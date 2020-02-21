|
20:00
Jumpball received by Saint Louis
19:42
Yuri Collins missed jump shot
19:40
Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins
19:29
Bad pass turnover on De'Riante Jenkins, stolen by Jordan Goodwin
19:07
Shooting foul on Vince Williams
19:07
Hasahn French missed 1st of 2 free throws
19:07
Hasahn French missed 2nd of 2 free throws
19:07
Defensive rebound by Issac Vann
18:52
+3
De'Riante Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Issac Vann
3-0
18:17
Jordan Goodwin missed layup, blocked by Marcus Santos-Silva
18:15
Defensive rebound by Vince Williams
17:58
Issac Vann missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:56
Offensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins
17:49
Bad pass turnover on Issac Vann, stolen by Hasahn French
17:39
+2
Hasahn French made floating jump shot
3-2
17:27
+3
De'Riante Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot
6-2
17:12
Demarius Jacobs missed layup, blocked by Marcus Santos-Silva
17:10
Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
17:09
+2
Jimmy Bell Jr. made layup
6-4
16:54
Vince Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:52
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
16:41
Hasahn French missed layup
16:39
Offensive rebound by Saint Louis
16:32
+2
Jimmy Bell Jr. made layup, assist by Yuri Collins
6-6
16:23
+2
Mike'L Simms made layup, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland
8-6
16:17
Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot
16:15
Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
16:09
Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup
16:07
Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins
15:50
Jumpball received by VCU
15:50
Commercial timeout called
15:45
Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French
15:43
Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs
15:34
Yuri Collins missed layup, blocked by Marcus Santos-Silva
15:32
Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins
15:23
De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:21
Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs
15:12
+2
Javonte Perkins made jump shot
8-8
14:50
Bad pass turnover on Malik Crowfield
14:38
Jordan Goodwin missed layup
14:36
Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry
14:33
Personal foul on Demarius Jacobs
14:21
+2
Hason Ward made alley-oop shot, assist by Malik Crowfield
10-8
13:49
+2
Javonte Perkins made jump shot
10-10
13:41
Traveling violation turnover on Hason Ward
13:33
Lost ball turnover on Demarius Jacobs, stolen by Marcus Evans
13:31
Shooting foul on Demarius Jacobs
13:31
+1
KeShawn Curry made 1st of 2 free throws
11-10
13:31
KeShawn Curry missed 2nd of 2 free throws
13:31
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
13:09
Personal foul on Vince Williams
13:03
+2
Jimmy Bell Jr. made layup, assist by Yuri Collins
11-12
12:55
+3
Malik Crowfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Evans
14-12
12:44
+2
Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin
14-14
12:17
Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:15
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
11:51
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Marcus Evans
11:45
+2
Hason Ward made dunk, assist by KeShawn Curry
16-14
11:18
Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot
11:16
Defensive rebound by Marcus Evans
10:53
Marcus Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:51
Offensive rebound by Marcus Evans
10:47
Shooting foul on Javonte Perkins
10:47
Commercial timeout called
10:47
Marcus Evans missed 1st of 2 free throws
10:47
Marcus Evans missed 2nd of 2 free throws
10:47
Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
10:19
+3
Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins
16-17
9:55
KeShawn Curry missed layup
9:53
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
9:53
Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva
9:37
Hasahn French missed hook shot
9:35
Defensive rebound by VCU
9:15
+3
Issac Vann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Clark III
19-17
9:01
+2
Terrence Hargrove Jr. made dunk, assist by Yuri Collins
19-19
8:43
Shooting foul on Terrence Hargrove Jr.
8:43
Marcus Santos-Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:43
Marcus Santos-Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws
8:43
Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
8:29
Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva
8:18
Bad pass turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Issac Vann
7:58
+3
Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Issac Vann
22-19
7:51
+2
Terrence Hargrove Jr. made layup, assist by Yuri Collins
22-21
7:51
Commercial timeout called
7:28
De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:26
Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins
7:12
+3
Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins
22-24
6:51
Bad pass turnover on Issac Vann, stolen by Yuri Collins
6:46
Shooting foul on Issac Vann
6:46
Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:46
Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:46
Defensive rebound by Jarren McAllister
6:34
Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:32
Defensive rebound by Saint Louis
6:14
Hasahn French missed hook shot
6:12
Defensive rebound by Hason Ward
6:06
Lost ball turnover on Jarren McAllister, stolen by Hasahn French
5:59
+2
Jordan Goodwin made dunk, assist by Yuri Collins
22-26
5:41
Issac Vann missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:39
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
5:24
+2
Terrence Hargrove Jr. made dunk, assist by Yuri Collins
22-28
5:22
30-second timeout called
5:11
De'Riante Jenkins missed jump shot
5:09
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
4:47
Personal foul on Corey Douglas
4:40
+2
Hasahn French made hook shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin
22-30
4:15
Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:13
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
4:01
+2
Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins
22-32
3:47
Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:45
Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins
3:36
Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed jump shot
3:34
Offensive rebound by Saint Louis
3:34
Commercial timeout called
3:24
+2
Hasahn French made dunk, assist by Jordan Goodwin
22-34
2:58
Mike'L Simms missed jump shot
2:56
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
2:39
+2
Terrence Hargrove Jr. made dunk, assist by Hasahn French
22-36
2:21
+3
Malik Crowfield made 3-pt. jump shot
25-36
1:56
Yuri Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:54
Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
1:51
Shooting foul on Hason Ward
1:51
Jordan Goodwin missed 1st of 2 free throws
1:51
+1
Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-37
1:41
Mike'L Simms missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French
1:39
Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
1:37
+2
Marcus Santos-Silva made dunk
27-37
1:26
Lost ball turnover on Yuri Collins
1:09
Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:07
Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins
1:03
Personal foul on Nah'Shon Hyland
1:03
+1
Javonte Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws
27-38
1:03
+1
Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
27-39
48.0
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva, stolen by Javonte Perkins
26.0
+2
Javonte Perkins made running Jump Shot
27-41
2.0
De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jordan Goodwin
1.0
Defensive rebound by Saint Louis
0.0
End of period
