19:59
Jumpball received by Fresno State
19:43
+3
Jarred Hyder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell
3-0
19:22
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by New Williams
19:13
Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:11
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
18:50
Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:48
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
18:24
+3
Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Grimes
6-0
18:13
+2
Jalen Harris made jump shot
6-2
17:58
+3
Nate Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder
9-2
17:32
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Orlando Robinson
17:24
+2
Orlando Robinson made dunk
11-2
17:07
Lindsey Drew missed jump shot
17:05
Offensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
17:05
Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:03
Offensive rebound by Robby Robinson
16:49
Bad pass turnover on Lindsey Drew, stolen by Nate Grimes
16:41
+2
New Williams made layup, assist by Noah Blackwell
13-2
16:41
30-second timeout called
16:17
Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:15
Offensive rebound by Nevada
15:55
+2
Johncarlos Reyes made layup, assist by Jazz Johnson
13-4
15:41
Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:39
Offensive rebound by Fresno State
15:37
Commercial timeout called
15:28
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:26
Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson
15:18
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris
15:14
+3
Jarred Hyder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Orlando Robinson
16-4
14:38
+2
Nisre Zouzoua made jump shot
16-6
14:24
Traveling violation turnover on Orlando Robinson
14:13
Jalen Harris missed layup, blocked by Orlando Robinson
14:11
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
13:53
+2
Orlando Robinson made dunk, assist by Noah Blackwell
18-6
13:40
Personal foul on Noah Blackwell
13:39
Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:37
Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes
13:30
+3
Zane Meeks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
18-9
13:14
Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:12
Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes
13:04
+2
Jalen Harris made layup, assist by K.J. Hymes
18-11
13:03
30-second timeout called
12:52
Offensive foul on New Williams
12:52
Turnover on New Williams
12:42
Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:40
Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell
12:17
Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:15
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
12:08
+3
Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew
18-14
11:46
Shooting foul on K.J. Hymes
11:46
Commercial timeout called
11:46
+1
Orlando Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws
19-14
11:46
+1
Orlando Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-14
11:25
+2
Jalen Harris made layup
20-16
11:10
Anthony Holland missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:08
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
11:00
+3
Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
20-19
10:30
+3
Jarred Hyder made 3-pt. jump shot
23-19
10:10
Jalen Harris missed jump shot
10:08
Defensive rebound by Niven Hart
9:51
Anthony Holland missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:49
Offensive rebound by Niven Hart
9:49
Shooting foul on K.J. Hymes
9:49
+1
Niven Hart made 1st of 2 free throws
24-19
9:49
Niven Hart missed 2nd of 2 free throws
9:49
Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks
9:35
Jalen Harris missed layup
9:33
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
9:17
Orlando Robinson missed jump shot
9:15
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
9:15
Personal foul on Nate Grimes
8:55
Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:53
Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland
8:47
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:45
Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson
8:39
Jazz Johnson missed layup, blocked by Niven Hart
8:37
Offensive rebound by Nevada
8:30
+3
Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot
24-22
8:11
Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:09
Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes
8:01
Nate Grimes missed layup
7:59
Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes
7:59
Personal foul on Zane Meeks
7:49
Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:47
Defensive rebound by Kane Milling
7:38
+3
Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jazz Johnson
24-25
7:17
+2
Niven Hart made layup
26-25
7:16
Shooting foul on Zane Meeks
7:16
Commercial timeout called
7:16
Niven Hart missed free throw
7:16
Defensive rebound by Kane Milling
7:04
+2
Lindsey Drew made layup
26-27
7:04
Shooting foul on Nate Grimes
7:04
+1
Lindsey Drew made free throw
26-28
6:50
Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:48
Defensive rebound by Kane Milling
6:31
30-second timeout called
6:22
Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:20
Defensive rebound by Niven Hart
5:54
Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew
5:54
New Williams missed 1st of 3 free throws
5:54
+1
New Williams made 2nd of 3 free throws
27-28
5:54
+1
New Williams made 3rd of 3 free throws
28-28
5:25
+2
Johncarlos Reyes made dunk, assist by Jazz Johnson
28-30
4:55
Niven Hart missed layup
4:53
Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes
4:41
Personal foul on New Williams
4:36
+2
Jalen Harris made layup
28-32
4:36
Shooting foul on Orlando Robinson
4:36
+1
Jalen Harris made free throw
28-33
4:08
Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:05
Offensive rebound by Fresno State
3:52
Personal foul on Johncarlos Reyes
3:52
Commercial timeout called
3:39
+3
Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot
31-33
3:24
Jalen Harris missed jump shot
3:22
Defensive rebound by Assane Diouf
3:08
Assane Diouf missed jump shot
3:06
Offensive rebound by Anthony Holland
3:00
+2
Anthony Holland made layup
33-33
2:46
Jalen Harris missed layup, blocked by Assane Diouf
2:44
Offensive rebound by Nevada
2:42
Shooting foul on Anthony Holland
2:42
+1
Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws
33-34
2:42
+1
Jalen Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws
33-35
2:19
+3
Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder
36-35
2:04
Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|
|
1:56
|
|
+2
|
Lindsey Drew made jump shot
|
36-37
|
1:46
|
|
+2
|
Orlando Robinson made jump shot, assist by Niven Hart
|
38-37
|
1:29
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot
|
38-40
|
1:01
|
|
+3
|
Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot
|
41-40
|
43.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Niven Hart
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
Noah Blackwell missed jump shot
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Noah Blackwell
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
Niven Hart missed layup
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew
|
|
16.0
|
|
+1
|
Orlando Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-40
|
16.0
|
|
+1
|
Orlando Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
43-40
|
9.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lindsey Drew, stolen by Jarred Hyder
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by Lindsey Drew
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Orlando Robinson
|
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Lindsey Drew made 1st of 2 free throws
|
43-41
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Lindsey Drew made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
43-42
|
1.0
|
|
|
Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nevada
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|