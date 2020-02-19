CUSE
LVILLE

No Text

No. 11 Louisville routs Syracuse 90-66 to end 2-game slide

  • AP
  • Feb 19, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Consecutive losses prompted Louisville’s captains to conduct a players-only meeting to sort things out.

That discussion obviously put the No. 11 Cardinals on the same page in many phases considering how they handled Syracuse.

Jordan Nwora scored 17 points, Dwayne Sutton added 16 and Louisville routed the Orange 90-66 on Wednesday night to end a two-game losing streak.

The Cardinals (22-5, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed the Orange after losses at Georgia Tech and Clemson dropped them six spots in the rankings and out of the conference lead. They stretched a 41-34 halftime lead to double digits early in the second half before an 18-2 run made it 69-44.

Louisville finished with a season high total in ACC play and a 28-point improvement after losing 77-62 last weekend to the Tigers.

“I think the two biggest things that we took away (from the meeting) were that we needed to come out and play with a lot more energy and urgency,” said Louisville guard Ryan McMahon, who made 4 of 10 from long range for 13 points. “And then, play a lot more together on the offensive and defensive end just as a unit.”

Nwora shot just 5 of 18 from the field and 2 of 7 from beyond the arc but regrouped from scoring just seven points the past two games. Louisville shot 47% with 10 3-pointers and controlled the boards 45-36.

Sutton got things going with the first of his three 3-pointers on four attempts before McMahon followed with consecutive 3s. Sutton also grabbed eight rebounds.

Malik Williams had 14 points while matching a career high with 13 rebounds in his first start this season. Steven Enoch had 10 and five rebounds off the bench.

"“They won tonight's game with their attitude and mentality,” said Cardinals coach Chris Mack, whose team dished out a season-high 23 assists and committed just 10 turnovers.

“They're playing for one another. The way we executed against Syracuse's zone was one big factor of getting the shots that we got.”

Buddy Boeheim had 15 points and Quincy Guerrier 14 for Syracuse (14-12, 7-8), which shot 38% and lost its fifth in six games. The Orange made just 11 of 33 after the break.

“The reason we aren't winning at the end of games is we are not good enough," said coach Jim Boeheim, who was called for a technical foul in the second half. "Sometimes that's the case. In effect we've played better at the end of games and won those games.

"This group is trying. We just haven't been good enough. Tonight was a prime example of that.”

MORE BOEHEIM

The Hall of Fame coach closed his postgame availability with a rant about statistical services such as KenPom.com breaking down areas such as how much a team beats a certain player in a certain defense.

“Craziest thing, I have never heard this until this year,” he added “I've been in this a long time. I think I know a little bit about this game. I never heard, 'Well, this guy is 25% responsible for this case, this guy's 35%.' Are you kidding me? I'm telling you, I can get a kindergartener who could tell you better than they can tell you.”

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: After losing four of their last five by a total of 17 points, the Orange stayed within reach in the first half. Things steadily slipped away in the second as they struggled to limit Louisville’s offensive options, especially from long range. Bourama Sibide (five rebounds, two points) fouled out with 10 minutes left, leaving them more vulnerable inside against the Cardinals.

Louisville: After shooting 34% and 35% respectively in the two losses, the Cardinals were patient and worked the ball around Syracuse’s trademark 2-3 zone defense for looks. They initially succeeded from deep with Sutton and McMahon before working it down low for chances. Nwora struggled from deep despite good looks but created chances elsewhere.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday in search of a season sweep of the Yellow Jackets. The Orange won the first meeting 97-63 in December.

Louisville: Hosts struggling North Carolina on Saturday. The Cardinals won last season 83-62 in Chapel Hill before the Tar Heels answered by winning the next two, including 83-70 in the ACC Tournament.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
CUSE Orange 34
LVILLE Cardinals 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Louisville  
19:38 +3 Dwayne Sutton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 0-3
19:10   Lost ball turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by David Johnson  
19:04   David Johnson missed layup  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
19:01   Lost ball turnover on Bourama Sidibe, stolen by Dwayne Sutton  
18:49   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
18:49   Personal foul on David Johnson  
18:37   Elijah Hughes missed jump shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
18:27   Shooting foul on Quincy Guerrier  
18:27 +1 Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws 0-4
18:27 +1 Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-5
18:12   Shooting foul on Malik Williams  
18:12 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 1st of 2 free throws 1-5
18:12 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-5
17:55 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Nwora 2-8
17:37   Jumpball received by Syracuse  
17:26 +3 Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Boeheim 5-8
17:09   Bad pass turnover on Dwayne Sutton  
16:58   Bad pass turnover on Joseph Girard III  
16:47   David Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
16:38   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
16:36   Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe  
16:26 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Sutton 5-11
16:14   Traveling violation turnover on Joseph Girard III  
16:03   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
16:00   30-second timeout called  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:56   Malik Williams missed hook shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
15:29   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
15:11   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
14:46   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Hughes  
14:33   Shooting foul on Quincy Guerrier  
14:33 +1 Malik Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 5-12
14:33   Malik Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
14:19 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj 8-12
14:02 +3 Dwayne Sutton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Nwora 8-15
13:41   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
13:31 +2 Jordan Nwora made jump shot 8-17
13:12 +2 Quincy Guerrier made jump shot 10-17
12:58   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
12:56   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
12:55   Malik Williams missed layup  
12:50   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
12:52   Shooting foul on Elijah Hughes  
12:52   Dwayne Sutton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:52 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-18
12:42   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
12:34 +2 Quincy Guerrier made layup 12-18
12:21 +2 Jordan Nwora made hook shot 12-20
12:07   Bad pass turnover on Marek Dolezaj  
12:00   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
11:58   Personal foul on Jordan Nwora  
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:42   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
11:20   Steven Enoch missed dunk, blocked by Elijah Hughes  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
11:15   Shooting foul on Samuell Williamson  
11:15 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 1st of 2 free throws 13-20
11:15   Marek Dolezaj missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
11:04 +2 Steven Enoch made hook shot, assist by Ryan McMahon 13-22
10:44 +2 Elijah Hughes made layup 15-22
10:27   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim  
10:18 +2 Joseph Girard III made layup 17-22
10:01   Lost ball turnover on Steven Enoch  
9:51   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
9:37 +2 Lamarr Kimble made jump shot 17-24
9:20   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Ryan McMahon  
9:09   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Syracuse  
8:56   Joseph Girard III missed layup  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
8:29   Samuell Williamson missed jump shot  
8:27   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
8:24 +2 Dwayne Sutton made layup, assist by David Johnson 17-26
8:09   Elijah Hughes missed jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
7:50   Commercial timeout called  
7:39   Malik Williams missed layup  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
7:30 +2 Joseph Girard III made layup 19-26
7:14 +2 David Johnson made jump shot, assist by Ryan McMahon 19-28
6:55   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Hughes  
6:42   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
6:35 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 19-31
6:32   30-second timeout called  
6:12   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Offensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
5:50   Joseph Girard III missed layup  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
5:42   Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj  
5:30   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
5:14   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
4:56   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
4:54   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
4:54   Malik Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:54 +1 Malik Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-32
4:37 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot 22-32
4:15   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
4:05 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 25-32
3:48   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
3:48   Commercial timeout called  
3:48 +1 David Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 25-33
3:48   David Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
3:33 +2 Quincy Guerrier made jump shot 27-33
3:15   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
2:57   Jumpball received by Louisville  
2:57   Lost ball turnover on Quincy Guerrier, stolen by Darius Perry  
2:40   Bad pass turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by Joseph Girard III  
2:34   Joseph Girard III missed jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
2:17 +2 Lamarr Kimble made jump shot, assist by Jordan Nwora 27-35
2:14   30-second timeout called  
1:49 +2 Buddy Boeheim made jump shot 29-35
1:36 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Sutton 29-38
1:20 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy Guerrier 32-38
1:01   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Nwora, stolen by Marek Dolezaj  
43.0   Shooting foul on Malik Williams  
43.0 +1 Quincy Guerrier made 1st of 2 free throws 33-38
43.0 +1 Quincy Guerrier made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-38
32.0 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Sutton 34-41
16.0   Personal foul on Jordan Nwora  
2.0   Elijah Hughes missed jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CUSE Orange 32
LVILLE Cardinals 49

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Personal foul on Dwayne Sutton  
19:31   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
19:10   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
19:08   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
19:03   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:01   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
19:00 +2 Malik Williams made tip-in 34-43
18:40   Marek Dolezaj missed jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
18:21   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
18:19   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
18:06 +2 Jordan Nwora made layup 34-45
18:06   Shooting foul on Buddy Boeheim  
18:06   Jordan Nwora missed free throw  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
17:43 +2 Elijah Hughes made layup 36-45
17:22   Personal foul on Joseph Girard III  
17:16   Malik Williams missed layup  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
17:07   Shooting foul on Ryan McMahon  
17:07 +1 Joseph Girard III made 1st of 2 free throws 37-45
17:07 +1 Joseph Girard III made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-45
16:45 +2 Malik Williams made layup, assist by David Johnson 38-47
16:32 +2 Bourama Sidibe made dunk, assist by Marek Dolezaj 40-47
16:23 +2 Malik Williams made layup, assist by Ryan McMahon 40-49
16:23   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
16:23   Malik Williams missed free throw  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
16:02   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
15:49   David Johnson missed layup  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
15:37   Joseph Girard III missed jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
15:36   Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj  
15:36   Commercial timeout called  
15:24   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
15:06   Quincy Guerrier missed jump shot  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
14:43   Shooting foul on Marek Dolezaj  
14:43 +1 Malik Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 40-50
14:43 +1 Malik Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-51
14:33   Shooting foul on Malik Williams  
14:33 +1 Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 41-51
14:33 +1 Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-51
14:16 +3 Dwayne Sutton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 42-54
13:55   Elijah Hughes missed jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
13:48   Shooting foul on Elijah Hughes  
13:48 +1 Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws 42-55
13:48   30-second timeout called  
13:48   Commercial timeout called  
13:48 +1 Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-56
13:19 +2 Quincy Guerrier made dunk, assist by Elijah Hughes 44-56
13:08 +2 Steven Enoch made dunk, assist by Dwayne Sutton 44-58
12:48   Quincy Guerrier missed layup  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
12:33 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 44-61
12:15   Personal foul on Jordan Nwora  
12:08   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
11:53   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Offensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
11:50 +2 Steven Enoch made tip-in 44-63
11:30   Lost ball turnover on Buddy Boeheim, stolen by Lamarr Kimble  
11:30   Commercial timeout called  
11:17 +2 Samuell Williamson made jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 44-65
10:55   Joseph Girard III missed jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
10:34   Steven Enoch missed layup, blocked by Marek Dolezaj  
10:32   Offensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
10:27   Offensive foul on Steven Enoch  
10:27   Turnover on Steven Enoch  
10:27   Official timeout called  
10:22   Personal foul on Samuell Williamson  
10:18   Bad pass turnover on Quincy Guerrier, stolen by Lamarr Kimble  
10:00   Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe  
10:00 +1 Samuell Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 44-66
10:00 +1 Samuell Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-67
9:45   Shooting foul on Samuell Williamson  
9:45   Quincy Guerrier missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:45   Quincy Guerrier missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
9:36 +2 Steven Enoch made dunk, assist by Ryan McMahon 44-69
9:27 +2 Buddy Boeheim made jump shot 46-69
9:16   Traveling violation turnover on Ryan McMahon  
8:54   Joseph Girard III missed jump shot  
8:52   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
8:52 +2 Quincy Guerrier made layup 48-69
8:52   Shooting foul on Steven Enoch  
8:52 +1 Quincy Guerrier made free throw 49-69
8:49   Bad pass turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by Elijah Hughes  
8:42   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40  