Johnson leads UCF to 89-87 double-overtime win over Cincy

  • AP
  • Feb 19, 2020

CINCINNATI (AP) Central Florida turned to Tony Johnson Jr. in the second half. The freshman didn't let the Knights down.

Johnson scored four of his career-high 21 points in the second overtime and Central Florida upset first-place Cincinnati 89-87 in an American Athletic Conference game on Wednesday night.

Johnson, who didn't start the game before coach Johnny Dawkins sent him out to start the second half, shook off the roars from the Cincinnati crowd of 10,874 to convert two free throws before scoring on a layup with a 1:03 left to give Central Florida (14-11, 5-8) an 86-85 lead. Matt Milon added two free throws with 11.7 seconds left to give UCF a 3-point cushion.

“I was comfortable,” Johnson Jr. said. “We've played in front of big crowds before. Coach always tells me to be ready. It was my time."

Jarron Cumberland's half court 3-pointer was ruled to have come after the buzzer after a brief video review, clinching the Knights' third win in their last four games.

Brandon Mahan scored eight of his season-high 20 points in the first overtime. He got free for three layups before sinking two free throws with 24 seconds left in the first overtime to match his single-game career high and give Central Florida an 80-77 lead, but Jaevon Cumberland connected on a long 3-pointer with 13.7 seconds left to force a second overtime.

Trevon Scott gave Cincinnati (17-9, 10-4) a 70-68 lead on an off-balance layup with 31.3 seconds left in regulation, but Mahan answered with a game-tying layup of his own with 13 seconds left, sending Cincinnati to its fourth consecutive overtime game, tying an NCAA record.

Taking advantage of a leaky Cincinnati defense, Johnson Jr. scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half. Collin Smith scored 17 points in the game before fouling out in the first minute of overtime. Milon and Darin Green Jr. each added 12.

Scott logged his 11th double-double of the season, ninth in conference play, for Cincinnati. He set a single-game career high with 21 rebounds while scoring a team-high 22 points. Keith Williams chipped in 17 points and Jaevon Cumberland added 12 for the Bearcats, who went into the game tied with No. 22 Houston for first place.

The Bearcats didn't handle Central Florida's ball screens well, creating a never-ending series of wide-open layups.

“We got beat,” Bearcats coach John Brannen said. “I was really disappointed with our effort in the first half and our rebounding. We haven't guarded in a month. I don't know if we've fallen in love with offense, but we've got to get tougher guarding. It felt like we were not connected defensively.”

“I don’t think it was anything they were doing defensively,” Dawkins said. "We were fortunate that we had guys step up and make plays. We wanted to come out in the atmosphere and play a tough 40 minutes – well 50 minutes. That was a really good effort.”

Scott almost pulled off a first-half double-double, finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds, helping Cincinnati lead by as many as 10 points before Central Florida finished the half with a 5-0 run capped by Mahan’s putback with six seconds left before halftime. Mahan scored 10 points in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Central Florida: The Knights went into the game 2-12 all-time against the Bearcats, including 0-5 in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati: The overtime was a school- and AAC-record seventh of the season for the Bearcats, who had never played in four straight overtime games.

CLOSE CALLS

The Bearcats are 4-3 in their overtime games and 3-3 in their six games decided by one possession - two or three points.

MATCHING ‘JELLY’

Scott is averaging 10.4 rebounds per game as he tries to become the first Bearcat to average in double figures in rebounds for an entire season since Dwight “Jelly” Jones averaged 10.1 during the 1982-1983 season.

ANOTHER TIME

Brannen, in his first season with the Bearcats, missed on his first shot at posting his 100th career win. He won 81 games in four seasons as coach at Northern Kentucky before coming to Cincinnati.

UP NEXT

Central Florida: The Knights play their only home game in a stretch of four on Saturday against Tulane. Central Florida beat the Green Wave 74-55 on January 14 in New Orleans.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats stay home to play Wichita State on Sunday. Cincinnati knocked off the Shockers 80-79 on February 6 in Kansas.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
UCF Knights 32
CINCY Bearcats 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UCF  
19:41   Traveling violation turnover on Ceasar DeJesus  
19:19   Tre Scott missed jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Matt Milon  
19:08   Bad pass turnover on Ceasar DeJesus  
18:55   Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Collin Smith  
18:49   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jarron Cumberland  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
18:36 +3 Tre Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 0-3
18:19   Shooting foul on Chris Vogt  
18:19 +1 Collin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 1-3
18:19 +1 Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-3
18:05 +3 Jarron Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mika Adams-Woods 2-6
17:36   Collin Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
17:31 +2 Tre Scott made dunk, assist by Jarron Cumberland 2-8
17:31   30-second timeout called  
17:23   Lost ball turnover on Ceasar DeJesus, stolen by Keith Williams  
17:23 +2 Keith Williams made dunk 2-10
16:51   Shot clock violation turnover on UCF  
16:42   Keith Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr.  
16:13 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Smith 5-10
15:45   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.  
15:20   Tony Johnson Jr. missed jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
15:11   Lost ball turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Tony Johnson Jr.  
14:55 +3 Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Smith 8-10
14:36   Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
14:30 +2 Tre Scott made dunk 8-12
14:11 +2 Avery Diggs made layup, assist by Tony Johnson Jr. 10-12
14:00   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
13:41 +2 Avery Diggs made layup, assist by Collin Smith 12-12
13:29   Keith Williams missed layup  
13:28   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
13:28 +2 Chris Vogt made dunk 12-14
13:28   Shooting foul on Matt Milon  
13:28   Commercial timeout called  
13:28 +1 Chris Vogt made free throw 12-15
13:00   Shooting foul on Mamoudou Diarra  
13:00 +1 Tony Johnson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 13-15
13:00   Tony Johnson Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
12:43 +2 Tre Scott made alley-oop shot, assist by Jaevin Cumberland 13-17
12:43   Shooting foul on Avery Diggs  
12:43 +1 Tre Scott made free throw 13-18
12:32   Tony Johnson Jr. missed layup, blocked by Mamoudou Diarra  
12:30   Offensive rebound by Collin Smith  
12:25   Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Cincinnati  
11:57   Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Offensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra  
11:51 +2 Mamoudou Diarra made layup 13-20
11:40 +2 Brandon Mahan made layup 15-20
11:15 +2 Tre Scott made jump shot, assist by Chris McNeal 15-22
10:45 +2 Brandon Mahan made layup 17-22
10:24   Mamoudou Diarra missed jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by UCF  
10:22   Commercial timeout called  
10:20   Personal foul on Jeremiah Davenport  
9:59   Avery Diggs missed jump shot  
9:57   Offensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
9:51 +2 Brandon Mahan made layup 19-22
9:25   Jarron Cumberland missed jump shot  
9:23   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
9:23   Personal foul on Avery Diggs  
9:18   Lost ball turnover on Chris Vogt, stolen by Tony Johnson Jr.  
9:10 +2 Tony Johnson Jr. made jump shot 21-22
8:44   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr.  
8:24   Darin Green Jr. missed jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
8:11   Lost ball turnover on Chris Vogt, stolen by Matt Milon  
8:01   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Offensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.  
7:45   Traveling violation turnover on Collin Smith  
7:45   Commercial timeout called  
7:26   Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Darin Green Jr.  
7:04   Collin Smith missed jump shot, blocked by Chris Vogt  
7:02   Offensive rebound by Collin Smith  
6:55   Collin Smith missed jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
6:55   Shooting foul on Frank Bertz  
6:55 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 21-23
6:55 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-24
6:51   Personal foul on Mika Adams-Woods  
6:22   Collin Smith missed layup  
6:20   Offensive rebound by Collin Smith  
6:18 +2 Collin Smith made dunk 23-24
6:11   Keith Williams missed layup  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
6:09   Personal foul on Chris Vogt  
6:03   Bad pass turnover on Collin Smith, stolen by Jarron Cumberland  
6:02 +2 Tre Scott made dunk, assist by Jarron Cumberland 23-26
6:02   Shooting foul on Ceasar DeJesus  
6:02   Tre Scott missed free throw  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr.  
5:30   Tony Johnson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
5:24   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Offensive rebound by Cincinnati  
5:06   Offensive foul on Mika Adams-Woods  
5:06   Turnover on Mika Adams-Woods  
4:36   Frank Bertz missed jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Jaevin Cumberland  
4:28   Shooting foul on Collin Smith  
4:28 +1 Keith Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 23-27
4:28 +1 Keith Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-28
4:18   Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
4:07   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:05   Offensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra  
3:59   Lost ball turnover on Mamoudou Diarra, stolen by Brandon Mahan  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
3:44   Collin Smith missed jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
3:24   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr.  
3:14   Tony Johnson Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jarron Cumberland  
3:12   Offensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
3:00 +2 Brandon Mahan made layup 25-28
2:55   Tre Scott missed jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr.  
2:37   Collin Smith missed jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
2:17 +2 Mamoudou Diarra made dunk, assist by Jarron Cumberland 25-30
1:53   Bad pass turnover on Tony Johnson Jr., stolen by Tre Scott  
1:49   Shooting foul on Ceasar DeJesus  
1:49 +1 Keith Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 25-31
1:49 +1 Keith Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-32
1:38   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Mahan, stolen by Keith Williams  
1:34   Shooting foul on Ceasar DeJesus  
1:34 +1 Keith Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 25-33
1:34 +1 Keith Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-34
1:27   Personal foul on Mamoudou Diarra  
1:27 +1 Collin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 26-34
1:27 +1 Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-34
1:03 +3 Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Scott 27-37
53.0 +3 Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Johnson Jr. 30-37
39.0   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
37.0   Offensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra  
30.0   Lost ball turnover on Mamoudou Diarra, stolen by Darin Green Jr.  
17.0   Tony Johnson Jr. missed layup  
15.0   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
2.0   Lost ball turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Darin Green Jr.  
2.0   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
1.0 +2 Brandon Mahan made layup 32-37

2nd Half
UCF Knights 38
CINCY Bearcats 33

Time Team Play Score
19:39 +2 Mika Adams-Woods made jump shot 32-39
19:16 +3 Tony Johnson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Smith 35-39
18:55   Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Collin Smith  
18:47   Shooting foul on Chris Vogt  
18:47 +1 Darin Green Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 36-39
18:47 +1 Darin Green Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-39
18:39   Keith Williams missed jump shot  
18:37   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
18:17   Tre Scott missed jump shot  
18:15   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
18:13 +2 Chris Vogt made layup, assist by Jarron Cumberland 37-41
17:55 +2 Collin Smith made jump shot 39-41
17:37   Lost ball turnover on Mika Adams-Woods, stolen by Tony Johnson Jr.  
17:35   Personal foul on Mika Adams-Woods  
17:21 +2 Tony Johnson Jr. made layup, assist by Collin Smith 41-41
17:12   Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
16:55   Lost ball turnover on Tony Johnson Jr., stolen by Tre Scott  
16:55   Personal foul on Tony Johnson Jr.  
16:38   Lost ball turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Tony Johnson Jr.  
16:31 +2 Darin Green Jr. made dunk, assist by Tony Johnson Jr. 43-41
16:07   Jeremiah Davenport missed jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Matt Milon  
15:44   Collin Smith missed jump shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
15:35   Personal foul on Tony Johnson Jr.  
15:35   Commercial timeout called  
15:13   Tre Scott missed jump shot  
15:11   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
15:08 +2 Tre Scott made layup 43-43
14:44   Shooting foul on Keith Williams  
14:44 +1 Matt Milon made 1st of 3 free throws 44-43
14:44   Matt Milon missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
14:44 +1 Matt Milon made 3rd of 3 free throws 45-43
14:17 +2 Jarron Cumberland made jump shot 45-45
13:58 +2 Tony Johnson Jr. made layup 47-45
13:58   Shooting foul on Keith Williams  
13:58 +1 Tony Johnson Jr. made free throw 48-45
13:30   Chris McNeal missed jump shot  
13:28   Offensive rebound by Keith Williams  
13:23   Keith Williams missed layup  
13:21   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
13:23   Shooting foul on Collin Smith  
13:23 +1 Tre Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 48-46
13:23 +1 Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-47
13:13   Matt Milon missed layup  
13:11   Offensive rebound by Collin Smith  
13:11 +2 Collin Smith made layup 50-47
13:03   Offensive foul on Zach Harvey  
13:03   Turnover on Zach Harvey  
12:57   Personal foul on Zach Harvey  
12:55   Bad pass turnover on Tony Johnson Jr., stolen by Jeremiah Davenport  
12:47 +2 Jeremiah Davenport made layup 50-49
12:30 +2 Collin Smith made layup, assist by Tony Johnson Jr. 52-49
12:19   Bad pass turnover on Chris McNeal, stolen by Matt Milon  
12:14 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Milon 55-49
12:03   30-second timeout called  
12:03   Commercial timeout called  
11:50 +2 Keith Williams made jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 55-51
11:30   Tony Johnson Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Chris Vogt  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
11:24   Offensive foul on Tre Scott  
11:24   Turnover on Tre Scott  
11:24   Commercial timeout called  
10:53   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Keith Williams  
10:25   Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr.  
10:02   Brandon Mahan missed jump shot  
10:00   Offensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.  
9:56 +2 Darin Green Jr. made layup 57-51
9:52   Personal foul on Avery Diggs  
9:41   Chris Vogt missed jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
9:37   Traveling violation turnover on Brandon Mahan  
9:21   Bad pass turnover on Keith Williams, stolen by Tony Johnson Jr.  
8:57   Brandon Mahan missed jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Keith Williams  
8:48   Jarron Cumberland missed layup  
8:46   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
8:39   Lost ball turnover on Tre Scott, stolen by Brandon Mahan  
8:32 +2 Matt Milon made layup, assist by Brandon Mahan 59-51
8:22   Mika Adams-Woods missed layup  
8:22   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
8:22   Shooting foul on Brandon Mahan  
8:20   Chris Vogt missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:20 +1 Chris Vogt made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-52
7:52   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Offensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.  
7:36 +2 Tony Johnson Jr. made layup 61-52
7:20   Personal foul on Collin Smith  
7:20   Commercial timeout called  
7:13   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Cincinnati  
7:05   Jarron Cumberland missed layup  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
6:37   Matt Milon missed jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
6:29 +2 Jarron Cumberland made layup 61-54
6:29   Shooting foul on Collin Smith  
6:29 +1 Jarron Cumberland made free throw 61-55
6:23   Traveling violation turnover on Darin Green Jr.  
5:54   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
