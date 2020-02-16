SDGST
BOISE

No. 4 SD State beats Boise State 72-55, remains undefeated

  AP
  Feb 16, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) No. 4 San Diego State keeps winning, forcing coach Brian Dutcher to dig deep for creative ways to keep his team focused.

After the Aztecs beat Boise State 72-55 Sunday, he revealed some of his slogans that keep the team on task.

''Early in the year, we had five games in eleven days, so we were like, `Let's win five in eleven,''' Dutcher said. ''And then we had five games the entire month of December, so we said, `Let's win five in December.' And we did it. I told our team they don't hang a banner for twenty wins, so we hung a banner with four to go.''

His mantra changed after San Diego State (26-0, 15-0 Mountain West) wrapped up the conference regular season title, though his message hasn't.

''I told our team, `Let's get greedy. Let's play for perfection,''' Dutcher said. ''If we're this close, we might as well play for a perfect regular season. Why not win three straight as a mini-goal to chase something other than seeding in the tournament? Let's do something special.''

The Aztecs, which own the nation's longest active winning streak, looked special in handling a Bronco squad that hadn't lost a home conference game since Feb. 27, 2019.

Malachi Flynn scored 22 points and dished out six assists to lead San Diego State in scoring, joined by all four of the team's starters in double digits. Yanni Wetzell added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Boise State (17-10, 9-6) struggled to find any rhythm on offense and finished the game shooting 41.2% from the field.

''They wanted it,'' Boise State coach Leon Rice said of his team. ''It's not like they didn't show up either. They wanted it too much in some ways and let it get away.''

After wrapping up the Mountain West regular season title on Tuesday with a victory over New Mexico State, San Diego State didn't show any signs of let down.

The Aztecs went on an 8-2 run to close out the first half and take a 40-26 lead into the locker room.

Justinian Jessup led the Broncos with 22 points, while Derrick Alston added 12.

All five of San Diego State's starters finished with double figures in scoring.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Since moving up to No. 4 in the poll on Jan. 20, the Aztecs haven't been able to climb up any further. And that won't change after the three teams ahead of them - Baylor, Gonzaga, and Kansas - kept winning this week. However, Kansas and Baylor clash on Saturday, which could give San Diego State a chance to push even higher next week if it continues its winning ways.

BIG PICTURE

With San Diego State's tournament all but booked, the Aztecs continue to build their case for a top seed. And Sunday's victory kept that possibility alive. Their weak schedule - one that only has two wins over teams currently ranked - means an undefeated regular season is the only path for a No. 1 seed, but a very realistic one.

Boise State's long shot hopes of earning an at-large bid hinged on pulling the upset at home. Now the Broncos' tournament fate rests on making a run in the Mountain West tournament next month.

UP NEXT

San Diego State hosts UNLV on Saturday.

Boise State travels to San Jose Sate on Wednesday.

1st Half
SDGST Aztecs 40
BOISE Broncos 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Boise State  
19:32   Lost ball turnover on RayJ Dennis, stolen by KJ Feagin  
19:13   Malachi Flynn missed layup  
19:11   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
19:07   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
18:52 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Schakel 3-0
18:34   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
18:14   Lost ball turnover on Yanni Wetzell, stolen by RJ Williams  
17:58   RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
17:40   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
17:23 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made layup 3-2
16:55 +2 Yanni Wetzell made hook shot 5-2
16:38 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made layup 5-4
16:19 +2 Malachi Flynn made jump shot 7-4
16:03   Abu Kigab missed jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
15:57   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot, blocked by RJ Williams  
15:57   Offensive rebound by San Diego State  
15:53 +2 KJ Feagin made jump shot, assist by Yanni Wetzell 9-4
15:27 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot 9-7
15:00   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs  
14:34   Robin Jorch missed hook shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
14:12   Yanni Wetzell missed jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs  
14:03   Alex Hobbs missed layup  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
13:56   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
13:39   Lost ball turnover on Robin Jorch, stolen by Matt Mitchell  
13:34 +2 Malachi Flynn made jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell 11-7
13:05 +2 Justinian Jessup made jump shot 11-9
12:34 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 14-9
12:03   RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
11:50   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
11:34   Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
11:17 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by Malachi Flynn 16-9
10:44 +2 Alex Hobbs made jump shot 16-11
10:15 +2 Matt Mitchell made jump shot 18-11
9:56   Bad pass turnover on Justinian Jessup, stolen by Matt Mitchell  
9:51 +2 Matt Mitchell made layup 20-11
9:15   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
9:48   Commercial timeout called  
9:17   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
9:09   Adam Seiko missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
8:57 +3 Marcus Dickinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abu Kigab 20-14
8:33 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 23-14
8:11 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot 23-17
7:46   Personal foul on Justinian Jessup  
7:46   Commercial timeout called  
7:26 +2 Adam Seiko made jump shot 25-17
6:52 +2 Abu Kigab made jump shot 25-19
6:29   Lost ball turnover on Aguek Arop, stolen by Max Rice  
6:20   Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Aguek Arop  
6:08   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
5:45 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made layup 25-21
5:18 +2 Yanni Wetzell made hook shot 27-21
4:50   Marcus Dickinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
4:44   RJ Williams missed layup  
4:44   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
4:44   Shooting foul on Yanni Wetzell  
4:44   RJ Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:44   RJ Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
4:29 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell 30-21
3:58   Lost ball turnover on RJ Williams, stolen by Malachi Flynn  
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:33 +2 Malachi Flynn made jump shot 32-21
3:12   Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
3:02   Matt Mitchell missed layup  
3:00   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
3:00   Personal foul on Max Rice  
2:50   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
2:39   Personal foul on Matt Mitchell  
2:22   Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
2:13   Lost ball turnover on Matt Mitchell, stolen by Abu Kigab  
2:04 +3 Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abu Kigab 32-24
1:39 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell 35-24
1:13   Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
1:06 +2 RJ Williams made layup 35-26
1.0   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
1:02   Commercial timeout called  
57.0 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 38-26
27.0   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
25.0   Personal foul on RJ Williams  
2.0   Malachi Flynn missed jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
1.0 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup 40-26

2nd Half
SDGST Aztecs 32
BOISE Broncos 29

Time Team Play Score
19:31   RayJ Dennis missed jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
19:28   Bad pass turnover on KJ Feagin  
19:13   Bad pass turnover on RJ Williams, stolen by Matt Mitchell  
19:10 +2 Matt Mitchell made dunk 42-26
19:10   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on San Diego State  
19:10 +1 Justinian Jessup made free throw 42-27
18:53   Bad pass turnover on RJ Williams  
18:34   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Offensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
18:27   Lost ball turnover on Malachi Flynn  
18:13   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.  
18:02 +2 Malachi Flynn made layup, assist by Matt Mitchell 44-27
17:52   Personal foul on Matt Mitchell  
17:41   Marcus Dickinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
17:30   Personal foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
17:14 +2 Jordan Schakel made jump shot 46-27
17:08   30-second timeout called  
17:08   Commercial timeout called  
16:59 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 46-30
16:23   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
16:10   Lost ball turnover on Abu Kigab, stolen by Matt Mitchell  
16:01   Personal foul on Abu Kigab  
15:58   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:56   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
15:56   Personal foul on RJ Williams  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:49   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs  
15:21   Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot  
15:19   Offensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
15:15 +2 Robin Jorch made layup 46-32
14:49   Shooting foul on Robin Jorch  
14:49 +1 Matt Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 47-32
14:41 +1 Matt Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-32
14:36   Offensive foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
14:36   Turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.  
14:17   Trey Pulliam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
14:07   Lost ball turnover on Derrick Alston Jr., stolen by Malachi Flynn  
14:02 +2 Yanni Wetzell made dunk, assist by Malachi Flynn 50-32
13:35   Alex Hobbs missed jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
13:22   Personal foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
13:08   Yanni Wetzell missed layup  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
13:02   Offensive foul on Justinian Jessup  
13:02   Turnover on Justinian Jessup  
12:40   Bad pass turnover on Adam Seiko, stolen by Max Rice  
12:35   Personal foul on Malachi Flynn  
12:24 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot 50-35
11:56   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson  
11:47   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Offensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
11:38 +3 Max Rice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robin Jorch 50-38
11:14   Trey Pulliam missed jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
11:01   Max Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Offensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
10:55 +2 Justinian Jessup made layup 50-40
10:47   30-second timeout called  
10:47   Commercial timeout called  
10:36   KJ Feagin missed layup  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
10:25 +2 Justinian Jessup made jump shot 50-42
10:07   Yanni Wetzell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Max Rice  
9:59   Bad pass turnover on Max Rice, stolen by Matt Mitchell  
9:53 +2 Jordan Schakel made layup, assist by Malachi Flynn 52-42
9:23   Alex Hobbs missed layup  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
9:03   Bad pass turnover on Malachi Flynn, stolen by Alex Hobbs  
8:47   Personal foul on Jordan Schakel  
8:47   30-second timeout called  
8:47   Commercial timeout called  
8:35   RJ Williams missed jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
8:25 +2 KJ Feagin made layup 54-42
7:56   Shooting foul on Nolan Narain  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:56 +1 Alex Hobbs made 1st of 2 free throws 54-43
7:56 +1 Alex Hobbs made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-44
7:35 +2 Jordan Schakel made layup 56-44
7:02   Alex Hobbs missed jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
6:36   Shooting foul on RJ Williams  
6:35   Nolan Narain missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:35 +1 Nolan Narain made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-44
6:13   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
5:56   Yanni Wetzell missed jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
5:37   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Offensive rebound by Boise State  
5:30   Lost ball turnover on Derrick Alston Jr., stolen by KJ Feagin  
5:12   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
4:52 +3 Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs 57-47
4:25 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yanni Wetzell 60-47
4:01   Personal foul on Jordan Schakel  
3:57   Bad pass turnover on Robin Jorch, stolen by Malachi Flynn  
3:47 +2 Malachi Flynn made layup 62-47
3:33   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
3:06 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 65-47
2:40   Bad pass turnover on Justinian Jessup, stolen by Trey Pulliam  
2:33 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by Trey Pulliam 67-47
2:23 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 67-50
1:50 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by KJ Feagin 69-50
1:35   Alex Hobbs missed jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
1:09 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot 72-50
56.0   Commercial timeout called  
50.0   Max Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
48.0   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
30.0 +2 RJ Williams made layup 72-52
20.0   Bad pass turnover on Trey Pulliam, stolen by Max Rice  
16.0 +3 RayJ Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justinian Jessup 72-55
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
M. Flynn
22 G
D. Alston Jr.
21 G
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
18.5 Pts. Per Game 18.5
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
45.1 Field Goal % 42.6
38.6 Three Point % 34.8
83.5 Free Throw % 80.8
+ 3 RayJ Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justinian Jessup 16.0
  Bad pass turnover on Trey Pulliam, stolen by Max Rice 20.0
+ 2 RJ Williams made layup 30.0
  Offensive rebound by RJ Williams 48.0
  Max Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot 50.0
+ 3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot 1:09
  Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell 1:33
  Alex Hobbs missed jump shot 1:35
+ 2 Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by KJ Feagin 1:50
+ 3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 2:23
+ 2 Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by Trey Pulliam 2:33
Team Stats
Points 72 55
Field Goals 30-54 (55.6%) 21-51 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 10-26 (38.5%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 3-5 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 27
Offensive 4 7
Defensive 22 19
Team 1 1
Assists 16 7
Steals 11 6
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 8 15
Fouls 7 11
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
22
M. Flynn G
22 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
3
J. Jessup G
22 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 4 San Diego State 26-0 403272
home team logo Boise State 17-10 262955
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Team Stats
away team logo 4 San Diego State 26-0 76.0 PPG 39.5 RPG 15.4 APG
home team logo Boise State 17-10 77.7 PPG 36.9 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
22
M. Flynn G 16.4 PPG 4.1 RPG 5.1 APG 43.9 FG%
3
J. Jessup G 15.7 PPG 4.3 RPG 2.0 APG 41.6 FG%
Top Scorers
22
M. Flynn G 22 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
3
J. Jessup G 22 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
55.6 FG% 41.2
37.5 3PT FG% 38.5
75.0 FT% 60.0
San Diego State
Starters
M. Flynn
Y. Wetzell
J. Schakel
M. Mitchell
K. Feagin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Flynn 22 6 6 9/16 4/9 0/0 1 37 3 0 2 1 5
Y. Wetzell 14 7 3 7/11 0/1 0/0 1 36 0 0 1 3 4
J. Schakel 12 4 1 5/9 2/6 0/0 2 31 0 0 0 0 4
M. Mitchell 11 7 3 4/7 1/2 2/2 2 29 5 0 1 0 7
K. Feagin 10 0 1 4/7 2/4 0/0 0 35 2 0 1 0 0
Bench
A. Seiko
N. Narain
A. Arop
T. Pulliam
J. Mensah
N. Mensah
C. Giordano
K. Johnson
M. Pope
J. Barnett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Seiko 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 0
N. Narain 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
A. Arop 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 1
T. Pulliam 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 14 1 0 1 0 1
J. Mensah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mensah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Giordano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - -