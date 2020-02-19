GATECH
WAKE

No Text

Devoe shakes off injury, leads Georgia Tech past Wake Forest

  • AP
  • Feb 19, 2020

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) There was no slowing down Georgia Tech guards Michael Devoe and Jose Alvarado on Wednesday night at Wake Forest. Not even a knee injury that sent Devoe to the bench for the final three minutes of the first half could do the trick.

Devoe scored 24 points - 16 in the second half - and Alvarado added 22 to lead the Yellow Jackets to an 86-79 victory.

The Tech guards consistently penetrated into the lane to score and set up teammates for dunks and easy baskets.

''We were just making good reads and trying to do what it takes for the team to win,'' said Devoe, who was down on the court for a few minutes while a trainer examined his tweaked knee. Sometimes, one of us plays really well. Tonight, we put it together.''

The Jackets (13-13, 7-8 ACC) squandered a 13-point first-half lead. But Devoe and Alvarado dominated down the stretch. Devoe finished with five assists and Alvarado had four.

''To win in college basketball, it's all about guard play,'' Tech coach Josh Pastner said. ''Alvarado and Devoe played at a high level.''

Wake guards Brandon Childress and Jahcobi Neath led the Deacons (11-15, 4-12) with 16 points apiece.

After a cold start, both teams' offenses heated up. Tech shot 52% from the field. Wake shot 49%. Tech was 29 of 39 at the foul line while Wake was 24 of 33.

Moses Wright added 14 points and Jordan Usher had 10 for the Jackets.

Chaundee Brown scored 13 for Wake, and Olivier Sarr and Ismael Massoud had 11 apiece.

Wake tied the score at 65 with 5:13 to play on Sarr's dunk.

But Evan Cole made two free throws, and Devoe dunked home a rebound to put the Jackets ahead by four. A dunk by Cole and a free throw from Bubba Parham gave the Jackets a 77-70 lead with 1:40 to play.

Wake pulled within 78-74 on Isaiah Mucius' 3-pointer with 55 seconds remaining. But ahead by six, Tech sealed the victory on Cole's steal with 32 seconds remaining.

Tech scored nine straight points en route to a 16-3 run to race out to a 13-point lead late in the first half. But Wake used a 7-2 run to pull within 37-29 at halftime.

The Deacons reeled off nine straight points to start the second half and grabbed the lead.

But a pair of dunks by Cole and another by Moses Wright helped the Jackets take a 46-40 lead with 14:06 left.

Before the game, Wake Forest added a banner bearing the likeness of former coach Dave Odom to the rafters at Joel Coliseum. Odom, who coached at the school from 1989-2001, guided Tim Duncan and the Deacons to back-to-back ACC Tournament titles in 1995 and 1996. The late Skip Prosser is the only other Wake coach accorded the honor.

Former Wake stars Tim Duncan, Rodney Rogers and Josh Howard were in attendance for the festivities.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Jackets needed the victory in their quest to avoid a first-round ACC Tournament game - if the NCAA doesn't rule against their appeal to a postseason ban. The Jackets' guard play and momentum from recent victories over N.C. State, Virginia Tech and Louisville make them a potentially dangerous ACC Tournament team.

Wake Forest: The Deacons, who lost by 17 to Miami on Saturday, squandered a great opportunity at home with a big crowd on hand to honor Odom. Speculation about coach Danny Manning's future is likely to increase. Pastner's opened his post-game interview by praising Manning's coaching ability.

KEY STATS

Devoe and Alvarado combined to shoot 13 of 24 from the field and 17 of 20 from the foul line with nine assists. Childress was 6-for-15 (0-for-5 from 3-point range) from the field with six turnovers and only one assist.

BENCH CONTRIBUTIONS

Georgia Tech: Cole, who averaged less than 13 minutes, scored nine points with seven rebounds and a key steal in almost 20 minutes.

Wake Forest: Neath, who averaged less than 16 minutes playing time entering the game, was impressive in more than 27 minutes. He made 5 of 6 shots, including his only 3-point attempt, and had a team-high three assists.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: The Jackets play at Syracuse on Feb. 22.

Wake Forest: The Deacons are home against Duke on Feb. 25.

---

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
GATECH Yellow Jackets 37
WAKE Demon Deacons 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wake Forest  
19:33   Jumpball received by Georgia Tech  
19:33   Lost ball turnover on Ody Oguama, stolen by James Banks III  
19:10 +2 Jose Alvarado made jump shot 2-0
18:54   Chaundee Brown missed layup, blocked by James Banks III  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
18:35   Moses Wright missed jump shot, blocked by Ody Oguama  
18:33   Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
18:29   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Usher  
18:11   Personal foul on Michael Devoe  
18:09   Isaiah Mucius missed jump shot  
18:07   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
17:59   Isaiah Mucius missed jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
17:45   James Banks III missed jump shot  
17:43   Offensive rebound by Moses Wright  
17:38   Moses Wright missed dunk  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
17:31   Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
17:08   Jose Alvarado missed jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
17:06   Personal foul on James Banks III  
16:49 +2 Brandon Childress made floating jump shot 2-2
16:34   Offensive foul on James Banks III  
16:34   Turnover on James Banks III  
16:25   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
16:10   Moses Wright missed jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
16:00   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
15:53   Offensive foul on Jordan Usher  
15:53   Turnover on Jordan Usher  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:24 +2 Andrien White made jump shot 2-4
15:02 +3 Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jose Alvarado 5-5
14:53   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Childress  
14:40   Bubba Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
14:30   Traveling violation turnover on Olivier Sarr  
14:16   Shooting foul on Olivier Sarr  
14:16   Evan Cole missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:16   Evan Cole missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
14:06   Offensive foul on Brandon Childress  
14:06   Turnover on Brandon Childress  
13:46   Khalid Moore missed jump shot  
13:44   Offensive rebound by Moses Wright  
13:37   Lost ball turnover on Moses Wright, stolen by Ismael Massoud  
13:33   Brandon Childress missed jump shot  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
13:24   Jose Alvarado missed jump shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
13:00   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Khalid Moore  
12:49 +2 Michael Devoe made jump shot 7-4
12:23 +2 Jahcobi Neath made jump shot 7-6
12:05   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud  
11:44 +2 Brandon Childress made driving layup 7-8
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:26   Michael Devoe missed jump shot, blocked by Olivier Sarr  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Moses Wright  
11:21   Shooting foul on Ismael Massoud  
11:21 +1 Moses Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 8-8
11:21   Moses Wright missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
10:58   Shooting foul on Jordan Usher  
10:58 +1 Ismael Massoud made 1st of 2 free throws 8-9
10:58 +1 Ismael Massoud made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-10
10:44   Shooting foul on Torry Johnson  
10:44 +1 Jose Alvarado made 1st of 2 free throws 9-10
10:44 +1 Jose Alvarado made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-10
10:33 +2 Olivier Sarr made jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath 10-12
10:13 +2 Jordan Usher made jump shot 12-12
10:05   Ismael Massoud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
9:45   Michael Devoe missed jump shot  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
9:30 +2 Moses Wright made jump shot 14-12
9:05 +3 Andrien White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ismael Massoud 14-15
8:46 +3 Jordan Usher made 3-pt. jump shot 17-15
8:30 +2 Olivier Sarr made hook shot 17-17
8:14 +2 Moses Wright made jump shot, assist by Jose Alvarado 19-17
8:02   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
7:44 +3 Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Banks III 22-17
7:43   30-second timeout called  
7:15   Personal foul on Jordan Usher  
7:00   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
6:30 +2 Jose Alvarado made jump shot 24-17
6:02   Jumpball received by Wake Forest  
5:58   Brandon Childress missed jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
5:52   Shooting foul on Olivier Sarr  
5:46 +1 James Banks III made 1st of 2 free throws 25-17
5:46 +1 James Banks III made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-17
5:23   Shooting foul on James Banks III  
5:24 +1 Isaiah Mucius made 1st of 2 free throws 26-18
5:24   Isaiah Mucius missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:24   Offensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
5:23 +2 Chaundee Brown made dunk 26-20
4:54 +2 Bubba Parham made jump shot 28-20
4:30   Chaundee Brown missed jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
4:18 +2 Jose Alvarado made floating jump shot 30-20
4:18   Shooting foul on Chaundee Brown  
4:18 +1 Jose Alvarado made free throw 31-20
3:59   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by Moses Wright  
3:51   Evan Cole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:49   Personal foul on Ody Oguama  
3:49 +1 Jose Alvarado made 1st of 2 free throws 32-20
3:49 +1 Jose Alvarado made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-20
3:35 +2 Brandon Childress made layup 33-22
3:14   Personal foul on Torry Johnson  
3:14   Official timeout called  
3:14   Evan Cole missed free throw  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
3:03   Personal foul on Jose Alvarado  
3:03   Brandon Childress missed free throw  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Bubba Parham  
2:54   Shooting foul on Isaiah Mucius  
2:54 +1 Jose Alvarado made 1st of 2 free throws 34-22
2:54 +1 Jose Alvarado made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-22
2:32   Shooting foul on Moses Wright  
2:32 +1 Ody Oguama made 1st of 2 free throws 35-23
2:32 +1 Ody Oguama made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-24
2:22   Bubba Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
2:14   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Childress  
1:40   Shot clock violation turnover on Georgia Tech  
1:28   Shooting foul on Bubba Parham  
1:28   Jahcobi Neath missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:28 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-25
1:28 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-25
1:02   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud  
50.0   Shooting foul on Moses Wright  
50.0 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 1st of 2 free throws 35-26
50.0 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-27
34.0 +2 Moses Wright made dunk, assist by Khalid Moore 37-27
34.0 +2 Moses Wright made dunk, assist by Khalid Moore 37-27
7.0 +2 Brandon Childress made fade-away jump shot 37-29
1.0   Khalid Moore missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  

2nd Half
GATECH Yellow Jackets 49
WAKE Demon Deacons 50

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Offensive foul on James Banks III  
19:40   Turnover on James Banks III  
19:29   Lost ball turnover on Chaundee Brown, stolen by Moses Wright  
19:19   Bubba Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
19:00   Isaiah Mucius missed jump shot  
18:58   Offensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
18:58 +2 Chaundee Brown made dunk 37-31
18:58   Shooting foul on Michael Devoe  
18:58 +1 Chaundee Brown made free throw 37-32
18:40   Lost ball turnover on Michael Devoe, stolen by Chaundee Brown  
18:32 +2 Chaundee Brown made layup 37-34
18:21   Lost ball turnover on Khalid Moore, stolen by Isaiah Mucius  
18:14   Shooting foul on Moses Wright  
18:14 +1 Brandon Childress made 1st of 3 free throws 37-35
18:14 +1 Brandon Childress made 2nd of 3 free throws 37-36
18:14   Brandon Childress missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
17:57   Personal foul on Isaiah Mucius  
17:47   Jordan Usher missed jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
17:45   Jumpball received by Wake Forest  
17:27 +2 Brandon Childress made layup 37-38
17:22   Michael Devoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
17:10   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Childress  
16:46 +2 Evan Cole made dunk, assist by Michael Devoe 39-38
16:18   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Evan Cole  
16:01 +3 Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Devoe 42-38
15:47   Brandon Childress missed jump shot, blocked by Moses Wright  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
15:45   Lost ball turnover on Michael Devoe  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:27 +2 Isaiah Mucius made jump shot 42-40
15:13 +2 Moses Wright made dunk, assist by Michael Devoe 44-40
14:56   Offensive foul on Olivier Sarr  
14:56   Turnover on Olivier Sarr  
14:36   Michael Devoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
14:19   Torry Johnson missed jump shot  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Evan Cole  
14:08 +2 Evan Cole made dunk, assist by Jose Alvarado 46-40
13:50 +3 Ismael Massoud made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Torry Johnson 46-43
13:25   Personal foul on Jahcobi Neath  
13:29 +2 Michael Devoe made layup, assist by Jordan Usher 48-43
13:02 +2 Jahcobi Neath made jump shot 48-45
12:47 +2 Michael Devoe made running Jump Shot 50-45
12:30   Jahcobi Neath missed jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
12:15   Shooting foul on Ody Oguama  
12:15 +1 Jose Alvarado made 1st of 2 free throws 51-45
12:15   Jose Alvarado missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
12:03 +2 Jahcobi Neath made layup 51-47
11:47   Bad pass turnover on Michael Devoe  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:36   Chaundee Brown missed jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
11:11   Personal foul on Ody Oguama  
11:04   Offensive foul on Moses Wright  
11:04   Turnover on Moses Wright  
10:55   Ismael Massoud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
10:42   Jordan Usher missed jump shot, blocked by Ismael Massoud  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
10:33   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
10:25   Shooting foul on Jose Alvarado  
10:25 +1 Ody Oguama made 1st of 2 free throws 51-48
10:25 +1 Ody Oguama made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-49
10:14 +2 James Banks III made layup, assist by Michael Devoe 53-49
9:49 +2 Jahcobi Neath made layup, assist by Chaundee Brown 53-51
9:49   Shooting foul on James Banks III  
9:49 +1 Jahcobi Neath made free throw 53-52
9:31 +2 Moses Wright made alley-oop shot, assist by Michael Devoe 55-52
9:10   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot  
9:08   Offensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
9:08   Personal foul on Michael Devoe  
9:08 +1 Chaundee Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 55-53
9:08 +1 Chaundee Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-54
8:46   Personal foul on Chaundee Brown  
8:46   30-second timeout called  
8:46   Commercial timeout called  
8:46 +1 Michael Devoe made 1st of 2 free throws 56-54
8:46   Michael Devoe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
8:20 +2 Olivier Sarr made layup, assist by Jahcobi Neath 56-56
7:48 +3 Moses Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jose Alvarado 59-56
7:29   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
7:03 +2 Michael Devoe made jump shot 61-56
6:44 +3 Chaundee Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 61-59