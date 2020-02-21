SANFRAN
Tillie leads No. 2 Gonzaga over San Francisco 71-54

  • AP
  • Feb 21, 2020

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) For the second time this season, San Francisco led second-ranked Gonzaga at halftime, and for the second time the Bulldogs needed a big second half to rally for a victory.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few had a few words for his team at halftime Thursday night.

''Just be us,'' Few said after the Zags beat San Francisco 71-54.

''We were not being who we were,'' Few said. ''Not doing the things that have made us so successful this year.''

Indeed, Gonzaga trailed 31-22 in the first half.

''That's about as poorly as we've played on the offensive end in the first half,'' Few said.

But the Zags, who lead the nation in scoring, could not be contained for long. They erupted for 49 points in the second half while holding the Dons to 23 points, and cruised to their 19th consecutive victory.

''We played spectacularly on the defensive end in the second half,'' Few said.

Killian Tillie, who missed several games with a sprained ankle, scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Gonzaga.

Filip Petrusev scored 16 points and Ryan Woolridge 12 for Gonzaga (27-1, 13-0 West Coast), which is seeking to go undefeated in the league for the second consecutive season.

Charles Minlend scored 22 points and Khalil Shabazz 13 for San Francisco (17-11, 6-7), which lost just 83-79 at home to Gonzaga on Feb. 1. The Dons have lost 18 straight to Gonzaga, dating to their last win in 2012.

With the win, Gonzaga clinched at least a share of an eighth consecutive regular-season WCC title.

Five of San Francisco's first seven baskets were 3-pointers, three by Minlend, as the Dons took a 19-16 lead. They pushed the lead to 25-16.

Gonzaga scored three straight baskets to cut San Francisco's lead to 25-22.

Minlend scored a pair of baskets as the Dons took a 31-22 lead at halftime, despite shooting just 33% in the first half. Gonzaga shot 38%, but committed eight turnovers and made just one 3-pointer, compared to five for the Dons.

''The offense scoring 22 points in the first half is not who we are,'' Petrusev said.

Asked if the team was worried they might lose for the first time since November, Petrusev said: ''We never worried we are going to lose.''

Gonzaga, which trailed by eight at halftime in the first game between the teams, scored the first 12 points of the second half to take a 34-31 lead. The Dons were scoreless for the first 6 1/2 minutes of the second half.

Corey Kispert hit a pair of 3-pointers as the Zags extended their lead to 46-33, outscoring the turnover-prone Dons 24-2 to open the second.

San Francisco found its shooting touch and a basket by Minlend cut Gonzaga's lead to 56-49 late in the second.

But the Bulldogs outscored the Dons the rest of the way for the win.

San Francisco was plagued by 16 turnovers, many in the second half, and shot just 33% for the game. They made just 1 of 12 3-point attempts in the second half.

''We had to play a full 40 minutes to win,'' coach Todd Golden said. ''We really struggled to take care of the ball to begin the second half, and that cost us.

''I truly believe we have the blueprint for what it takes to beat these guys, and I hope we get another shot in the conference tournament,'' Golden said.

IRON MAN

Ryan Woolridge scored 12 points, handed out seven assists and had five steals for Gonzaga while playing all 40 minutes. ''He's our only point guard in the program right now,'' Few said. ''He's been phenomenal.

''We needed all 40 minutes tonight,'' Few said.

STREAKS

Gonzaga has won 40 straight regular-season conference games and 37 straight home games, both the longest streaks in the nation.

BIG PICTURE

San Francisco: The Dons' earlier four-point loss to Gonzaga was the Bulldogs' narrowest victory in the league this year ... The Dons average nearly 76 points, despite shooting just 44% ... The Dons lost three of their previous four games, in part because they failed to connect much from 3-point range.

Gonzaga: The Zags came in leading the nation in scoring at 88.6 points per game, and in scoring margin at 21.3 points ... The Zags are the only team in the nation with seven players averaging in double figures; no other team has more than five ... Gonzaga's only loss this season was to Michigan on Nov. 29.

UP NEXT

San Francisco hosts Pepperdine on Saturday.

Gonzaga plays at No. 23 BYU on Saturday. The Zags beat the Cougars 92-69 in Spokane earlier. ''There will be 18,000 there and it will be electric,'' Few said. ''BYU is having an phenomenal year. We have to play great to get out of there with a win.''

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
SANFRAN Dons 31
GONZAG Bulldogs 22

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by San Francisco  
19:41   Bad pass turnover on Jimbo Lull, stolen by Ryan Woolridge  
19:28   Ryan Woolridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
19:02   Josh Kunen missed jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
19:00   Personal foul on Jimbo Lull  
18:40   Filip Petrusev missed jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
18:30   Charles Minlend missed layup  
18:28   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
18:17   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Gonzaga  
17:56 +2 Killian Tillie made floating jump shot 0-2
17:39   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Ratinho, stolen by Corey Kispert  
17:33 +2 Ryan Woolridge made layup, assist by Joel Ayayi 0-4
17:11   Charles Minlend missed jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Gonzaga  
17:03   Filip Petrusev missed jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
16:55   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Offensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
16:53 +2 Josh Kunen made tip-in 2-4
16:37 +2 Killian Tillie made driving layup 2-6
16:17 +3 Charles Minlend made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Kunen 5-6
15:56 +2 Ryan Woolridge made reverse layup 5-8
15:29   Josh Kunen missed layup  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
15:24   Joel Ayayi missed layup, blocked by Charles Minlend  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho  
15:10 +3 Charles Minlend made 3-pt. jump shot 8-8
15:00   Shooting foul on Jimbo Lull  
15:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:00   Filip Petrusev missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:00 +1 Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-9
14:35   Charles Minlend missed jump shot  
14:33   Offensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
14:27   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:25   Offensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
14:25   Personal foul on Corey Kispert  
14:16 +3 Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot 11-9
14:05 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge 11-11
13:47 +2 Charles Minlend made reverse layup 13-11
13:41   Corey Kispert missed layup, blocked by Josh Kunen  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
13:31   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
13:07   Turnover on Khalil Shabazz  
13:29   Drew Timme missed layup  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
13:04   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup, blocked by Admon Gilder  
13:02   Offensive rebound by San Francisco  
13:02   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
12:46   Killian Tillie missed layup  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
12:22   Khalil Shabazz missed layup  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
12:20 +3 Killian Tillie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge 13-14
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:43   Taavi Jurkatamm missed layup, blocked by Drew Timme  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Gonzaga  
11:21 +2 Drew Timme made hook shot 13-16
11:04 +3 Charles Minlend made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remu Raitanen 16-16
10:46   Joel Ayayi missed layup  
10:44   Offensive rebound by Drew Timme  
10:38   Drew Timme missed jump shot  
10:36   Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
10:29   Joel Ayayi missed jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
10:22 +3 Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 19-16
10:11   Admon Gilder missed layup  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
9:46   Jamaree Bouyea missed jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Gonzaga  
9:27   Lost ball turnover on Killian Tillie, stolen by Dzmitry Ryuny  
9:21 +2 Jordan Ratinho made layup 21-16
9:10   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
9:04   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Woolridge, stolen by Khalil Shabazz  
8:57   Khalil Shabazz missed layup  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
8:51   Out of bounds turnover on Ryan Woolridge  
8:40   Josh Kunen missed layup  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
8:23   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho  
7:57 +2 Khalil Shabazz made jump shot 23-16
7:46   Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev, stolen by Khalil Shabazz  
7:44   Personal foul on Killian Tillie  
7:44   Commercial timeout called  
7:31 +2 Jordan Ratinho made layup, assist by Taavi Jurkatamm 25-16
7:13   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
7:01 +2 Filip Petrusev made hook shot 25-18
6:35   Taavi Jurkatamm missed hook shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
6:24   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
6:05   Personal foul on Joel Ayayi  
5:46   Jordan Ratinho missed jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
5:36   Bad pass turnover on Drew Timme, stolen by Khalil Shabazz  
5:14   Khalil Shabazz missed jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
5:04 +2 Ryan Woolridge made layup 25-20
4:56   30-second timeout called  
4:50   Jordan Ratinho missed layup  
4:48   Offensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
4:42   Josh Kunen missed layup  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
4:29   Drew Timme missed layup  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
4:28   Personal foul on Drew Timme  
3:56   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
3:51   Bad pass turnover on Corey Kispert  
3:51   Commercial timeout called  
3:40   Bad pass turnover on Jamaree Bouyea  
3:22   Drew Timme missed jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
2:54   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
2:27   Jumpball received by Gonzaga  
2:22 +2 Killian Tillie made layup 25-22
1:58   Jordan Ratinho missed jump shot  
1:56   Offensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
1:54   Personal foul on Killian Tillie  
1:50 +2 Charles Minlend made jump shot 27-22
1:31   Bad pass turnover on Corey Kispert, stolen by Jimbo Lull  
1:26   Charles Minlend missed layup  
1:26   Offensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
1:24 +2 Josh Kunen made tip-in 29-22
1:24   30-second timeout called  
1:08   Lost ball turnover on Admon Gilder, stolen by Charles Minlend  
44.0   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
36.0   Joel Ayayi missed layup, blocked by Taavi Jurkatamm  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
7.0 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 31-22
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SANFRAN Dons 23
GONZAG Bulldogs 49

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Lost ball turnover on Charles Minlend, stolen by Corey Kispert  
19:29 +2 Filip Petrusev made jump shot 31-24
19:13   Jumpball received by Gonzaga  
19:13   Lost ball turnover on Jimbo Lull, stolen by Filip Petrusev  
18:59   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
18:59   Jumpball received by San Francisco  
18:38   Lost ball turnover on Jamaree Bouyea  
18:27   Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
18:12   Jamaree Bouyea missed jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
18:02   Joel Ayayi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:00   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
17:41   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Kunen  
17:26   Personal foul on Khalil Shabazz  
17:21   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
17:03   Lost ball turnover on Khalil Shabazz, stolen by Ryan Woolridge  
16:56 +2 Killian Tillie made dunk, assist by Ryan Woolridge 31-26
16:48   Bad pass turnover on Khalil Shabazz  
16:56   Commercial timeout called  
16:48   Bad pass turnover on Khalil Shabazz  
16:34 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup 31-28
16:18   Charles Minlend missed jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
16:04 +2 Filip Petrusev made jump shot 31-30
15:32   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
15:16   Personal foul on Khalil Shabazz  
15:16   Commercial timeout called  
15:03 +2 Killian Tillie made layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge 31-32
15:03   Shooting foul on Jamaree Bouyea  
15:03   Killian Tillie missed free throw  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
14:49   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
14:39   Joel Ayayi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Offensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
14:30   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
14:27 +2 Filip Petrusev made dunk 31-34
14:01   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Gonzaga  
13:46   Ryan Woolridge missed layup  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
13:33   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup  
13:31   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
13:28 +2 Jimbo Lull made dunk 33-34
13:09 +3 Corey Kispert made 3-pt. jump shot 33-37
12:54   Personal foul on Corey Kispert  
12:44   Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
12:39   Shooting foul on Jordan Ratinho  
12:39   Ryan Woolridge missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:39 +1 Ryan Woolridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-38
12:28   Turnover on San Francisco  
12:14   Drew Timme missed layup, blocked by Jimbo Lull  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny  
11:52   Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
11:46 +2 Killian Tillie made dunk, assist by Drew Timme 33-40
11:46   Shooting foul on Dzmitry Ryuny  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:44 +1 Killian Tillie made free throw 33-41
11:24   Charles Minlend missed layup  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
11:19 +3 Corey Kispert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge 33-44
10:54   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
10:42 +2 Killian Tillie made driving layup 33-46
10:28   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Offensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
10:25   Personal foul on Admon Gilder  
10:22 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 35-46
10:00   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Woolridge, stolen by Khalil Shabazz  
9:55   Lost ball turnover on Khalil Shabazz, stolen by Ryan Woolridge  
9:49   Personal foul on Khalil Shabazz  
9:38 +2 Corey Kispert made dunk 35-48
9:23 +2 Khalil Shabazz made layup 37-48
9:11   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Woolridge  
9:06 +3 Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 40-48
8:52   Lost ball turnover on Admon Gilder, stolen by Khalil Shabazz  
8:41   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
8:32 +3 Ryan Woolridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Corey Kispert 40-51
8:19   Personal foul on Killian Tillie  
8:08 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made layup 42-51
7:49   Lost ball turnover on Admon Gilder, stolen by Khalil Shabazz  
7:43   Lost ball turnover on Khalil Shabazz, stolen by Ryan Woolridge  
7:36 +2 Admon Gilder made layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge 42-53
7:21   Khalil Shabazz missed layup  
7:19   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
7:16 +2 Jimbo Lull made dunk 44-53
7:04   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
6:58   Commercial timeout called  
6:56   Ryan Woolridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
6:47   Filip Petrusev missed jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
6:38   Personal foul on Ryan Woolridge  
6:35   Personal foul on Corey Kispert  
6:29   Khalil Shabazz missed jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
6:10   Killian Tillie missed layup  
6:08   Offensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
6:03   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
6:03   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
5:48 +2 Filip Petrusev made dunk, assist by Corey Kispert 44-55
5:26 +2 Charles Minlend made reverse layup 46-55
5:00   Personal foul on Jimbo Lull  