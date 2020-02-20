|
19:49
+2
Jordan Miller made layup
21-26
19:27
Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:25
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
19:13
Shooting foul on Nick Sherod
19:13
+1
|
AJ Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws
22-26
19:13
+1
|
AJ Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-26
18:58
Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:56
Offensive rebound by Andre Gustavson
18:52
+2
|
Andre Gustavson made layup
23-28
18:29
+2
|
Jordan Miller made jump shot
25-28
18:12
+2
|
Grant Golden made layup
25-30
17:51
Josh Oduro missed hook shot
17:49
Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
17:50
Jumpball received by Richmond
17:50
Lost ball turnover on Blake Francis, stolen by Xavier Johnson
17:50
Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Blake Francis
17:30
+2
|
Grant Golden made layup, assist by Blake Francis
25-32
17:18
Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Andre Gustavson
17:14
+2
|
Andre Gustavson made layup
25-34
17:14
30-second timeout called
17:14
Commercial timeout called
17:05
+2
|
Javon Greene made layup
27-34
16:45
Bad pass turnover on Grant Golden
16:25
Greg Calixte missed layup
16:23
Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
16:04
Grant Golden missed hook shot
16:02
Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte
15:43
Jamal Hartwell II missed jump shot, blocked by Jacob Gilyard
15:41
Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
15:36
Jacob Gilyard missed layup
15:34
Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
15:22
+3
|
Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson
30-34
14:58
Personal foul on Greg Calixte
14:58
Commercial timeout called
14:38
Matt Grace missed hook shot
14:36
Offensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard
14:28
+3
|
Andre Gustavson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard
30-37
14:21
Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Nathan Cayo
14:02
Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II
13:59
Offensive foul on Jacob Gilyard
13:59
Turnover on Jacob Gilyard
13:34
Lost ball turnover on Josh Oduro, stolen by Matt Grace
13:17
+3
|
Blake Francis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gustavson
30-40
12:56
+3
|
Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson
33-40
12:31
Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II
12:19
Grant Golden missed jump shot
12:17
Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller
12:15
Personal foul on Tyler Burton
12:05
Personal foul on Blake Francis
11:59
Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:57
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
11:56
Personal foul on Josh Oduro
11:56
Commercial timeout called
11:31
+2
|
Nathan Cayo made hook shot
33-42
11:31
Shooting foul on AJ Wilson
11:31
+1
|
Nathan Cayo made free throw
33-43
11:08
+2
|
AJ Wilson made fade-away jump shot
35-43
10:39
+2
|
Blake Francis made jump shot
35-45
10:09
AJ Wilson missed jump shot
10:07
Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
9:57
Andre Gustavson missed layup
9:55
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
9:47
AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:45
Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
9:31
+2
|
Grant Golden made jump shot, assist by Nick Sherod
35-47
9:31
Shooting foul on Josh Oduro
9:31
+1
|
Grant Golden made free throw
35-48
9:15
Personal foul on Matt Grace
8:57
Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Matt Grace
8:40
+2
|
Andre Gustavson made layup, assist by Nathan Cayo
35-50
8:13
+2
|
Greg Calixte made layup, assist by Jordan Miller
37-50
7:55
Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:53
Offensive rebound by Nick Sherod
7:53
Shooting foul on Javon Greene
7:53
Commercial timeout called
7:53
+1
|
Nick Sherod made 1st of 2 free throws
37-51
7:53
Nick Sherod missed 2nd of 2 free throws
7:53
Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte
7:31
+3
|
Jordan Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Greene
40-51
7:11
Personal foul on Javon Greene
7:11
+1
|
Nick Sherod made 1st of 2 free throws
40-52
7:11
+1
|
Nick Sherod made 2nd of 2 free throws
40-53
6:43
Jordan Miller missed layup, blocked by Grant Golden
6:41
Offensive rebound by George Mason
6:41
Out of bounds turnover on Jamal Hartwell II
6:22
+2
|
Nick Sherod made layup
40-55
6:12
Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:10
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
5:55
Jumpball received by George Mason
5:55
Lost ball turnover on Blake Francis, stolen by Greg Calixte
5:38
Jordan Miller missed layup, blocked by Andre Gustavson
5:36
Offensive rebound by George Mason
5:31
Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Hartwell II
5:18
Nathan Cayo missed layup
5:16
Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
5:12
+2
|
Nathan Cayo made dunk
40-57
5:02
Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Nathan Cayo
5:00
Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller
4:49
Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:47
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
4:39
Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:37
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
4:30
Javon Greene missed layup
4:28
Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte
4:24
+2
|
Greg Calixte made dunk
42-57
4:10
Shooting foul on Greg Calixte
4:10
+1
|
Grant Golden made 1st of 2 free throws
42-58
4:10
+1
|
Grant Golden made 2nd of 2 free throws
42-59
3:43
+2
|
Jamal Hartwell II made floating jump shot
44-59
3:22
Andre Gustavson missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:20
Defensive rebound by Jamal Hartwell II
3:11
Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:09
Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard
2:41
+2
|
Matt Grace made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard
44-61
2:06
Shooting foul on Jacob Gilyard
2:06
Commercial timeout called
2:06
+1
|
Goanar Mar made 1st of 2 free throws
45-61
2:06
Goanar Mar missed 2nd of 2 free throws
2:06
Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller
2:00
Shooting foul on Nathan Cayo
2:00
+1
|
Jordan Miller made 1st of 2 free throws
46-61
2:00
+1
|
Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws
47-61
1:38
Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:36
Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte
1:27
Shooting foul on Nick Sherod
1:27
Greg Calixte missed 1st of 2 free throws
1:27
+1
|
Greg Calixte made 2nd of 2 free throws
48-61
57.0
Shooting foul on Javon Greene
57.0
+1
|
Grant Golden made 1st of 2 free throws
48-62
57.0
+1
|
Grant Golden made 2nd of 2 free throws
48-63
48.0
+2
|
Jamal Hartwell II made floating jump shot
50-63
31.0
+2
|
Blake Francis made jump shot
50-65
15.0
Bad pass turnover on Josh Oduro, stolen by Jacob Gilyard
0.0
End of period
|