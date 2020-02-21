VCU
STLOU

Perkins scores 25 to lead Saint Louis over VCU 80-62

  • AP
  • Feb 21, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) Javonte Perkins had 25 points as Saint Louis topped VCU 80-62 on Friday night.

Hasahn French had 18 points for Saint Louis (19-8, 8-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Terrence Hargrove Jr. added 11 points. Jordan Goodwin had 10 points.

Marcus Santos-Silva had 11 points for the Rams (17-10, 7-7), who have now lost four consecutive games. De'Riante Jenkins added 10 points.

Saint Louis plays Saint Joseph's at home on Wednesday. VCU faces UMass on the road on Wednesday.

1st Half
VCU Rams 27
STLOU Billikens 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Saint Louis  
19:42   Yuri Collins missed jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
19:29   Bad pass turnover on De'Riante Jenkins, stolen by Jordan Goodwin  
19:07   Shooting foul on Vince Williams  
19:07   Hasahn French missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:07   Hasahn French missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Issac Vann  
18:52 +3 De'Riante Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Issac Vann 3-0
18:17   Jordan Goodwin missed layup, blocked by Marcus Santos-Silva  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Vince Williams  
17:58   Issac Vann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Offensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
17:49   Bad pass turnover on Issac Vann, stolen by Hasahn French  
17:39 +2 Hasahn French made floating jump shot 3-2
17:27 +3 De'Riante Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot 6-2
17:12   Demarius Jacobs missed layup, blocked by Marcus Santos-Silva  
17:10   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
17:09 +2 Jimmy Bell Jr. made layup 6-4
16:54   Vince Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
16:41   Hasahn French missed layup  
16:39   Offensive rebound by Saint Louis  
16:32 +2 Jimmy Bell Jr. made layup, assist by Yuri Collins 6-6
16:23 +2 Mike'L Simms made layup, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 8-6
16:17   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
16:15   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
16:09   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup  
16:07   Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
15:50   Jumpball received by VCU  
15:50   Commercial timeout called  
15:45   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
15:34   Yuri Collins missed layup, blocked by Marcus Santos-Silva  
15:32   Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
15:23   De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
15:12 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot 8-8
14:50   Bad pass turnover on Malik Crowfield  
14:38   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
14:36   Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry  
14:33   Personal foul on Demarius Jacobs  
14:21 +2 Hason Ward made alley-oop shot, assist by Malik Crowfield 10-8
13:49 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot 10-10
13:41   Traveling violation turnover on Hason Ward  
13:33   Lost ball turnover on Demarius Jacobs, stolen by Marcus Evans  
13:31   Shooting foul on Demarius Jacobs  
13:31 +1 KeShawn Curry made 1st of 2 free throws 11-10
13:31   KeShawn Curry missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
13:09   Personal foul on Vince Williams  
13:03 +2 Jimmy Bell Jr. made layup, assist by Yuri Collins 11-12
12:55 +3 Malik Crowfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Evans 14-12
12:44 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 14-14
12:17   Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
11:51   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Marcus Evans  
11:45 +2 Hason Ward made dunk, assist by KeShawn Curry 16-14
11:18   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Marcus Evans  
10:53   Marcus Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Offensive rebound by Marcus Evans  
10:47   Shooting foul on Javonte Perkins  
10:47   Commercial timeout called  
10:47   Marcus Evans missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:47   Marcus Evans missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
10:19 +3 Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 16-17
9:55   KeShawn Curry missed layup  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
9:53   Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
9:37   Hasahn French missed hook shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by VCU  
9:15 +3 Issac Vann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Clark III 19-17
9:01 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made dunk, assist by Yuri Collins 19-19
8:43   Shooting foul on Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
8:43   Marcus Santos-Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:43   Marcus Santos-Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
8:29   Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
8:18   Bad pass turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Issac Vann  
7:58 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Issac Vann 22-19
7:51 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made layup, assist by Yuri Collins 22-21
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:28   De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
7:12 +3 Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 22-24
6:51   Bad pass turnover on Issac Vann, stolen by Yuri Collins  
6:46   Shooting foul on Issac Vann  
6:46   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:46   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Jarren McAllister  
6:34   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Saint Louis  
6:14   Hasahn French missed hook shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Hason Ward  
6:06   Lost ball turnover on Jarren McAllister, stolen by Hasahn French  
5:59 +2 Jordan Goodwin made dunk, assist by Yuri Collins 22-26
5:41   Issac Vann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
5:24 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made dunk, assist by Yuri Collins 22-28
5:22   30-second timeout called  
5:11   De'Riante Jenkins missed jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
4:47   Personal foul on Corey Douglas  
4:40 +2 Hasahn French made hook shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 22-30
4:15   Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
4:01 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 22-32
3:47   Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
3:36   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed jump shot  
3:34   Offensive rebound by Saint Louis  
3:34   Commercial timeout called  
3:24 +2 Hasahn French made dunk, assist by Jordan Goodwin 22-34
2:58   Mike'L Simms missed jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
2:39 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made dunk, assist by Hasahn French 22-36
2:21 +3 Malik Crowfield made 3-pt. jump shot 25-36
1:56   Yuri Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
1:51   Shooting foul on Hason Ward  
1:51   Jordan Goodwin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:51 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-37
1:41   Mike'L Simms missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French  
1:39   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
1:37 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made dunk 27-37
1:26   Lost ball turnover on Yuri Collins  
1:09   Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
1:03   Personal foul on Nah'Shon Hyland  
1:03 +1 Javonte Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws 27-38
1:03 +1 Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-39
48.0   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva, stolen by Javonte Perkins  
26.0 +2 Javonte Perkins made running Jump Shot 27-41
2.0   De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jordan Goodwin  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Saint Louis  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VCU Rams 35
STLOU Billikens 39

Time Team Play Score
19:35 +3 Demarius Jacobs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 27-44
19:23   Vince Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
19:03 +2 Hasahn French made layup, assist by Jordan Goodwin 27-46
18:45   Nah'Shon Hyland missed jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
18:21   Bad pass turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Issac Vann  
18:14   Lost ball turnover on Issac Vann, stolen by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
18:09   Official timeout called  
17:53   Shooting foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
17:53   Hasahn French missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:53   Hasahn French missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
17:34   Violation on Unknown  
17:30   Violation on Unknown  
17:23   Shooting foul on Hasahn French  
17:23 +1 Vince Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 28-46
17:23 +1 Vince Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-46
17:05 +2 Hasahn French made hook shot 29-48
16:58   Personal foul on Yuri Collins  
16:50   Vince Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
16:22   Shooting foul on Vince Williams  
16:22   Jordan Goodwin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:22 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-49
16:05 +2 De'Riante Jenkins made jump shot 31-49
15:38   Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Bell Jr., stolen by Mike'L Simms  
15:28   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Evans, stolen by Yuri Collins  
15:25   Lost ball turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by De'Riante Jenkins  
15:20   Commercial timeout called  
15:09   Issac Vann missed layup  
15:07   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
15:07 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made tip-in 33-49
14:45   Demarius Jacobs missed layup  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Issac Vann  
14:34   Personal foul on Demarius Jacobs  
14:34 +1 Marcus Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 34-49
14:34   Marcus Evans missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
14:23   Personal foul on Marcus Evans  
14:11 +2 Hasahn French made layup 34-51
14:11   Shooting foul on Marcus Evans  
14:11   30-second timeout called  
14:11   Commercial timeout called  
14:11   Hasahn French missed free throw  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
14:08   Official timeout called  
13:49 +3 KeShawn Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Crowfield 37-51
13:37   Lost ball turnover on Javonte Perkins  
13:13   Marcus Evans missed jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
12:45   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
12:43   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
12:41 +2 Hasahn French made hook shot 37-53
12:24 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by Mike'L Simms 39-53
12:16 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup 39-55
11:44 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made hook shot, assist by Mike'L Simms 41-55
11:37   Flagrant foul on Marcus Evans  
11:37   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Marcus Evans  
11:37   Commercial timeout called  
11:37 +1 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 41-56
11:37   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:37 +1 Javonte Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws 41-57
11:37 +1 Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-58
11:31 +2 Hasahn French made layup, assist by Jordan Goodwin 41-60
11:14   Shooting foul on Hasahn French  
11:14 +1 Jimmy Clark III made 1st of 2 free throws 42-60
11:14   Jimmy Clark III missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
11:08   Bad pass turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by KeShawn Curry  
11:05 +2 KeShawn Curry made jump shot 44-60
11:05   Shooting foul on Yuri Collins  
11:05   KeShawn Curry missed free throw  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
11:03   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Vince Williams  
10:50   Shooting foul on Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
10:50 +1 Vince Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 45-60
10:50 +1 Vince Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-60
10:42   Yuri Collins missed layup  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Malik Crowfield  
10:28   Lost ball turnover on KeShawn Curry, stolen by Jordan Goodwin  
10:28 +2 Yuri Collins made layup, assist by Jordan Goodwin 46-62
10:25   Shooting foul on Malik Crowfield  
10:25 +1 Yuri Collins made free throw 46-63
10:13   Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
10:06 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made dunk, assist by Hasahn French 46-65
9:41   Personal foul on Javonte Perkins  
9:41   KeShawn Curry missed free throw  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
9:14 +3 Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 46-68
8:55 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made hook shot 48-68
8:55   Shooting foul on Hasahn French  
8:55 +1 Marcus Santos-Silva made free throw 49-68
8:31   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
8:27 +2 Jordan Goodwin made dunk 49-70
8:12   KeShawn Curry missed layup, blocked by Javonte Perkins  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
7:54 +2 Yuri Collins made floating jump shot 49-72
7:33   Personal foul on Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
7:33   Commercial timeout called  
7:33   Jimmy Clark III missed free throw  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
7:03   Yuri Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Hason Ward  
6:47   Shooting foul on Yuri Collins  
6:47 +1 De'Riante Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws 50-72
6:47 +1 De'Riante Jenkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-72
6:19   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
6:17   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
6:00   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Hason Ward  
5:53   Lost ball turnover on Vince Williams  
5:27   Hasahn French missed hook shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Clark III  
5:20   De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Saint Louis