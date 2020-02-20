|
19:41
3-second violation turnover on Nate Grimes
19:39
Bad pass turnover on A.J. Walker, stolen by Noah Blackwell
19:18
Personal foul on A.J. Walker
19:10
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:08
Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie
18:54
+3
Chris Joyce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes
31-32
18:32
Lost ball turnover on Orlando Robinson, stolen by Chris Joyce
18:31
Personal foul on Orlando Robinson
18:24
Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:22
Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell
18:14
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:12
Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan
18:05
Ryan Swan missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:03
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
17:57
Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:55
Offensive rebound by Noah Blackwell
17:53
+3
Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot
31-35
17:40
+2
A.J. Walker made layup
33-35
17:27
Traveling violation turnover on Orlando Robinson
17:13
+3
Sid Tomes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie
36-35
16:54
Personal foul on Sid Tomes
16:48
New Williams missed layup
16:46
Offensive rebound by Anthony Holland
16:41
+3
Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Holland
36-38
16:22
Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:20
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
16:04
+2
Noah Blackwell made jump shot
36-40
15:53
Lavelle Scottie missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:51
Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell
15:42
New Williams missed driving layup
15:41
Offensive rebound by Fresno State
15:41
Commercial timeout called
15:27
Bad pass turnover on Noah Blackwell, stolen by Ryan Swan
15:24
Caleb Morris missed layup, blocked by Noah Blackwell
15:22
Offensive rebound by Air Force
15:16
Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot
15:14
Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland
14:58
New Williams missed jump shot
14:56
Offensive rebound by New Williams
14:56
New Williams missed layup
14:54
Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan
14:39
Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:37
Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland
14:30
+3
Anthony Holland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell
36-43
14:08
Shooting foul on Orlando Robinson
14:08
Lavelle Scottie missed 1st of 2 free throws
14:08
+1
Lavelle Scottie made 2nd of 2 free throws
37-43
13:50
Lost ball turnover on New Williams, stolen by Abe Kinrade
13:43
A.J. Walker missed jump shot
13:41
Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland
13:30
+2
Orlando Robinson made layup, assist by Anthony Holland
37-45
13:18
Turnover on Air Force
13:08
Offensive foul on Orlando Robinson
13:08
Turnover on Orlando Robinson
12:49
Lavelle Scottie missed layup, blocked by Anthony Holland
12:47
Offensive rebound by Abe Kinrade
12:38
+3
Lavelle Scottie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker
40-45
12:24
+3
Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder
40-48
11:53
Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot
11:51
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
11:44
+2
Niven Hart made dunk, assist by Jarred Hyder
40-50
11:15
Caleb Morris missed driving layup, blocked by Nate Grimes
11:13
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
11:07
+2
Niven Hart made dunk, assist by Jarred Hyder
40-52
11:05
Commercial timeout called
11:05
Commercial timeout called
10:49
+2
Abe Kinrade made dunk, assist by Chris Joyce
42-52
10:48
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Caleb Morris
10:48
Commercial timeout called
10:48
+1
New Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
42-53
10:48
+1
New Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
42-54
10:39
Bad pass turnover on Niven Hart, stolen by Lavelle Scottie
10:25
Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot
10:23
Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
10:01
Offensive foul on Niven Hart
10:01
Turnover on Niven Hart
9:43
A.J. Walker missed jump shot
9:41
Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan
9:38
+2
Ryan Swan made layup
44-54
9:38
Shooting foul on Orlando Robinson
9:38
+1
Ryan Swan made free throw
45-54
9:19
Anthony Holland missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:17
Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce
9:06
Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:04
Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder
8:56
Nate Grimes missed dunk
8:54
Offensive rebound by Noah Blackwell
8:42
New Williams missed layup
8:40
Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes
8:33
30-second timeout called
8:15
Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:13
Defensive rebound by New Williams
7:59
Bad pass turnover on New Williams
7:59
Commercial timeout called
7:46
Lavelle Scottie missed turnaround jump shot
7:44
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
7:18
+3
Jarred Hyder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Grimes
45-57
6:52
+3
Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie
48-57
6:23
+2
Noah Blackwell made driving layup
48-59
5:58
Personal foul on Anthony Holland
5:52
Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:50
Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan
5:49
+2
Ryan Swan made dunk
50-59
5:28
Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:26
Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker
5:20
+3
Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker
53-59
4:56
Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:54
Offensive rebound by Anthony Holland
4:52
Anthony Holland missed layup
4:50
Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes
4:36
Ryan Swan missed jump shot
4:34
Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland
4:28
30-second timeout called
4:28
Commercial timeout called
4:20
Personal foul on Caleb Morris
4:04
Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:02
Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker
3:40
Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:38
Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan
3:34
Lavelle Scottie missed dunk, blocked by Anthony Holland
3:33
Defensive rebound by Fresno State
3:17
Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:15
Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker
3:02
Ryan Swan missed layup
3:00
Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland
2:34
+3
Jarred Hyder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Holland
53-62
2:09
Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot
2:07
Offensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie
|
2:00
|
|
|
A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lavelle Scottie, stolen by Anthony Holland
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
New Williams missed dunk
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
A.J. Walker missed jump shot
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland
|
|
1:06
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Holland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell
|
53-65
|
54.0
|
|
+3
|
Lavelle Scottie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes
|
56-65
|
54.0
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
51.0
|
|
|
Niven Hart missed dunk
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Niven Hart
|
|
43.0
|
|
+2
|
Niven Hart made dunk
|
56-67
|
39.0
|
|
+3
|
Lavelle Scottie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes
|
59-67
|
39.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ryan Swan
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sid Tomes
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lavelle Scottie
|
|
37.0
|
|
+1
|
Noah Blackwell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
59-68
|
37.0
|
|
+1
|
Noah Blackwell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
59-69
|
28.0
|
|
+2
|
Sid Tomes made floating jump shot
|
61-69
|
26.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on A.J. Walker
|