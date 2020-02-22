BAMA
Balanced, explosive Alabama defeats Mississippi 103-78

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) John Petty Jr. scored 21 points, Jaden Shackelford had 18, and Kira Lewis Jr. added 17 to lead Alabama to a 103-78 victory over Mississippi on Saturday night.

Alabama (15-12, 7-7 SEC) continues to boast one of the best-producing offenses in the country, going 37 of 66 from the field, hitting 13 3-pointers and besting the Rebels 25-15 in assists. Alex Reese chipped in 12 points, and the Tide bench scored 31.

Ole Miss (13-14, 4-10 SEC) jumped out to an early 9-2 lead, but Alabama dominated the rest of the first period and led 45-31 by halftime. Thirteen of the Rebels’ 21 turnovers were in the first half.

The two teams traded technical fouls on successive possessions early in the second half and Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis was ejected. At one point the Rebels hit six consecutive field goals and still never pulled closer than 11 points.

Breein Tyree led the Rebels with 28 points but fouled out with just under 9 minutes left in the game. Devontae Shuler had 21 points and Blake Hinson added 11 points.

Ole Miss was 6 of 19 from beyond the arc and 26 of 48 from the floor.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Tide move the ball well and can draw offense from so many places; they may be a difficult matchup for teams down the stretch.

Mississippi: Despite another heroic effort from Tyree, the Rebels drop their third straight and would need to win the SEC Tournament to go dancing.

UP NEXT

Alabama will travel to Starkville to face Mississippi State on Tuesday night, while Ole Miss heads to Auburn.

---

1st Half
BAMA Crimson Tide 45
MISS Rebels 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Ole Miss  
19:33 +3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen 0-3
19:08   Bad pass turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Breein Tyree  
19:07 +2 Breein Tyree made dunk 0-5
18:41 +2 Alex Reese made driving layup 2-5
18:28   Shooting foul on John Petty Jr.  
18:28 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 2-6
18:28 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-7
18:04   Bad pass turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Khadim Sy  
18:01   Offensive foul on Devontae Shuler  
18:01   Turnover on Devontae Shuler  
17:51   Bad pass turnover on James Bolden, stolen by Khadim Sy  
17:41 +2 Blake Hinson made jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 2-9
17:25 +2 Herbert Jones made reverse layup, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 4-9
17:11   Offensive foul on Khadim Sy  
17:11   Turnover on Khadim Sy  
16:56 +3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Herbert Jones 7-9
16:53   30-second timeout called  
16:38   Bad pass turnover on Breein Tyree  
16:17 +3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Herbert Jones 10-9
15:53   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Offensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
15:40   KJ Buffen missed floating jump shot  
15:38   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
15:26 +2 James Bolden made jump shot, assist by Herbert Jones 12-9
15:02   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
14:54   James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Offensive rebound by Galin Smith  
14:51 +2 Galin Smith made dunk 14-9
14:51   30-second timeout called  
14:51   Commercial timeout called  
14:29   Lost ball turnover on Blake Hinson, stolen by Herbert Jones  
14:18   James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Bryce Williams  
13:58   Bad pass turnover on Antavion Collum  
13:36   Jaylen Forbes missed turnaround jump shot  
13:34   Offensive rebound by Alabama  
13:31   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
13:21 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 14-11
12:53   Lost ball turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Bryce Williams  
12:50   Personal foul on Jaden Shackelford  
12:43   Bryce Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
12:33 +2 Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Breein Tyree 14-13
12:14 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Jaden Shackelford 16-13
11:58   Khadim Sy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
11:45 +3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Petty Jr. 19-13
11:21 +2 KJ Buffen made jump shot, assist by Khadim Sy 19-15
10:56 +2 Alex Reese made dunk, assist by Javian Davis 21-15
10:40   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
10:30   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Offensive rebound by Alabama  
10:28   Commercial timeout called  
10:24   Traveling violation turnover on John Petty Jr.  
10:16 +2 Breein Tyree made layup, assist by Antavion Collum 21-17
10:01 +3 Alex Reese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 24-17
9:41 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 24-19
9:08   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Antavion Collum  
8:52 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 24-21
8:31   Personal foul on KJ Buffen  
8:29   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
8:24   Personal foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
8:21   Offensive foul on Blake Hinson  
8:21   Turnover on Blake Hinson  
8:03   James Bolden missed driving layup  
8:01   Offensive rebound by James Bolden  
7:57   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:57   Galin Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:57   Galin Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
7:35   Bad pass turnover on Devontae Shuler, stolen by John Petty Jr.  
7:28 +2 Galin Smith made dunk, assist by John Petty Jr. 26-21
7:11   Personal foul on Herbert Jones  
7:04   Offensive foul on Bryce Williams  
7:04   Turnover on Bryce Williams  
6:49   John Petty Jr. missed hook shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
6:38   Breein Tyree missed driving layup, blocked by James Bolden  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
6:31   Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
6:29   Personal foul on Galin Smith  
6:20   Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
6:10   Personal foul on Breein Tyree  
6:10 +1 James Bolden made 1st of 2 free throws 27-21
6:10   James Bolden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
6:10   Personal foul on Herbert Jones  
5:59   Personal foul on Javian Davis  
5:59 +1 Khadim Sy made 1st of 2 free throws 27-22
5:59   Khadim Sy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
5:47   Personal foul on Austin Crowley  
5:47 +1 Jaden Shackelford made 1st of 2 free throws 28-22
5:47 +1 Jaden Shackelford made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-22
5:30 +2 Khadim Sy made reverse layup, assist by Breein Tyree 29-24
5:19 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Petty Jr. 32-24
4:54   Khadim Sy missed jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by James Bolden  
4:44 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Bolden 35-24
4:44   30-second timeout called  
4:35   Offensive foul on Blake Hinson  
4:35   Turnover on Blake Hinson  
4:23   Kira Lewis Jr. missed driving layup  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
4:15   Offensive foul on Khadim Sy  
4:15   Turnover on Khadim Sy  
4:05   Offensive foul on Galin Smith  
4:05   Turnover on Galin Smith  
4:05   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Ole Miss  
4:05   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:05   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:52   Bad pass turnover on Antavion Collum  
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:41 +2 John Petty Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Alex Reese 37-24
3:22   Khadim Sy missed layup  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
3:11 +2 John Petty Jr. made reverse layup, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 39-24
2:50 +2 Devontae Shuler made floating jump shot, assist by Khadim Sy 39-26
2:35   Bad pass turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
2:31   Personal foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
2:31 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 39-27
2:31 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-28
2:02 +2 Jaylen Forbes made running Jump Shot 41-28
1:47   Traveling violation turnover on Khadim Sy  
1:36   Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   Offensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
1:32   Jaden Shackelford missed dunk  
1:29   Offensive rebound by Alabama  
1:25   James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23   Offensive rebound by Alabama  
1:17 +2 John Petty Jr. made jump shot 43-28
59.0   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
58.0   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
58.0   Personal foul on Jaylen Forbes  
58.0   Antavion Collum missed 1st of 2 free throws  
58.0 +1 Antavion Collum made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-29
44.0   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
42.0   Offensive rebound by Alex Reese  
38.0 +2 Alex Reese made dunk 45-29
19.0 +2 Devontae Shuler made jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree 45-31
0.0   James Bolden missed floating jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BAMA Crimson Tide 58
MISS Rebels 47

Time Team Play Score
19:40 +2 Herbert Jones made layup, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 47-31
19:23 +2 Devontae Shuler made jump shot, assist by Bryce Williams 47-33
19:23   Shooting foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
19:23 +1 Devontae Shuler made free throw 47-34
19:07 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made floating jump shot 49-34
18:44   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Herbert Jones  
18:42   Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
18:40   Shooting foul on Alex Reese  
18:40   Khadim Sy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:40   Khadim Sy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:40   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
18:28   John Petty Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Bryce Williams  
18:26   Offensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
18:21   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
18:21 +1 Jaden Shackelford made 1st of 2 free throws 50-34
18:21 +1 Jaden Shackelford made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-34
18:07   Lost ball turnover on Khadim Sy, stolen by Herbert Jones  
17:58   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Offensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
17:48   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Antavion Collum  
17:39   Antavion Collum missed layup, blocked by Herbert Jones  
17:37   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
17:29   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
17:20 +2 Antavion Collum made jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 51-36
16:58 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 54-36
16:33 +2 Devontae Shuler made driving layup 54-38
16:18 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made driving layup 56-38
16:05   Traveling violation turnover on Breein Tyree  
15:52   Shooting foul on Carlos Curry  
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:52   Alex Reese missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:52   Alex Reese missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
15:36 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 56-40
15:12   John Petty Jr. missed layup  
15:10   Offensive rebound by Alex Reese  
14:57   Alex Reese missed dunk  
14:57   Offensive rebound by James Bolden  
15:02   Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Carlos Curry  
14:57 +3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 56-43
14:52   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Alabama  
14:52 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 56-44
14:52 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-45
14:31   Personal foul on Breein Tyree  
14:31   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Breein Tyree  
14:31   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Ole Miss  
14:31 +1 James Bolden made 1st of 2 free throws 57-45
14:31 +1 James Bolden made 1st of 2 free throws 57-45
14:31 +1 James Bolden made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-45
14:31 +1 James Bolden made 1st of 2 free throws 59-45
14:31 +1 James Bolden made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-45
14:28 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made layup, assist by John Petty Jr. 62-45
14:14   Personal foul on Herbert Jones  
13:57 +3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree 62-48
13:41 +3 John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 65-48
13:25 +2 Breein Tyree made driving layup 65-50
13:15   Kira Lewis Jr. missed floating jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
13:02   Devontae Shuler missed layup  
13:00   Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
13:00 +2 Khadim Sy made tip-in 65-52
12:40 +2 Galin Smith made alley-oop shot, assist by John Petty Jr. 67-52
12:27   Shooting foul on Galin Smith  
12:27 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 67-53
12:27 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-54
12:09 +2 John Petty Jr. made turnaround jump shot 69-54
12:02   Out of bounds turnover on Blake Hinson  
11:52   Personal foul on Devontae Shuler  
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:44   Shooting foul on Franco Miller Jr.  
11:44 +1 Jaden Shackelford made 1st of 2 free throws 70-54
11:44   Jaden Shackelford missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
11:28   Personal foul on James Bolden  
11:21   Offensive foul on Breein Tyree  
11:21   Turnover on Breein Tyree  
11:04   Bad pass turnover on John Petty Jr., stolen by Blake Hinson  
10:58 +2 Devontae Shuler made layup 70-56
10:44 +2 Javian Davis made reverse layup, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 72-56
10:32   Personal foul on Jaden Shackelford  
10:32   Bryce Williams missed free throw  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Javian Davis  
10:18 +3 John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 75-56
10:11   Personal foul on James Bolden  
10:11   Devontae Shuler missed free throw  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Javian Davis  
10:01   Shooting foul on Bryce Williams  
10:01 +1 Javian Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 76-56
10:01   Javian Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
9:46 +2 Breein Tyree made fade-away jump shot 76-58
9:33