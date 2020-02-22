DUQ
Toppin scores 28 as No. 5 Dayton cruises past Duquesne 80-70

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Obi Toppin had 28 points as No. 5 Dayton won its 16th game in a row, beating Duquesne 80-70 on Saturday.

Jalen Crutcher added 17 points and five assists for the Flyers (25-2, 14-0 Atlantic 10), who have yet to lose in regulation this season.

Toppin, a redshirt sophomore and potential first-round NBA draft choice, was 11 for 16 from the field, including 3 for 5 from beyond the 3-point arc. He topped 1,000 points for his career with an emphatic dunk in the second half.

Sincere Carry had 21 points and six assists for Duquesne (18-8, 8-6).

The Flyers again grappled with another conference opponent until pulling away late.

The game was tied a dozen times in the first half, with Duquesne holding a 38-36 lead at the intermission. Toppin had 16 points in the first half and narrowed Duquesne's lead to two with a dunk at the buzzer.

A 3-pointer by Chatman and a dunk by Toppin gave the Flyers a 12-point lead and momentum with 11:14 to play. Dayton went up by 17 on a pair of foul shots from Crutcher and Trey Landers' 3-pointer. The Dukes got as close as eight late in the game before they had to start fouling.

BIG PICTURE

Duquesne: The Dukes put up a good fight in the first half but got buried when the Flyers started hitting critical shots in the second half.

Dayton: The Flyers keep soaring in their best start in school history. Toppin continues to show he is among the best players in the nation. Barring a complete collapse, the Flyers should be force in the NCAA Tournament, which they haven't played in since 2017.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With No. 3 Kansas' win over No. 1 Baylor, there likely will be some movement at the top of the poll but it may not ripple down to Dayton.

UP NEXT

Duquesne: At St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.

Dayton: At George Mason on Tuesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
DUQ Dukes 38
DAYTON Flyers 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Dayton  
19:35   Trey Landers missed jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
19:08   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
18:50   Trey Landers missed layup, blocked by Marcus Weathers  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
18:41 +3 Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Hughes 3-0
18:26 +3 Obi Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Mikesell 3-3
18:07   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
17:45   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
17:35 +2 Sincere Carry made layup 5-3
17:06   Shooting foul on Marcus Weathers  
17:06   Trey Landers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:06   Trey Landers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
16:43 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup, assist by Sincere Carry 7-3
16:38 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Ryan Mikesell 7-5
16:13   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
15:50   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
15:43   Bad pass turnover on Trey Landers, stolen by Lamar Norman Jr.  
15:26   Lost ball turnover on Lamar Norman Jr.  
15:26   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
15:04   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
14:49   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
14:33   Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
14:19   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Weathers, stolen by Obi Toppin  
14:15 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk 7-7
13:56 +2 Sincere Carry made layup 9-7
13:44 +2 Trey Landers made alley-oop shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 9-9
13:24 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup 11-9
13:09   Obi Toppin missed layup  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
12:58   Commercial timeout called  
12:47   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill  
12:28 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup, assist by Obi Toppin 11-11
11:57 +3 Baylee Steele made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 14-11
11:37 +2 Obi Toppin made layup 14-13
11:06   Ashton Miller missed layup, blocked by Ibi Watson  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
10:59 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher 14-15
10:43   Commercial timeout called  
10:29   Michael Hughes missed jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
10:22   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
10:12   Personal foul on Ibi Watson  
10:06 +2 Michael Hughes made jump shot 16-15
10:06   Shooting foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
10:06 +1 Michael Hughes made free throw 17-15
9:43   Ibi Watson missed jump shot  
9:41   Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
9:38 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made jump shot 17-17
9:20 +2 Michael Hughes made jump shot 19-17
8:56 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Dwayne Cohill 19-19
8:36   Michael Hughes missed jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
8:28   Lost ball turnover on Dwayne Cohill, stolen by Michael Hughes  
8:16   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill  
7:54 +2 Dwayne Cohill made jump shot, assist by Rodney Chatman 19-21
7:34   Shooting foul on Ibi Watson  
7:34   Commercial timeout called  
7:34 +1 Baylee Steele made 1st of 2 free throws 20-21
7:34 +1 Baylee Steele made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-21
7:09   Shooting foul on Lamar Norman Jr.  
7:09   Rodney Chatman missed 1st of 3 free throws  
7:09 +1 Rodney Chatman made 2nd of 3 free throws 21-22
7:09 +1 Rodney Chatman made 3rd of 3 free throws 21-23
6:54   Michael Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
6:47 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup 23-23
6:21 +2 Dwayne Cohill made jump shot 23-25
5:58 +2 Marcus Weathers made jump shot 25-25
5:37   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
5:24   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
5:18 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup 27-25
4:59 +2 Rodney Chatman made layup 27-27
4:33   Personal foul on Dwayne Cohill  
4:26 +2 Marcus Weathers made jump shot 29-27
4:02   Shooting foul on Baylee Steele  
4:02 +1 Trey Landers made 1st of 2 free throws 29-28
4:02 +1 Trey Landers made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-29
3:44   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
3:35   Bad pass turnover on Jhery Matos, stolen by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
3:21   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed jump shot, blocked by Jhery Matos  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Jhery Matos  
3:10   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
3:05   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot, blocked by Obi Toppin  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
3:01   Shooting foul on Tavian Dunn-Martin  
3:01   Commercial timeout called  
3:03 +1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 29-30
3:03 +1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-31
2:45 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 32-31
2:28   Jhery Matos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
2:05 +2 Sincere Carry made jump shot 34-31
1:32 +3 Obi Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Mikesell 34-34
57.0 +2 Baylee Steele made dunk, assist by Michael Hughes 36-34
39.0   Lost ball turnover on Rodney Chatman, stolen by Sincere Carry  
32.0 +2 Sincere Carry made dunk, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 38-34
25.0   30-second timeout called  
0.0 +2 Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Rodney Chatman 38-36
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DUQ Dukes 32
DAYTON Flyers 44

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Jumpball received by Dayton  
19:47   Lost ball turnover on Maceo Austin, stolen by Rodney Chatman  
19:28   Personal foul on Maceo Austin  
19:22   Jalen Crutcher missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
19:05   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
18:50   Personal foul on Lamar Norman Jr.  
18:43   Personal foul on Maceo Austin  
18:33 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup, assist by Obi Toppin 38-38
18:13   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Weathers  
17:56 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher 38-40
17:43   Michael Hughes missed jump shot  
17:56   Commercial timeout called  
17:43   Michael Hughes missed jump shot  
17:41   Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
17:25 +2 Lamar Norman Jr. made jump shot 40-40
17:09   Trey Landers missed jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
16:49   Bad pass turnover on Michael Hughes  
16:23   Shooting foul on Michael Hughes  
16:23   Obi Toppin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:06   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
16:23 +1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-41
16:06   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
16:02   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
15:47   Obi Toppin missed jump shot  
15:45   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
15:42 +2 Trey Landers made layup 40-43
15:20 +2 Michael Hughes made jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 42-43
15:00 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 42-45
14:35   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
14:25   Obi Toppin missed layup  
14:23   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
14:14 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Landers 42-48
13:22   Shooting foul on Lamar Norman Jr.  
14:10   Commercial timeout called  
13:47   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
13:22   Shooting foul on Lamar Norman Jr.  
13:22 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 3 free throws 42-49
13:22 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 3 free throws 42-50
13:22 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 3rd of 3 free throws 42-51
13:08 +2 Sincere Carry made layup, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 44-51
12:58   Personal foul on Maceo Austin  
12:58   Offensive foul on Obi Toppin  
12:58   Turnover on Obi Toppin  
12:40   Shooting foul on Trey Landers  
12:40   Sincere Carry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:07   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
12:40 +1 Sincere Carry made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-51
12:25 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Obi Toppin 45-54
12:09   Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
11:44 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup 47-54
11:40 +3 Rodney Chatman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Mikesell 47-57
11:24   Marcus Weathers missed layup  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
11:15 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher 47-59
10:50   Bad pass turnover on Sincere Carry  
10:50   Commercial timeout called  
10:41   Traveling violation turnover on Obi Toppin  
10:27   Maceo Austin missed jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
10:12 +3 Obi Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 47-62
9:56 +2 Baylee Steele made layup, assist by Sincere Carry 49-62
9:34   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
9:22   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
9:17   Clear path foul on Tavian Dunn-Martin  
9:17 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws 49-63
9:17 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-64
9:00   Jalen Crutcher missed jump shot  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
8:55 +2 Trey Landers made layup 49-66
8:26   Maceo Austin missed layup  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Duquesne  
8:24   Shot clock violation turnover on Duquesne  
8:03   Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
7:43   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
7:43   Commercial timeout called  
7:36   Offensive foul on Marcus Weathers  
7:36   Turnover on Marcus Weathers  
7:18   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
7:13   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
7:03 +2 Sincere Carry made jump shot 51-66
6:42   Personal foul on Marcus Weathers  
6:42   Obi Toppin missed free throw  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
6:32 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup, assist by Sincere Carry 53-66
6:03   Ibi Watson missed layup  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
5:45   Sincere Carry missed jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
5:30 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Ryan Mikesell 53-68
5:11 +3 Baylee Steele made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 56-68
4:05   Shooting foul on Michael Hughes  
4:48   Bad pass turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Sincere Carry  
4:48   Shooting foul on Ibi Watson  
4:48 +1 Sincere Carry made 1st of 2 free throws 57-68
4:48 +1 Sincere Carry made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-68
4:27 +2 Jalen Crutcher made jump shot 58-70
4:17 +3 Baylee Steele made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 61-70
4:06   Shooting foul on Michael Hughes  
4:06 +1 Ibi Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 61-71
4:06 +1 Ibi Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-72
3:52 +2 Sincere Carry made jump shot 63-72
3:21   Bad pass turnover on Ibi Watson  
3:13   Baylee Steele missed jump shot  
3:11   Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
3:11   Michael Hughes missed jump shot  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Dayton  
3:09   Commercial timeout called  
2:49 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Trey Landers 63-74
2:38   Personal foul on Trey Landers  
2:38 +1 Sincere Carry made 1st of 2 free throws 64-74
2:38   Sincere Carry missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
2:10   Jalen Crutcher missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes  
2:08   Offensive rebound by Dayton  
2:07   Jalen Crutcher missed jump shot  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
1:49   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
1:34 +2 Baylee Steele made layup, assist by Sincere Carry 66-74
1:33   Personal foul on Baylee Steele  
1:33 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws 66-75
1:33 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-76
1:14   Shooting foul on Obi Toppin  
1:14 +1 Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws 67-76
1:14   Marcus Weathers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
1:04   Personal foul on Marcus Weathers  
1:04 +1 Ryan Mikesell made 1st of 2 free throws 67-77
1:04 +1 Ryan Mikesell made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-78
54.0   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed jump shot  
52.0   Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
52.0   Baylee Steele missed layup  
50.0   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
50.0   Personal foul on Baylee Steele  
50.0 +1 Ryan Mikesell made 1st of 2 free throws 67-79
50.0 +1