missed dunk  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
13:59   Nate Reuvers missed layup  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
13:50   Jervay Green missed layup  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
13:43 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aleem Ford 57-45
13:36   Personal foul on Brad Davison  
13:25   Dachon Burke Jr. missed running Jump Shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
13:08 +2 Micah Potter made layup, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 59-45
13:07   30-second timeout called  
13:00   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed layup  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
12:37 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Davison 62-45
12:19 +3 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Haanif Cheatham 62-48
11:49   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Wahl, stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
11:41   Lost ball turnover on Dachon Burke Jr.  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:19   Micah Potter missed jump shot, blocked by Yvan Ouedraogo  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
11:17   Jumpball received by Nebraska  
11:09   Shooting foul on D'Mitrik Trice  
11:09 +1 Cam Mack made 1st of 2 free throws 62-49
11:09   Cam Mack missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
10:52   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
10:41   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
10:31 +2 Cam Mack made layup 62-51
10:11 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Anderson 65-51
9:57   Shooting foul on Aleem Ford  
9:57   Yvan Ouedraogo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:57 +1 Yvan Ouedraogo made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-52
9:47   Lost ball turnover on Trevor Anderson, stolen by Charlie Easley  
9:42   Charlie Easley missed layup, blocked by Nate Reuvers  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
9:35   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup, blocked by Nate Reuvers  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
9:19   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
9:14   Aleem Ford missed dunk  
9:12   Offensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
9:11   Brevin Pritzl missed tip-in  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
8:55   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Offensive rebound by Cam Mack  
8:42   Cam Mack missed layup  
8:41   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
8:41 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made dunk 65-54
8:41   Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers  
8:41   Yvan Ouedraogo missed free throw  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
8:26   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
8:17   Lost ball turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo  
7:57   Lost ball turnover on Micah Potter  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:46   Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers  
7:46   Kevin Cross missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:46 +1 Kevin Cross made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-55
7:28   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
7:15   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
6:59   Lost ball turnover on Micah Potter, stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
6:51   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
6:31 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Micah Potter 68-55
6:18   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed hook shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
6:00 +2 Micah Potter made hook shot 70-55
5:46   Haanif Cheatham missed layup  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
5:28   Personal foul on Kevin Cross  
5:18 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot 73-55
4:55 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson 73-57
4:24   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
4:13 +2 Haanif Cheat