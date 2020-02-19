BC
UVA

No Text

Key, Clark lead Virginia past Boston College, 78-65

  • AP
  • Feb 19, 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Virginia appears to finally have found some answers to its season-long search for offensive weapons, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

Braxton Key and Kihei Clark scored 17 points each, Tomas Woldetensae and Jayy Huff added 14 apiece and Mamadi Diakite had 10 Wednesday night as Virginia gradually pulled away for its third consecutive victory, 78-65 against Boston College. The Cavaliers' point total was their highest of the season.

“This was great,” coach Tony Bennett said. “Our offense kind of carried us.”

The Cavaliers already led 45-39 when two free throws by Key sparked a 25-11 run. Key had 11 points in the spurt that gave Virginia (18-7, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 70-50 lead with 5:21 to play. The victory solidified the Cavaliers' grasp on fourth place in the ACC with three weeks left in the regular season.

It also was their fifth win in six games, a streak that began amid talk that the reigning national champions might not even make the NCAA Tournament.

Now?

“We feel like we can win out the regular season. That's one of our goals," Key said.

BC coach Jim Christian might be inclined to agree.

“I know this: I wouldn't want to see them in the NCAA Tournament," he said. “They're playing good basketball when good basketball needs to be played.”

Nik Popovic led to Eagles (13-14, 7-9) with 22 points and Jay Heath had 18. After limiting Virginia to 32.7% shooting in their first meeting, a 60-53 BC victory on Jan. 7., the Eagles saw Virginia shoot 57.8% (26-45) and hit 10 3-pointers.

Clark was a big part of the efficiency, finishing with eight assists. Bennett said increased attention to limiting turnovers has also been one of the keys.

“Getting some contributions from others, it balances it out so I think they can't just stack the deck against him,” Bennett said of his point guard, who was turnover-prone earlier in the season when scoring was harder to come by.

Added Christian: “Clark can really deliver the ball at the right time."

Huff and Woldetensae each made three 3-pointers in the first half, with Huff's last one coming in the final seconds to give Virginia a 35-23 halftime lead.

“When Huff's hitting threes, that's a different weapon for them,” Christian said.

BC closed to within six before Key sparked the long run to seal the outcome.

The Eagles played without scoring leader Derryck Thornton (13.1 ppg), who experienced back spasms in warmups. He missed both games against Virginia.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: Popovic was having a nice night - 10 points, five rebounds - until he was whistled for three fouls in the first 4:48 of the second half and went to the bench. With Virginia's lead growing, BC coach Jim Christian gambled and put the 6-foot-11 senior back in. He kept scoring, but so did the Cavaliers.

Virginia: After a poor start to the season, Woldentensae has emerged as the offensive wild card the Cavaliers have been seeking. In three of his previous six games, he'd made six or more 3-pointers. He's now 28 for 60 (46.7%) in his last seven games after making four of eight against the Eagles.

“It's a pretty easy assist if you throw it to him,” Huff said.

Woldetensae said extra work has sparked the turnaround.

“Extra shots after practice,” he said. “Those extra shots actually give you the confidence to come into games and be ready. I mean `mind ready.'"

UP NEXT

The Eagles return home to face Clemson on Saturday night.

The Cavaliers go on the road and play a noon game at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
BC Eagles 23
UVA Cavaliers 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Virginia  
19:38 +2 Jay Huff made layup, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 0-2
19:09 +2 Nik Popovic made layup 2-2
18:55   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
18:40   Steffon Mitchell missed layup  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
18:36   Official timeout called  
18:28 +3 Jay Huff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 2-5
17:51 +2 CJ Felder made layup 4-5
17:30 +2 Braxton Key made layup 4-7
17:10   Jay Heath missed layup, blocked by Braxton Key  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
17:01 +3 Jay Huff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 4-10
17:00   30-second timeout called  
16:39   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
16:26   Traveling violation turnover on Mamadi Diakite  
16:17   Lost ball turnover on CJ Felder, stolen by Mamadi Diakite  
16:01   Kihei Clark missed jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
15:53 +2 Jairus Hamilton made jump shot 6-10
15:38 +3 Kihei Clark made 3-pt. jump shot 6-13
15:38 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot 9-12
14:54   Jay Huff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Jared Hamilton  
14:41   CJ Felder missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
14:20   3-second violation turnover on Braxton Key  
14:20   Commercial timeout called  
13:51   Nik Popovic missed jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
13:36 +2 Tomas Woldetensae made jump shot 9-15
13:05 +3 Jared Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Heath 12-15
12:37   Braxton Key missed jump shot  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
12:30 +2 Kamari Williams made reverse layup 14-15
12:18   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Woldetensae, stolen by Nik Popovic  
12:12   Jay Heath missed layup  
12:10   Offensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
12:03 +2 Nik Popovic made layup 16-15
11:54 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 16-18
11:31   Jay Heath missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
11:11   Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Jared Hamilton  
10:55   Jared Hamilton missed jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
10:53   Kihei Clark missed jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
10:22   Nik Popovic missed hook shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
9:52   Kihei Clark missed jump shot  
9:50   Offensive rebound by Jay Huff  
9:34 +2 Braxton Key made layup 16-20
9:11   Nik Popovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
8:59   Steffon Mitchell missed jump shot  
8:57   Offensive rebound by Kamari Williams  
8:50 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamari Williams 19-20
8:40   Jay Huff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Offensive rebound by Jay Huff  
8:15   Kihei Clark missed layup  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
8:04   Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
7:45   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
7:41   Personal foul on Braxton Key  
7:41   Commercial timeout called  
7:22   Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
6:58   Shooting foul on Jay Heath  
6:58   Commercial timeout called  
6:58 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws 19-21
6:58 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-22
6:45   Lost ball turnover on Julian Rishwain, stolen by Tomas Woldetensae  
6:18   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
6:05   Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
5:44   Mamadi Diakite missed layup  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Julian Rishwain  
5:15   Nik Popovic missed jump shot, blocked by Mamadi Diakite  
5:15   Offensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
5:15   Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
4:53   Offensive foul on Kihei Clark  
4:53   Turnover on Kihei Clark  
4:34   Jared Hamilton missed jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
4:18 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 19-25
3:55   Personal foul on Kihei Clark  
3:55   Commercial timeout called  
3:42   Traveling violation turnover on Jay Heath  
3:15   Kody Stattmann missed jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
3:13   Personal foul on Kody Stattmann  
2:54 +2 Nik Popovic made jump shot, assist by Jared Hamilton 21-25
2:31   Violation on Unknown  
2:23 +2 Mamadi Diakite made dunk, assist by Braxton Key 21-27
2:02   Personal foul on Jay Huff  
1:44   Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
1:28 +2 Braxton Key made layup 21-29
1:13 +2 Jay Heath made layup 23-29
58.0   Tomas Woldetensae missed jump shot  
56.0   Offensive rebound by Braxton Key  
48.0 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braxton Key 23-32
22.0   Nik Popovic missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
20.0   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
4.0 +3 Jay Huff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braxton Key 23-35

2nd Half
BC Eagles 42
UVA Cavaliers 43

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:50   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
19:37   Shooting foul on Jairus Hamilton  
19:37 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws 23-36
19:37 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-37
19:18 +2 Nik Popovic made hook shot 25-37
18:44   Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia  
18:28 +2 Jairus Hamilton made jump shot, assist by Jay Heath 27-37
18:15   Shooting foul on Julian Rishwain  
18:15   Braxton Key missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:15   Braxton Key missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
18:03 +2 Jay Heath made layup 29-37
17:42 +2 Kihei Clark made layup 29-39
17:42   Shooting foul on Nik Popovic  
17:42 +1 Kihei Clark made free throw 29-40
17:31   Personal foul on Kihei Clark  
17:17   Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite  
17:03 +3 Nik Popovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jairus Hamilton 32-40
16:42 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Casey Morsell 32-43
16:30   Jay Heath missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
16:28   Offensive rebound by Boston College  
16:25 +2 Jared Hamilton made dunk 34-43
16:00   Shooting foul on Nik Popovic  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
16:00 +1 Jay Huff made 1st of 2 free throws 34-43
16:00   Jay Huff missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
15:48   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
15:36 +3 Steffon Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nik Popovic 37-43
15:18   Personal foul on Nik Popovic  
15:03   Shooting foul on CJ Felder  
15:03   Mamadi Diakite missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:03 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-44
14:45 +2 Jairus Hamilton made jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell 39-45
14:22   Personal foul on CJ Felder  
14:23 +1 Braxton Key made 1st of 2 free throws 39-46
14:23 +1 Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-47
14:10   Lost ball turnover on Steffon Mitchell, stolen by Mamadi Diakite  
14:06   Bad pass turnover on Mamadi Diakite, stolen by Jay Heath  
13:49   Jay Heath missed layup, blocked by Braxton Key  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
13:28 +2 Braxton Key made layup, assist by Kihei Clark 39-49
13:15   Offensive foul on Steffon Mitchell  
13:15   Turnover on Steffon Mitchell  
12:47 +2 Braxton Key made dunk, assist by Kihei Clark 39-51
12:46   30-second timeout called  
12:46   Commercial timeout called  
12:32 +3 Jairus Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Heath 42-51
12:13 +3 Kody Stattmann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Casey Morsell 42-54
11:44   Bad pass turnover on Jay Heath, stolen by Casey Morsell  
11:28 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup, assist by Kody Stattmann 42-56
11:03 +2 Nik Popovic made layup 44-56
11:02   Commercial timeout called  
10:52   Shooting foul on Jairus Hamilton  
10:52   Braxton Key missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:52 +1 Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-57
10:34   Jay Heath missed jump shot  
10:32   Offensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
10:26 +2 Jairus Hamilton made dunk 46-57
10:09 +2 Kihei Clark made layup, assist by Jay Huff 46-59
9:54   Bad pass turnover on Jared Hamilton  
9:32   Kihei Clark missed layup  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
9:13   Shooting foul on Braxton Key  
9:13   Nik Popovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:13 +1 Nik Popovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-59
8:54   Traveling violation turnover on Braxton Key  
8:37   Jared Hamilton missed jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
8:18   Casey Morsell missed jump shot  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Braxton Key  
8:00 +2 Jay Huff made alley-oop shot, assist by Kihei Clark 47-61
7:42 +3 Nik Popovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell 50-61
7:20   Kody Stattmann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
7:18   Personal foul on Jairus Hamilton  
7:18   Commercial timeout called  
7:18 +1 Braxton Key made 1st of 2 free throws 50-62
7:20 +1 Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-63
7:03   Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
7:00   30-second timeout called  
6:37 +2 Kihei Clark made jump shot 50-65
6:07   Nik Popovic missed layup  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
5:52 +2 Braxton Key made layup, assist by Kihei Clark 50-67
5:50   30-second timeout called  
5:30   Jay Heath missed layup, blocked by Braxton Key  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
5:22 +3 Kody Stattmann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 50-70
5:05   Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Offensive rebound by Jay Heath  
4:58 +2 Jay Heath made jump shot 52-70
4:29   Kihei Clark missed jump shot, blocked by Jared Hamilton  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
4:23   Personal foul on Braxton Key  
4:17   Bad pass turnover on Jairus Hamilton  
3:58   Offensive foul on Mamadi Diakite  
3:58   Turnover on Mamadi Diakite  
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:40 +2 Jay Heath made floating jump shot 54-70
3:21   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
3:06 +2 Jay Heath made floating jump shot 56-70
2:34   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
2:22   Jairus Hamilton missed layup, blocked by Braxton Key  
2:20   Offensive rebound by CJ Felder  
2:19 +2 CJ Felder made dunk 58-70
2:19   Full timeout called  
2:11   Personal foul on Jay Heath  
2:11 +1 Kihei Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 58-71
2:11 +1 Kihei Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-72
2:01   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Offensive rebound by CJ Felder  
1:58   Personal foul on Jay Huff  
1:56   Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
1:32 +2 Kihei Clark made layup 58-74
1:32   Shooting foul on Jay Heath  
1:32 +1 Kihei Clark made free throw 58-75
1:19 +3 Nik Popovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julian Rishwain 61-75
47.0 +2 Kihei Clark made layup 61-77
38.0 +2 Jay Heath made layup 63-77
31.0   Violation on Unknown  
11.0   Shooting foul on Nik Popovic  
11.0   Mamadi Diakite missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11.0 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-78
0.0   Nik Popovic missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Mamadi Diakite  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
1.0 +2 Nik Popovic made layup 65-78
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
S. Mitchell
B. Key
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
9.7 Pts. Per Game 9.7
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
7.2 Reb. Per Game 7.2
43.2 Field Goal % 42.9
27.3 Three Point % 21.4
55.9 Free Throw % 58.6
+ 2 Nik Popovic made layup 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Nik Popovic 0.0
  Nik Popovic missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Mamadi Diakite 0.0
+ 1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
  Mamadi Diakite missed 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Shooting foul on Nik Popovic 11.0
+ 2 Jay Heath made layup 38.0
+ 2 Kihei Clark made layup 47.0
+ 3 Nik Popovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julian Rishwain 1:19
+ 1 Kihei Clark made free throw 1:32
  Shooting foul on Jay Heath 1:32
Team Stats
Points 65 78
Field Goals 28-61 (45.9%) 26-45 (57.8%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 27 27
Offensive 10 4
Defensive 16 22
Team 1 1
Assists 10 17
Steals 3 4
Blocks 1 9
Turnovers 8 8
Fouls 14 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
N. Popovic F
22 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
B. Key G
17 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Boston College 13-14 234265
home team logo Virginia 18-7 354378
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Boston College 13-14 64.8 PPG 36.4 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo Virginia 18-7 56.8 PPG 37.5 RPG 11.4 APG
Key Players
21
N. Popovic F 10.5 PPG 5.2 RPG 1.5 APG 45.4 FG%
0
K. Clark G 10.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 6.1 APG 36.2 FG%
Top Scorers
21
N. Popovic F 22 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
0
K. Clark G 17 PTS 2 REB 8 AST
45.9 FG% 57.8
36.4 3PT FG% 58.8
50.0 FT% 72.7