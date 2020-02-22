|
19:47
Jumpball received by Dayton
19:47
Lost ball turnover on Maceo Austin, stolen by Rodney Chatman
19:28
Personal foul on Maceo Austin
19:22
Jalen Crutcher missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes
19:22
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
19:05
Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:03
Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
18:50
Personal foul on Lamar Norman Jr.
18:43
Personal foul on Maceo Austin
18:33
+2
Ryan Mikesell made layup, assist by Obi Toppin
38-38
18:13
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Weathers
17:56
+2
Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher
38-40
17:43
Michael Hughes missed jump shot
17:56
Commercial timeout called
17:43
Michael Hughes missed jump shot
17:41
Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes
17:25
+2
Lamar Norman Jr. made jump shot
40-40
17:09
Trey Landers missed jump shot
17:07
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
16:49
Bad pass turnover on Michael Hughes
16:23
Shooting foul on Michael Hughes
16:23
Obi Toppin missed 1st of 2 free throws
16:06
Personal foul on Rodney Chatman
16:23
+1
Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws
40-41
16:06
Personal foul on Rodney Chatman
16:02
Marcus Weathers missed jump shot
16:00
Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman
15:47
Obi Toppin missed jump shot
15:45
Offensive rebound by Trey Landers
15:42
+2
Trey Landers made layup
40-43
15:20
+2
Michael Hughes made jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry
42-43
15:00
+2
Jalen Crutcher made layup
42-45
14:35
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:33
Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
14:25
Obi Toppin missed layup
14:23
Offensive rebound by Trey Landers
14:14
+3
Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Landers
42-48
13:22
Shooting foul on Lamar Norman Jr.
14:10
Commercial timeout called
13:47
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:45
Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
13:22
Shooting foul on Lamar Norman Jr.
13:22
+1
Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 3 free throws
42-49
13:22
+1
Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 3 free throws
42-50
13:22
+1
Jalen Crutcher made 3rd of 3 free throws
42-51
13:08
+2
Sincere Carry made layup, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin
44-51
12:58
Personal foul on Maceo Austin
12:58
Offensive foul on Obi Toppin
12:58
Turnover on Obi Toppin
12:40
Shooting foul on Trey Landers
12:40
Sincere Carry missed 1st of 2 free throws
12:07
Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
12:40
+1
Sincere Carry made 2nd of 2 free throws
45-51
12:25
+3
Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Obi Toppin
45-54
12:09
Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:07
Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
11:44
+2
Marcus Weathers made layup
47-54
11:40
+3
Rodney Chatman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Mikesell
47-57
11:24
Marcus Weathers missed layup
11:22
Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
11:15
+2
Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher
47-59
10:50
Bad pass turnover on Sincere Carry
10:50
Commercial timeout called
10:41
Traveling violation turnover on Obi Toppin
10:27
Maceo Austin missed jump shot
10:25
Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
10:12
+3
Obi Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher
47-62
9:56
+2
Baylee Steele made layup, assist by Sincere Carry
49-62
9:34
Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:32
Defensive rebound by Tavian Dunn-Martin
9:22
Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:20
Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher
9:17
Clear path foul on Tavian Dunn-Martin
9:17
+1
Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws
49-63
9:17
+1
Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws
49-64
9:00
Jalen Crutcher missed jump shot
8:58
Offensive rebound by Trey Landers
8:55
+2
Trey Landers made layup
49-66
8:26
Maceo Austin missed layup
8:24
Offensive rebound by Duquesne
8:24
Shot clock violation turnover on Duquesne
8:03
Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:01
Defensive rebound by Tavian Dunn-Martin
7:43
Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell
7:43
Commercial timeout called
7:36
Offensive foul on Marcus Weathers
7:36
Turnover on Marcus Weathers
7:18
Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:16
Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin
7:13
Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:11
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
7:03
+2
Sincere Carry made jump shot
51-66
6:42
Personal foul on Marcus Weathers
6:42
Obi Toppin missed free throw
6:42
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
6:32
+2
Marcus Weathers made layup, assist by Sincere Carry
53-66
6:03
Ibi Watson missed layup
6:01
Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin
5:45
Sincere Carry missed jump shot
5:43
Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson
5:30
+2
Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Ryan Mikesell
53-68
5:11
+3
Baylee Steele made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry
56-68
4:05
Shooting foul on Michael Hughes
4:48
Bad pass turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Sincere Carry
4:48
Shooting foul on Ibi Watson
4:48
+1
Sincere Carry made 1st of 2 free throws
57-68
4:48
+1
Sincere Carry made 2nd of 2 free throws
58-68
4:27
+2
Jalen Crutcher made jump shot
58-70
4:17
+3
Baylee Steele made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin
61-70
4:06
Shooting foul on Michael Hughes
4:06
+1
Ibi Watson made 1st of 2 free throws
61-71
4:06
+1
Ibi Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws
61-72
3:52
+2
Sincere Carry made jump shot
63-72
3:21
Bad pass turnover on Ibi Watson
3:13
Baylee Steele missed jump shot
3:11
Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes
3:11
Michael Hughes missed jump shot
3:09
Defensive rebound by Dayton
3:09
Commercial timeout called
2:49
+2
Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Trey Landers
63-74
2:38
Personal foul on Trey Landers
2:38
+1
Sincere Carry made 1st of 2 free throws
64-74
2:38
Sincere Carry missed 2nd of 2 free throws
2:38
Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell
2:10
Jalen Crutcher missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes
2:08
Offensive rebound by Dayton
2:07
Jalen Crutcher missed jump shot
2:05
Offensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell
1:49
Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:47
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
1:34
+2
Baylee Steele made layup, assist by Sincere Carry
66-74
1:33
Personal foul on Baylee Steele
1:33
+1
Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws
66-75
1:33
+1
Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws
66-76
1:14
Shooting foul on Obi Toppin
1:14
+1
Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws
67-76
1:14
Marcus Weathers missed 2nd of 2 free throws
1:14
Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
1:04
Personal foul on Marcus Weathers
1:04
+1
Ryan Mikesell made 1st of 2 free throws
67-77
1:04
+1
Ryan Mikesell made 2nd of 2 free throws
67-78
54.0
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed jump shot
52.0
Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele
52.0
Baylee Steele missed layup
50.0
Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell
50.0
Personal foul on Baylee Steele
50.0
+1
Ryan Mikesell made 1st of 2 free throws
67-79
50.0
+1