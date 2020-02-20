|
20:00
Jumpball received by Boise State
19:40
RJ Williams missed turnaround jump shot
19:38
Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds
19:14
Lost ball turnover on Kaison Hammonds
19:03
Personal foul on Kaison Hammonds
18:52
+2
Derrick Alston Jr. made dunk, assist by RayJ Dennis
2-0
18:27
+3
Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaison Hammonds
2-3
18:18
Bad pass turnover on RayJ Dennis
18:02
Brae Ivey missed jump shot
18:00
Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
18:00
Personal foul on Justinian Jessup
17:54
Seneca Knight missed jump shot
17:52
Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis
17:31
+2
RJ Williams made layup, assist by RayJ Dennis
4-3
17:24
Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:22
Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis
17:16
Abu Kigab missed layup
17:14
Defensive rebound by Richard Washington
17:05
Bad pass turnover on Richard Washington, stolen by Derrick Alston Jr.
16:56
+2
Derrick Alston Jr. made driving layup, assist by Abu Kigab
6-3
16:48
Kaison Hammonds missed layup, blocked by Derrick Alston Jr.
16:46
Offensive rebound by San Jose State
16:35
Shooting foul on RayJ Dennis
16:35
+1
Brae Ivey made 1st of 3 free throws
6-4
16:35
+1
Brae Ivey made 2nd of 3 free throws
6-5
16:35
+1
Brae Ivey made 3rd of 3 free throws
6-6
16:21
Offensive foul on RJ Williams
16:21
Turnover on RJ Williams
16:02
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:00
Defensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson
15:52
Personal foul on Brae Ivey
15:52
Commercial timeout called
15:45
+2
Robin Jorch made layup, assist by Derrick Alston Jr.
8-6
15:35
+3
Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot
8-9
15:21
+3
Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robin Jorch
11-9
15:06
Lost ball turnover on Eduardo Lane
14:54
Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot
14:52
Offensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
14:39
Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:37
Offensive rebound by Abu Kigab
14:30
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:28
Defensive rebound by Richard Washington
14:19
+3
Zach Chappell made 3-pt. jump shot
11-12
14:08
Abu Kigab missed jump shot
14:06
Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey
13:48
Seneca Knight missed jump shot
13:46
Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
13:35
+2
Robin Jorch made layup, assist by Justinian Jessup
13-12
13:25
Zach Chappell missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:24
Offensive rebound by San Jose State
13:24
Personal foul on Marcus Dickinson
13:13
Bad pass turnover on Brae Ivey
13:02
Alex Hobbs missed jump shot
13:00
Offensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson
12:53
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Dickinson, stolen by Zach Chappell
12:48
Lost ball turnover on Brae Ivey, stolen by Marcus Dickinson
12:36
+3
Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr.
16-12
12:36
Official timeout called
12:36
Personal foul on Zach Chappell
12:22
+2
Robin Jorch made layup, assist by Derrick Alston Jr.
18-12
11:54
+2
Seneca Knight made floating jump shot
18-14
11:36
Marcus Dickinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:34
Offensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson
11:31
Personal foul on Eduardo Lane
11:31
Commercial timeout called
11:21
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Dickinson, stolen by Seneca Knight
11:15
Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Justinian Jessup
11:00
Offensive foul on Derrick Alston Jr.
11:00
Turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.
10:39
Trey Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:37
Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs
10:29
Lost ball turnover on Robin Jorch
10:18
Offensive foul on Ralph Agee
10:18
Turnover on Ralph Agee
10:03
+2
Alex Hobbs made driving layup
20-14
9:47
+2
Richard Washington made floating jump shot
20-16
9:25
Offensive foul on RJ Williams
9:25
Turnover on RJ Williams
9:03
Personal foul on Abu Kigab
9:03
+1
Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws
20-17
9:03
+1
Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-18
8:48
+3
RayJ Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justinian Jessup
23-18
8:29
Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:27
Defensive rebound by Boise State
8:09
+2
Robin Jorch made layup, assist by Derrick Alston Jr.
25-18
8:01
|
|
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
7:42
|
|
+2
|
Abu Kigab made jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis
|
27-18
|
7:19
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed jump shot
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Max Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omari Moore
|
|
7:01
|
|
+2
|
Seneca Knight made layup, assist by Omari Moore
|
27-20
|
6:32
|
|
|
Jumpball received by San Jose State
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Abu Kigab, stolen by Brae Ivey
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on San Jose State
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe
|
|
5:30
|
|
+2
|
Omari Moore made alley-oop shot, assist by Zach Chappell
|
27-22
|
5:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brae Ivey
|
|
5:15
|
|
+1
|
RayJ Dennis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-22
|
5:15
|
|
+1
|
RayJ Dennis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-22
|
5:00
|
|
+2
|
Christian Anigwe made layup, assist by Zach Chappell
|
29-24
|
4:44
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alex Hobbs, stolen by Christian Anigwe
|
|
4:24
|
|
+2
|
Christian Anigwe made layup, assist by Omari Moore
|
29-26
|
4:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Robin Jorch
|
|
4:24
|
|
+1
|
Christian Anigwe made free throw
|
29-27
|
4:00
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omari Moore
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Zach Chappell missed layup, blocked by Abu Kigab
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Alex Hobbs missed layup
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Robin Jorch
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Robin Jorch, stolen by Omari Moore
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Zach Chappell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab
|
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
Justinian Jessup made jump shot, assist by Abu Kigab
|
31-27
|
3:01
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:42
|
|
+2
|
Richard Washington made jump shot, assist by Omari Moore
|
31-29
|
2:21
|
|
|
3-second violation turnover on RJ Williams
|
|
2:07
|
|
+2
|
Richard Washington made jump shot, assist by Omari Moore
|
31-31
|
1:51
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omari Moore
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Zach Chappell
|
|
1:35
|
|
+3
|
Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs
|
34-31
|
1:14
|
|
|
Eduardo Lane missed hook shot
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boise State
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Eduardo Lane
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
RJ Williams missed free throw
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Seneca Knight
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ralph Agee
|
|
45.0
|
|
+1
|
RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-31
|
45.0
|
|
+1
|
RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-31
|
34.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Christian Anigwe
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Christian Anigwe
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boise State
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|