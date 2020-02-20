GMASON
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Grant Golden had 21 points as Richmond topped George Mason 65-50 on Wednesday night.

Blake Francis had 14 points for Richmond (20-6, 10-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Nathan Cayo added seven rebounds.

Jordan Miller had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Patriots (14-12, 3-10). Javon Greene added 11 points. Greg Calixte had seven rebounds.

The Spiders improve to 2-0 against the Patriots on the season. Richmond defeated George Mason 97-87 on Jan. 18.

Richmond plays at St. Bonaventure on Saturday. George Mason plays Saint Joseph's at home on Saturday.

1st Half
GMASON Patriots 19
RICH Spiders 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Richmond  
19:40 +2 Grant Golden made hook shot 0-2
19:21   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Miller, stolen by Nick Sherod  
19:05   Grant Golden missed jump shot  
19:03   Offensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
18:55   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
18:36   Josh Oduro missed jump shot  
18:34   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
18:33   Shooting foul on Nick Sherod  
18:33 +1 Jordan Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
18:33 +1 Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
18:15 +2 Nathan Cayo made layup 2-4
17:44 +2 AJ Wilson made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 4-4
17:28 +3 Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Francis 4-7
16:59 +3 Xavier Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Oduro 7-7
16:39   Blake Francis missed jump shot  
16:37   Offensive rebound by Grant Golden  
16:31 +2 Grant Golden made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 7-9
16:13   Lost ball turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
16:08   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Grant Golden  
16:01 +2 Grant Golden made dunk 7-11
15:44   AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
15:22 +2 Grant Golden made hook shot 7-13
15:07   Traveling violation turnover on Xavier Johnson  
15:07   Commercial timeout called  
14:53   Lost ball turnover on Matt Grace, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
14:25   Bad pass turnover on Greg Calixte, stolen by Blake Francis  
14:19 +2 Blake Francis made layup 7-15
14:00   Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Hartwell II  
13:35 +2 Blake Francis made jump shot 7-17
13:05 +2 Greg Calixte made hook shot 9-17
12:34   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
12:11   Traveling violation turnover on Xavier Johnson  
11:56   Bad pass turnover on Grant Golden, stolen by AJ Wilson  
11:56   Personal foul on Jacob Gilyard  
11:50   Commercial timeout called  
11:44   Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
11:43   Personal foul on Greg Calixte  
11:27   Tyler Burton missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson  
11:25   Offensive rebound by Richmond  
11:18 +2 Jacob Gilyard made layup, assist by Grant Golden 9-19
10:55 +2 Javon Greene made layup 11-19
10:33   Jake Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Blake Francis  
10:24 +2 Grant Golden made layup, assist by Blake Francis 11-21
9:56   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
9:54   Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
9:47   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
9:41   Traveling violation turnover on Grant Golden  
9:20 +2 Javon Greene made layup, assist by Goanar Mar 13-21
8:55   Lost ball turnover on Andre Gustavson, stolen by Jordan Miller  
8:42   Josh Oduro missed jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
8:31   Blake Francis missed jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
8:17 +2 Josh Oduro made layup, assist by Javon Greene 15-21
8:00   Nathan Cayo missed layup, blocked by Goanar Mar  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
7:46   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Miller  
7:46   Commercial timeout called  
7:22   Tyler Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
6:57   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
6:32 +2 Jacob Gilyard made layup 15-23
6:05   Josh Oduro missed hook shot  
6:03   Offensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
5:57   Goanar Mar missed layup  
5:56   Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
5:56   Shooting foul on Souleymane Koureissi  
5:56 +1 Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws 16-23
5:56 +1 Javon Greene made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-23
5:41   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Offensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard  
5:36   Jacob Gilyard missed jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
5:22   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
5:05   Shooting foul on Javon Greene  
5:05   Blake Francis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:05 +1 Blake Francis made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-24
4:52   Offensive foul on Javon Greene  
4:52   Turnover on Javon Greene  
4:39   Jacob Gilyard missed jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
4:36   Personal foul on Tyler Burton  
4:05   Shot clock violation turnover on George Mason  
3:45   Nick Sherod missed jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
3:33 +2 Greg Calixte made hook shot, assist by Jordan Miller 19-24
3:07 +2 Blake Francis made jump shot 19-26
2:45   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
2:33   Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson  
2:33   Commercial timeout called  
2:25   Offensive foul on Grant Golden  
2:25   Turnover on Grant Golden  
2:06   Bad pass turnover on Goanar Mar, stolen by Nathan Cayo  
1:54   Personal foul on Goanar Mar  
1:38   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
1:16   Greg Calixte missed layup  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
52.0   Tyler Burton missed layup  
50.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
39.0   Offensive foul on Xavier Johnson  
39.0   Turnover on Xavier Johnson  
21.0   Tyler Burton missed layup  
19.0   Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
12.0   30-second timeout called  
8.0   Personal foul on Jacob Gilyard  
4.0   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
2.0   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
0.0   Jordan Miller missed layup  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Richmond  

2nd Half
GMASON Patriots 31
RICH Spiders 39

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +2 Jordan Miller made layup 21-26
19:27   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
19:13   Shooting foul on Nick Sherod  
19:13 +1 AJ Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws 22-26
19:13 +1 AJ Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-26
18:58   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Offensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
18:52 +2 Andre Gustavson made layup 23-28
18:29 +2 Jordan Miller made jump shot 25-28
18:12 +2 Grant Golden made layup 25-30
17:51   Josh Oduro missed hook shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
17:50   Jumpball received by Richmond  
17:50   Lost ball turnover on Blake Francis, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
17:50   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Blake Francis  
17:30 +2 Grant Golden made layup, assist by Blake Francis 25-32
17:18   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Andre Gustavson  
17:14 +2 Andre Gustavson made layup 25-34
17:14   30-second timeout called  
17:14   Commercial timeout called  
17:05 +2 Javon Greene made layup 27-34
16:45   Bad pass turnover on Grant Golden  
16:25   Greg Calixte missed layup  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
16:04   Grant Golden missed hook shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
15:43   Jamal Hartwell II missed jump shot, blocked by Jacob Gilyard  
15:41   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
15:36   Jacob Gilyard missed layup  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
15:22 +3 Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 30-34
14:58   Personal foul on Greg Calixte  
14:58   Commercial timeout called  
14:38   Matt Grace missed hook shot  
14:36   Offensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard  
14:28 +3 Andre Gustavson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 30-37
14:21   Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Nathan Cayo  
14:02   Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II  
13:59   Offensive foul on Jacob Gilyard  
13:59   Turnover on Jacob Gilyard  
13:34   Lost ball turnover on Josh Oduro, stolen by Matt Grace  
13:17 +3 Blake Francis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gustavson 30-40
12:56 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 33-40
12:31   Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II  
12:19   Grant Golden missed jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
12:15   Personal foul on Tyler Burton  
12:05   Personal foul on Blake Francis  
11:59   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
11:56   Personal foul on Josh Oduro  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:31 +2 Nathan Cayo made hook shot 33-42
11:31   Shooting foul on AJ Wilson  
11:31 +1 Nathan Cayo made free throw 33-43
11:08 +2 AJ Wilson made fade-away jump shot 35-43
10:39 +2 Blake Francis made jump shot 35-45
10:09   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
9:57   Andre Gustavson missed layup  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
9:47   AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
9:31 +2 Grant Golden made jump shot, assist by Nick Sherod 35-47
9:31   Shooting foul on Josh Oduro  
9:31 +1 Grant Golden made free throw 35-48
9:15   Personal foul on Matt Grace  
8:57   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Matt Grace  
8:40 +2 Andre Gustavson made layup, assist by Nathan Cayo 35-50
8:13 +2 Greg Calixte made layup, assist by Jordan Miller 37-50
7:55   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Offensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
7:53   Shooting foul on Javon Greene  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:53 +1 Nick Sherod made 1st of 2 free throws 37-51
7:53   Nick Sherod missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
7:31 +3 Jordan Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Greene 40-51
7:11   Personal foul on Javon Greene  
7:11 +1 Nick Sherod made 1st of 2 free throws 40-52
7:11 +1 Nick Sherod made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-53
6:43   Jordan Miller missed layup, blocked by Grant Golden  
6:41   Offensive rebound by George Mason  
6:41   Out of bounds turnover on Jamal Hartwell II  
6:22 +2 Nick Sherod made layup 40-55
6:12   Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
5:55   Jumpball received by George Mason  
5:55   Lost ball turnover on Blake Francis, stolen by Greg Calixte  
5:38   Jordan Miller missed layup, blocked by Andre Gustavson  
5:36   Offensive rebound by George Mason  
5:31   Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Hartwell II  
5:18   Nathan Cayo missed layup  
5:16   Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
5:12 +2 Nathan Cayo made dunk 40-57
5:02   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Nathan Cayo  
5:00   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
4:49   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
4:39   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
4:30   Javon Greene missed layup  
4:28   Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
4:24 +2 Greg Calixte made dunk 42-57
4:10   Shooting foul on Greg Calixte  
4:10 +1 Grant Golden made 1st of 2 free throws 42-58
4:10 +1 Grant Golden made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-59
3:43 +2 Jamal Hartwell II made floating jump shot 44-59
3:22   Andre Gustavson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Jamal Hartwell II  
3:11   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard  
2:41 +2 Matt Grace made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 44-61
2:06   Shooting foul on Jacob Gilyard  
2:06   Commercial timeout called  
2:06 +1 Goanar Mar made 1st of 2 free throws 45-61
2:06   Goanar Mar missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:06   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
2:00   Shooting foul on Nathan Cayo  
2:00 +1 Jordan Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 46-61
2:00 +1 Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-61
1:38   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
1:27   Shooting foul on Nick Sherod  
1:27   Greg Calixte missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:27 +1 Greg Calixte made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-61
57.0   Shooting foul on Javon Greene  
57.0 +1 Grant Golden made 1st of 2 free throws 48-62
57.0 +1 Grant Golden made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-63
48.0 +2 Jamal Hartwell II made floating jump shot 50-63
31.0 +2 Blake Francis made jump shot 50-65
15.0   Bad pass turnover on Josh Oduro, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
J. Greene
23 G
J. Gilyard
36.5 Min. Per Game 36.5
13.7 Pts. Per Game 13.7
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
39.4 Field Goal % 48.1
32.9 Three Point % 37.8
80.6 Free Throw % 81.7
  Bad pass turnover on Josh Oduro, stolen by Jacob Gilyard 15.0
+ 2 Blake Francis made jump shot 31.0
+ 2 Jamal Hartwell II made floating jump shot 48.0
+ 1 Grant Golden made 2nd of 2 free throws 57.0
+ 1 Grant Golden made 1st of 2 free throws 57.0
  Shooting foul on Javon Greene 57.0
+ 1 Greg Calixte made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:27
  Greg Calixte missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:27
  Shooting foul on Nick Sherod 1:27
  Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte 1:36
  Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:38
Team Stats
Points 50 65
Field Goals 18-46 (39.1%) 26-55 (47.3%)
3-Pointers 4-17 (23.5%) 3-16 (18.8%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 31 28
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 20 17
Team 2 2
Assists 9 10
Steals 5 10
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 18 9
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
J. Greene G
11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
33
G. Golden F
21 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo George Mason 14-12 193150
home team logo Richmond 20-6 263965
Robins Center Richmond, VA
Robins Center Richmond, VA