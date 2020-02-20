SFLA
WICHST

No Text

Wichita St. rallies past USF for 11th straight 20-win season

  • AP
  • Feb 20, 2020

WICHITA, Kansas (AP) Jaime Echenique tied his career high with 20 points as Wichita State defeated South Florida 65-55 on Thursday night and the Shockers have secured 20 wins for the 11th straight season.

Echenique sank two free throws and Dennis Dexter followed with a 3-pointer as Wichita State (20-6, 8-5 American Athletic Conference) fought out of the second of two ties midway through the final period with five unanswered points.

Wichita State began the season as one of eight teams to win 20 games in every season since 2010, joined by Kansas, Duke, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Saint Mary's, Kentucky and Vermont.

Echenique converted 12-of-14 from the foul line. He added nine rebounds and four blocks. Tyson Etienne had 12 points and Jamarius Burton 10 for Wichita State.

Laquincy Rideau had 14 points and six rebounds for the Bulls (11-15, 4-9). David Collins added 11 points. Michael Durr had eight points and nine rebounds.

Wichita State matches up against Cincinnati on the road on Sunday. South Florida matches up against UConn on the road on Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
SFLA Bulls 29
WICHST Shockers 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wichita State  
19:41   Jaime Echenique missed jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
19:33   Bad pass turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Dexter Dennis  
19:18   Dexter Dennis missed layup  
19:16   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
19:08   Laquincy Rideau missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
18:50   Jaime Echenique missed jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
18:38 +2 Xavier Castaneda made layup 2-0
18:11   Noah Fernandes missed jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
18:01   Xavier Castaneda missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
17:53   Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda  
18:38   Dexter Dennis missed jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
18:30   Lost ball turnover on David Collins, stolen by Noah Fernandes  
18:24   Noah Fernandes missed layup  
18:22   Defensive rebound by South Florida  
17:10 +3 Laquincy Rideau made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Durr 5-0
16:55   Offensive foul on Jamarius Burton  
16:55   Turnover on Jamarius Burton  
16:30   Michael Durr missed jump shot  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
16:02 +2 Asbjorn Midtgaard made hook shot 5-2
15:38   Lost ball turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Dexter Dennis  
15:30   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
15:14   Shooting foul on Asbjorn Midtgaard  
15:14   Commercial timeout called  
15:14 +1 Michael Durr made 1st of 2 free throws 6-2
15:14 +1 Michael Durr made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-2
14:59   Personal foul on Antun Maricevic  
14:43   Lost ball turnover on Dexter Dennis, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
14:39   Personal foul on Erik Stevenson  
14:28   Laquincy Rideau missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique  
14:26   Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
14:24 +2 Antun Maricevic made dunk 9-2
14:08   Dexter Dennis missed jump shot  
14:06   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
14:06 +2 Jaime Echenique made dunk 9-4
14:06   Shooting foul on Antun Maricevic  
14:06 +1 Jaime Echenique made free throw 9-5
13:48 +2 Ezacuras Dawson III made jump shot 11-5
13:37 +2 Jamarius Burton made jump shot 11-7
13:16   Michael Durr missed jump shot  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
13:07   Shooting foul on Michael Durr  
13:07 +1 Jaime Echenique made 1st of 2 free throws 11-8
13:07 +1 Jaime Echenique made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-9
12:50   Discontinue dribble turnover on David Collins  
12:39 +3 Erik Stevenson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Etienne 11-12
12:03   Michael Durr missed jump shot  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
11:52   Shooting foul on Madut Akec  
11:50   Commercial timeout called  
11:50 +1 Jaime Echenique made 1st of 2 free throws 11-13
11:50   Jaime Echenique missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
11:33   Michael Durr missed layup  
11:31   Offensive rebound by South Florida  
11:24   Lost ball turnover on David Collins  
11:14 +2 Jaime Echenique made alley-oop shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 11-15
10:56   Bad pass turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Jaime Echenique  
10:50   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
10:42 +3 Ezacuras Dawson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda 14-15
10:12   Grant Sherfield missed layup  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
10:05   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
9:56 +2 Laquincy Rideau made layup 16-15
9:45   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III  
9:23   Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Asbjorn Midtgaard  
9:13   Personal foul on Justin Brown  
9:11   Bad pass turnover on Asbjorn Midtgaard, stolen by Xavier Castaneda  
9:02   Ezacuras Dawson III missed layup  
9:00   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
8:55 +2 Justin Brown made dunk 18-15
8:42 +3 Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton 18-18
8:19   Bad pass turnover on David Collins, stolen by Jamarius Burton  
8:16   Shooting foul on Justin Brown  
8:16 +1 Tyson Etienne made 1st of 2 free throws 18-19
8:16 +1 Tyson Etienne made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-20
8:05 +2 B.J. Mack made jump shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda 20-20
7:39   Jaime Echenique missed jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
7:31   Shooting foul on Noah Fernandes  
7:31   Commercial timeout called  
7:31   David Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:31 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-20
7:14   Personal foul on B.J. Mack  
7:14 +1 Jaime Echenique made 1st of 2 free throws 21-21
7:14 +1 Jaime Echenique made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-22
7:03   Personal foul on Noah Fernandes  
6:48   Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis  
6:48   Xavier Castaneda missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:48 +1 Xavier Castaneda made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-22
6:28   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
6:09 +2 David Collins made driving layup 24-22
5:54 +3 Erik Stevenson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 24-25
5:33   B.J. Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
5:24   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
5:09   Offensive goaltending turnover on Jaime Echenique  
4:54   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
4:45 +2 Jaime Echenique made layup, assist by Grant Sherfield 24-27
4:31   30-second timeout called  
4:25   Michael Durr missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
4:15   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
4:11 +2 Laquincy Rideau made layup 26-27
4:11   Shooting foul on Erik Stevenson  
4:11 +1 Laquincy Rideau made free throw 27-27
3:55   Grant Sherfield missed layup  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
3:48   David Collins missed jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
3:40 +2 Jamarius Burton made jump shot 27-29
3:10   Commercial timeout called  
3:07   Shot clock violation turnover on South Florida  
2:47   Lost ball turnover on Jaime Echenique, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
2:36   Bad pass turnover on Ezacuras Dawson III, stolen by Jaime Echenique  
2:15   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
1:51   David Collins missed layup  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
1:39 +2 Jamarius Burton made layup 27-31
1:14   Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis  
1:14   Rashun Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:14   Rashun Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
56.0 +3 Tyson Etienne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton 27-34
26.0 +2 Michael Durr made dunk, assist by Rashun Williams 29-34
2.0   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SFLA Bulls 26
WICHST Shockers 31

Time Team Play Score
19:35   Tyson Etienne missed jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
19:14   Laquincy Rideau missed driving layup, blocked by Trey Wade  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
18:48   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
18:46   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
18:19   Jamarius Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
18:11   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
18:00   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Offensive rebound by Trey Wade  
17:52 +2 Trey Wade made layup 29-36
17:22   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
17:07 +2 Jamarius Burton made dunk, assist by Jaime Echenique 29-38
17:00   30-second timeout called  
16:49   Xavier Castaneda missed jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
16:30   Jamarius Burton missed floating jump shot  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
16:20   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
16:09   Lost ball turnover on Jamarius Burton  
15:43 +3 David Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 32-38
15:20   Jaime Echenique missed hook shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by South Florida  
15:18   Commercial timeout called  
15:00 +2 Michael Durr made jump shot, assist by David Collins 34-38
14:45   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
14:34   David Collins missed layup  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
14:25   Grant Sherfield missed jump shot  
14:23   Offensive rebound by Tyson Etienne  
13:54   Lost ball turnover on Tyson Etienne, stolen by Michael Durr  
13:46 +2 Laquincy Rideau made layup 36-38
13:35   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
13:16   Personal foul on Erik Stevenson  
13:06   Bad pass turnover on Justin Brown, stolen by Tyson Etienne  
13:01   Shooting foul on Justin Brown  
13:01 +1 Tyson Etienne made 1st of 2 free throws 36-39
13:01 +1 Tyson Etienne made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-40
12:53   Madut Akec missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler  
12:28   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
12:21   Laquincy Rideau missed layup  
12:19   Offensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
12:19   Personal foul on Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler  
12:15   Ezacuras Dawson III missed jump shot  
12:13   Offensive rebound by Madut Akec  
12:06 +2 Madut Akec made layup 38-40
11:58   Noah Fernandes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Madut Akec  
11:44 +2 Antun Maricevic made hook shot 40-40
11:22   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
11:20   Personal foul on Antun Maricevic  
11:20   Commercial timeout called  
11:01   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III  
10:30   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
10:02   Jamarius Burton missed turnaround jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
9:32   Michael Durr missed jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
9:11 +3 Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton 40-43
8:41   Personal foul on Jamarius Burton  
8:23   Ezacuras Dawson III missed driving layup  
8:21   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
8:16 +2 Michael Durr made dunk 42-43
8:01 +2 Grant Sherfield made floating jump shot, assist by Jaime Echenique 42-45
7:38   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Castaneda, stolen by Dexter Dennis  
7:26   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
7:12   Double dribble turnover on Michael Durr  
7:12   Commercial timeout called  
6:46   Traveling violation turnover on Trey Wade  
6:32 +3 David Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda 45-45
6:09   Shooting foul on Antun Maricevic  
6:09 +1 Jaime Echenique made 1st of 2 free throws 45-46
6:09 +1 Jaime Echenique made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-47
5:51   David Collins missed layup  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
5:31   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
5:16   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne  
4:58 +3 Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton 45-50
4:48   30-second timeout called  
4:27   Shooting foul on Jaime Echenique  
4:27   David Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:27   David Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
4:14 +2 Jamarius Burton made driving layup 45-52
3:50   Lost ball turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Jamarius Burton  
3:42   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
3:33   David Collins missed layup  
3:31   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
3:28 +2 Justin Brown made dunk 47-52
3:15 +2 Jaime Echenique made layup, assist by Tyson Etienne 47-54
3:15   Shooting foul on Michael Durr  
3:15   Commercial timeout called  
3:15 +1 Jaime Echenique made free throw 47-55
2:53   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
2:37   Shooting foul on David Collins  
2:37 +1 Jaime Echenique made 1st of 2 free throws 47-56
2:37 +1 Jaime Echenique made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-57