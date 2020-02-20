AF
FRESNO

Blackwell carries Fresno St. past Air Force 71-62

  • AP
  • Feb 20, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Noah Blackwell tied his career high with a season-high 25 points as Fresno State topped Air Force 71-62 on Wednesday night.

Orlando Robinson had 10 points for Fresno State (10-17, 6-10 Mountain West Conference). Jarred Hyder added six assists. Anthony Holland had 6 points and 11 rebounds.

Lavelle Scottie had 16 points for the Falcons (10-17, 4-11). Chris Joyce added 12 points. Sid Tomes had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Falcons this season. Fresno State defeated Air Force 79-68 on Jan. 28. Fresno State plays Nevada on the road on Saturday. Air Force faces Wyoming at home on Saturday.

1st Half
AF Falcons 28
FRESNO Bulldogs 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Fresno State  
19:28   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
19:20   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:18   Offensive rebound by Air Force  
19:10   Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
18:56 +2 New Williams made layup, assist by Orlando Robinson 0-2
18:29   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Swan  
18:16 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 0-5
17:49   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
17:36   Nate Grimes missed jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
17:04   Shot clock violation turnover on Air Force  
16:49   Orlando Robinson missed layup  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
16:31   A.J. Walker missed jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
16:15 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Orlando Robinson 0-8
15:50   A.J. Walker missed jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
15:42   Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
15:19   Ryan Swan missed jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder  
15:08   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce  
14:51 +3 Chris Joyce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 3-8
14:28 +2 Orlando Robinson made driving layup 3-10
14:12   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by New Williams  
13:46   Traveling violation turnover on Orlando Robinson  
13:46   Commercial timeout called  
13:39   Bad pass turnover on A.J. Walker, stolen by New Williams  
13:31 +3 Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 3-13
13:11 +2 Lavelle Scottie made dunk, assist by A.J. Walker 5-13
12:47   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Offensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
12:36   Jarred Hyder missed driving layup  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce  
12:20 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by Abe Kinrade 7-13
11:51 +2 Nate Grimes made alley-oop shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 7-15
11:36   Turnover on Air Force  
11:36   Commercial timeout called  
11:21   Orlando Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
10:53 +2 A.J. Walker made floating jump shot 9-15
10:30 +2 Noah Blackwell made jump shot 9-17
10:02 +3 Sid Tomes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie 12-17
9:41   Anthony Holland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Niven Hart  
9:38   Niven Hart missed layup  
9:36   Offensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
9:36   Shooting foul on Lavelle Scottie  
9:36   Orlando Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:36   Orlando Robinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
9:12   Caleb Morris missed layup, blocked by Nate Grimes  
9:10   Offensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
9:07   Ryan Swan missed layup  
9:05   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
9:02 +3 Chris Joyce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 15-17
8:50 +2 New Williams made driving dunk 15-19
8:26 +2 Ameka Akaya made finger-roll layup, assist by Ryan Swan 17-19
8:05   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
8:01   Shooting foul on Caleb Morris  
8:01 +1 Nate Grimes made 1st of 2 free throws 17-20
7:44   Turnover on Fresno State  
7:44   Lost ball turnover on Ameka Akaya, stolen by Anthony Holland  
7:22   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
7:04 +3 Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Joyce 20-20
6:49   Personal foul on Caleb Morris  
6:49   Commercial timeout called  
6:37 +2 New Williams made jump shot 20-22
6:14   Lavelle Scottie missed layup  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
5:46 +2 Jarred Hyder made driving layup 20-24
5:31 +3 Chris Joyce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Swan 23-24
5:10   Shooting foul on Sid Tomes  
5:10 +1 Nate Grimes made 1st of 2 free throws 23-25
5:10 +1 Nate Grimes made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-26
4:59   Personal foul on Nate Grimes  
4:56   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Niven Hart  
4:47   Orlando Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
4:46   Personal foul on Ryan Swan  
4:32   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Offensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
4:27   Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
4:10   Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
3:59   Lavelle Scottie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
3:42 +2 Orlando Robinson made hook shot 23-28
3:16   A.J. Walker missed jump shot  
3:14   Offensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen  
3:03 +3 Sid Tomes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 26-28
2:46 +2 Orlando Robinson made layup, assist by Nate Grimes 26-30
2:22 +2 Lavelle Scottie made layup 28-30
2:06   Personal foul on A.J. Walker  
2:06   Commercial timeout called  
1:50   Noah Blackwell missed jump shot  
1:48   Offensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
1:43   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce  
1:15   Lavelle Scottie missed fade-away jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
1:00 +2 Orlando Robinson made layup, assist by Noah Blackwell 28-32
29.0   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
29.0   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
6.0   Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Holland  
2.0   Ryan Swan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  

2nd Half
AF Falcons 34
FRESNO Bulldogs 39

Time Team Play Score
19:41   3-second violation turnover on Nate Grimes  
19:39   Bad pass turnover on A.J. Walker, stolen by Noah Blackwell  
19:18   Personal foul on A.J. Walker  
19:10   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
18:54 +3 Chris Joyce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 31-32
18:32   Lost ball turnover on Orlando Robinson, stolen by Chris Joyce  
18:31   Personal foul on Orlando Robinson  
18:24   Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
18:14   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
18:05   Ryan Swan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
17:57   Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:55   Offensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
17:53 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot 31-35
17:40 +2 A.J. Walker made layup 33-35
17:27   Traveling violation turnover on Orlando Robinson  
17:13 +3 Sid Tomes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie 36-35
16:54   Personal foul on Sid Tomes  
16:48   New Williams missed layup  
16:46   Offensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
16:41 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Holland 36-38
16:22   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
16:04 +2 Noah Blackwell made jump shot 36-40
15:53   Lavelle Scottie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
15:42   New Williams missed driving layup  
15:41   Offensive rebound by Fresno State  
15:41   Commercial timeout called  
15:27   Bad pass turnover on Noah Blackwell, stolen by Ryan Swan  
15:24   Caleb Morris missed layup, blocked by Noah Blackwell  
15:22   Offensive rebound by Air Force  
15:16   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
14:58   New Williams missed jump shot  
14:56   Offensive rebound by New Williams  
14:56   New Williams missed layup  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
14:39   Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
14:30 +3 Anthony Holland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 36-43
14:08   Shooting foul on Orlando Robinson  
14:08   Lavelle Scottie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:08 +1 Lavelle Scottie made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-43
13:50   Lost ball turnover on New Williams, stolen by Abe Kinrade  
13:43   A.J. Walker missed jump shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
13:30 +2 Orlando Robinson made layup, assist by Anthony Holland 37-45
13:18   Turnover on Air Force  
13:08   Offensive foul on Orlando Robinson  
13:08   Turnover on Orlando Robinson  
12:49   Lavelle Scottie missed layup, blocked by Anthony Holland  
12:47   Offensive rebound by Abe Kinrade  
12:38 +3 Lavelle Scottie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 40-45
12:24 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 40-48
11:53   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
11:44 +2 Niven Hart made dunk, assist by Jarred Hyder 40-50
11:15   Caleb Morris missed driving layup, blocked by Nate Grimes  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
11:07 +2 Niven Hart made dunk, assist by Jarred Hyder 40-52
11:05   Commercial timeout called  
11:05   Commercial timeout called  
10:49 +2 Abe Kinrade made dunk, assist by Chris Joyce 42-52
10:48   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Caleb Morris  
10:48   Commercial timeout called  
10:48 +1 New Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 42-53
10:48 +1 New Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-54
10:39   Bad pass turnover on Niven Hart, stolen by Lavelle Scottie  
10:25   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
10:01   Offensive foul on Niven Hart  
10:01   Turnover on Niven Hart  
9:43   A.J. Walker missed jump shot  
9:41   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
9:38 +2 Ryan Swan made layup 44-54
9:38   Shooting foul on Orlando Robinson  
9:38 +1 Ryan Swan made free throw 45-54
9:19   Anthony Holland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce  
9:06   Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder  
8:56   Nate Grimes missed dunk  
8:54   Offensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
8:42   New Williams missed layup  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
8:33   30-second timeout called  
8:15   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by New Williams  
7:59   Bad pass turnover on New Williams  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:46   Lavelle Scottie missed turnaround jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
7:18 +3 Jarred Hyder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Grimes 45-57
6:52 +3 Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie 48-57
6:23 +2 Noah Blackwell made driving layup 48-59
5:58   Personal foul on Anthony Holland  
5:52   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
5:49 +2 Ryan Swan made dunk 50-59
5:28   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
5:20 +3 Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 53-59
4:56   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Offensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
4:52   Anthony Holland missed layup  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
4:36   Ryan Swan missed jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
4:28   30-second timeout called  
4:28   Commercial timeout called  
4:20   Personal foul on Caleb Morris  
4:04   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
3:40   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
3:34   Lavelle Scottie missed dunk, blocked by Anthony Holland  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Fresno State  
3:17   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
3:02   Ryan Swan missed layup  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
2:34 +3 Jarred Hyder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Holland 53-62
2:09   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
2:07   Offensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
2:00   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Offensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
1:48   Lost ball turnover on Lavelle Scottie, stolen by Anthony Holland  
1:42   New Williams missed dunk  
1:40   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
1:34   A.J. Walker missed jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
1:06 +3 Anthony Holland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 53-65
54.0 +3 Lavelle Scottie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 56-65
54.0   Full timeout called  
51.0   Niven Hart missed dunk  
49.0   Offensive rebound by Niven Hart  
43.0 +2 Niven Hart made dunk 56-67
39.0 +3 Lavelle Scottie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 59-67
39.0   Personal foul on Ryan Swan  
38.0   Personal foul on Sid Tomes  
37.0   Personal foul on Lavelle Scottie  
37.0 +1 Noah Blackwell made 1st of 2 free throws 59-68
37.0 +1 Noah Blackwell made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-69
28.0 +2 Sid Tomes made floating jump shot 61-69
26.0   Personal foul on A.J. Walker  