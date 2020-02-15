WVU
BAYLOR

No Text

No. 1 Baylor tops No. 14 W Virginia 70-59, ties Big 12 mark

  • AP
  • Feb 15, 2020

WACO, Texas (AP) Jared Butler said he wasn't trying to make up for the absence of Baylor's second-leading scorer behind him as the top-ranked Bears chased the Big 12 record for consecutive wins.

Maybe it just seemed that way when the junior guard connected on a 3-pointer just 21 seconds in and hit three more from long range before halftime.

Butler scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half, and Baylor never trailed while matching Kansas for the longest winning streak in the Big 12 at 22 games with a 70-59 victory over No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday.

The Bears (23-1, 12-0 Big 12) cruised without MaCio Teague, a junior whose streak of 90 consecutive games ended because of a right wrist injury. Butler and Teague are the only two Baylor players averaging in double figures.

''I told myself that I can't change my game,'' said Butler, who was 8 of 11 overall and 5 of 7 from long range. ''I can't try to force shots now that he's not playing. I didn't try to change my game, but luckily it just worked out that way.''

Baylor led by 19 in the first half and answered a scoreless stretch of nearly four minutes before halftime by starting the second half on a 20-3 run for its biggest lead at 53-25.

Taz Sherman scored a season-high 20 points for the Mountaineers (18-7, 6-6), who had 11 of their season high-tying 22 turnovers in the first 12 minutes and shot 35% in a third consecutive loss.

''We have this incredible fascination for dribbling the ball,'' coach Bob Huggins said. ''I haven't seen a game yet where you get points for that. You're not going to win turning it over 22 times.''

Matthew Mayer had a flying dunk off a nifty spin move on the baseline and finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Bears, who matched Kansas' record run in the Big 12. The Jayhawks started 22-0 in 1996-97, the league's first season.

Davion Mitchell scored 13 points with a game-high nine assists - two more than West Virginia had as a team - as Baylor extended the longest winning streak in school history. The Bears won their 12th consecutive conference game, topping the 1945-46 team's mark from the old Southwest Conference.

''I think it's a tribute to the players, their belief,'' coach Scott Drew said. ''And we've been operating under joy ... focusing one game at a time and we'll keep doing that.''

The Mountaineers were coming off a 58-49 loss to No. 3 Kansas when they led by seven midway through the second half. West Virginia, which got 11 points and 12 rebounds from freshman Oscar Tshiebwe, hadn't lost consecutive games this season before the current skid.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: An 8-0 run to finish the first half gave the Mountaineers a sliver of hope, but they missed their first 11 shots after halftime to ruin any chance of getting back in the game. When they finally started making shots, the Mountaineers were down 28 points with 10 minutes to go.

Baylor: The Bears have a nation-leading six wins without a loss against Top 25 opponents. Their four-week run atop the poll is the longest for a Texas school since Houston over the final eight weeks in 1968. It's sure to reach five weeks after a blowout of the team that beat Baylor a day after it reached No. 1 for the first time in January 2017.

COUNTDOWN TO KANSAS

The Jayhawks won 87-70 at Oklahoma, which should set up a 1 vs. 3 showdown in Waco next Saturday. Before then, the Bears visit the Sooners while Kansas is home against Iowa State. No. 2 Gonzaga plays at Pepperdine on Sunday in the only other game that could change the current rankings.

''First and foremost, we'll concentrate on our next game,'' Drew said. ''But when the weekend comes, I don't know if there's a better honor out there for a university than to have college game day for football and basketball in the same year.''

The ESPN show visited Waco when the Sooners played the surprising Bears for the Big 12 lead in football in November.

CULVER'S STRUGGLES

Derek Culver, second to Tshiebwe in scoring and rebounding, had just three points while attempting just four shots and finished with three rebounds without one on the offensive glass.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: Oklahoma State at home Tuesday.

Baylor: At Oklahoma on Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
WVU Mountaineers 22
BAYLOR Bears 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Baylor  
19:38 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 0-3
19:21   Bad pass turnover on Derek Culver, stolen by Freddie Gillespie  
19:12   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
19:02 +2 Jordan McCabe made jump shot 2-3
19:02   Offensive foul on Derek Culver  
19:02   Turnover on Derek Culver  
18:51 +2 Davion Mitchell made layup, assist by Mark Vital 2-5
18:30   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
18:30   Official timeout called  
18:13   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed jump shot  
18:12   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed jump shot  
18:11   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
18:08 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup 4-5
17:48   Bad pass turnover on Mark Vital  
17:25   Derek Culver missed jump shot  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
17:14   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
16:45   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
16:32 +2 Jared Butler made layup 4-7
16:07   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
15:58   Shooting foul on Mark Vital  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:58   Miles McBride missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:58 +1 Miles McBride made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-7
15:47 +2 Davion Mitchell made layup 5-9
15:33   Bad pass turnover on Miles McBride, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
15:27 +2 Davion Mitchell made dunk, assist by Tristan Clark 5-11
15:07   Traveling violation turnover on Derek Culver  
15:02   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Mayer, stolen by Oscar Tshiebwe  
14:33   Brandon Knapper missed jump shot  
14:34   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
14:34   Personal foul on Jared Butler  
14:22   Offensive foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
14:22   Turnover on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
14:08   Traveling violation turnover on Davion Mitchell  
13:55   Personal foul on Tristan Clark  
13:49   Offensive foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
13:49   Turnover on Gabe Osabuohien  
13:28   Traveling violation turnover on Devonte Bandoo  
13:12   Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
13:02   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
12:52   Brandon Knapper missed jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Baylor  
12:50   Offensive foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
12:50   Turnover on Oscar Tshiebwe  
12:27   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
12:25   Offensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
12:18 +2 Matthew Mayer made dunk 5-13
12:18   30-second timeout called  
12:18   Commercial timeout called  
12:09   Bad pass turnover on Logan Routt, stolen by Jared Butler  
11:59   Tristan Clark missed layup  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
11:50   Sean McNeil missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
11:44   Shooting foul on Sean McNeil  
11:36 +1 Matthew Mayer made 1st of 2 free throws 5-14
11:36 +1 Matthew Mayer made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-15
11:19 +2 Derek Culver made layup 7-15
10:36   Traveling violation turnover on Tristan Clark  
10:22   Derek Culver missed jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
10:13   Freddie Gillespie missed dunk  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
10:10   Bad pass turnover on Gabe Osabuohien  
9:51   Flo Thamba missed hook shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
9:28   Gabe Osabuohien missed jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
9:21 +2 Jared Butler made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell 7-17
8:54   Offensive foul on Derek Culver  
8:54   Turnover on Derek Culver  
8:54   30-second timeout called  
8:38 +2 Freddie Gillespie made hook shot, assist by Devonte Bandoo 7-19
8:15   Traveling violation turnover on Jermaine Haley  
7:57 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 7-22
7:37 +3 Sean McNeil made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Osabuohien 10-22
7:16 +3 Davion Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 10-25
7:02   Personal foul on Davion Mitchell  
7:00   Commercial timeout called  
6:43 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made jump shot, assist by Gabe Osabuohien 12-25
6:24   Jared Butler missed layup  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
6:16   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:14   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
6:09   Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot, blocked by Flo Thamba  
6:07   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
6:01 +2 Jermaine Haley made tip-in 14-25
5:41 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 14-28
5:20   Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
5:10   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
5:08   Personal foul on Flo Thamba  
5:07   Oscar Tshiebwe missed free throw  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
4:55   Personal foul on Sean McNeil  
4:54 +1 Freddie Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 14-29
4:54 +1 Freddie Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-30
4:41   Taz Sherman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
4:29   Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Offensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
4:09   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot, blocked by Oscar Tshiebwe  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
4:00   Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
3:40 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 14-33
3:16   Shooting foul on Matthew Mayer  
3:16   Commercial timeout called  
3:16 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made 1st of 2 free throws 15-33
3:16 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-33
3:14   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Bandoo, stolen by Jermaine Haley  
3:05 +2 Chase Harler made jump shot 18-33
2:44   Bad pass turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by Chase Harler  
2:38 +2 Chase Harler made layup 20-33
2:38   30-second timeout called  
2:14   Traveling violation turnover on Tristan Clark  
2:03   Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot  
2:01   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
1:57   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup  
1:55   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
1:55   Shooting foul on Freddie Gillespie  
1:55   Gabe Osabuohien missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:55 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-33
1:42   Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Chase Harler  
1:30   Offensive foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
1:30   Turnover on Oscar Tshiebwe  
1:30   Tristan Clark missed free throw  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
1:17   Gabe Osabuohien missed layup  
1:15   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
1:15   Shooting foul on Jared Butler  
1:14   Oscar Tshiebwe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:14 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-33
57.0   Matthew Mayer missed layup  
55.0   Offensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
55.0   Tristan Clark missed tip-in  
53.0   Offensive rebound by Flo Thamba  
53.0   Personal foul on Derek Culver  
53.0   Flo Thamba missed free throw  
53.0   Offensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
36.0   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
27.0   Taz Sherman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
1.0   Davion Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Oscar Tshiebwe  
0.0   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WVU Mountaineers 37
BAYLOR Bears 37

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Chase Harler missed jump shot  
19:37   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
19:31   Lost ball turnover on Gabe Osabuohien, stolen by Jared Butler  
19:25 +2 Devonte Bandoo made layup, assist by Jared Butler 22-35
19:14   Bad pass turnover on Gabe Osabuohien, stolen by Freddie Gillespie  
18:53   Mark Vital missed layup  
18:51   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
18:47   Freddie Gillespie missed tip-in  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Miles McBride  
18:45   Lost ball turnover on Oscar Tshiebwe, stolen by Freddie Gillespie  
18:24 +2 Mark Vital made dunk, assist by Devonte Bandoo 22-37
18:05   Jermaine Haley missed layup  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
17:54   Mark Vital missed dunk  
17:52   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
17:50 +2 Freddie Gillespie made dunk 22-39
17:40   30-second timeout called  
17:40   Commercial timeout called  
17:28   Bad pass turnover on Gabe Osabuohien, stolen by Mark Vital  
17:15   Traveling violation turnover on Mark Vital  
16:49   Lost ball turnover on Oscar Tshiebwe, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
16:44 +2 Devonte Bandoo made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell 22-41
16:31   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
16:29   Jumpball received by Baylor  
16:20   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
15:51   Shooting foul on Devonte Bandoo  
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:51 +1 Jermaine Haley made 1st of 2 free throws 23-41
15:51 +1 Jermaine Haley made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-41
15:33   Matthew Mayer missed jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
15:23   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:21   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
15:01   Jermaine Haley missed layup  
14:59   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
14:54   Personal foul on Jared Butler  
14:59   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
14:57   Bad pass turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Chase Harler  
14:57   Lost ball turnover on Oscar Tshiebwe, stolen by Mark Vital  
14:52   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Bandoo  
13:53   Offensive foul on Jermaine Haley  
13:53   Turnover on Jermaine Haley  
13:26   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Offensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
13:18 +2 Tristan Clark made layup, assist by Mark Vital 24-43
13:04   Gabe Osabuohien missed jump shot, blocked by Tristan Clark  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
12:40   Personal foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
12:34 +2 Matthew Mayer made layup, assist by Tristan Clark 24-45
12:11   Shooting foul on Tristan Clark  
12:11   Derek Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:11 +1 Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-45
11:51 +2 Matthew Mayer made jump shot, assist by Tristan Clark 25-47
11:34   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McCabe  
11:34   Commercial timeout called  
11:24 +2 Davion Mitchell made layup, assist by Jared Butler 25-49
11:20   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
11:14   Offensive foul on Davion Mitchell  
11:14   Turnover on Davion Mitchell  
11:03   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
10:55 +2 Jared Butler made layup, assist by Matthew Mayer 25-51
10:36   Derek Culver missed layup  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
10:36 +2 Matthew Mayer made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell 25-53
10:16   Taz Sherman missed layup, blocked by Tristan Clark  
10:15   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
10:12 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made jump shot, assist by Taz Sherman 27-53
9:55   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Taz Sherman  
9:48 +3 Taz Sherman made 3-pt. jump shot 30-53
9:24   Personal foul on Miles McBride  
9:13   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
8:49 +3 Taz Sherman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Haley 33-53
8:13 +2 Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 33-55
7:56   Shooting foul on Freddie Gillespie  
8:13   Commercial timeout called  
7:56   Shooting foul on Freddie Gillespie  
7:56 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 34-55
7:56 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-55
7:36 +2 Matthew Mayer made jump shot 35-57
7:36   Shooting foul on Sean McNeil  
7:36 +1 Matthew Mayer made free throw 35-58
7:21   Shooting foul on Matthew Mayer  
7:21 +1 Taz Sherman made 1st of 3 free throws 36-58
7:21 +1 Taz Sherman made 2nd of 3 free throws 37-58
7:21 +1 Taz Sherman made 3rd of 3 free throws 38-58
7:05 +2 Devonte Bandoo made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell 38-60
6:51