IND
MICH

No Text

Michigan routs Indiana 89-65, helps NCAA Tournament chances

  • AP
  • Feb 16, 2020

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Michigan is rolling again, finding ways to win as it did during a surprising start.

Indiana, meanwhile, is playing so poorly its NCAA Tournament chances have taken a hit.

Franz Wagner had 16 points and was one of five to score in double digits for the Wolverines in an 89-65 win over the Hoosiers on Sunday.

The Wolverines (16-9, 7-7 Big Ten) have won three straight for the first time since opening the season with seven wins.

''Everything is clicking,'' said Eli Brooks, who scored 13 points. ''Everybody is confident.''

Michigan's Zavier Simpson had 12 points and 11 assists, allowing the team to strike a balance offensively.

''He made some great decisions with the basketball and with controlling the tempo of the game,'' coach Juwan Howard said.

Wolverines reserve Brandon Johns scored 14 and Isaiah Livers added 12 points, appearing to overcome an injury scare late in the game when he left the court briefly with an ankle injury.

The Hoosiers (16-9, 6-8) have lost five of their last six games.

''Every team goes through their ups and downs and we're going through ours,'' Indiana senior De'Ron Davis said after scoring a career-high 18 points.

The slump puts even more pressure on coach Archie Miller to figure out how to turn his team around quickly enough to play in college basketball's showcase for the first time in his three years.

''There's no point worrying about the NCAA Tournament right now,'' Miller said.

Aljami Durham had 17 points for the Hoosiers, whose usually reliable scorers were limited.

Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis, who was averaging a team-high 14 points, took just three shots and scored five points.

''We depend on him for a lot of production and today was one of the days he didn't get a lot done offensively,'' Miller said.

Indiana's Justin Smith (nine) and Devonte Green (three) were held to single digits after each entered the game averaging 11 points.

The Wolverines were in control for much of the game with Simpson leading the way, setting the pace and making the right pass at the right time.

Michigan took a 14-12 lead on Brooks' 3-pointer and stayed ahead the rest of the game, going ahead by as much as 12 points before being ahead 41-34 at halftime.

Indiana did not put up much of a fight to come back in the second half, falling behind by 20 points with 12:43 left after the Wolverines went on an 11-1 run.

''We got completely dominated, especially midway through the second half,'' Miller said.

MAKING A MARK

Simpson and fellow senior Jon Teske set a school record with 105 victories in their careers.

LIVERS WATCH

Howard said Livers had his ankle taped after limping off the court, allowing him to return to play and isn't sure if the injury will be a lingering problem.

''After talking talking to our medical staff, it's going to be a day-to-day process,'' Howard said.

BRIGHT SPOT

Davis was averaging just two points per game before his breakout performance, outscoring everyone on the court.

''Hopefully, he can build on the performance,'' Miller said. ''He was definitely the most effective player on our team. We need to have more than one.''

WELCOME BACK

More than 100 former Michigan players, staff members and managers returned for an annual reunion and were celebrated on the court before the game.

Washington Wizards Moe Wagner spent some of his NBA All-Star break at the game and gave his brother, Franz, a hard time after he made a 3-pointer.

''It's about damn time,'' Franz Wagner recalled his brother saying to him from courtside.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers have hurt their shot at making the NCAA Tournament because of their road woes, falling to 1-6 as visitors in the Big Ten.

''Concentration level and the ability to play through mistakes, the ability to play through runs, is nonexistent on the road,'' Miller lamented. ''It's very disappointing at this stage of the season.''

Michigan: The Wolverines have boosted their chances of going to the NCAA Tournament in coach Howard's first season by winning five of six games after a season-high, four-game losing streak.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Plays at Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Michigan: Plays at Rutgers on Wednesday night.

---

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/LarryLage

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
IND Hoosiers 34
MICH Wolverines 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Indiana  
19:32 +2 Joey Brunk made layup 2-0
19:11   Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson  
18:38   Joey Brunk missed hook shot  
18:36   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
18:36   Offensive foul on Justin Smith  
18:36   Turnover on Justin Smith  
18:17 +2 Eli Brooks made jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 2-2
18:00   Justin Smith missed layup  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
17:48   Shooting foul on Rob Phinisee  
17:48 +1 Eli Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 2-3
17:48 +1 Eli Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4
17:34 +2 Justin Smith made layup, assist by Rob Phinisee 4-4
17:13   Isaiah Livers missed jump shot  
17:11   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
17:06 +2 Isaiah Livers made layup 4-6
16:55 +3 Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 7-6
16:39 +3 Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 7-9
16:18   Aljami Durham missed layup, blocked by Jon Teske  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
16:00 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 7-11
15:46 +2 Justin Smith made layup 9-11
15:39   Isaiah Livers missed layup, blocked by Aljami Durham  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
15:26 +3 Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 12-11
15:12   Lost ball turnover on Franz Wagner  
15:12   Commercial timeout called  
14:50   Joey Brunk missed hook shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
14:25   Isaiah Livers missed layup  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
14:11   Joey Brunk missed layup  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
13:51   Jon Teske missed hook shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
13:41   Rob Phinisee missed jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
13:31 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Livers 12-14
13:04   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
12:53   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
12:43   Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
12:38   30-second timeout called  
12:14 +3 Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 12-17
11:57 +2 De'Ron Davis made layup, assist by Devonte Green 14-17
11:39 +2 Franz Wagner made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 14-19
11:20 +2 De'Ron Davis made hook shot 16-19
10:52 +2 Austin Davis made layup 16-21
10:39   Race Thompson missed layup  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
10:32   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
10:23   Personal foul on Franz Wagner  
10:23   Commercial timeout called  
10:19   Personal foul on Austin Davis  
10:15 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham 19-21
9:52 +2 David DeJulius made layup 19-23
9:40   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
9:29 +3 Brandon Johns Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 19-26
9:11 +2 De'Ron Davis made jump shot 21-26
8:57   Shooting foul on Race Thompson  
8:57   Austin Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:57 +1 Austin Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-27
8:44   Devonte Green missed layup  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
8:38   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Austin Davis  
8:31 +2 Austin Davis made layup 21-29
8:31   30-second timeout called  
8:01   Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:45   Lost ball turnover on Justin Smith  
7:28   Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
7:28 +1 Isaiah Livers made 1st of 2 free throws 21-30
7:28 +1 Isaiah Livers made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-31
7:12 +2 Joey Brunk made layup 23-31
6:57 +2 Austin Davis made layup, assist by David DeJulius 23-33
6:40   Joey Brunk missed layup, blocked by Brandon Johns Jr.  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
6:23 +2 Isaiah Livers made layup 23-35
6:06   Lost ball turnover on Justin Smith, stolen by Brandon Johns Jr.  
5:58   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
5:49 +2 Aljami Durham made layup 25-35
5:24   Traveling violation turnover on Austin Davis  
5:06   Bad pass turnover on De'Ron Davis  
4:45   Franz Wagner missed jump shot, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Jon Teske  
4:45   Jon Teske missed jump shot  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Jon Teske  
4:45 +2 Franz Wagner made layup, assist by Jon Teske 25-37
4:21 +2 Rob Phinisee made layup 27-37
4:01   Offensive foul on Jon Teske  
4:01   Turnover on Jon Teske  
3:37   Commercial timeout called  
3:29   Aljami Durham missed layup  
3:27   Offensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
3:27   Jumpball received by Michigan  
3:27   Lost ball turnover on Jerome Hunter, stolen by Isaiah Livers  
3:15   Bad pass turnover on Eli Brooks, stolen by Devonte Green  
3:01   Personal foul on Zavier Simpson  
2:46   Traveling violation turnover on Devonte Green  
2:34 +2 Jon Teske made dunk, assist by Zavier Simpson 27-39
2:12 +2 De'Ron Davis made hook shot 29-39
1:57   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
1:38 +2 De'Ron Davis made hook shot 31-39
1:26   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
1:03   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
39.0 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 31-41
11.0 +2 Aljami Durham made layup 33-41
9.0   Shooting foul on Isaiah Livers  
10.0 +1 Aljami Durham made free throw 34-41
8.0   Personal foul on Armaan Franklin  
6.0   Personal foul on Armaan Franklin  
0.0   Zavier Simpson missed hook shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IND Hoosiers 31
MICH Wolverines 48

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +2 Joey Brunk made jump shot 36-41
19:26   Zavier Simpson missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
19:11   Joey Brunk missed jump shot, blocked by Jon Teske  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
19:03 +3 Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Brooks 36-44
18:42   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Personal foul on Isaiah Livers  
18:19   Out of bounds turnover on Aljami Durham  
18:04   Lost ball turnover on Jon Teske, stolen by Joey Brunk  
17:58 +2 Rob Phinisee made jump shot 38-44
17:58   Shooting foul on Franz Wagner  
17:58   Rob Phinisee missed free throw  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
17:33 +2 Jon Teske made hook shot 38-46
17:14   Joey Brunk missed layup  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
17:07 +2 Franz Wagner made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 38-48
16:43   Joey Brunk missed jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Michigan  
16:26 +3 Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 38-51
16:02 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup 40-51
16:02   Shooting foul on Franz Wagner  
16:02 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made free throw 41-51
15:47 +2 Zavier Simpson made hook shot 41-53
15:22   Shooting foul on Isaiah Livers  
15:22   Aljami Durham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:22   Aljami Durham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:22 +1 Aljami Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-53
15:22 +1 Aljami Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-53
15:07   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:05   Offensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
15:01   Personal foul on Race Thompson  
14:59 +2 Eli Brooks made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 42-55
14:32   Race Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:16 +3 Brandon Johns Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 42-58
13:50   Justin Smith missed layup, blocked by Jon Teske  
14:06   Commercial timeout called  
13:50   Justin Smith missed layup, blocked by Jon Teske  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
13:42   Official timeout called  
13:32   Shooting foul on De'Ron Davis  
13:32 +1 Zavier Simpson made 1st of 2 free throws 42-59
13:32 +1 Zavier Simpson made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-60
13:17   Rob Phinisee missed jump shot  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
13:07   Zavier Simpson missed layup  
13:05   Offensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
13:03   Franz Wagner missed layup  
13:02   Offensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
13:01 +2 Franz Wagner made tip-in 42-62
12:38   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
12:23   Jon Teske missed jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
12:13   Rob Phinisee missed layup, blocked by Jon Teske  
12:11   Offensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
12:08 +2 De'Ron Davis made layup 44-62
11:48   Personal foul on Jerome Hunter  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:39   Austin Davis missed layup  
11:37   Offensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
11:37   Personal foul on De'Ron Davis  
11:33 +3 Brandon Johns Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 44-65
11:13 +2 De'Ron Davis made layup 46-65
10:46   Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
10:46   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:16   Personal foul on De'Ron Davis  
10:46   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:46   Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
10:34 +2 De'Ron Davis made layup, assist by Justin Smith 48-65
10:16   Personal foul on De'Ron Davis  
10:09   Personal foul on Aljami Durham  
10:09 +1 Zavier Simpson made 1st of 2 free throws 48-66
10:09 +1 Zavier Simpson made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-67
9:57 +2 Justin Smith made layup, assist by Aljami Durham 50-67
9:45   David DeJulius missed jump shot  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Austin Davis  
9:40 +2 Austin Davis made tip-in 50-69
9:27   Personal foul on Zavier Simpson  
9:18 +2 Aljami Durham made hook shot 52-69
8:53   Personal foul on Justin Smith  
8:53 +1 Brandon Johns Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 52-70
8:53 +1 Brandon Johns Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-71
8:39 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup 54-71
8:39   Shooting foul on Austin Davis  
8:39   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed free throw  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
8:22 +2 Eli Brooks made hook shot, assist by David DeJulius 54-73
7:55   Jerome Hunter missed layup  
7:53   Offensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
7:53   Personal foul on Franz Wagner  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:53   Jerome Hunter missed free throw  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
7:36   Shooting foul on Armaan Franklin  
7:36 +1 Brandon Johns Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 54-74
7:36 +1 Brandon Johns Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-75
7:20   Shooting foul on Jon Teske  
7:20   Justin Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:46   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
7:20 +1 Justin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-75
6:58   Shooting foul on Armaan Franklin  
6:58 +1 Jon Teske made 1st of 2 free throws 55-76
6:58 +1 Jon Teske made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-77
6:46   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
6:15   Shooting foul on Justin Smith  
6:15 +1 Brandon Johns Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 55-78
6:15   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
5:53 +2 Justin Smith made jump shot 57-78
5:34 +2 Franz Wagner made layup 57-80
5:17   Aljami Durham missed jump shot  
5:15   Offensive rebound by Devonte Green  
5:11   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
4:54   Offensive foul on Franz Wagner  
4:54   Turnover on Franz Wagner  
4:30 +2 De'Ron Davis made jump shot 59-80
4:10 +2 Eli Brooks made layup 59-82
3:58   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Offensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
3:51 +2 Jerome Hunter made tip-in 61-82
3:51   Shooting foul on Jon Teske  
3:51   Commercial timeout called  
3:51 +1 Jerome Hunter made free throw 62-82
3:24   Austin Davis missed jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
3:16 +2 Aljami Durham made layup 64-82
2:52   Lost ball turnover on Austin Davis, stolen by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
2:49   Personal foul on David DeJulius  
2:49   Aljami Durham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:51   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
2:49 +1