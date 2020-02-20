MICHST
Michigan State shakes off sloppy play to beat Nebraska 86-65

  • Feb 20, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) As far as Tom Izzo is concerned, a 21-point win over lowly Nebraska doesn't mean everything's OK now for Michigan State.

The Spartans, who have been struggling for almost a month, had a good shooting night, dominated the boards and got big contributions from reserves Gabe Brown and Kyle Ahrens in the 86-65 win Thursday.

But a season-high 22 turnovers and the inability to put away the Cornhuskers until well after halftime overshadowed the positives in Izzo's mind.

''I can't be very excited about us even thought it looks like we shot well,'' Izzo said. ''What we did isn't going to get us where we need to get.''

Brown had career highs with 17 points and five 3-pointers, and Ahrens had a season-high 14 points in 22 minutes, his most action in the seven games he's been back from an Achilles' and ankle injury. The Spartans were 13 of 27 on 3s and shot 52 percent for the game.

Cassius Winston led the Spartans (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) with 23 points, but Izzo was troubled by Winston and Rocket Watts combining for nine turnovers.

''We tried to get ball inside, they did a great job of doubling, and we did a poor job of passing,'' Izzo said. ''I was so disappointed in the turnovers. Everybody charts those differently. They had 16 points off turnovers. What did they score, 65? I thought it was 60 points off turnovers. That's what it felt like where I was.''

The Spartans finally busted open the game with a 22-8 run in the middle of the second half. Nebraska (7-19, 2-13) dropped its 11th straight game, the most consecutive losses in the same season in program history.

Xavier Tillman, playing three days after his wife gave birth to the couple's second child, had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Spartans.

Dachon Burke led the Huskers with 21 points, and Haanif Cheatham added 14.

Just when it looked like the Spartans might begin pulling away early in the second half, Nebraska converted three straight turnovers into two fast-break baskets and a free throw to pull within 48-46.

Then the Spartans used an 11-1 spurt to take their first double-digit lead, and they went on to win easily.

''It's kind of hard to find motivation, but we just keep trying,'' Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo said.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans have been out of the Top 25 for two weeks and came to Lincoln off losses in four of their previous five games, including a gut-punch defeat at home to Maryland on Saturday. They aren't all the way out of the Big Ten race, but now is the time for them to get some wins to enhance their seeding for the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. Each of their final four regular-season opponents is ranked this week.

Nebraska: The Huskers, who haven't won since Jan. 7, once again hung with their opponent for a half before wearing down over the final 20 minutes. It's not a question of effort. It's a matter of the Huskers being undermanned and undersized.

JACK HOIBERG STARTS

Izzo gave Jack Hoiberg his first start, a nod to the walk-on guard playing in Lincoln, with his dad, Fred, on the opposite bench coaching the Huskers. Jack took Watts' spot in the lineup and played the first two minutes. He returned with 2:59 left in the game and finished with four points, two assists and one rebound in five minutes.

Izzo said he decided on the bus ride to the arena that he would start Jack ''because it's the right thing to do.''

''This kid has given me three years. I'm big into memory-making moments. If we would have lost, it still would have been the right thing to do.''

Fred Hoiberg said he appreciated Izzo's gesture. Jack had his mom, two brothers, grandparents, aunts and uncles in his cheering section. ''Just a real special moment for all of us,'' coach Hoiberg said.

Jack, a stalwart on the Spartans' scout team who typically plays only in blowouts, said it was a strange feeling being on the court in Lincoln.

''I would look down at their bench and think this is my first time ever not rooting for my dad's teams, which is different,'' Jack said. ''It was fun. I'm sure it wasn't as fun for him. It was a cool experience.''

UP NEXT

Michigan State hosts Iowa on Tuesday in the only regular-season meeting of the teams.

Nebraska visits Illinois on Monday, the only regular-season game between the teams.

1st Half
MICHST Spartans 39
NEB Cornhuskers 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Michigan State  
19:40   Aaron Henry missed layup  
19:38   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
19:31 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup 2-0
19:21 +2 Cam Mack made layup 2-2
18:57   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Cam Mack  
18:57   Bad pass turnover on Haanif Cheatham  
18:43   Personal foul on Jervay Green  
18:33   Jack Hoiberg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Offensive rebound by Jack Hoiberg  
18:26 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jack Hoiberg 5-2
18:09   Cam Mack missed layup  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
18:02   Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:00   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
17:55   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
17:54   Shooting foul on Yvan Ouedraogo  
17:54   Malik Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:54   Malik Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
17:38   Haanif Cheatham missed layup  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
17:30 +2 Aaron Henry made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 7-2
17:25 +3 Jervay Green made 3-pt. jump shot 7-5
17:09   Personal foul on Jervay Green  
16:56   Rocket Watts missed jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
16:41 +3 Dachon Burke Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson 7-8
16:20   Rocket Watts missed layup  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
16:14   Bad pass turnover on Dachon Burke Jr., stolen by Rocket Watts  
16:03   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Tillman  
15:58   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
15:35   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:33   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
15:31   Traveling violation turnover on Malik Hall  
15:31   Commercial timeout called  
15:18   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
14:48   Foster Loyer missed layup, blocked by Yvan Ouedraogo  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
14:25   Haanif Cheatham missed jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
14:12   Kyle Ahrens missed layup, blocked by Haanif Cheatham  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
14:05   Personal foul on Foster Loyer  
14:05 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made layup, assist by Cam Mack 7-10
14:05   Shooting foul on Kyle Ahrens  
14:05 +1 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made free throw 7-11
13:54   Rocket Watts missed layup, blocked by Cam Mack  
13:52   Offensive rebound by Michigan State  
13:35 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Aaron Henry 9-11
13:07 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup, assist by Cam Mack 9-13
12:54   Kyle Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
12:41   Traveling violation turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo  
12:19   Shooting foul on Akol Arop  
12:19   Aaron Henry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:19   Aaron Henry missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:19   Offensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
12:19   Aaron Henry missed layup, blocked by Akol Arop  
12:17   Offensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
12:17   Gabe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:15   Offensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
12:06   Backcourt turnover on Michigan State  
11:57 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made layup 9-15
11:45 +3 Gabe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 12-15
11:32   Shooting foul on Cassius Winston  
11:32   Commercial timeout called  
11:32 +1 Dachon Burke Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 12-16
11:32 +1 Dachon Burke Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-17
11:03 +3 Gabe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry 15-17
10:49   Dachon Burke Jr. missed jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
10:40 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot 18-17
10:30   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
10:20 +3 Kyle Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 21-17
10:08   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
9:57   Cassius Winston missed jump shot, blocked by Haanif Cheatham  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Michigan State  
9:46 +2 Rocket Watts made jump shot 23-17
9:25   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
9:17 +2 Jervay Green made layup 23-19
9:11 +2 Cassius Winston made layup 25-19
8:53   Bad pass turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson, stolen by Rocket Watts  
8:47   Lost ball turnover on Rocket Watts, stolen by Charlie Easley  
8:40   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed layup  
8:38   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
8:33 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made layup 25-21
8:27   Personal foul on Cam Mack  
8:09   Malik Hall missed jump shot  
8:07   Offensive rebound by Michigan State  
8:09   Shot clock violation turnover on Michigan State  
8:01   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
7:36 +3 Gabe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rocket Watts 28-21
7:17   Charlie Easley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
7:09   Gabe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
7:02 +2 Charlie Easley made layup, assist by Cam Mack 28-23
7:03   Commercial timeout called  
6:51   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
6:34   Out of bounds turnover on Aaron Henry  
6:07   Jervay Green missed layup  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
5:49   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
5:39   Cam Mack missed layup  
5:38   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
5:33   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
5:07 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Rocket Watts 30-23
4:43 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made layup, assist by Kevin Cross 30-25
4:37   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Haanif Cheatham  
4:28 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup, assist by Dachon Burke Jr. 30-27
4:16   Offensive foul on Cassius Winston  
4:16   Turnover on Cassius Winston  
4:09   Cam Mack missed layup  
4:07   Offensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
4:04   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
3:54   Personal foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
3:54   Commercial timeout called  
3:41   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Ahrens, stolen by Haanif Cheatham  
3:27   Kevin Cross missed jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
3:06   Out of bounds turnover on Foster Loyer  
2:42   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
2:23 +3 Gabe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry 33-27
2:07 +3 Dachon Burke Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 33-30
1:55 +3 Kyle Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 36-30
1:36 +3 Dachon Burke Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Haanif Cheatham 36-33
1:10   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Henry, stolen by Cam Mack  
1:06   Traveling violation turnover on Haanif Cheatham  
58.0   Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
56.0   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
55.0 +3 Dachon Burke Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 36-36
45.0   30-second timeout called  
19.0 +3 Aaron Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Foster Loyer 39-36
5.0   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MICHST Spartans 47
NEB Cornhuskers 29

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed layup  
19:37   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
19:31   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
19:29   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
19:21   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
19:11   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
19:04   Lost ball turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo, stolen by Xavier Tillman  
18:54 +2 Xavier Tillman made dunk, assist by Cassius Winston 41-36
18:47   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
18:38 +2 Kyle Ahrens made layup, assist by Rocket Watts 43-36
18:26 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made layup, assist by Cam Mack 43-38
18:26   Shooting foul on Xavier Tillman  
18:29 +1 Yvan Ouedraogo made free throw 43-39
18:12 +3 Kyle Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 46-39
17:56 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made layup, assist by Cam Mack 46-41
17:46   Traveling violation turnover on Kyle Ahrens  
17:37   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
17:34   Personal foul on Xavier Tillman  
17:27   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:25   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
17:08   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
17:06   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
17:01   Shot clock violation turnover on Nebraska  
16:51   Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
16:42   Traveling violation turnover on Jervay Green  
16:32   Cassius Winston missed layup, blocked by Yvan Ouedraogo  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
16:23   Cam Mack missed layup  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
16:17 +2 Cassius Winston made layup, assist by Aaron Henry 48-41
16:01   Cam Mack missed layup  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Michigan State  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:48   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Tillman, stolen by Cam Mack  
15:42 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made layup, assist by Cam Mack 48-43
15:35   Rocket Watts missed layup  
15:33   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
15:21   Lost ball turnover on Rocket Watts, stolen by Haanif Cheatham  
15:15 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made dunk, assist by Haanif Cheatham 48-45
14:49   Lost ball turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Haanif Cheatham  
14:39   Shooting foul on Kyle Ahrens  
14:39   Haanif Cheatham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:39 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-46
14:28   Shooting foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
14:28 +1 Aaron Henry made 1st of 2 free throws 49-46
14:28 +1 Aaron Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-46
14:19   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
14:11 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot 53-46
13:48   Shooting foul on Xavier Tillman  
13:48   Yvan Ouedraogo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:48 +1 Yvan Ouedraogo made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-47
13:33 +2 Aaron Henry made layup 55-47
13:19   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
13:11   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed layup  
13:09   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
13:06   Offensive foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.  
13:06   Turnover on Marcus Bingham Jr.  
12:45   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
12:38   Personal foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
12:32 +2 Aaron Henry made jump shot 57-47
12:10   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
11:53   Commercial timeout called  
11:51   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
11:24 +2 Gabe Brown made layup 59-47
11:09 +3 Kevin Cross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green 59-50
10:48   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
10:36   Charlie Easley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
10:19   30-second timeout called  
10:19   Commercial timeout called  
10:10   Kyle Ahrens missed jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
9:58   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
9:47   Personal foul on Kevin Cross  
9:26 +2 Aaron Henry made layup 61-50
9:06   Shooting foul on Thomas Kithier  
9:06   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:06 +1 Dachon Burke Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-51
8:58   Lost ball turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Dachon Burke Jr.  
8:48 +3 Jervay Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Haanif Cheatham 61-54
8:31 +3 Gabe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry 64-54
8:18   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Cross, stolen by Aaron Henry  
8:10 +3 Kyle Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 67-54
8:07   30-second timeout called  
8:07   Commercial timeout called  
8:02   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
7:47   Gabe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Offensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
7:44   Personal foul on Yvan Ouedraogo  
7:36   Shooting foul on Cam Mack  
7:36 +1 Rocket Watts made 1st of 2 free throws 68-54