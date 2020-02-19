WYO
LOGAN, Utah (AP) Sam Merrill scored 26 points with four assists and three steaks as Utah State romped past Wyoming 78-58 on Wednesday night.

The win, after Nevada's win Tuesday, pushed Utah State back into sole possession of second place in the Mountain West Conference.

Justin Bean added 20 points with 14 rebounds and two steals for the Aggies, who won a fifth straight game. Utah State had seven steals and scored 22 points off 14 Wyoming turnovers.

Abel Porter added 10 points for Utah State (22-7, 11-5), which received votes in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll, Neemias Queta added 8 points, 15 rebounds and three assists.

Trevon Taylor had 16 points for the Cowboys (6-21, 1-14), whose losing streak reached four games. Greg Milton III added 10 points.

Wyoming's leading scorer Hunter Maldonado (17.0 ppg) was held to 8 points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Utah State held a double-digit lead throughout the second half.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. Utah State defeated Wyoming 68-45 on Jan. 28.

Utah State takes on San Jose State at home on Tuesday. Wyoming faces Air Force on the road on Saturday.

1st Half
WYO Cowboys 27
UTAHST Aggies 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Utah State  
19:49   Bad pass turnover on Brock Miller, stolen by Hunter Maldonado  
19:43   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Offensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
19:37 +3 Kwane Marble II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks 3-0
19:12 +2 Abel Porter made driving layup 3-2
18:49   Trevon Taylor missed hook shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
18:35   Lost ball turnover on Neemias Queta, stolen by Hunter Maldonado  
18:24 +2 Trevon Taylor made turnaround jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 5-2
18:05   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
17:49   Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
17:35   Personal foul on Kwane Marble II  
17:29 +3 Abel Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Bean 5-5
17:06   Trevon Taylor missed jump shot, blocked by Neemias Queta  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
16:50 +2 Justin Bean made layup, assist by Abel Porter 5-7
16:34   Lost ball turnover on Hunter Maldonado, stolen by Sam Merrill  
16:30 +2 Sam Merrill made driving layup 5-9
16:11   Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Brock Miller  
15:55   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
15:48   Justin Bean missed tip-in  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
15:43   Personal foul on Justin Bean  
15:43   Commercial timeout called  
15:38   Lost ball turnover on A.J. Banks  
15:26 +2 Justin Bean made layup, assist by Neemias Queta 5-11
15:26   Shooting foul on A.J. Banks  
15:26 +1 Justin Bean made free throw 5-12
14:59   Trevon Taylor missed layup  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
14:49   Lost ball turnover on Justin Bean  
14:27 +2 Hunter Maldonado made jump shot 7-12
14:11   Bad pass turnover on Neemias Queta  
13:51 +2 Hunter Maldonado made driving layup 9-12
13:22   Traveling violation turnover on Sam Merrill  
13:10   Bad pass turnover on Kwane Marble II, stolen by Sean Bairstow  
12:59 +2 Justin Bean made layup, assist by Sean Bairstow 9-14
12:48 +2 Kwane Marble II made driving layup 11-14
12:22   Justin Bean missed layup  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
12:08   Greg Milton III missed jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Kuba Karwowski  
11:47 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Diogo Brito 11-17
11:19 +3 Greg Milton III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kwane Marble II 14-17
11:00   Justin Bean missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
10:51 +2 Kwane Marble II made driving layup 16-17
10:50   30-second timeout called  
10:50   Commercial timeout called  
10:43   Personal foul on Brandon Porter  
10:38   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III  
10:29   Lost ball turnover on Kwane Marble II, stolen by Brock Miller  
10:19   Bad pass turnover on Alphonso Anderson  
10:02   Shooting foul on Alphonso Anderson  
10:02 +1 Brandon Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 17-17
10:02 +1 Brandon Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-17
9:43   Offensive foul on Alphonso Anderson  
9:43   Turnover on Alphonso Anderson  
9:31   Personal foul on Abel Porter  
9:21   Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
9:02 +2 Neemias Queta made turnaround jump shot, assist by Diogo Brito 18-19
8:48   Kwane Marble II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Brock Miller  
8:36   Brock Miller missed jump shot  
8:34   Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
8:28 +2 Neemias Queta made dunk 18-21
8:11   Brandon Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
8:06   Personal foul on Brandon Porter  
7:50   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
7:47   Offensive foul on Hunter Maldonado  
7:47   Turnover on Hunter Maldonado  
7:47   Commercial timeout called  
7:34   Personal foul on Kenny Foster  
7:25 +3 Abel Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Bean 18-24
7:08 +2 Kenny Foster made layup 20-24
6:44   Personal foul on Kwane Marble II  
6:44 +1 Sam Merrill made 1st of 2 free throws 20-25
6:44 +1 Sam Merrill made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-26
6:33 +3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 23-26
6:11   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
6:05 +2 Justin Bean made dunk 23-28
5:49   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
5:29   Neemias Queta missed reverse layup  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Kenny Foster  
5:16   Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Offensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
4:59   Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
4:38   Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Kenny Foster  
4:09 +2 Trevon Taylor made layup, assist by Kenny Foster 25-28
3:50   Neemias Queta missed jump shot  
3:48   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
3:42 +2 Justin Bean made dunk 25-30
3:35   Hunter Maldonado missed reverse layup  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
3:29   Shooting foul on Kenny Foster  
3:29   Commercial timeout called  
3:29 +1 Abel Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 25-31
3:29 +1 Abel Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-32
3:20   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
3:04 +2 Alphonso Anderson made hook shot, assist by Sam Merrill 25-34
2:33   A.J. Banks missed floating jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
2:24   Abel Porter missed jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
2:09   Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
1:41 +2 Sam Merrill made fade-away jump shot 25-36
1:31   30-second timeout called  
1:23   Offensive foul on Trevon Taylor  
1:23   Turnover on Trevon Taylor  
1:12 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Diogo Brito 25-39
59.0   Shooting foul on Justin Bean  
59.0   Hunter Maldonado missed 1st of 2 free throws  
59.0   Hunter Maldonado missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
59.0   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
45.0 +2 Alphonso Anderson made layup, assist by Sam Merrill 25-41
45.0   Shooting foul on Hunter Maldonado  
45.0 +1 Alphonso Anderson made free throw 25-42
34.0   Shooting foul on Sam Merrill  
34.0 +1 Jake Hendricks made 1st of 2 free throws 26-42
34.0 +1 Jake Hendricks made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-42
12.0   Offensive foul on Brock Miller  
12.0   Turnover on Brock Miller  
4.0   Brandon Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Abel Porter  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WYO Cowboys 31
UTAHST Aggies 36

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
19:35 +2 Sam Merrill made driving layup 27-44
19:15 +2 Trevon Taylor made hook shot, assist by Kwane Marble II 29-44
18:53   Abel Porter missed floating jump shot  
18:51   Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
18:46 +2 Sam Merrill made layup, assist by Neemias Queta 29-46
18:36   Kwane Marble II missed layup  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Brock Miller  
18:29 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Bean 29-49
18:08   Personal foul on Abel Porter  
18:00   Hunter Maldonado missed turnaround jump shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
17:42   Neemias Queta missed layup  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
17:29 +3 Trevon Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kwane Marble II 32-49
17:13   Offensive foul on Abel Porter  
17:13   Turnover on Abel Porter  
17:03   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
16:54   Offensive foul on Sam Merrill  
16:54   Turnover on Sam Merrill  
16:36   Hunter Maldonado missed layup, blocked by Neemias Queta  
16:34   Offensive rebound by Wyoming  
16:22   Shot clock violation turnover on Wyoming  
16:11   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
16:04   Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
15:55   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
15:43   Bad pass turnover on Jake Hendricks, stolen by Sam Merrill  
15:39 +2 Sam Merrill made driving layup 32-51
15:39   Commercial timeout called  
15:13 +2 Greg Milton III made layup 34-51
14:52   Lost ball turnover on Sam Merrill, stolen by Hunter Maldonado  
14:44   Offensive foul on Kwane Marble II  
14:44   Turnover on Kwane Marble II  
14:29   Traveling violation turnover on Sean Bairstow  
14:17   Kwane Marble II missed layup  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
14:04 +3 Justin Bean made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 34-54
13:49   Bad pass turnover on Kwane Marble II, stolen by Sam Merrill  
13:44   Bad pass turnover on Sean Bairstow  
13:29 +2 Greg Milton III made layup 36-54
13:13   Personal foul on Jake Hendricks  
13:02   Neemias Queta missed layup  
13:00   Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
12:57   Lost ball turnover on Diogo Brito, stolen by Greg Milton III  
12:44 +3 Greg Milton III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Hendricks 39-54
12:10   Justin Bean missed jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III  
12:02   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
11:43   Shooting foul on Jake Hendricks  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:43   Neemias Queta missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:43   Neemias Queta missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
11:36   Shooting foul on Neemias Queta  
11:36 +1 Hunter Maldonado made 1st of 2 free throws 40-54
11:36 +1 Hunter Maldonado made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-54
11:18   Neemias Queta missed jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III  
11:09   Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
10:56   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
10:24 +2 Trevon Taylor made floating jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 43-54
10:06   Personal foul on Kenny Foster  
10:04   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
9:49   Greg Milton III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
9:36   Sam Merrill missed layup, blocked by Kenny Foster  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
9:27   Kwane Marble II missed finger-roll layup  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
9:20   Personal foul on Hunter Maldonado  
8:58   Abel Porter missed driving layup  
8:56   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
8:55 +2 Justin Bean made tip-in 43-56
8:37   Trevon Taylor missed hook shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
8:11   Alphonso Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Offensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
8:02   Shooting foul on Greg Milton III  
8:02 +1 Justin Bean made 1st of 2 free throws 43-57
8:02 +1 Justin Bean made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-58
7:54   Shooting foul on Diogo Brito  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:54 +1 Hunter Maldonado made 1st of 2 free throws 44-58
7:54 +1 Hunter Maldonado made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-58
7:41   Shooting foul on Kwane Marble II  
7:41 +1 Alphonso Anderson made 1st of 2 free throws 45-59
7:41 +1 Alphonso Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-60
7:22 +3 Brandon Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Milton III 48-60
7:05   Alphonso Anderson missed jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III  
6:52 +2 Kenny Foster made finger-roll layup 50-60
6:52   Shooting foul on Alphonso Anderson  
6:52   Kenny Foster missed free throw  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
6:34 +2 Sam Merrill made driving layup 50-62
6:34   Shooting foul on Brandon Porter  
6:34 +1 Sam Merrill made free throw 50-63
6:24   Bad pass turnover on Hunter Maldonado  
6:07 +2 Justin Bean made layup, assist by Diogo Brito 50-65
5:52 +3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot 53-65
5:20   Justin Bean missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Brandon Porter  
5:11   Brandon Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
4:49   Bad pass turnover on Justin Bean, stolen by Trevon Taylor  
4:32   Trevon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
4:05 +2 Neemias Queta made jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 53-67
3:47   Bad pass turnover on Jake Hendricks, stolen by Justin Bean  
3:39 +2 Diogo Brito made layup, assist by Neemias Queta 53-69
3:24   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Porter  
3:24   Commercial timeout called  
3:15   Brock Miller missed dunk, blocked by Hunter Maldonado  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
