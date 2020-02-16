ARIZST
Martin heats up late to push Arizona State past Cal 80-75

  • AP
  • Feb 16, 2020

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Remy Martin made another strong case for Pac-12 player of the year honors and positioned Arizona State to make a run at the conference title.

Not bad for a player who spent a large chunk of the first half on the bench in foul trouble.

Martin scored 15 of his 22 points over the final 11 minutes, and Arizona State pulled away late for its fifth straight win, beating California 80-75 on Sunday to move a half-game out of first place in the conference standings.

''I'm just trying to do whatever I can to help my team win. I know I say that a lot but it's true,'' Martin said after his ninth 20-point game in the last 12. ''I just try to go out there and make the plays. I sensed that (Cal's) momentum was taking them somewhere and I just wanted to stop that momentum.''

Martin, the Pac-12's leading scorer, was mostly quiet through much of the game due to foul trouble then took over midway through the second half. He scored 12 of Arizona State's 16 points during one stretch, then made a 3-pointer to put the Sun Devils ahead 71-63 with two minutes remaining.

One of Martin's baskets came when he suddenly stopped running and shot while standing on one leg.

''When the chips were down he was hitting all kinds of shots,'' Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. ''He continues to surprise me, the things that I see him do out there. He's gained a lot of leeway with me to take those shots because he's making so many of them. If he misses then I live with it. That's just how it is.''

California got within 78-75 following Kareem South's three-point play with 14 seconds left before Alonzo Verge Jr. made two free throws to seal it.

Verge finished with 22 points including seven free throws in the final 54 seconds for the Sun Devils (17-8, 8-4 Pac-12). Romello White added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

It's Arizona State's first five-game conference winning streak since 2008-09 when the Sun Devils were led by 2018 NBA MVP James Harden.

''We never wavered from what the main goal was,'' Verge said. ''We knew how hard we worked and we knew what we were capable of doing. That's what we're doing now. It's all starting to come to life.''

Matt Bradley scored 22 points for California before fouling out. Grant Anticevich added 18 points, and Paris Austin had 17 points, five assists and five rebounds for the Golden Bears (10-15, 4-8).

''At the end you just have to tip your hat to Remy Martin, who made some terrific plays,'' California coach Mark Fox said. ''Sometimes in defeats you play well but we didn't win, which is what we came here to do.''

Both teams played long stretches without their leading scorers due to foul trouble. Bradley was whistled for two fouls in the game's first 75 seconds while Martin sat out 5 1/2 minutes after picking up his second midway through the half.

Anticevich kept the Bears close with 14 points before the half. That was his most in any game since scoring 16 against Stanford in the Pac-12 opener on Jan. 2.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: The Sun Devils are the hottest team in the Pac-12 and are positioning themselves for a possible NCAA berth as well. It's also Arizona State's first road sweep in the Pac-12 since 2010. The Sun Devils beat Stanford on Thursday. All good signs for Hurley's team.

California: The Bears stayed close but couldn't slow down Martin when it counted. Overall, California continues to make progress but they remain in the lower half of the Pac-12 standings.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Host No. 17 Oregon on Thursday. The Ducks won when the two teams played in Eugene on Jan. 11.

California: Play at Washington State on Wednesday. The Bears beat the Cougars earlier this season at Haas Pavilion.

--

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
ARIZST Sun Devils 32
CAL Golden Bears 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Arizona State  
19:42   Personal foul on Matt Bradley  
19:34   Mickey Mitchell missed layup  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
19:27 +2 Andre Kelly made driving layup, assist by Paris Austin 0-2
19:07 +2 Romello White made layup 2-2
18:50   Bad pass turnover on Grant Anticevich, stolen by Remy Martin  
18:45 +2 Kimani Lawrence made layup, assist by Remy Martin 4-2
18:44   Shooting foul on Matt Bradley  
18:45 +1 Kimani Lawrence made free throw 5-2
18:33   Kuany Kuany missed layup, blocked by Romello White  
18:33   Offensive rebound by California  
18:17 +2 Paris Austin made driving layup 5-4
17:58 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 8-4
17:44 +3 Grant Anticevich made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Brown 8-7
17:25 +3 Mickey Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 11-7
17:02   Lost ball turnover on Grant Anticevich  
16:57   Mickey Mitchell missed layup  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Kuany Kuany  
16:28   Andre Kelly missed hook shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
16:17   Romello White missed hook shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
15:50   Joel Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
15:43   Shooting foul on Kuany Kuany  
15:43   Commercial timeout called  
15:43   Kimani Lawrence missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:43 +1 Kimani Lawrence made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-7
15:18 +2 Lars Thiemann made layup, assist by Grant Anticevich 12-9
14:58 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 14-9
14:38 +2 Grant Anticevich made finger-roll layup 14-11
14:18 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 17-11
14:01   Personal foul on Remy Martin  
13:43   Lost ball turnover on Lars Thiemann, stolen by Romello White  
13:35   Elias Valtonen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
13:05   Lost ball turnover on Grant Anticevich, stolen by Jaelen House  
12:57   Romello White missed jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
12:34   Shooting foul on Jaelen House  
12:34 +1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 17-12
12:34 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-13
12:22   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed floating jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
12:00 +2 Matt Bradley made jump shot 17-15
11:33   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe  
11:15   Personal foul on Elias Valtonen  
11:15   Commercial timeout called  
10:59   Kareem South missed jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
10:50   Bad pass turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Joel Brown  
10:45   Joel Brown missed running Jump Shot  
10:43   Offensive rebound by Paris Austin  
10:43   Paris Austin missed dunk  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
10:42   Grant Anticevich missed tip-in  
10:42   Offensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
10:42   Personal foul on Jalen Graham  
10:30   Offensive foul on Andre Kelly  
10:30   Turnover on Andre Kelly  
10:17   Remy Martin missed floating jump shot  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
10:15 +2 Jalen Graham made tip-in 19-15
10:04   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
9:54   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Graham, stolen by Andre Kelly  
9:45   Paris Austin missed layup  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
9:43   Personal foul on Remy Martin  
9:22   Shot clock violation turnover on California  
9:02   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
9:10   Personal foul on Paris Austin  
9:02   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Joel Brown  
8:41   Shooting foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
8:41 +1 Grant Anticevich made 1st of 2 free throws 19-16
8:41 +1 Grant Anticevich made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-17
8:24   Kimani Lawrence missed floating jump shot  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
8:23   Personal foul on Grant Anticevich  
8:17   Lost ball turnover on Rob Edwards  
7:59   Bad pass turnover on Grant Anticevich  
7:50 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made running Jump Shot 21-17
7:19   Joel Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Offensive rebound by California  
7:16   Commercial timeout called  
7:05   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
6:58 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 24-17
6:34 +2 Grant Anticevich made jump shot 24-19
6:14   Kimani Lawrence missed hook shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
5:45 +3 Grant Anticevich made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Brown 24-22
5:19 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made driving layup 26-22
5:01 +2 Grant Anticevich made jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 26-24
4:43   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Lars Thiemann  
4:19   Jumpball received by California  
4:11 +2 Paris Austin made driving layup 26-26
3:46   Shooting foul on Lars Thiemann  
3:46   Commercial timeout called  
3:46 +1 Remy Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 27-26
3:46 +1 Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-26
3:26   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
3:14   Personal foul on Grant Anticevich  
3:14   Jalen Graham missed free throw  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
2:52   Personal foul on Romello White  
2:52   Lars Thiemann missed free throw  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
2:43 +2 Romello White made hook shot, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 30-26
2:23 +3 Kareem South made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Brown 30-29
2:01   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
1:53 +2 Andre Kelly made layup, assist by Paris Austin 30-31
1:33   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed running Jump Shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Lars Thiemann  
1:14   Andre Kelly missed hook shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
1:09   Traveling violation turnover on Rob Edwards  
1:02   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
47.0 +2 Remy Martin made driving layup 32-31
22.0   30-second timeout called  
17.0   Paris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15.0   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
1.0   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed running Jump Shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ARIZST Sun Devils 48
CAL Golden Bears 44

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
19:41   Personal foul on Romello White  
19:24   Matt Bradley missed fade-away jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
19:13   Bad pass turnover on Mickey Mitchell  
18:57   Paris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
18:48   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
18:33   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
18:16 +2 Romello White made hook shot 34-31
18:16   Shooting foul on Andre Kelly  
18:16   Romello White missed free throw  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
17:56 +2 Paris Austin made jump shot 34-33
17:32 +2 Romello White made running Jump Shot 36-33
17:16   Grant Anticevich missed hook shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
17:02 +2 Mickey Mitchell made layup, assist by Romello White 38-33
16:51   30-second timeout called  
16:51   Commercial timeout called  
16:36   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
16:16   Rob Edwards missed reverse layup  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
16:05   Shooting foul on Romello White  
16:05 +1 Kareem South made 1st of 2 free throws 38-34
16:05 +1 Kareem South made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-35
15:53   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Offensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
15:48   Personal foul on Paris Austin  
15:48   Commercial timeout called  
15:41 +3 Kimani Lawrence made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 41-35
15:13 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot 41-38
14:51   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
14:25   Offensive foul on Paris Austin  
14:25   Turnover on Paris Austin  
14:11 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 43-38
13:51   Bad pass turnover on Kareem South, stolen by Jalen Graham  
13:42   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed hook shot  
13:40   Offensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
13:40 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made dunk 45-38
13:40   Shooting foul on Lars Thiemann  
13:40 +1 Alonzo Verge Jr. made free throw 46-38
13:15   Matt Bradley missed layup  
13:14   Offensive rebound by California  
13:08   Kareem South missed jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
13:02   Lost ball turnover on Kimani Lawrence, stolen by Kareem South  
13:02   Shooting foul on Jalen Graham  
13:02 +1 Matt Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 46-39
13:02   Matt Bradley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
12:47   Personal foul on Joel Brown  
12:36   Shooting foul on Joel Brown  
12:36 +1 Alonzo Verge Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 47-39
12:36 +1 Alonzo Verge Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-39
12:24 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 48-42
12:08   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
12:06   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
12:06   Shooting foul on Andre Kelly  
12:05   Romello White missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:05   Romello White missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
11:50 +2 Matt Bradley made driving layup 48-44
11:27   Jumpball received by California  
11:27   Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Grant Anticevich  
11:27   Commercial timeout called  
11:15   D.J. Thorpe missed reverse layup, blocked by Romello White  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
11:09 +2 Remy Martin made jump shot 50-44
10:47 +2 Grant Anticevich made jump shot, assist by Matt Bradley 50-46
10:37   Offensive foul on Remy Martin  
10:37   Turnover on Remy Martin  
10:22 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot 50-49
9:59   Rob Edwards missed jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Joel Brown  
9:39   Grant Anticevich missed floating jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
9:29 +2 Remy Martin made jump shot 52-49
9:08   Shooting foul on Rob Edwards  
9:08   Matt Bradley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:08 +1 Matt Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-50
8:54   Personal foul on Grant Anticevich  
8:54 +1 Remy Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 53-50
8:54 +1 Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-50
8:33 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot 54-53
8:09 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot 56-53
7:54 +2 Paris Austin made jump shot 56-55
7:38   Personal foul on D.J. Thorpe  
7:39   Commercial timeout called  
7:39 +1 Romello White made 1st of 2 free throws 57-55
7:39 +1 Romello White made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-55
7:18   Paris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
7:12   Turnover on Elias Valtonen  
6:51   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
6:36   Remy Martin missed layup  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
6:28   Andre Kelly missed hook shot  
6:27   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
6:27   Shooting foul on Romello White  
6:27   Andre Kelly missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:27 +1 Andre Kelly made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-56
6:00 +2 Remy Martin made running Jump Shot 60-56
5:40 +2 Grant Anticevich made fade-away jump shot 60-58
5:17 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 63-58
4:56   Matt Bradley missed layup, blocked by Jalen Graham  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Remy Martin  
4:51   Personal foul on Paris Austin  
4:51   Remy Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:51 +1 Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-58
4:38   Bad pass turnover on Grant Anticevich, stolen by Jalen Graham  
4:27 +2 Jalen Graham made dunk, assist by Remy Martin 66-58
4:20   30-second timeout called  
4:20   Commercial timeout called  
4:13   Personal foul on Remy Martin  
4:13   Andre Kelly missed free throw