20:00
Jumpball received by Ole Miss
19:33
+3
Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen
0-3
19:08
Bad pass turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Breein Tyree
19:07
+2
Breein Tyree made dunk
0-5
18:41
+2
Alex Reese made driving layup
2-5
18:28
Shooting foul on John Petty Jr.
18:28
+1
Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws
2-6
18:28
+1
Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws
2-7
18:04
Bad pass turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Khadim Sy
18:01
Offensive foul on Devontae Shuler
18:01
Turnover on Devontae Shuler
17:51
Bad pass turnover on James Bolden, stolen by Khadim Sy
17:41
+2
Blake Hinson made jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler
2-9
17:25
+2
Herbert Jones made reverse layup, assist by Kira Lewis Jr.
4-9
17:11
Offensive foul on Khadim Sy
17:11
Turnover on Khadim Sy
16:56
+3
Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Herbert Jones
7-9
16:53
30-second timeout called
16:38
Bad pass turnover on Breein Tyree
16:17
+3
Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Herbert Jones
10-9
15:53
Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:51
Offensive rebound by Devontae Shuler
15:40
KJ Buffen missed floating jump shot
15:38
Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.
15:26
+2
James Bolden made jump shot, assist by Herbert Jones
12-9
15:02
Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:00
Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.
14:54
James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:52
Offensive rebound by Galin Smith
14:51
+2
Galin Smith made dunk
14-9
14:51
30-second timeout called
14:51
Commercial timeout called
14:29
Lost ball turnover on Blake Hinson, stolen by Herbert Jones
14:18
James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:16
Defensive rebound by Bryce Williams
13:58
Bad pass turnover on Antavion Collum
13:36
Jaylen Forbes missed turnaround jump shot
13:34
Offensive rebound by Alabama
13:31
Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:29
Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy
13:21
+2
Breein Tyree made jump shot
14-11
12:53
Lost ball turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Bryce Williams
12:50
Personal foul on Jaden Shackelford
12:43
Bryce Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:40
Offensive rebound by Ole Miss
12:33
+2
Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Breein Tyree
14-13
12:14
+2
Kira Lewis Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Jaden Shackelford
16-13
11:58
Khadim Sy missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:56
Defensive rebound by Alex Reese
11:45
+3
Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Petty Jr.
19-13
11:21
+2
KJ Buffen made jump shot, assist by Khadim Sy
19-15
10:56
+2
Alex Reese made dunk, assist by Javian Davis
21-15
10:40
Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:38
Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.
10:30
Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:28
Offensive rebound by Alabama
10:28
Commercial timeout called
10:24
Traveling violation turnover on John Petty Jr.
10:16
+2
Breein Tyree made layup, assist by Antavion Collum
21-17
10:01
+3
Alex Reese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr.
24-17
9:41
+2
Breein Tyree made jump shot
24-19
9:08
Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:06
Defensive rebound by Antavion Collum
8:52
+2
Breein Tyree made jump shot
24-21
8:31
Personal foul on KJ Buffen
8:29
John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:27
Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson
8:24
Personal foul on Kira Lewis Jr.
8:21
Offensive foul on Blake Hinson
8:21
Turnover on Blake Hinson
8:03
James Bolden missed driving layup
8:01
Offensive rebound by James Bolden
7:57
Shooting foul on Blake Hinson
7:57
Commercial timeout called
7:57
Galin Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws
7:57
Galin Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws
7:57
Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy
7:35
Bad pass turnover on Devontae Shuler, stolen by John Petty Jr.
7:28
+2
Galin Smith made dunk, assist by John Petty Jr.
26-21
7:11
Personal foul on Herbert Jones
7:04
Offensive foul on Bryce Williams
7:04
Turnover on Bryce Williams
6:49
John Petty Jr. missed hook shot
6:47
Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree
6:38
Breein Tyree missed driving layup, blocked by James Bolden
6:36
Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones
6:31
Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:29
Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy
6:29
Personal foul on Galin Smith
6:20
Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:18
Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones
6:10
Personal foul on Breein Tyree
6:10
+1
James Bolden made 1st of 2 free throws
27-21
6:10
James Bolden missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:10
Defensive rebound by Ole Miss
6:10
Personal foul on Herbert Jones
5:59
Personal foul on Javian Davis
5:59
+1
Khadim Sy made 1st of 2 free throws
27-22
5:59
Khadim Sy missed 2nd of 2 free throws
5:59
Defensive rebound by Alex Reese
5:47
Personal foul on Austin Crowley
5:47
+1
Jaden Shackelford made 1st of 2 free throws
28-22
5:47
+1
Jaden Shackelford made 2nd of 2 free throws
29-22
5:30
+2
Khadim Sy made reverse layup, assist by Breein Tyree
29-24
5:19
+3
Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Petty Jr.
32-24
4:54
Khadim Sy missed jump shot
4:52
Defensive rebound by James Bolden
4:44
+3
Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Bolden
35-24
4:44
30-second timeout called
4:35
Offensive foul on Blake Hinson
4:35
Turnover on Blake Hinson
4:23
Kira Lewis Jr. missed driving layup
4:21
Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler
4:15
Offensive foul on Khadim Sy
4:15
Turnover on Khadim Sy
4:05
Offensive foul on Galin Smith
4:05
Turnover on Galin Smith
4:05
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Ole Miss
4:05
Kira Lewis Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
4:05
Kira Lewis Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
3:52
Bad pass turnover on Antavion Collum
3:52
Commercial timeout called
3:41
+2
John Petty Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Alex Reese
37-24
3:22
Khadim Sy missed layup
3:20
Defensive rebound by Alex Reese
3:11
+2
John Petty Jr. made reverse layup, assist by Kira Lewis Jr.
39-24
2:50
+2
Devontae Shuler made floating jump shot, assist by Khadim Sy
39-26
2:35
Bad pass turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Devontae Shuler
2:31
Personal foul on Kira Lewis Jr.
2:31
+1
Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws
39-27
|
2:31
|
|
+1
|
Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-28
|
2:02
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Forbes made running Jump Shot
|
41-28
|
1:47
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Khadim Sy
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford missed dunk
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alabama
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alabama
|
|
1:17
|
|
+2
|
John Petty Jr. made jump shot
|
43-28
|
59.0
|
|
|
Breein Tyree missed jump shot
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ole Miss
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaylen Forbes
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Antavion Collum missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
58.0
|
|
+1
|
Antavion Collum made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
43-29
|
44.0
|
|
|
Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alex Reese
|
|
38.0
|
|
+2
|
Alex Reese made dunk
|
45-29
|
19.0
|
|
+2
|
Devontae Shuler made jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree
|
45-31
|
0.0
|
|
|
James Bolden missed floating jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|