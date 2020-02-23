RENO, Nev. (AP) Jazz Johnson scored nine of his 15 points during Nevada's 16-5 closing run and the Wolf Pack beat Fresno State 78-76 on Saturday night.

Jalen Harris scored 20 points to lead Nevada (18-10, 11-5 Mountain West Conference), which has won five straight games. Nisre Zouzoua added 19 points and Lindsey Drew had 15.

Fresno State (10-18, 6-11) led 71-62 with 6:45 to play. Zouzoua sparked the game-winning rally with a 3-pointer. Johnson followed with nine straight points and Harris added four and Nevada led 78-73.

Jarred Hyder converted a three-point play with about a minute left for Fresno State. New Williams missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Niven Hart scored 18 points to lead Fresno State. Hyder added 15 points, Orlando Robinson had 13 and Noah Blackwell 12.

The Bulldogs shot 14 of 35 (40%) from the 3-point arc, but missed nine free throws (12 of 21). Hart, Blackwell, and Hyder each made four 3-pointers.

Fresno State ends its regular season at Wyoming on Saturday. Nevada plays at Wyoming on Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.