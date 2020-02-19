|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Utah State
|
|
19:49
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Brock Miller, stolen by Hunter Maldonado
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trevon Taylor
|
|
19:37
|
|
+3
|
Kwane Marble II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks
|
3-0
|
19:12
|
|
+2
|
Abel Porter made driving layup
|
3-2
|
18:49
|
|
|
Trevon Taylor missed hook shot
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Neemias Queta, stolen by Hunter Maldonado
|
|
18:24
|
|
+2
|
Trevon Taylor made turnaround jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado
|
5-2
|
18:05
|
|
|
Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kwane Marble II
|
|
17:29
|
|
+3
|
Abel Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Bean
|
5-5
|
17:06
|
|
|
Trevon Taylor missed jump shot, blocked by Neemias Queta
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
|
|
16:50
|
|
+2
|
Justin Bean made layup, assist by Abel Porter
|
5-7
|
16:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Hunter Maldonado, stolen by Sam Merrill
|
|
16:30
|
|
+2
|
Sam Merrill made driving layup
|
5-9
|
16:11
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brock Miller
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Justin Bean missed tip-in
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Bean
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on A.J. Banks
|
|
15:26
|
|
+2
|
Justin Bean made layup, assist by Neemias Queta
|
5-11
|
15:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on A.J. Banks
|
|
15:26
|
|
+1
|
Justin Bean made free throw
|
5-12
|
14:59
|
|
|
Trevon Taylor missed layup
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Justin Bean
|
|
14:27
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Maldonado made jump shot
|
7-12
|
14:11
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Neemias Queta
|
|
13:51
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Maldonado made driving layup
|
9-12
|
13:22
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Sam Merrill
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kwane Marble II, stolen by Sean Bairstow
|
|
12:59
|
|
+2
|
Justin Bean made layup, assist by Sean Bairstow
|
9-14
|
12:48
|
|
+2
|
Kwane Marble II made driving layup
|
11-14
|
12:22
|
|
|
Justin Bean missed layup
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Greg Milton III missed jump shot
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kuba Karwowski
|
|
11:47
|
|
+3
|
Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Diogo Brito
|
11-17
|
11:19
|
|
+3
|
Greg Milton III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kwane Marble II
|
14-17
|
11:00
|
|
|
Justin Bean missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II
|
|
10:51
|
|
+2
|
Kwane Marble II made driving layup
|
16-17
|
10:50
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brandon Porter
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kwane Marble II, stolen by Brock Miller
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alphonso Anderson
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alphonso Anderson
|
|
10:02
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Porter made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-17
|
10:02
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-17
|
9:43
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Alphonso Anderson
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Turnover on Alphonso Anderson
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Abel Porter
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
|
|
9:02
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta made turnaround jump shot, assist by Diogo Brito
|
18-19
|
8:48
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brock Miller
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Brock Miller missed jump shot
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta
|
|
8:28
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta made dunk
|
18-21
|
8:11
|
|
|
Brandon Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brandon Porter
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Hunter Maldonado
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Turnover on Hunter Maldonado
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kenny Foster
|
|
7:25
|
|
+3
|
Abel Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Bean
|
18-24
|
7:08
|
|
+2
|
Kenny Foster made layup
|
20-24
|
6:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kwane Marble II
|
|
6:44
|
|
+1
|
Sam Merrill made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-25
|
6:44
|
|
+1
|
Sam Merrill made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-26
|
6:33
|
|
+3
|
Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado
|
23-26
|
6:11
|
|
|
Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
6:05
|
|
+2
|
Justin Bean made dunk
|
23-28
|
5:49
|
|
|
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Neemias Queta missed reverse layup
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kenny Foster
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trevon Taylor
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kenny Foster
|
|
4:09
|
|
+2
|
Trevon Taylor made layup, assist by Kenny Foster
|
25-28
|
3:50
|
|
|
Neemias Queta missed jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
3:42
|
|
+2
|
Justin Bean made dunk
|
25-30
|
3:35
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado missed reverse layup
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kenny Foster
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:29
|
|
+1
|
Abel Porter made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-31
|
3:29
|
|
+1
|
Abel Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-32
|
3:20
|
|
|
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill
|
|
3:04
|
|
+2
|
Alphonso Anderson made hook shot, assist by Sam Merrill
|
25-34
|
2:33
|
|
|
A.J. Banks missed floating jump shot
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Abel Porter missed jump shot
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson
|
|
1:41
|
|
+2
|
Sam Merrill made fade-away jump shot
|
25-36
|
1:31
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Trevon Taylor
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Turnover on Trevon Taylor
|
|
1:12
|
|
+3
|
Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Diogo Brito
|
25-39
|
59.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Bean
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill
|
|
45.0
|
|
+2
|
Alphonso Anderson made layup, assist by Sam Merrill
|
25-41
|
45.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Hunter Maldonado
|
|
45.0
|
|
+1
|
Alphonso Anderson made free throw
|
25-42
|
34.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sam Merrill
|
|
34.0
|
|
+1
|
Jake Hendricks made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-42
|
34.0
|
|
+1
|
Jake Hendricks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-42
|
12.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Brock Miller
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Brock Miller
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Brandon Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abel Porter
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|