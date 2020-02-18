IOWAST
Dotson's 29 points lead No. 3 Kansas past Iowa State, 91-71

  • AP
  • Feb 18, 2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Devon Dotson had watched Iowa State torch the nets in Allen Fieldhouse long enough, so the do-everything Kansas guard began raining down 3-pointers and getting to the rim in what started out as a one-man scoring showcase.

The rest of the third-ranked Jayhawks eventually followed his lead.

Dotson finished with six 3-pointers and 29 points, but he wound up being just one of five Kansas players in double-figures scoring, helping the Jayhawks to a 91-71 victory over the Cyclones on Monday night to keep pace in the Big 12 race.

''When they're hitting shots like they did, I mean, yeah, we've got to respond,'' Dotson said. ''I think every game we try to knock down our shots, but this game, people were rolling.''

Ochai Agbaji finished with 14 points, Udoka Azubuike and Christian Braun scored 13 apiece, and David McCormack had 10 points to send the Jayhawks (23-3, 12-1 Big 12) into a pivotal rematch with No. 1 Baylor with some serious momentum.

The Bears (23-1, 12-0) visit Oklahoma on Tuesday night before facing the Jayhawks at Ferrell Center on Saturday. Kansas hasn't lost since the two teams met at Allen Fieldhouse in mid-January.

''We have a couple days to get rested for obviously the biggest game of the year,'' Jayhawks coach Bill Self said.

Prentiss Nixon scored 20 points, Matt Jacobson had 13 and Rasir Bolton 12 for the slumping Cyclones (11-15, 4-9), who have lost 14 of their last 15 games at the Phog and still have not won a road game this season.

Their frustrating season was summed up by the first half, when they did just about everything right and still trailed 50-40.

Iowa State was 9 of 12 from beyond the arc in a torrid display of shooting, and at one point connected on 3-pointers on three consecutive trips down floor. The Cyclones committed nine turnovers but generally held onto the ball well, and they also hung tough on the glass against a team with a massive advantage in both size and depth.

Maybe a little better defense would have helped.

As good as the Cyclones were on offense, the Jayhawks were even better. They kept pounding the ball inside to the 7-foot Azubuike, who dunked his way toward 10 first-half points, and that opened things up outside. Dotson had 15 points by the break, and Braun came off the bench to hit a trio of 3-pointers and score 13 points in just 12 minutes.

''The first half I thought offensively we gave ourselves a chance to be in the game,'' Cyclones coach Steve Prohm said. ''You get 40 in a half at this place you'd think you're in pretty good shape.''

Iowa State tried to mount a comeback in the second half by getting the ball to Solomon Young, who spent most of the first half on the bench with two fouls. But the big forward was hounded every time he touched the ball and never seemed to get an open look, and that forced the Cyclones into launching up another barrage of 3-pointers.

They also slapped on a full-court press, but crisp passing and Dotson's smooth ball-handling easily broke it down.

The league's leading scorer snuffed out any chance of a comeback midway through the second half. Dotson knocked down a bucket, stripped Nixon near mid-court and took it to the rim for a three-point play, then curled in a 3-pointer from right in front of the Kansas bench to make it 78-55 with just over nine minutes to go.

''We put 40 minutes together we're really good,'' Nixon said, ''but when we play in spurts it's not in our favor. It showed in our performance tonight.''

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State was playing its third game without starting guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is out the rest of the season with a fractured wrist. His absence was especially apparent against Dotson, who sliced up the Cyclones' backup guards all night.

Kansas rolled to its 800th win in Allen Fieldhouse, which will celebrate its 65th birthday on March 1. The Jayhawks have only lost 114 times in the building. Of those wins, 54 of them have come in 64 games against the Cyclones.

RAISING TO THE RAFTER

Marcus Morris had his No. 22 jersey added to the jerseys that hang over the south stands of the Phog during a halftime ceremony. Morris was a second-team All-American and Big 12 player of the year during his junior season in 2011 and, with twin brother Markieff Morris, helped the Jayhawks win three regular-season conference titles.

''This is a big honor for my family,'' Marcus Morris said. ''Coming from Philadelphia, never in our wildest dreams did we think this was possible. Even when we got here, I didn't think it was possible. When I look at the jersey going up there, it represents us both, because without `Kieff it would't have been possible for me either. We accomplished a lot together.''

UP NEXT

Iowa State begins a two-game homestand against Texas Tech on Saturday night.

Kansas gets a couple extra days before its showdown with the Bears.

---

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
IOWAST Cyclones 40
KANSAS Jayhawks 50

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kansas  
19:40   Shooting foul on Solomon Young  
19:40   Udoka Azubuike missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:40 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-1
19:28   Solomon Young missed hook shot  
19:26   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
19:15 +3 Tre Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Jacobson 3-1
18:46   Isaiah Moss missed layup, blocked by Solomon Young  
18:46   Offensive rebound by Kansas  
18:42 +2 Udoka Azubuike made hook shot 3-3
18:21 +3 Prentiss Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 6-3
18:03   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Moss, stolen by Tre Jackson  
17:56 +3 Tre Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 9-3
17:53   30-second timeout called  
17:35   Shooting foul on Solomon Young  
17:35 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 9-4
17:35   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:35   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
17:19 +2 Michael Jacobson made hook shot 11-4
17:02 +3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 11-7
16:39   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
16:26 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Ochai Agbaji 11-9
15:57   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
15:47   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
15:35   Prentiss Nixon missed layup  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
15:25 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup, assist by Isaiah Moss 11-11
15:07   Rasir Bolton missed jump shot  
15:05   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
15:02   Shooting foul on Udoka Azubuike  
15:02   Commercial timeout called  
15:02   George Conditt IV missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:02   George Conditt IV missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
14:35   Marcus Garrett missed layup, blocked by George Conditt IV  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
14:28   Michael Jacobson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
14:14 +2 Ochai Agbaji made layup 11-13
13:41   Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Ochai Agbaji  
13:16 +2 Devon Dotson made jump shot 11-15
12:59 +3 Prentiss Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Jacobson 14-15
12:38   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
12:28 +2 George Conditt IV made dunk, assist by Tre Jackson 16-15
12:14 +3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ochai Agbaji 16-18
11:59   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
11:57   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:40 +3 Terrence Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Jacobson 19-18
11:14   Traveling violation turnover on Tristan Enaruna  
11:03   Traveling violation turnover on George Conditt IV  
10:49   Tristan Enaruna missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Offensive rebound by Christian Braun  
10:44 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Christian Braun 19-20
10:44   Shooting foul on George Conditt IV  
10:44   Udoka Azubuike missed free throw  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
10:31   Traveling violation turnover on Terrence Lewis  
10:23   Tristan Enaruna missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
10:07   Devon Dotson missed layup  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Tristan Enaruna  
10:06   Out of bounds turnover on Tristan Enaruna  
9:53   George Conditt IV missed jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
9:41   Marcus Garrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
9:33   Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
9:22 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 19-22
9:22   30-second timeout called  
8:59   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
8:54 +2 Christian Braun made layup, assist by Ochai Agbaji 19-24
8:31 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot 22-24
8:10 +3 Ochai Agbaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 22-27
7:53 +2 Michael Jacobson made jump shot, assist by Prentiss Nixon 24-27
7:33 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 24-29
7:27   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Christian Braun  
7:23 +2 Christian Braun made dunk 24-31
6:57 +2 Rasir Bolton made jump shot 26-31
6:45 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 26-33
6:44   30-second timeout called  
6:44   Commercial timeout called  
6:13   Shot clock violation turnover on Iowa State  
5:59   Bad pass turnover on Udoka Azubuike, stolen by Rasir Bolton  
5:59   Personal foul on Devon Dotson  
5:50   Rasir Bolton missed layup  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
5:32   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Zion Griffin  
5:22 +3 Prentiss Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 29-33
4:58 +2 Ochai Agbaji made layup 29-35
4:42 +3 Michael Jacobson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 32-35
4:17 +3 Christian Braun made 3-pt. jump shot 32-38
4:02 +3 Michael Jacobson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 35-38
3:46   Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon  
3:46   Commercial timeout called  
3:36   David McCormack missed jump shot  
3:34   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
3:31 +2 Ochai Agbaji made layup 35-40
3:17   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Devon Dotson  
3:16   Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon  
3:05 +3 Christian Braun made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David McCormack 35-43
2:52   Lost ball turnover on Zion Griffin, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
2:46   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
2:40 +3 Christian Braun made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 35-46
2:20 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup 37-46
2:03 +3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 37-49
1:45   Shooting foul on David McCormack  
1:45 +1 Michael Jacobson made 1st of 2 free throws 38-49
1:45   Michael Jacobson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
1:32   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
1:21   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
56.0   Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton  
56.0   Marcus Garrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
56.0 +1 Marcus Garrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-50
33.0   Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by David McCormack  
31.0   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
28.0 +2 George Conditt IV made jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 40-50
4.0   David McCormack missed jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
2.0   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jackson, stolen by Devon Dotson  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IOWAST Cyclones 31
KANSAS Jayhawks 41

Time Team Play Score
19:34 +3 Prentiss Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jackson 43-50
19:16   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
19:05   Solomon Young missed layup  
19:03   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
18:58   Michael Jacobson missed hook shot  
18:56   Offensive rebound by Solomon Young  
18:54 +2 Solomon Young made dunk 45-50
18:41 +2 Ochai Agbaji made jump shot 45-52
18:26 +2 Solomon Young made hook shot 47-52
18:13 +3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Moss 47-55
17:56   Solomon Young missed jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
17:47   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
17:34   Solomon Young missed jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
17:23   Udoka Azubuike missed layup  
17:21   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:20   Shooting foul on Prentiss Nixon  
17:20   Udoka Azubuike missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:20 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-56
17:01   Shooting foul on Devon Dotson  
17:01   Solomon Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:01 +1 Solomon Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-56
16:43   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
16:26   Solomon Young missed hook shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
16:15 +3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot 48-59
15:58 +2 Solomon Young made hook shot, assist by Tre Jackson 50-59
15:28 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup, assist by Udoka Azubuike 50-61
15:17   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
15:13   Bad pass turnover on Udoka Azubuike, stolen by Tre Jackson  
15:06   Michael Jacobson missed layup, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
14:54 +2 Udoka Azubuike made hook shot 50-63
14:56   30-second timeout called  
14:56   Commercial timeout called  
14:34   Tre Jackson missed layup  
14:32   Offensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
14:31   Commercial timeout called  
14:23 +2 George Conditt IV made layup, assist by Michael Jacobson 52-63
13:59   Shooting foul on George Conditt IV  
13:59 +1 David McCormack made 1st of 2 free throws 52-64
13:59 +1 David McCormack made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-65
13:37   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
13:25 +2 David McCormack made layup 52-67
13:02   Personal foul on Marcus Garrett  
12:58   Shooting foul on Christian Braun  
12:58   Terrence Lewis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:58 +1 Terrence Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-67
12:58   Bad pass turnover on Ochai Agbaji, stolen by Prentiss Nixon  
12:58 +2 Prentiss Nixon made layup 55-67
12:34 +3 Ochai Agbaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 55-70
12:17   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
12:05   Personal foul on Michael Jacobson  
12:05   Commercial timeout called  
11:54   Offensive foul on Marcus Garrett  
11:54   Turnover on Marcus Garrett  
11:44   Backcourt turnover on Prentiss Nixon  
11:21   Shooting foul on Solomon Young  
11:21   Ochai Agbaji missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:21   Ochai Agbaji missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
10:58   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
10:37 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 55-72
10:26   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Devon Dotson  
10:23 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 55-74
10:23   Shooting foul on Prentiss Nixon  
10:23 +1 Devon Dotson made free throw 55-75
10:12   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
9:51   Offensive foul on Udoka Azubuike  
9:51   Turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
9:38   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
9:26   Marcus Garrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
9:19 +3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Udoka Azubuike 55-78
9:12   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton  
8:54   Udoka Azubuike missed dunk  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
8:37   Solomon Young missed hook shot  
8:35   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
8:35   Michael Jacobson missed layup  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Kansas  
8:24   Lost ball turnover on Udoka Azubuike, stolen by Solomon Young  
8:07   Solomon Young missed dunk  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
8:00   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
7:55 +2 Isaiah Moss made jump shot 55-80
7:30   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
7:26 +2 Michael Jacobson made layup 57-80
7:07   Personal foul on Solomon Young  
7:07   Commercial timeout called  
6:50   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Offensive rebound by Tristan Enaruna  
6:36   David McCormack missed jump shot  
6:34   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
6:43   Shooting foul on Zion Griffin  
6:34 +1 David McCormack made 1st of 2 free throws 57-81
6:34 +1 David McCormack made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-82
6:17   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
6:06   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
5:56 +2 George Conditt IV made dunk, assist by Prentiss Nixon 59-82
5:55   Shooting foul on Ochai Agbaji  
5:55 +1 George Conditt IV made free throw 60-82
5:46 +2 David McCormack made hook shot, assist by Devon Dotson 60-84
5:21   Terrence Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Tristan Enaruna  
5:16   Jumpball received by Kansas  
5:05   Traveling violation turnover on Devon Dotson  
4:56   Zion Griffin missed layup  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
4:47 +2 David McCormack made layup 60-86
4:28   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Kansas  
4:09   Shooting foul on Caleb Grill  
4:09 +1 Tristan Enaruna made 1st of 2 free throws 60-87
