20:00
Jumpball received by Wichita State
19:41
Jaime Echenique missed jump shot
19:39
Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
19:33
Bad pass turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Dexter Dennis
19:18
Dexter Dennis missed layup
19:16
Defensive rebound by David Collins
19:08
Laquincy Rideau missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique
19:06
Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield
18:50
Jaime Echenique missed jump shot
18:48
Defensive rebound by Michael Durr
18:38
+2
Xavier Castaneda made layup
2-0
18:11
Noah Fernandes missed jump shot
18:09
Defensive rebound by Michael Durr
18:01
Xavier Castaneda missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique
17:59
Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis
17:53
Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda
18:38
Dexter Dennis missed jump shot
18:36
Defensive rebound by David Collins
18:30
Lost ball turnover on David Collins, stolen by Noah Fernandes
18:24
Noah Fernandes missed layup
18:22
Defensive rebound by South Florida
17:10
+3
Laquincy Rideau made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Durr
5-0
16:55
Offensive foul on Jamarius Burton
16:55
Turnover on Jamarius Burton
16:30
Michael Durr missed jump shot
16:28
Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson
16:02
+2
Asbjorn Midtgaard made hook shot
5-2
15:38
Lost ball turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Dexter Dennis
15:30
Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:28
Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
15:14
Shooting foul on Asbjorn Midtgaard
15:14
Commercial timeout called
15:14
+1
Michael Durr made 1st of 2 free throws
6-2
15:14
+1
Michael Durr made 2nd of 2 free throws
7-2
14:59
Personal foul on Antun Maricevic
14:43
Lost ball turnover on Dexter Dennis, stolen by Laquincy Rideau
14:39
Personal foul on Erik Stevenson
14:28
Laquincy Rideau missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique
14:26
Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic
14:24
+2
Antun Maricevic made dunk
9-2
14:08
Dexter Dennis missed jump shot
14:06
Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
14:06
+2
Jaime Echenique made dunk
9-4
14:06
Shooting foul on Antun Maricevic
14:06
+1
Jaime Echenique made free throw
9-5
13:48
+2
Ezacuras Dawson III made jump shot
11-5
13:37
+2
Jamarius Burton made jump shot
11-7
13:16
Michael Durr missed jump shot
13:14
Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson
13:07
Shooting foul on Michael Durr
13:07
+1
Jaime Echenique made 1st of 2 free throws
11-8
13:07
+1
Jaime Echenique made 2nd of 2 free throws
11-9
12:50
Discontinue dribble turnover on David Collins
12:39
+3
Erik Stevenson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Etienne
11-12
12:03
Michael Durr missed jump shot
12:01
Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson
11:52
Shooting foul on Madut Akec
11:50
Commercial timeout called
11:50
+1
Jaime Echenique made 1st of 2 free throws
11-13
11:50
Jaime Echenique missed 2nd of 2 free throws
11:50
Defensive rebound by Michael Durr
11:33
Michael Durr missed layup
11:31
Offensive rebound by South Florida
11:24
Lost ball turnover on David Collins
11:14
+2
Jaime Echenique made alley-oop shot, assist by Grant Sherfield
11-15
10:56
Bad pass turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Jaime Echenique
10:50
Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:48
Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda
10:42
+3
Ezacuras Dawson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda
14-15
10:12
Grant Sherfield missed layup
10:08
Offensive rebound by Wichita State
10:05
Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:03
Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
9:56
+2
Laquincy Rideau made layup
16-15
9:45
Jamarius Burton missed jump shot
9:43
Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III
9:23
Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:21
Defensive rebound by Asbjorn Midtgaard
9:13
Personal foul on Justin Brown
9:11
Bad pass turnover on Asbjorn Midtgaard, stolen by Xavier Castaneda
9:02
Ezacuras Dawson III missed layup
9:00
Offensive rebound by Justin Brown
8:55
+2
Justin Brown made dunk
18-15
8:42
+3
Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton
18-18
8:19
Bad pass turnover on David Collins, stolen by Jamarius Burton
8:16
Shooting foul on Justin Brown
8:16
+1
Tyson Etienne made 1st of 2 free throws
18-19
8:16
+1
Tyson Etienne made 2nd of 2 free throws
18-20
8:05
+2
B.J. Mack made jump shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda
20-20
7:39
Jaime Echenique missed jump shot
7:37
Defensive rebound by David Collins
7:31
Shooting foul on Noah Fernandes
7:31
Commercial timeout called
7:31
David Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws
7:31
+1
David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-20
7:14
Personal foul on B.J. Mack
7:14
+1
Jaime Echenique made 1st of 2 free throws
21-21
7:14
+1
Jaime Echenique made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-22
7:03
Personal foul on Noah Fernandes
6:48
Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis
6:48
Xavier Castaneda missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:48
+1
Xavier Castaneda made 2nd of 2 free throws
22-22
6:28
Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:26
Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
6:09
+2
David Collins made driving layup
24-22
5:54
+3
Erik Stevenson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield
24-25
5:33
B.J. Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:31
Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson
5:24
Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:22
Offensive rebound by Wichita State
5:09
Offensive goaltending turnover on Jaime Echenique
4:54
David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:52
Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
4:45
+2
Jaime Echenique made layup, assist by Grant Sherfield
24-27
4:31
30-second timeout called
4:25
Michael Durr missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique
4:23
Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis
4:15
Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:13
Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
4:11
+2
Laquincy Rideau made layup
26-27
4:11
Shooting foul on Erik Stevenson
4:11
+1
Laquincy Rideau made free throw
27-27
3:55
Grant Sherfield missed layup
3:53
Defensive rebound by Michael Durr
3:48
David Collins missed jump shot
3:46
Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield
3:40
+2
Jamarius Burton made jump shot
27-29
3:10
Commercial timeout called
3:07
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on South Florida
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jaime Echenique, stolen by Laquincy Rideau
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ezacuras Dawson III, stolen by Jaime Echenique
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Collins
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
David Collins missed layup
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
|
1:39
|
|
+2
|
Jamarius Burton made layup
|
27-31
|
1:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Rashun Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Rashun Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
|
56.0
|
|
+3
|
Tyson Etienne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton
|
27-34
|
26.0
|
|
+2
|
Michael Durr made dunk, assist by Rashun Williams
|
29-34
|
2.0
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Durr
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|