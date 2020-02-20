OHIOST
Garza leads No. 20 Iowa past No. 25 Ohio State 85-76

  • AP
  • Feb 20, 2020

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Iowa used just two players off its bench in Thursday’s 85-76 win over No. 25 Ohio State.

Those two players, coach Fran McCaffery said, made the difference in the game.

Luka Garza scored 24 points, and the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes got strong contributions from reserve guard Bakari Evelyn and forward Cordell Pemsl in securing their ninth win in the last 12 games.

Evelyn, a graduate transfer from Valparaiso, matched his season high with 15 points. Pemsl had nine points, one off his season high, and matched his season high with eight rebounds.

“Cordell and Bakari were phenomenal tonight,” McCaffery said. “No way we win without them.”

“The guys that haven’t really done that a whole lot stepped up and made shots for them,” said Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann.

The Hawkeyes, who didn’t have injured guard CJ Fredrick for the second consecutive game, got production from their starting lineup - Joe Wieskamp had 13 points and Ryan Kriener added 12 before fouling out.

But with a shortened rotation, they needed production from Evelyn and Pemsl. Four games ago, in a win over Illinois, Iowa had zero bench points.

“I think those guys were forced to step up and hit big shots,” Garza said. “It forced guys to be aggressive.”

“I think every game is a new game,” Evelyn said. “Every game has a new flow. I think I was in the flow of the game tonight.”

Pemsl said he knew he could do it.

“It's not like I lost it,” said Pemsl, a fourth-year junior who was suspended for last week’s loss at Indiana after being arrested for driving with a revoked license. “It’s just confidence, it’s all mental.”

Garza, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, was dominant again.

It was his 12th consecutive game of 20 points or more in Big Ten play, the longest streak for an Iowa player in 49 seasons and the most by any conference player in the last 20 years.

“He’s a hard matchup,” Holtmann said. “He’s got the ability to really score and play inside.”

The Hawkeyes (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) opened the game with a 27-8 run in the first 10 minutes. Ohio State (17-9, 7-8) closed to within 43-35 with 41 seconds left in the first half, and was within nine points on three occasions early in the second half before Iowa went on an 18-8 run to lead 69-50 with 6:43 to play.

“We could never climb back after the first five minutes,” Holtmann said.

Freshman E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with a season-high 17 points. Duane Washington Jr., had 15 points. C.J. Walker had 11. Kaleb Wesson had 10 points before fouling out.

FREDRICK OUT

Fredrick missed his second consecutive game because of a right ankle injury.

Fredrick, who has 22 starts this season, is averaging 10.7 points per game and is second on the team with 42 3-pointers. He missed two games earlier this season with a stress reaction in his left foot.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes, who had won five of their last six games, lost a little momentum heading into Sunday’s game with Big Ten leader Maryland.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes extended their home winning streak to 12 games and stayed among the top teams in the league standings.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Ohio State: The Buckeyes moved into the poll this week after a four-week absence. This loss could drop them out of the rankings.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes are off until next week, so they should maintain their position, if not improve a spot or two.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The Buckeyes play at home against Maryland on Sunday.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes play at Michigan State next Tuesday.

1st Half
OHIOST Buckeyes 35
IOWA Hawkeyes 46

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Ohio State  
19:50   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
19:48   Defensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
19:15   Shot clock violation turnover on Iowa  
18:52   Kyle Young missed layup, blocked by Ryan Kriener  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
18:40   Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot, blocked by Andre Wesson  
18:38   Offensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
18:30 +3 Connor McCaffery made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Garza 0-3
18:11   Traveling violation turnover on Luther Muhammad  
17:54 +3 Joe Toussaint made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 0-6
17:29 +3 CJ Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luther Muhammad 3-6
17:14 +2 Ryan Kriener made layup, assist by Luka Garza 3-8
17:08   Bad pass turnover on CJ Walker, stolen by Joe Toussaint  
17:07 +2 Joe Toussaint made layup 3-10
17:07   Shooting foul on CJ Walker  
17:07 +1 Joe Toussaint made free throw 3-11
16:45   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
16:36 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery 3-13
16:12   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
16:10   Personal foul on Ryan Kriener  
16:08   Commercial timeout called  
15:47   Shot clock violation turnover on Ohio State  
15:29   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
15:04   Andre Wesson missed jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
14:55 +3 Luka Garza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint 3-16
14:31   Lost ball turnover on Andre Wesson, stolen by Joe Wieskamp  
14:22   Joe Wieskamp missed layup  
14:20   Offensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
14:14 +2 Cordell Pemsl made layup 3-18
14:06   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
14:01   Bad pass turnover on Connor McCaffery, stolen by Kaleb Wesson  
13:48   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
13:41 +2 E.J. Liddell made layup 5-18
13:41   Shooting foul on Joe Toussaint  
13:42 +1 E.J. Liddell made free throw 6-18
13:12   Connor McCaffery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:10   Offensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
13:10   Personal foul on Luther Muhammad  
13:06 +2 Cordell Pemsl made layup, assist by Bakari Evelyn 6-20
12:34   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
12:26 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery 6-22
12:08   Duane Washington Jr. missed layup  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
12:01   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Justin Ahrens  
11:50   Duane Washington Jr. missed layup  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
11:27   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
11:10 +2 E.J. Liddell made layup, assist by Duane Washington Jr. 8-22
10:56 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Cordell Pemsl 8-24
10:36   Justin Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
10:34   Commercial timeout called  
10:09 +3 Bakari Evelyn made 3-pt. jump shot 8-27
9:51 +3 Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 11-27
9:31 +2 Ryan Kriener made jump shot, assist by Cordell Pemsl 11-29
9:08   Shooting foul on Cordell Pemsl  
9:08 +1 Kyle Young made 1st of 2 free throws 12-29
9:08 +1 Kyle Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-29
8:52 +2 Bakari Evelyn made layup 13-31
8:34   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Offensive rebound by Kyle Young  
8:26 +3 Luther Muhammad made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Young 16-31
8:12   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
8:04   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Kyle Young  
7:57   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:37   Joe Toussaint missed jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
7:22 +2 Kyle Young made layup, assist by Kaleb Wesson 18-31
7:05 +2 Luka Garza made jump shot, assist by Bakari Evelyn 18-33
7:05   Shooting foul on Kaleb Wesson  
7:05   Luka Garza missed free throw  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
6:45 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup, assist by Andre Wesson 20-33
6:28   Shooting foul on Kyle Young  
6:28 +1 Ryan Kriener made 1st of 2 free throws 20-34
6:28 +1 Ryan Kriener made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-35
6:19 +2 CJ Walker made layup, assist by Kaleb Wesson 22-35
6:19   Shooting foul on Connor McCaffery  
6:19 +1 CJ Walker made free throw 23-35
5:56   Bad pass turnover on Joe Toussaint, stolen by Andre Wesson  
5:51   Personal foul on Joe Toussaint  
5:32   E.J. Liddell missed dunk, blocked by Bakari Evelyn  
5:30   Offensive rebound by Ohio State  
5:30   Offensive foul on E.J. Liddell  
5:30   Turnover on E.J. Liddell  
5:19   Offensive foul on Luka Garza  
5:19   Turnover on Luka Garza  
5:05 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup, assist by Andre Wesson 25-35
4:44   Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
4:34   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
4:12   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
3:39   Shot clock violation turnover on Ohio State  
3:39   Commercial timeout called  
3:28 +2 Joe Wieskamp made layup 25-37
3:11 +2 E.J. Liddell made jump shot, assist by Andre Wesson 27-37
3:01 +2 Luka Garza made jump shot, assist by Bakari Evelyn 27-39
3:01   Shooting foul on Kaleb Wesson  
3:01 +1 Luka Garza made free throw 27-40
2:43 +2 E.J. Liddell made jump shot, assist by Andre Wesson 29-40
2:17   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
2:11 +2 Andre Wesson made layup, assist by CJ Walker 31-40
1:47 +3 Luka Garza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cordell Pemsl 31-43
1:21 +2 E.J. Liddell made jump shot, assist by Andre Wesson 33-43
1:17   30-second timeout called  
1:06   Personal foul on Kyle Young  
1:06   Luka Garza missed free throw  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
48.0   E.J. Liddell missed jump shot  
46.0   Offensive rebound by Kyle Young  
42.0 +2 Kyle Young made tip-in 35-43
25.0   30-second timeout called  
18.0 +3 Joe Wieskamp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Garza 35-46
2.0   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Kyle Young  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OHIOST Buckeyes 41
IOWA Hawkeyes 39

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Lost ball turnover on Joe Toussaint, stolen by CJ Walker  
19:27 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup, assist by CJ Walker 37-46
19:17   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Kriener, stolen by Kaleb Wesson  
19:10   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
19:02 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Joe Toussaint 37-48
18:41   Offensive foul on Kaleb Wesson  
18:41   Turnover on Kaleb Wesson  
18:29   Offensive foul on Joe Toussaint  
18:29   Turnover on Joe Toussaint  
18:03   Kaleb Wesson missed hook shot  
18:01   Offensive rebound by Kyle Young  
18:01   Shooting foul on Luka Garza  
18:01 +1 Kyle Young made 1st of 2 free throws 38-48
18:01 +1 Kyle Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-48
17:50   Personal foul on Kyle Young  
17:44 +2 Bakari Evelyn made driving layup 39-50
17:35   Lost ball turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by Connor McCaffery  
17:29   Shooting foul on Andre Wesson  
17:29 +1 Ryan Kriener made 1st of 2 free throws 39-51
17:29   Ryan Kriener missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
17:12 +3 CJ Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaleb Wesson 42-51
16:56   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
16:35   E.J. Liddell missed turnaround jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
16:18   Connor McCaffery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
15:48   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
15:43   Personal foul on Ryan Kriener  
15:43   Commercial timeout called  
15:39   Bad pass turnover on E.J. Liddell, stolen by Cordell Pemsl  
15:36   Offensive foul on Bakari Evelyn  
15:36   Turnover on Bakari Evelyn  
15:25   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Offensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
15:21   Duane Washington Jr. missed jump shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
15:21   Personal foul on E.J. Liddell  
15:07   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:05   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
15:01   Luka Garza missed jump shot, blocked by E.J. Liddell  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
14:53   Bad pass turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by Connor McCaffery  
14:47 +3 Bakari Evelyn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 42-54
14:35   Lost ball turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by Cordell Pemsl  
14:24 +2 Cordell Pemsl made layup 42-56
14:17   30-second timeout called  
14:05 +2 Andre Wesson made jump shot 44-56
13:53   Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
13:34   E.J. Liddell missed layup  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
13:24   Traveling violation turnover on Cordell Pemsl  
13:12   CJ Walker missed layup  
13:10   Offensive rebound by Kyle Young  
12:59   Shooting foul on Cordell Pemsl  
12:59 +1 E.J. Liddell made 1st of 2 free throws 45-56
12:59 +1 E.J. Liddell made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-56
12:32 +2 Cordell Pemsl made layup 46-58
12:18   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Young  
12:01   Personal foul on Andre Wesson  
11:53   Joe Wieskamp missed driving layup  
11:51   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
11:39   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
11:12   Ryan Kriener missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
10:38   Shot clock violation turnover on Ohio State  
10:38   Commercial timeout called  
10:16 +3 Joe Toussaint made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Garza 46-61
9:54   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
9:41   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
9:30   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Young  
9:03   Joe Toussaint missed jump shot  
9:01   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
8:57   Lost ball turnover on Luka Garza, stolen by CJ Walker  
8:51 +2 CJ Walker made layup 48-61
8:44   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
8:41   Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson  
8:41 +1 Luka Garza made 1st of 2 free throws 48-62
8:41   Luka Garza missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Justin Ahrens  
8:27   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
8:12 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Joe Toussaint 48-64
7:48 +2 Andre Wesson made driving layup 50-64
7:28   Personal foul on Andre Wesson  
7:28   Commercial timeout called  
7:28 +1 Ryan Kriener made 1st of 2 free throws 50-65
7:28 +1 Ryan Kriener made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-66
7:05   E.J. Liddell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
6:44 +3 Ryan Kriener made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Wieskamp 50-69
6:19   Kyle Young missed turnaround jump shot  
6:17   Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
6:16   Shooting foul on Ryan Kriener  
6:16 +1 E.J. Liddell made 1st of 2 free throws 51-69
6:16 +1 E.J. Liddell made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-69
5:55   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
5:44   Shooting foul on Ryan Kriener  
5:44 +1 E.J. Liddell made 1st of 2 free throws 53-69
5:44   E.J. Liddell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
5:43   Personal foul on Andre Wesson  
5:43   Cordell Pemsl missed free throw  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
5:34   Personal foul on Joe Wieskamp  
5:34 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 54-69
5:34 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-69
5:14   Joe Toussaint missed layup  
5:12   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
5:12   Personal foul on Cordell Pemsl  
5:12 +1 E.J. Liddell made 1st of 2 free throws 56-69
5:13   E.J. Liddell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:13