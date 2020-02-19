TEXAM
Jackson, Texas A&M rally past Crimson Tide 74-68

  AP
  Feb 19, 2020

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams told Quenton Jackson and the Aggies at Monday's practice that he'd get the starting nod against Alabama.

Two days later, Jackson rewarded the decision and the logic behind it.

He scored a season-high 20 points and made four straight free throws over the final 18 seconds to lift Texas A&M to a 74-68, come-from-behind victory over the Crimson Tide on Wednesday night.

“He gets fouled at a high rate for our team," Williams said. “Because we're so deficient offensively, it's the only way we can cheat the numbers, is to see if we can hurry up and get to the bonus (foul situation)."

Jackson also made a key 3-pointer in the final minute to help the Aggies (13-12, 7-6 Southeastern Conference) complete the rally from a nine-point deficit early in the second half.

Kira Lewis Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to keep the Crimson Tide (14-12, 6-7) alive, down 70-68. Jackson went back to the foul line for a second pair of foul shots, then Jaden Shackelford drew a foul on a 3-point attempt with 3.8 seconds left.

Shackelford, who had a big night with 24 points and six 3-pointers, missed all three to end the Tide's hopes.

Making just his sixth start, Jackson capped a late 12-0 run with a 3-pointer over Lewis. with the shot clock winding down. That was good for a 68-62 lead in the final minute.

He made 13 of 14 free throws for the SEC's lowest scoring team after replacing Andre Gordon in the starting lineup.

“He had earned the right to start, not necessarily because Dre has done anything wrong,"Williams said of Jackson. “Dre turned his ankle Monday at practice. Literally like 10 minutes before he turned his ankle, I had told the team that Q was going to start."

Josh Nebo had 14 points and eight rebounds and Savion Flagg scored 12 points for the Aggies.

“I don't think we gave the effort the last four minutes on the defensive end that we needed to win the game," Alabama coach Nate Oats said.

Shackelford has made 18 3-pointers and scored 78 points in the past three games. Lewis Jr. had 16 points for Alabama, including 13 after halftime. John Petty Jr. scored 11.

The Tide had its chances in the final minute.

Alabama had missed four straight 3-pointers down the stretch before Alex Reese renewed hope by making one with 41 seconds left.

The Tide got the ball back when Flagg was called for a foul on the inbounds play but Lewis missed a potential tying 3.

Alabama got another chance to even it up after Emanuel Miller missed two free throws with 30 seconds left. But Shackelford missed a 3 after a pump fake from the right corner and Jackson effectively iced it at the line.

Alabama spotted the Aggies the first eight points but hit four straight 3-pointers for a 12-0 run and took a 34-28 lead into halftime. Shackelford's 3-pointer after the break pushed the lead to nine.

The Aggies had a big edge in free throws, making 21 of 27. Alabama attempted nine and made just four.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M got its second straight win. Held the nation's No. 2 scoring team to 15 points below its season average. Outrebounded the Tide 37-29. Alabama is still raining 3-pointers after making 35 in two games last week. The Tide was 16 of 44 (36%) in this one but attempted only 15 from inside the arc.

ALLOWING 65

Texas A&M's first 11 wins came in holding opponents to 65 points or less. The Aggies, who came in second in the SEC in scoring defense, won despite allowing 69 to Georgia and 68 to Alabama.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hosts Mississippi State Saturday afternoon.

Alabama visits Mississippi on Saturday night.

---

1st Half
TEXAM Aggies 28
BAMA Crimson Tide 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas A&M  
19:42 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Savion Flagg 3-0
19:10   John Petty Jr. missed jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
18:52   Bad pass turnover on Emanuel Miller, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.  
18:38   Lost ball turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Wendell Mitchell  
18:33 +2 Wendell Mitchell made layup 5-0
18:23   Personal foul on Emanuel Miller  
18:11   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
17:51   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Herbert Jones  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
17:40   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Texas A&M  
17:20 +2 Wendell Mitchell made jump shot 7-0
17:07   Lost ball turnover on Kira Lewis Jr.  
16:55   Shooting foul on Herbert Jones  
16:55   Josh Nebo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:55 +1 Josh Nebo made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-0
16:31   Personal foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
16:19   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Offensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
16:12 +3 John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Herbert Jones 8-3
15:46 +3 Jay Jay Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wendell Mitchell 11-3
15:33 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Petty Jr. 11-6
15:14   Personal foul on Galin Smith  
15:14   Commercial timeout called  
15:07   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
14:44   Javian Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
14:25   Josh Nebo missed layup  
14:23   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
14:12 +2 Herbert Jones made layup, assist by James Bolden 11-8
13:43   Lost ball turnover on Josh Nebo, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.  
13:37   Kira Lewis Jr. missed layup  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Texas A&M  
13:35   Personal foul on James Bolden  
13:25   Lost ball turnover on Emanuel Miller, stolen by Javian Davis  
13:16 +3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Petty Jr. 11-11
12:57 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Nebo 14-11
12:40 +3 John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 14-14
12:18   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
12:16   Traveling violation turnover on Herbert Jones  
12:01   Quenton Jackson missed jump shot  
11:59   Offensive rebound by Yavuz Gultekin  
11:54   Bad pass turnover on Wendell Mitchell  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:47   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Andre Gordon  
11:33 +3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gordon 17-14
11:16   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
10:51 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Savion Flagg 20-14
10:49   30-second timeout called  
10:34   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
10:07   Savion Flagg missed jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
9:55   James Bolden missed layup  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
9:34   Quenton Jackson missed jump shot  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
9:28   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
9:18   Bad pass turnover on John Petty Jr., stolen by Savion Flagg  
8:54   Lost ball turnover on Wendell Mitchell, stolen by Jaden Shackelford  
8:49   Shooting foul on Wendell Mitchell  
8:49 +1 Jaden Shackelford made 1st of 2 free throws 20-15
8:49   Jaden Shackelford missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
8:34   Bad pass turnover on Wendell Mitchell, stolen by James Bolden  
8:22   Offensive foul on Jaden Shackelford  
8:22   Turnover on Jaden Shackelford  
8:02   Lost ball turnover on Wendell Mitchell, stolen by Herbert Jones  
7:58 +2 Jaylen Forbes made layup 20-17
7:58   Shooting foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
7:58   Commercial timeout called  
7:58 +1 Jaylen Forbes made free throw 20-18
7:25 +2 Quenton Jackson made jump shot 22-18
7:04   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Jay Jay Chandler  
6:42   Offensive foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
6:42   Turnover on Jay Jay Chandler  
6:33   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
6:17 +2 Josh Nebo made dunk, assist by Wendell Mitchell 24-18
5:55 +3 James Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 24-21
5:32   Personal foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
5:27   Lost ball turnover on Wendell Mitchell, stolen by James Bolden  
5:21 +3 James Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Forbes 24-24
4:59   Quenton Jackson missed layup  
4:57   Defensive rebound by James Bolden  
4:40 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 24-27
4:18   Offensive foul on Wendell Mitchell  
4:18   Turnover on Wendell Mitchell  
4:07 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Reese 24-30
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:53   Bad pass turnover on Savion Flagg, stolen by James Bolden  
3:47   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Offensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
3:35   Out of bounds turnover on Javian Davis  
3:22   Lost ball turnover on Emanuel Miller, stolen by Herbert Jones  
3:14   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Offensive rebound by James Bolden  
3:04   John Petty Jr. missed floating jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
2:48   Personal foul on James Bolden  
2:42   Lost ball turnover on Quenton Jackson, stolen by Herbert Jones  
2:28   Javian Davis missed jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
2:05   Offensive foul on Andre Gordon  
2:05   Turnover on Andre Gordon  
1:52   Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Forbes, stolen by Quenton Jackson  
1:48   Shooting foul on Jaylen Forbes  
1:48 +1 Quenton Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 25-30
1:48 +1 Quenton Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-30
1:39   Lost ball turnover on John Petty Jr., stolen by Andre Gordon  
1:34   Andre Gordon missed layup  
1:32   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
1:30   Shooting foul on Jaylen Forbes  
1:30 +1 Emanuel Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 27-30
1:30 +1 Emanuel Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-30
1:19   Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Offensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
1:13 +2 John Petty Jr. made layup 28-32
55.0   Traveling violation turnover on Quenton Jackson  
31.0   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
29.0   Offensive rebound by Alex Reese  
25.0 +2 Alex Reese made layup 28-34
2.0   Andre Gordon missed jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Alabama  

2nd Half
TEXAM Aggies 46
BAMA Crimson Tide 34

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
19:42   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:40   Offensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
19:30 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Petty Jr. 28-37
18:31 +2 Josh Nebo made layup 30-37
18:52   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:50   Offensive rebound by Alex Reese  
18:31   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
18:31   Shooting foul on Herbert Jones  
18:31   Josh Nebo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:18   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31 +1 Josh Nebo made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-37
18:18   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
18:08 +3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quenton Jackson 34-37
17:52 +2 Jaden Shackelford made layup 34-39
17:21 +3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wendell Mitchell 37-39
16:55 +3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Forbes 37-42
16:26   Emanuel Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
16:19   Offensive foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
16:19   Turnover on Kira Lewis Jr.  
16:06   Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:37   Bad pass turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Jay Jay Chandler  
15:32   Shooting foul on Alex Reese  
15:32   Quenton Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:32 +1 Quenton Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-42
15:18 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Petty Jr. 38-45
15:00 +3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wendell Mitchell 41-45
14:48   Personal foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
14:29   Kira Lewis Jr. missed layup  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
14:05   Lost ball turnover on Josh Nebo, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.  
13:58   James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:56   Offensive rebound by Galin Smith  
13:51   Lost ball turnover on Galin Smith, stolen by Josh Nebo  
13:37   Offensive foul on Josh Nebo  
13:37   Turnover on Josh Nebo  
13:29 +3 John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Bolden 41-48
13:18   30-second timeout called  
13:05   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
12:57   Offensive foul on James Bolden  
12:57   Turnover on James Bolden  
12:43 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Nebo 44-48
12:27   Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Quenton Jackson  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
12:23   Shooting foul on James Bolden  
12:23 +1 Quenton Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 45-48
12:23 +1 Quenton Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-48
12:12   Personal foul on Wendell Mitchell  
12:01   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
11:45   Emanuel Miller missed jump shot  
11:43   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
11:36   Emanuel Miller missed jump shot, blocked by Galin Smith  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
11:32   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Forbes  
11:32   Commercial timeout called  
11:20   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
11:07   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
11:00   Offensive foul on Quenton Jackson  
11:00   Turnover on Quenton Jackson  
10:40   Galin Smith missed layup  
10:38   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
10:30 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Forbes 46-51
10:00   Savion Flagg missed jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Galin Smith  
9:51   Bad pass turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Quenton Jackson  
9:47   Shooting foul on Jaylen Forbes  
9:47 +1 Quenton Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 47-51
9:47 +1 Quenton Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-51
9:36 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Jaden Shackelford 48-53
9:15   Josh Nebo missed layup, blocked by Alex Reese  
9:13   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
9:13   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
8:54   Bad pass turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Josh Nebo  
8:48 +2 Wendell Mitchell made layup, assist by Emanuel Miller 50-53
8:22 +3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 50-56
7:56 +3 Jay Jay Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Savion Flagg 53-56
7:55   30-second timeout called  
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:26   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Offensive rebound by Alabama  
7:24   Shot clock violation turnover on Alabama  
7:10   Quenton Jackson missed layup  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Galin Smith  
6:58   Shooting foul on Wendell Mitchell  
6:58 +1 Galin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 53-57
6:58   Galin Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
6:51   Andre Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   Offensive rebound by Andre Gordon  
6:27   Shooting foul on Galin Smith  
6:27   Josh Nebo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:27 +1 Josh Nebo made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-57
6:18   Bad pass turnover on James Bolden, stolen by Andre Gordon  
5:50   Andre Gordon missed jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by James Bolden  
5:41 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made layup 54-59
5:29   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Offensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
5:03   Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
5:03   Personal foul on James Bolden  
5:03 +1 Quenton Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 55-59
5:03 +1 Quenton Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-59
4:53   Out of bounds turnover on John Petty Jr.  
4:32   Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
4:26   Josh Nebo missed layup  
4:24   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
4:18   Lost ball turnover on Andre Gordon, stolen by Jaden Shackelford  
4:18 +2 Jaden Shackelford made layup 56-61
4:18   Shooting foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
4:18 +1 Jaden Shackelford made free throw 56-62
3:57 +2