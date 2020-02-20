BOISE
Jessup scores 20 as Boise State dumps San Jose State 80-62

  • AP
  • Feb 20, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Justinian Jessup had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists as Boise State defeated San Jose State 80-62 on Wednesday night.

Abu Kigab had 16 points for Boise State (18-10, 10-6 Mountain West Conference). RJ Williams added 13 points and Robin Jorch had 12 points.

Boise State had 29 assists on 31 field goals. The 29 assists are the Broncos' most since 2007.

Seneca Knight had 23 points for the Spartans (7-20, 3-12), who have lost six straight. Richard Washington added 16 points and Christian Anigwe had nine rebounds.

The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Spartans this season. Boise State defeated San Jose State 99-71 on Jan. 29.

Boise State plays New Mexico at home on Sunday. San Jose State plays at Colorado State on the road on Saturday.

1st Half
BOISE Broncos 36
SJST Spartans 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Boise State  
19:40   RJ Williams missed turnaround jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds  
19:14   Lost ball turnover on Kaison Hammonds  
19:03   Personal foul on Kaison Hammonds  
18:52 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made dunk, assist by RayJ Dennis 2-0
18:27 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaison Hammonds 2-3
18:18   Bad pass turnover on RayJ Dennis  
18:02   Brae Ivey missed jump shot  
18:00   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
18:00   Personal foul on Justinian Jessup  
17:54   Seneca Knight missed jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis  
17:31 +2 RJ Williams made layup, assist by RayJ Dennis 4-3
17:24   Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis  
17:16   Abu Kigab missed layup  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
17:05   Bad pass turnover on Richard Washington, stolen by Derrick Alston Jr.  
16:56 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made driving layup, assist by Abu Kigab 6-3
16:48   Kaison Hammonds missed layup, blocked by Derrick Alston Jr.  
16:46   Offensive rebound by San Jose State  
16:35   Shooting foul on RayJ Dennis  
16:35 +1 Brae Ivey made 1st of 3 free throws 6-4
16:35 +1 Brae Ivey made 2nd of 3 free throws 6-5
16:35 +1 Brae Ivey made 3rd of 3 free throws 6-6
16:21   Offensive foul on RJ Williams  
16:21   Turnover on RJ Williams  
16:02   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson  
15:52   Personal foul on Brae Ivey  
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:45 +2 Robin Jorch made layup, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 8-6
15:35 +3 Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot 8-9
15:21 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robin Jorch 11-9
15:06   Lost ball turnover on Eduardo Lane  
14:54   Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot  
14:52   Offensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
14:39   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Offensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
14:30   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
14:19 +3 Zach Chappell made 3-pt. jump shot 11-12
14:08   Abu Kigab missed jump shot  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
13:48   Seneca Knight missed jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
13:35 +2 Robin Jorch made layup, assist by Justinian Jessup 13-12
13:25   Zach Chappell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Offensive rebound by San Jose State  
13:24   Personal foul on Marcus Dickinson  
13:13   Bad pass turnover on Brae Ivey  
13:02   Alex Hobbs missed jump shot  
13:00   Offensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson  
12:53   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Dickinson, stolen by Zach Chappell  
12:48   Lost ball turnover on Brae Ivey, stolen by Marcus Dickinson  
12:36 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 16-12
12:36   Official timeout called  
12:36   Personal foul on Zach Chappell  
12:22 +2 Robin Jorch made layup, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 18-12
11:54 +2 Seneca Knight made floating jump shot 18-14
11:36   Marcus Dickinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Offensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson  
11:31   Personal foul on Eduardo Lane  
11:31   Commercial timeout called  
11:21   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Dickinson, stolen by Seneca Knight  
11:15   Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Justinian Jessup  
11:00   Offensive foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
11:00   Turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.  
10:39   Trey Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs  
10:29   Lost ball turnover on Robin Jorch  
10:18   Offensive foul on Ralph Agee  
10:18   Turnover on Ralph Agee  
10:03 +2 Alex Hobbs made driving layup 20-14
9:47 +2 Richard Washington made floating jump shot 20-16
9:25   Offensive foul on RJ Williams  
9:25   Turnover on RJ Williams  
9:03   Personal foul on Abu Kigab  
9:03 +1 Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 20-17
9:03 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-18
8:48 +3 RayJ Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justinian Jessup 23-18
8:29   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Boise State  
8:09 +2 Robin Jorch made layup, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 25-18
8:01   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
7:42 +2 Abu Kigab made jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis 27-18
7:19   Richard Washington missed jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
7:09   Max Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Omari Moore  
7:01 +2 Seneca Knight made layup, assist by Omari Moore 27-20
6:32   Jumpball received by San Jose State  
6:32   Lost ball turnover on Abu Kigab, stolen by Brae Ivey  
6:32   Commercial timeout called  
6:01   Shot clock violation turnover on San Jose State  
5:50   Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
5:30 +2 Omari Moore made alley-oop shot, assist by Zach Chappell 27-22
5:15   Shooting foul on Brae Ivey  
5:15 +1 RayJ Dennis made 1st of 2 free throws 28-22
5:15 +1 RayJ Dennis made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-22
5:00 +2 Christian Anigwe made layup, assist by Zach Chappell 29-24
4:44   Bad pass turnover on Alex Hobbs, stolen by Christian Anigwe  
4:24 +2 Christian Anigwe made layup, assist by Omari Moore 29-26
4:24   Shooting foul on Robin Jorch  
4:24 +1 Christian Anigwe made free throw 29-27
4:00   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Omari Moore  
3:53   Zach Chappell missed layup, blocked by Abu Kigab  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
3:40   Alex Hobbs missed layup  
3:38   Offensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
3:34   Lost ball turnover on Robin Jorch, stolen by Omari Moore  
3:20   Zach Chappell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
3:02 +2 Justinian Jessup made jump shot, assist by Abu Kigab 31-27
3:01   30-second timeout called  
3:01   Commercial timeout called  
2:42 +2 Richard Washington made jump shot, assist by Omari Moore 31-29
2:21   3-second violation turnover on RJ Williams  
2:07 +2 Richard Washington made jump shot, assist by Omari Moore 31-31
1:51   Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Omari Moore  
1:41   Lost ball turnover on Zach Chappell  
1:35 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs 34-31
1:14   Eduardo Lane missed hook shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Boise State  
1:12   Personal foul on Eduardo Lane  
1:12   RJ Williams missed free throw  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
1:06   Traveling violation turnover on Seneca Knight  
45.0   Shooting foul on Ralph Agee  
45.0 +1 RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 35-31
45.0 +1 RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-31
34.0   Offensive foul on Christian Anigwe  
34.0   Turnover on Christian Anigwe  
6.0   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
0.0   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Boise State  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BOISE Broncos 44
SJST Spartans 31

Time Team Play Score
19:41 +2 RJ Williams made layup, assist by RayJ Dennis 38-31
19:17 +2 Seneca Knight made finger-roll layup, assist by Christian Anigwe 38-33
18:59 +2 Abu Kigab made driving layup, assist by RayJ Dennis 40-33
18:39 +2 Christian Anigwe made layup, assist by Zach Chappell 40-35
18:23 +3 Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abu Kigab 43-35
18:03   Seneca Knight missed layup  
18:01   Offensive rebound by San Jose State  
18:00   Personal foul on RJ Williams  
17:43   Brae Ivey missed jump shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
17:36   Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
17:29 +3 Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot 43-38
17:11 +2 Robin Jorch made layup, assist by Justinian Jessup 45-38
16:47 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight 45-41
16:29 +3 Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justinian Jessup 48-41
16:06 +3 Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot 48-44
15:50 +2 Abu Kigab made jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis 50-44
15:35   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
15:25 +2 Robin Jorch made layup, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 52-44
15:21   Commercial timeout called  
15:13 +2 Seneca Knight made driving layup, assist by Richard Washington 52-46
14:54   Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot  
14:52   Offensive rebound by Boise State  
14:52   Personal foul on Ralph Agee  
14:43   Lost ball turnover on Alex Hobbs  
14:37   Bad pass turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by RayJ Dennis  
14:28   Bad pass turnover on Justinian Jessup, stolen by Zach Chappell  
14:25   Shooting foul on RayJ Dennis  
14:25   Zach Chappell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:25 +1 Zach Chappell made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-47
14:12   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
14:02   Richard Washington missed jump shot, blocked by Justinian Jessup  
14:00   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
13:53   Justinian Jessup missed floating jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
13:45   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
13:24   Shooting foul on Ralph Agee  
13:24   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Ralph Agee  
13:24 +1 Justinian Jessup made 1st of 2 free throws 53-47
13:24 +1 Justinian Jessup made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-47
13:24 +1 RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 55-47
13:24 +1 RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-47
13:04   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:02   Offensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
13:03   Personal foul on Alex Hobbs  
12:49   Trey Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:47   Offensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
12:37   Bad pass turnover on Christian Anigwe, stolen by Justinian Jessup  
12:29   Bad pass turnover on Justinian Jessup, stolen by Omari Moore  
12:21   Omari Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:19   Offensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
12:14   Omari Moore missed layup, blocked by RJ Williams  
12:13   Offensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
12:13   Shooting foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
12:13   Christian Anigwe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:13   Christian Anigwe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:13   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
11:55   RJ Williams missed layup  
11:53   Offensive rebound by Boise State  
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:41   Abu Kigab missed jump shot  
11:39   Offensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
11:35   Justinian Jessup missed jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Omari Moore  
11:25   Personal foul on RJ Williams  
11:09   Shooting foul on Abu Kigab  
11:09   Seneca Knight missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:09 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-48
10:51 +2 Justinian Jessup made driving layup, assist by Robin Jorch 58-48
10:38   Richard Washington missed jump shot  
10:36   Offensive rebound by Eduardo Lane  
10:30   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Offensive rebound by Richard Washington  
10:23 +2 Seneca Knight made jump shot, assist by Richard Washington 58-50
10:23   Shooting foul on Abu Kigab  
10:23 +1 Seneca Knight made free throw 58-51
10:13 +2 Abu Kigab made jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis 60-51
9:58   Richard Washington missed driving layup  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
9:48 +2 Abu Kigab made jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis 62-51
9:19   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
9:18   Personal foul on Robin Jorch  
9:18 +1 Christian Anigwe made 1st of 2 free throws 62-52
9:18   Christian Anigwe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
8:59   Lost ball turnover on Robin Jorch  
8:46   Zach Chappell missed running Jump Shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
8:32   Shooting foul on Trey Smith  
8:32 +1 Alex Hobbs made 1st of 2 free throws 63-52
8:32 +1 Alex Hobbs made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-52
8:20   Shooting foul on RayJ Dennis  
8:20 +1 Christian Anigwe made 1st of 2 free throws 64-53
8:20   Christian Anigwe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
8:06   Bad pass turnover on Abu Kigab, stolen by Richard Washington  
7:54   Trey Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
7:35   Justinian Jessup missed jump shot  
7:33   Offensive rebound by Boise State  
7:31   Commercial timeout called  
7:18 +2 Justinian Jessup made layup, assist by Alex Hobbs 66-53
7:02   Bad pass turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Justinian Jessup  
6:57   Bad pass turnover on RayJ Dennis  
6:34 +3 Brae Ivey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Richard Washington 66-56
6:14   Personal foul on Brae Ivey  
5:59   Personal foul on Brae Ivey  
5:50   Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
5:42 +2 RJ Williams made reverse layup 68-56
