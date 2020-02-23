FRESNO
NEVADA

No Text

Johnson helps Nevada pull away late to beat Fresno St. 78-76

  • Feb 23, 2020

RENO, Nev. (AP) Jazz Johnson scored nine of his 15 points during Nevada's 16-5 closing run and the Wolf Pack beat Fresno State 78-76 on Saturday night.

Jalen Harris scored 20 points to lead Nevada (18-10, 11-5 Mountain West Conference), which has won five straight games. Nisre Zouzoua added 19 points and Lindsey Drew had 15.

Fresno State (10-18, 6-11) led 71-62 with 6:45 to play. Zouzoua sparked the game-winning rally with a 3-pointer. Johnson followed with nine straight points and Harris added four and Nevada led 78-73.

Jarred Hyder converted a three-point play with about a minute left for Fresno State. New Williams missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Niven Hart scored 18 points to lead Fresno State. Hyder added 15 points, Orlando Robinson had 13 and Noah Blackwell 12.

The Bulldogs shot 14 of 35 (40%) from the 3-point arc, but missed nine free throws (12 of 21). Hart, Blackwell, and Hyder each made four 3-pointers.

Fresno State ends its regular season at Wyoming on Saturday. Nevada plays at Wyoming on Tuesday.

1st Half
FRESNO Bulldogs 43
NEVADA Wolf Pack 42

Time Team Play Score
19:59   Jumpball received by Fresno State  
19:43 +3 Jarred Hyder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 3-0
19:22   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by New Williams  
19:13   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
18:50   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
18:24 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Grimes 6-0
18:13 +2 Jalen Harris made jump shot 6-2
17:58 +3 Nate Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 9-2
17:32   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Orlando Robinson  
17:24 +2 Orlando Robinson made dunk 11-2
17:07   Lindsey Drew missed jump shot  
17:05   Offensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
17:05   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:03   Offensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
16:49   Bad pass turnover on Lindsey Drew, stolen by Nate Grimes  
16:41 +2 New Williams made layup, assist by Noah Blackwell 13-2
16:41   30-second timeout called  
16:17   Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:15   Offensive rebound by Nevada  
15:55 +2 Johncarlos Reyes made layup, assist by Jazz Johnson 13-4
15:41   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:39   Offensive rebound by Fresno State  
15:37   Commercial timeout called  
15:28   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
15:18   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris  
15:14 +3 Jarred Hyder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Orlando Robinson 16-4
14:38 +2 Nisre Zouzoua made jump shot 16-6
14:24   Traveling violation turnover on Orlando Robinson  
14:13   Jalen Harris missed layup, blocked by Orlando Robinson  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
13:53 +2 Orlando Robinson made dunk, assist by Noah Blackwell 18-6
13:40   Personal foul on Noah Blackwell  
13:39   Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:37   Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
13:30 +3 Zane Meeks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 18-9
13:14   Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
13:04 +2 Jalen Harris made layup, assist by K.J. Hymes 18-11
13:03   30-second timeout called  
12:52   Offensive foul on New Williams  
12:52   Turnover on New Williams  
12:42   Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
12:17   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
12:08 +3 Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew 18-14
11:46   Shooting foul on K.J. Hymes  
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:46 +1 Orlando Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 19-14
11:46 +1 Orlando Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-14
11:25 +2 Jalen Harris made layup 20-16
11:10   Anthony Holland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
11:00 +3 Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 20-19
10:30 +3 Jarred Hyder made 3-pt. jump shot 23-19
10:10   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Niven Hart  
9:51   Anthony Holland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Niven Hart  
9:49   Shooting foul on K.J. Hymes  
9:49 +1 Niven Hart made 1st of 2 free throws 24-19
9:49   Niven Hart missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks  
9:35   Jalen Harris missed layup  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
9:17   Orlando Robinson missed jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
9:15   Personal foul on Nate Grimes  
8:55   Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
8:47   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson  
8:39   Jazz Johnson missed layup, blocked by Niven Hart  
8:37   Offensive rebound by Nevada  
8:30 +3 Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 24-22
8:11   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
8:01   Nate Grimes missed layup  
7:59   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
7:59   Personal foul on Zane Meeks  
7:49   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Kane Milling  
7:38 +3 Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jazz Johnson 24-25
7:17 +2 Niven Hart made layup 26-25
7:16   Shooting foul on Zane Meeks  
7:16   Commercial timeout called  
7:16   Niven Hart missed free throw  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Kane Milling  
7:04 +2 Lindsey Drew made layup 26-27
7:04   Shooting foul on Nate Grimes  
7:04 +1 Lindsey Drew made free throw 26-28
6:50   Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Kane Milling  
6:31   30-second timeout called  
6:22   Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Niven Hart  
5:54   Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew  
5:54   New Williams missed 1st of 3 free throws  
5:54 +1 New Williams made 2nd of 3 free throws 27-28
5:54 +1 New Williams made 3rd of 3 free throws 28-28
5:25 +2 Johncarlos Reyes made dunk, assist by Jazz Johnson 28-30
4:55   Niven Hart missed layup  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
4:41   Personal foul on New Williams  
4:36 +2 Jalen Harris made layup 28-32
4:36   Shooting foul on Orlando Robinson  
4:36 +1 Jalen Harris made free throw 28-33
4:08   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:05   Offensive rebound by Fresno State  
3:52   Personal foul on Johncarlos Reyes  
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:39 +3 Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot 31-33
3:24   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Assane Diouf  
3:08   Assane Diouf missed jump shot  
3:06   Offensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
3:00 +2 Anthony Holland made layup 33-33
2:46   Jalen Harris missed layup, blocked by Assane Diouf  
2:44   Offensive rebound by Nevada  
2:42   Shooting foul on Anthony Holland  
2:42 +1 Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 33-34
2:42 +1 Jalen Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-35
2:19 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 36-35
2:04   Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Offensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
1:56 +2 Lindsey Drew made jump shot 36-37
1:46 +2 Orlando Robinson made jump shot, assist by Niven Hart 38-37
1:29 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 38-40
1:01 +3 Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot 41-40
43.0   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Niven Hart  
26.0   Noah Blackwell missed jump shot  
24.0   Offensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
18.0   Niven Hart missed layup  
16.0   Offensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
16.0   Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew  
16.0 +1 Orlando Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 42-40
16.0 +1 Orlando Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-40
9.0   Bad pass turnover on Lindsey Drew, stolen by Jarred Hyder  
5.0   Bad pass turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by Lindsey Drew  
1.0   Shooting foul on Orlando Robinson  
1.0 +1 Lindsey Drew made 1st of 2 free throws 43-41
1.0 +1 Lindsey Drew made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-42
1.0   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Nevada  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
FRESNO Bulldogs 33
NEVADA Wolf Pack 36

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by New Williams  
19:12   Shot clock violation turnover on Fresno State  
18:51   Jazz Johnson missed jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
18:40   Lost ball turnover on New Williams, stolen by Lindsey Drew  
18:35 +2 Lindsey Drew made layup 43-44
18:07   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
17:58   Lost ball turnover on Nate Grimes, stolen by Johncarlos Reyes  
17:57   Personal foul on New Williams  
17:57   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Niven Hart  
17:51   Shooting foul on Jazz Johnson  
17:51 +1 Niven Hart made 1st of 2 free throws 44-44
17:51 +1 Niven Hart made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-44
17:36   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
17:34   Offensive rebound by Nevada  
17:26 +2 Robby Robinson made layup, assist by Lindsey Drew 45-46
16:52   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
16:41   Personal foul on Orlando Robinson  
16:37   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by New Williams  
16:31   Shooting foul on Jalen Harris  
16:31 +1 Niven Hart made 1st of 2 free throws 46-46
16:31   Niven Hart missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Nevada  
16:31   Personal foul on Nate Grimes  
16:21   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by New Williams  
16:06   Lost ball turnover on New Williams, stolen by Jalen Harris  
15:59 +2 Jalen Harris made dunk 46-48
15:48 +3 Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 49-48
15:23   Shooting foul on New Williams  
15:23   Commercial timeout called  
15:23   Jalen Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:23   Jalen Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
15:09 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 52-48
14:39 +3 Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Johncarlos Reyes 52-51
14:13   Jarred Hyder missed layup  
14:13   Offensive rebound by Jarred Hyder  
14:13   Lost ball turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by Lindsey Drew  
13:53   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:51   Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
13:42   Jalen Harris missed layup, blocked by Anthony Holland  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
13:23   Niven Hart missed layup  
13:21   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
13:16 +2 Nate Grimes made layup 54-51
13:07 +2 Lindsey Drew made jump shot 54-53
13:07   Shooting foul on Anthony Holland  
13:07 +1 Lindsey Drew made free throw 54-54
12:53 +3 Jarred Hyder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 57-54
12:35 +3 Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jazz Johnson 57-57
12:21   Personal foul on Jazz Johnson  
12:02   Shooting foul on K.J. Hymes  
12:02   Orlando Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
12:02   Orlando Robinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
11:45   K.J. Hymes missed layup  
11:43   Offensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
11:43   Lindsey Drew missed layup  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Fresno State  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:31 +3 Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 60-57
11:13   Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Niven Hart  
10:50 +2 Orlando Robinson made dunk, assist by Noah Blackwell 62-57
10:17   Bad pass turnover on Zane Meeks, stolen by Noah Blackwell  
10:13   Traveling violation turnover on Noah Blackwell  
9:54 +3 Lindsey Drew made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Hymes 62-60
9:33   Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew  
9:33 +1 Orlando Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 63-60
9:33   Orlando Robinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks  
9:21   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
9:19   Offensive rebound by Nevada  
9:13   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Offensive rebound by Nevada  
9:11   Personal foul on Orlando Robinson  
9:02   Lindsey Drew missed jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
8:44 +3 Anthony Holland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 66-60
8:34   30-second timeout called  
8:28   Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Niven Hart  
8:11   Bad pass turnover on Noah Blackwell, stolen by Jalen Harris  
7:59   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
7:33 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot 69-60
7:09 +2 Nisre Zouzoua made layup 69-62
6:45 +2 Nate Grimes made layup, assist by Noah Blackwell 71-62
6:45   Shooting foul on Jalen Harris  
6:45   Commercial timeout called  
6:45   Nate Grimes missed free throw  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
6:25 +3 Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew 71-65
6:04   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
5:54   Offensive foul on Robby Robinson  
5:54   Turnover on Robby Robinson  
5:38   Niven Hart missed jump shot  
5:36   Offensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
5:25   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua  
5:10 +2 Jazz Johnson made jump shot 71-67
5:07   30-second timeout called  
4:54   Lost ball turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by Jazz Johnson  
4:49 +2 Jazz Johnson made layup 71-69
4:22   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson