MIAMI
VATECH

No Text

McGusty, ’Canes outlast Virginia Tech in triple overtime

  • Feb 20, 2020

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Miami and Virginia Tech played 15 extra minutes of basketball Wednesday night.

For the 'Canes, the effort was certainly worth it.

Kameron McGusty scored five of his 21 points in the third overtime to lead Miami to a 102-95 triple-overtime victory over the Hokies in the longest Atlantic Coast Conference game in 17 years.

Isaiah Wong added a career-high 27 points, and Chris Lykes finished with 23 for the 'Canes (14-12, 6-10 ACC), who played in the first triple overtime game in school history.

''Very happy and grateful that we were able to pull it out,'' Miami head coach Jim Larranaga said. ''We've now won three in a row. This is the healthiest we've been since Dec. 31 when we played at Clemson and won on the road there.''

The game marked the longest ACC game since Dec. 20, 2003 when a Chris Paul-led Wake Forest team won 119-114 in triple overtime over North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Tyrece Radford paced the Hokies (15-11 6-9) with a career-high 26 points.

Virginia Tech had a great chance to win the game in regulation, grabbing a 77-74 lead after Jalen Cone made the second of two free throws with 13 seconds remaining. But McGusty tied the game when he scored on a layup, and the Hokies' Radford fouled him with five seconds to go. McGusty made the free throw to tie the game at 77, and Radford's shot at the buzzer was blocked by Keith Stone, sending the game into overtime.

In the third overtime, McGusty hit one of two free-throw attempts with 3:29 left to give Miami a 93-90 lead. Moments later, he scored back-to-back baskets, pushing the Miami lead to 98-92 with 56 seconds to go. Lykes layup with 20 seconds remaining, and Wong's two free throws with 10 seconds left enabled the 'Canes to hold off the Hokies.

''They give us everything they have in their tank every time they go on the floor,'' Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young said of his team. ''We just didn't have that pop in the first half, and Miami was good. Miami is good. They're playing good basketball. Hard to keep them out of the lane. . We bounced back in the second half, and we competed. I thought we were very, very good in a number of areas. I can't ask any more. I just hate to lose that. Hate to lose it.''

Wong's two free throws capped an outstanding night at the free-throw line for Miami, which connected on 29 of 32 attempts.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The 'Canes lost five of six games in a recent stretch, but are finally healthy, and with all the parts in all the proper places, they're playing much better. The 'Canes opened the first of three consecutive games on the road in perfect fashion with a triple-overtime victory over the Hokies, and with four regular-season games remaining, they could convert a late-season run into a postseason bid.

Virginia Tech: After a 5-3 start to ACC play, the Hokies are struggling with a young roster that features six freshmen who see significant minutes. They have lost five of their past six games and now face the beef of their schedule with games at No. 6 Duke, vs. Virginia and at No. 11 Louisville.

WONG ON POINT

Larranaga made a key move late in the end of regulation when he moved Wong to point guard after Lykes picked up his fourth foul. After that move, the freshman scored 11 consecutive points for Miami, including all seven in a 7-0 run to helped the 'Canes erase a five-point deficit with 3:38 remaining. Wong scored eight of those 11 points at the free-throw line and went 14 of 14 from the line for the game. He stayed at the point guard position for all three overtimes.

''It was just playing within the system, just creating for players and trying to get other players to score,'' Wong said of his mindset. ''We were trying to play defense as a team, and I was trying to get everybody involved (on offense).''

DOUBLE-DOUBLES GALORE

Four players finished with double-doubles in the game. In addition to scoring 27 points, Wong set a career-high with 12 rebounds, and Stone added 12 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. For the Hokies, Radford grabbed 12 boards to go with his 26 points, while Landers Nolley II finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Miami: The 'Canes play at Notre Dame on Sunday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at Duke on Saturday.

1st Half
MIAMI Hurricanes 41
VATECH Hokies 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Virginia Tech  
19:50   Offensive foul on P.J. Horne  
19:50   Turnover on P.J. Horne  
19:33 +2 Keith Stone made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wong 2-0
19:14   Landers Nolley II missed layup  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
19:08   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
18:44   Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Offensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
18:42   Personal foul on Chris Lykes  
18:27 +2 Nahiem Alleyne made jump shot 2-2
18:06 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made layup, assist by Keith Stone 4-2
17:50   Tyrece Radford missed layup, blocked by Rodney Miller Jr.  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
17:29   Shooting foul on Tyrece Radford  
17:29 +1 Isaiah Wong made 1st of 2 free throws 5-2
17:29 +1 Isaiah Wong made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-2
17:13   Lost ball turnover on Landers Nolley II, stolen by Chris Lykes  
16:55   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
16:41   Turnover on Landers Nolley II  
16:25 +3 Keith Stone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Lykes 9-2
15:58   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
15:51   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:38 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot 9-4
15:18   Dejan Vasiljevic missed jump shot  
15:16   Offensive rebound by Keith Stone  
15:15 +2 Chris Lykes made jump shot 13-2
14:51   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
14:24 +2 Keith Stone made dunk, assist by Harlond Beverly 15-2
14:03   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
13:34   Kameron McGusty missed jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
13:27   Personal foul on Keith Stone  
13:12   Shooting foul on Anthony Walker  
13:12 +1 John Ojiako made 1st of 2 free throws 13-5
13:12 +1 John Ojiako made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-6
12:54   Isaiah Wong missed jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
12:37 +3 Wabissa Bede made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 13-9
12:37   Shooting foul on Sam Waardenburg  
12:37   Wabissa Bede missed free throw  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
12:06 +2 Kameron McGusty made jump shot 15-9
11:38 +3 Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 15-12
11:19   Shooting foul on John Ojiako  
11:19   Commercial timeout called  
11:19 +1 Kameron McGusty made 1st of 2 free throws 16-12
11:19 +1 Kameron McGusty made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-12
11:02   Hunter Cattoor missed jump shot, blocked by Kameron McGusty  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
10:53   John Ojiako missed jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
10:32   Sam Waardenburg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by John Ojiako  
10:21   Shooting foul on Anthony Walker  
10:21 +1 Jalen Cone made 1st of 3 free throws 17-13
10:21 +1 Jalen Cone made 2nd of 3 free throws 17-14
10:21 +1 Jalen Cone made 3rd of 3 free throws 17-15
9:57   Sam Waardenburg missed jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
9:41 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup 17-17
9:28   Chris Lykes missed jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
9:15 +3 Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cone 17-20
8:50 +2 Chris Lykes made jump shot 19-20
8:33   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Cone, stolen by Chris Lykes  
8:32   Shooting foul on Isaiah Wilkins  
8:32 +1 Chris Lykes made 1st of 2 free throws 20-20
8:32 +1 Chris Lykes made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-20
8:11   Jalen Cone missed jump shot  
8:09   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
8:09   Personal foul on Kameron McGusty  
8:00   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Offensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
7:49   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
7:39 +2 Keith Stone made layup, assist by Chris Lykes 23-20
7:14   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
7:04 +3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot 26-20
6:49 +2 Landers Nolley II made layup 26-22
6:23 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made jump shot, assist by Chris Lykes 28-22
6:13   Out of bounds turnover on Hunter Cattoor  
6:13   Commercial timeout called  
5:54   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
5:41   Wabissa Bede missed reverse layup  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
5:30 +2 Chris Lykes made driving layup 30-22
5:11 +3 Landers Nolley II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 30-25
4:48   Rodney Miller Jr. missed jump shot  
4:46   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
4:46 +2 Keith Stone made running Jump Shot 32-25
4:46   Tyrece Radford missed layup  
4:44   Offensive rebound by John Ojiako  
4:44 +2 John Ojiako made dunk 32-27
3:54   Rodney Miller Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by John Ojiako  
3:52   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
3:49   Rodney Miller Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
3:33   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
3:30   Turnover on Chris Lykes  
3:27   Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
3:22 +2 Isaiah Wong made layup 34-27
3:04 +2 P.J. Horne made jump shot 34-29
2:35 +3 Kameron McGusty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejan Vasiljevic 37-29
2:19   Lost ball turnover on Wabissa Bede  
2:03   Turnover on Kameron McGusty  
1:51   Nahiem Alleyne missed jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
1:32   Kameron McGusty missed layup, blocked by John Ojiako  
1:30   Offensive rebound by Keith Stone  
1:25   Lost ball turnover on Keith Stone, stolen by Tyrece Radford  
1:25   Offensive foul on Tyrece Radford  
1:25   Turnover on Tyrece Radford  
1:25   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Virginia Tech  
1:25   30-second timeout called  
1:25 +1 Dejan Vasiljevic made 1st of 2 free throws 38-29
1:25 +1 Dejan Vasiljevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-29
1:04   Shooting foul on Isaiah Wilkins  
1:04 +1 Kameron McGusty made 1st of 2 free throws 40-29
1:04 +1 Kameron McGusty made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-29
50.0   Personal foul on Sam Waardenburg  
50.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Sam Waardenburg  
50.0 +1 Jalen Cone made 1st of 2 free throws 41-30
50.0 +1 Jalen Cone made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-31
50.0   Landers Nolley II missed free throw  
50.0   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
31.0   Dejan Vasiljevic missed jump shot  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
31.0   Shooting foul on Isaiah Wong  
31.0 +1 Wabissa Bede made 1st of 2 free throws 41-32
31.0   Wabissa Bede missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
31.0   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
2.0   Chris Lykes missed jump shot  
1.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Miami (Fla.)  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MIAMI Hurricanes 36
VATECH Hokies 45

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Personal foul on Wabissa Bede  
19:37 +3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot 44-32
19:16   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
18:58   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
18:51 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 44-35
18:33   Personal foul on Landers Nolley II  
18:29 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made hook shot 46-35
18:14 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot 46-37
17:54 +2 Isaiah Wong made jump shot 48-37
17:42   Shooting foul on Isaiah Wong  
17:42 +1 Tyrece Radford made 1st of 2 free throws 48-38
17:42 +1 Tyrece Radford made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-39
17:31   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
17:17   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
17:09   Chris Lykes missed layup, blocked by Landers Nolley II  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
17:04 +2 Landers Nolley II made layup, assist by Wabissa Bede 48-41
17:04   Shooting foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
17:04 +1 Landers Nolley II made free throw 48-42
16:48   Shooting foul on Landers Nolley II  
16:48 +1 Chris Lykes made 1st of 2 free throws 49-42
16:48 +1 Chris Lykes made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-42
16:28   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
16:03   Isaiah Wong missed jump shot, blocked by John Ojiako  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
16:01   Nahiem Alleyne missed layup  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Chris Lykes  
15:38 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made dunk, assist by Kameron McGusty 52-42
15:09   John Ojiako missed layup  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
15:00   Chris Lykes missed jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
14:51   Landers Nolley II missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Wong  
14:49   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
14:45   Landers Nolley II missed layup  
14:45   Offensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
14:45 +2 Tyrece Radford made dunk 52-44
14:25 +2 Kameron McGusty made layup 54-44
14:09   Wabissa Bede missed jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
13:48   Isaiah Wong missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
13:34   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
13:08   Lost ball turnover on Kameron McGusty, stolen by Nahiem Alleyne  
13:03 +2 Nahiem Alleyne made layup 54-46
12:47   Commercial timeout called  
12:32   Sam Waardenburg missed jump shot  
12:31   Offensive rebound by Keith Stone  
12:31   Personal foul on P.J. Horne  
12:31   Commercial timeout called  
12:29   Lost ball turnover on Kameron McGusty, stolen by Tyrece Radford  
12:03   Jalen Cone missed jump shot  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
11:44   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
11:31   Tyrece Radford missed layup  
11:29   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
11:22   Tyrece Radford missed layup  
11:22   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
11:22 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot 54-48
10:57 +2 Keith Stone made layup, assist by Harlond Beverly 56-48
10:35   Tyrece Radford missed layup, blocked by Keith Stone  
10:34   Offensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
10:34   Commercial timeout called  
10:30 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup 56-50
10:30   Shooting foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
10:30 +1 Tyrece Radford made free throw 56-51
10:20   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Offensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
10:08 +3 Sam Waardenburg made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Lykes 59-51
9:49 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 59-54
9:23   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
9:15   Hunter Cattoor missed layup, blocked by Rodney Miller Jr.  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
8:56   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
8:42 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup, assist by Jalen Cone 59-56
8:42   Shooting foul on Chris Lykes  
8:42 +1 Tyrece Radford made free throw 59-57
8:29   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Wong  
8:12   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot, blocked by Sam Waardenburg  
8:03 +2 Jalen Cone made layup 59-59
7:46   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Wong, stolen by Wabissa Bede  
7:41 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 59-62
7:28   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Wabissa Bede  
7:26   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
7:18 +2 Kameron McGusty made jump shot 61-62
6:55   Shooting foul on Keith Stone  
6:55 +1 Landers Nolley II made 1st of 2 free throws 61-63
6:55 +1 Landers Nolley II made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-64
6:49   Personal foul on John Ojiako  
6:40   Kameron McGusty missed jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
6:34   Shooting foul on Chris Lykes  
6:34 +1