Thornton, Boston College hold off N.C. State for 71-68 win

  • AP
  • Feb 16, 2020

BOSTON (AP) Steffon Mitchell put his body on the line to help Boston College fend off a second-half surge against North Carolina State.

Mitchell made a couple of key steals late, Derryck Thornton scored 22 points, and the Eagles beat the Wolfpack 71-68 on Sunday night.

''I feel like I'm never surprised with Stef,'' Thornton said of Mitchell. ''Stef plays, probably one of the hardest people I've ever seen play on the court. He gives 110% every time he touches the floor.''

Mitchell finished with just four points, three rebounds and three steals, but made his biggest impact in the final minute.

With BC leading 67-66, Mitchell wrestled the ball away from N.C. State's Markell Johnson with 1:03 remaining and found Jairus Hamilton for a break-away dunk.

Mitchell sealed it with another steal after Jericole Hellems again made it a one-point game with 29 seconds left and Thornton missed a jumper with 22 seconds left.

The junior forward intercepted a pass to Johnson with 13 seconds left, tip-toed around him on the sideline and again fed Hamilton for the sealing dunk.

''You just know he's going to be around the ball,'' BC coach Jim Christian said. ''He does what Stef does, and then Jairus goes down and finishes twice.''

Jay Heath scored 16 points, Nik Popovic added 14 and Hamilton 11 for Boston College (13-13, 7-8 ACC), which has won four of its last seven. The Eagles have not won back-to-back games since a season-high, four-game winning streak Dec. 7 to 21.

''You cannot dwell in this league on one game, because the next game is going to be even tougher,'' Christian said. ''These guys have shown that ability time and time again to just bounce back and be resilient and fight.''

Devon Daniels had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead N.C. State (16-9, 7-7). C.J. Bryce and Hellems each scored 15 points, and DJ Funderburk 10.

''I just thought we played catch-up the entire night,'' N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. ''I thought our guys played tremendously hard at the end and had an opportunity to put ourselves in a situation (to win).''

After a timeout, N.C. State had a chance to tie with 7.1 seconds remaining. Johnson caught the inbounds pass and pushed it inside to Bryce, who dribbled to the corner and missed a desperation 3 as time expired.

The Wolfpack had won two straight on the road, but fell short of their first three-game ACC road winning streak in 16 seasons.

After three straight victories in late January and early February, N.C. State dropped three in a row before bouncing back with two straight wins before Sunday's setback.

''When you look across college basketball and you look at our league in general, everybody's been streaky,'' Keatts said. ''You've got to have more highs than lows, and we've had `em.''

N.C. State couldn't trim a seven-point halftime deficit under five early in the second half. Braxton Beverly's free throw made it 56-52 midway through the second and Funderburk's dunk with 6:18 left cut it to 60-58.

Daniels' 3-pointer with 3:45 remaining tied it at 6-all before Johnson made a spinning layup 30 seconds later to give the Wolfpack their first lead since the game's opening minute at 66-64.

Thornton made two free throws with 2:48 left and Mitchell sank one of two with 2:02 left to restore the Eagles' lead.

Boston College led 40-33 at halftime behind 11 points from Thornton.

Thornton and Heath combined for 17 points to help BC take a 26-14 lead with eight minutes to play in the first. Daniels scored all seven of his first-half points in the final 6:11 to help N.C. State pull within single digits at the break.

It was the only matchup between the Wolfpack and Eagles this season. N.C. State rolled to a 73-47 win in their most recent meeting last Mar. 9. The forty seven points were the fewest by an opponent in coach Kevin Keatts' two-plus seasons.

WOUNDED EAGLES

The oft-injured Popovic was making his first start since Dec. 3 against Northwestern. BC guard Jared Hamilton missed his second straight game with an ankle injury.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: An inconsistent stretch hasn't helped the Wolfpack's standing on the NCAA Tournament bubble. A tough back-to-back against No. 7 Duke and No. 8 Florida State could make or break the Wolfpack's dreams of a third straight postseason trip under Keatts.

Boston College: With minimal hope of earning an at-large bid to avoid an 11-year NCAA Tournament drought, the Eagles' only hope is to finish strong and build momentum for an ACC Tournament run. BC has alternated wins and losses over its last eight games. The Eagles host three of their final five games, but are just 8-7 at home this season.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Host seventh-ranked Blue Devils on Wednesday night.

Boston College: Visit defending champion Virginia on Wednesday night.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
NCST Wolfpack 33
BC Eagles 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by NC State  
19:40   D.J. Funderburk missed layup  
19:38   Offensive rebound by Manny Bates  
19:37 +2 Manny Bates made layup 2-0
19:12 +2 Nik Popovic made jump shot 2-2
18:48   Bad pass turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Nik Popovic  
18:35   Bad pass turnover on Nik Popovic, stolen by D.J. Funderburk  
18:19 +2 C.J. Bryce made jump shot 4-2
18:01 +3 Derryck Thornton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Heath 4-5
17:47   D.J. Funderburk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Offensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
17:38   Lost ball turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Derryck Thornton  
17:35 +2 Derryck Thornton made layup 4-7
17:17   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
16:59 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 4-10
16:26   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
16:24   Offensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
16:12   D.J. Funderburk missed jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
16:03   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Offensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
16:00   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Manny Bates  
15:54   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:52   Traveling violation turnover on CJ Felder  
15:51   Devon Daniels missed layup  
15:49   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
15:35   D.J. Funderburk missed layup  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
15:41   Bad pass turnover on Jay Heath, stolen by D.J. Funderburk  
15:37   Markell Johnson missed layup  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
15:35   Personal foul on Jericole Hellems  
15:18   Jairus Hamilton missed jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
15:05   Personal foul on CJ Felder  
14:58   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
14:56   Offensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
14:56   Personal foul on Jay Heath  
14:52   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
14:30   CJ Felder missed jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
14:22 +2 C.J. Bryce made layup, assist by Devon Daniels 6-10
14:00   Offensive foul on Steffon Mitchell  
14:00   Turnover on Steffon Mitchell  
13:45   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
13:23 +2 CJ Felder made dunk, assist by Steffon Mitchell 6-12
13:07   Traveling violation turnover on Markell Johnson  
12:46 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 6-15
12:29 +2 Jericole Hellems made jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 8-15
12:01   Shooting foul on Markell Johnson  
12:01 +1 Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws 8-16
12:01 +1 Derryck Thornton made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-17
11:44   Shooting foul on Steffon Mitchell  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:44 +1 Jericole Hellems made 1st of 2 free throws 9-17
11:44   Jericole Hellems missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
11:31   Nik Popovic missed layup  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Manny Bates  
11:18   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Offensive rebound by Braxton Beverly  
11:09   Jumpball received by Boston College  
11:09   Lost ball turnover on C.J. Bryce, stolen by Kamari Williams  
10:59   Lost ball turnover on Julian Rishwain  
10:45   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
10:29   Nik Popovic missed jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
10:21   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Julian Rishwain  
10:12   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
10:04   Devon Daniels missed layup  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Manny Bates  
10:01 +2 Manny Bates made layup 11-17
9:48 +2 Nik Popovic made layup, assist by Jairus Hamilton 11-19
9:48   Shooting foul on Manny Bates  
9:48 +1 Nik Popovic made free throw 11-20
9:35 +3 Jericole Hellems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by C.J. Bryce 14-20
9:10 +2 Jay Heath made jump shot 14-22
8:42   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
8:30 +2 Derryck Thornton made layup 14-24
8:16   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
8:05 +2 Jairus Hamilton made layup 14-26
7:43   Personal foul on Luka Kraljevic  
7:43   Commercial timeout called  
7:25 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup 16-26
7:03 +2 Nik Popovic made jump shot 16-28
6:48   Shooting foul on Jay Heath  
6:48 +1 C.J. Bryce made 1st of 2 free throws 17-28
6:48 +1 C.J. Bryce made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-28
6:19   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
6:10   Personal foul on Jairus Hamilton  
6:10 +1 Devon Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws 19-28
6:10   Devon Daniels missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
5:59   Jairus Hamilton missed jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
5:49 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 21-28
5:24   Lost ball turnover on Julian Rishwain, stolen by Devon Daniels  
5:18 +2 Devon Daniels made dunk 23-28
5:00 +2 CJ Felder made dunk, assist by Nik Popovic 23-30
4:42   Bad pass turnover on Jericole Hellems, stolen by Nik Popovic  
4:36 +2 Jairus Hamilton made layup, assist by Derryck Thornton 23-32
4:19 +2 Jericole Hellems made jump shot, assist by C.J. Bryce 25-32
4:06   Lost ball turnover on CJ Felder, stolen by Braxton Beverly  
4:00 +2 Devon Daniels made layup, assist by Jericole Hellems 27-32
3:54   Commercial timeout called  
3:37   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
3:17   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
2:53 +3 Steffon Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 27-35
2:34   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
2:32   Personal foul on Jericole Hellems  
2:11 +3 Jairus Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Heath 27-38
1:52   Shooting foul on Steffon Mitchell  
1:52 +1 Jericole Hellems made 1st of 2 free throws 28-38
1:52 +1 Jericole Hellems made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-38
1:32   Jay Heath missed jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
1:24 +2 Manny Bates made layup, assist by Devon Daniels 31-38
1:11   Personal foul on C.J. Bryce  
1:00   Lost ball turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by C.J. Bryce  
55.0 +2 C.J. Bryce made layup 33-38
51.0   Shooting foul on Manny Bates  
51.0 +1 Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws 33-39
51.0 +1 Derryck Thornton made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-40
36.0   Bad pass turnover on Devon Daniels, stolen by Nik Popovic  
23.0   Nik Popovic missed jump shot  
21.0   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
3.0   Lost ball turnover on Devon Daniels, stolen by Derryck Thornton  

2nd Half
NCST Wolfpack 35
BC Eagles 31

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Bad pass turnover on Devon Daniels  
19:40 +2 Derryck Thornton made layup 33-42
19:27   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
19:25   Offensive rebound by Manny Bates  
19:18 +2 Manny Bates made layup 35-42
19:12   Bad pass turnover on Jay Heath, stolen by Markell Johnson  
19:04 +2 Markell Johnson made dunk 37-42
18:56   Personal foul on Markell Johnson  
18:39 +2 Jay Heath made layup 37-44
18:12 +2 C.J. Bryce made layup 39-44
17:58   Derryck Thornton missed layup, blocked by Manny Bates  
17:56   Offensive rebound by Boston College  
17:54 +2 Jay Heath made jump shot, assist by Jairus Hamilton 39-46
17:39   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
17:14   Nik Popovic missed jump shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
17:02   Offensive foul on Markell Johnson  
17:02   Turnover on Markell Johnson  
16:49   Steffon Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Markell Johnson  
16:47   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
16:40 +2 C.J. Bryce made layup, assist by Markell Johnson 41-46
16:19 +2 Nik Popovic made dunk 41-48
15:55   Markell Johnson missed layup  
15:53   Offensive rebound by NC State  
15:55   Personal foul on Steffon Mitchell  
15:55   Commercial timeout called  
15:48   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
15:40   Shooting foul on Markell Johnson  
15:40 +1 Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws 41-49
15:40 +1 Derryck Thornton made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-50
15:33   Personal foul on CJ Felder  
15:24   Offensive foul on D.J. Funderburk  
15:24   Turnover on D.J. Funderburk  
15:01 +2 Nik Popovic made layup, assist by Jay Heath 41-52
14:45 +2 D.J. Funderburk made dunk, assist by C.J. Bryce 43-52
14:30   Nik Popovic missed jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
14:15 +2 Devon Daniels made jump shot 45-52
13:54   CJ Felder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
13:34   D.J. Funderburk missed jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
13:20   Bad pass turnover on Derryck Thornton  
12:56   Bad pass turnover on Braxton Beverly  
12:44   Jumpball received by Boston College  
12:43   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
12:32   Devon Daniels missed layup  
12:30   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
12:09   Shooting foul on Braxton Beverly  
12:09   Jay Heath missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:09 +1 Jay Heath made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-53
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:43   Devon Daniels missed layup  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
11:40 +2 Jericole Hellems made layup 47-53
11:40   Shooting foul on Luka Kraljevic  
11:40 +1 Jericole Hellems made free throw 48-53
11:17 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Felder 48-56
10:59   Personal foul on CJ Felder  
10:58 +2 Devon Daniels made layup, assist by C.J. Bryce 50-56
10:58   Shooting foul on Kamari Williams  
10:58 +1 Devon Daniels made free throw 51-56
10:35   Bad pass turnover on Jairus Hamilton, stolen by Manny Bates  
10:27   Offensive foul on C.J. Bryce  
10:27   Turnover on C.J. Bryce  
10:13   Derryck Thornton missed layup, blocked by Manny Bates  
10:11   Offensive rebound by Boston College  
9:56   Shot clock violation turnover on Boston College  
9:44   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
9:27   Nik Popovic missed layup  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
9:09   Shooting foul on Jairus Hamilton  
9:09   Braxton Beverly missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:09 +1 Braxton Beverly made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-56
9:00   Jay Heath missed jump shot, blocked by Manny Bates  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Boston College  
8:53   Shooting foul on Manny Bates  
8:53   Nik Popovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:53 +1 Nik Popovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-57
8:42   Bad pass turnover on Devon Daniels, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
8:34   Bad pass turnover on Steffon Mitchell  
8:22 +2 C.J. Bryce made jump shot 54-57
8:04   Jay Heath missed layup  
8:02   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
7:49   Braxton Beverly missed layup  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
7:43   Offensive foul on Jairus Hamilton  
7:43   Turnover on Jairus Hamilton  
7:43   Commercial timeout called  
7:21   Bad pass turnover on Devon Daniels, stolen by Nik Popovic  
7:18 +2 Derryck Thornton made layup 54-59
7:18   Shooting foul on Devon Daniels  
7:18 +1 Derryck Thornton made free throw 54-60
6:57 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup 56-60
6:27   Nik Popovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
6:20 +2 D.J. Funderburk made dunk, assist by Jericole Hellems 58-60
6:18   30-second timeout called  
6:18   Commercial timeout called  
6:13   Nik Popovic missed layup  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
5:52   Jericole Hellems missed jump shot  
5:50   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
5:48   D.J. Funderburk missed layup  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
5:45   Personal foul on D.J. Funderburk  
5:45 +1 Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws 58-61
