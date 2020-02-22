|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by DePaul
|
|
19:44
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Butz made layup, assist by Charlie Moore
|
0-2
|
19:25
|
|
|
Terrell Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Georgetown
|
|
19:01
|
|
+2
|
Jamorko Pickett made jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:45
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Butz
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Omer Yurtseven, stolen by Jaylen Butz
|
|
18:16
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot, assist by Romeo Weems
|
2-4
|
17:50
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair missed jump shot
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by DePaul
|
|
17:30
|
|
+2
|
Paul Reed made jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore
|
2-6
|
17:29
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaylen Butz
|
|
17:00
|
|
+2
|
Jamorko Pickett made layup, assist by Terrell Allen
|
4-6
|
16:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Butz
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Paul Reed
|
|
15:40
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Moore made layup
|
4-8
|
15:22
|
|
+3
|
Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair
|
7-8
|
15:07
|
|
|
Paul Reed missed jump shot
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed layup
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Paul Reed
|
|
14:47
|
|
+2
|
Paul Reed made tip-in
|
7-10
|
14:41
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|
|
14:35
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Butz made dunk, assist by Charlie Moore
|
7-12
|
14:34
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Charlie Moore
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Georgetown
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nick Ongenda
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Qudus Wahab
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jahvon Blair
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
13:12
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab made jump shot
|
9-12
|
13:01
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda missed layup
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nick Ongenda
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda missed layup
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaden Robinson
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Paul Reed
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab missed jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darious Hall
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed layup, blocked by Jagan Mosely
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|
|
12:03
|
|
+2
|
Jagan Mosely made layup
|
11-12
|
11:51
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed jump shot
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaylen Butz
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Oscar Lopez Jr.
|
|
11:28
|
|
+1
|
Jamorko Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-12
|
11:28
|
|
+1
|
Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-12
|
11:13
|
|
|
Romeo Weems missed jump shot, blocked by Qudus Wahab
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jahvon Blair
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Oscar Lopez Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jamorko Pickett
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Qudus Wahab
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Paul Reed missed jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nick Ongenda
|
|
10:39
|
|
+1
|
Omer Yurtseven made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-12
|
10:39
|
|
+1
|
Omer Yurtseven made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-12
|
10:17
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on George Muresan
|
|
10:07
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Moore made jump shot, assist by Romeo Weems
|
15-14
|
9:52
|
|
|
Offensive foul on George Muresan
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Turnover on George Muresan
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed layup
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nick Ongenda
|
|
9:27
|
|
+2
|
Nick Ongenda made dunk
|
15-16
|
9:17
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Omer Yurtseven, stolen by Paul Reed
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Paul Reed, stolen by Terrell Allen
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Terrell Allen
|
|
8:55
|
|
+1
|
Charlie Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-17
|
8:55
|
|
+1
|
Charlie Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-18
|
8:29
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed jump shot
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed layup
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed layup
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Ongenda
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Paul Reed missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DePaul
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:30
|
|
+2
|
Nick Ongenda made layup, assist by Paul Reed
|
15-20
|
7:07
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Allen made jump shot
|
17-20
|
7:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nick Ongenda
|
|
7:05
|
|
+1
|
Timothy Ighoefe made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-20
|
7:05
|
|
+1
|
Timothy Ighoefe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-20
|
6:48
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
6:34
|
|
+1
|
Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-20
|
6:34
|
|
+1
|
Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-20
|
6:09
|
|
|
Oscar Lopez Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by Romeo Weems
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Terrell Allen
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Darious Hall missed free throw
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Paul Reed
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Paul Reed missed layup
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot, blocked by Paul Reed
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Georgetown
|
|
5:28
|
|
+2
|
Jamorko Pickett made jump shot
|
23-20
|
5:13
|
|
|
Romeo Weems missed layup, blocked by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Omer Yurtseven, stolen by Paul Reed
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Omer Yurtseven
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Georgetown
|
|
5:09
|
|
+1
|
Charlie Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-21
|
5:09
|
|
+1
|
Charlie Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-22
|
5:09
|
|
|
Paul Reed missed free throw
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jamorko Pickett, stolen by Oscar Lopez Jr.
|
|
4:37
|
|
+2
|
Paul Reed made layup
|
23-24
|
4:18
|
|
+2
|
Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by Jamorko Pickett
|
25-24
|
4:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Paul Reed
|
|
4:18
|
|
+1
|
Omer Yurtseven made free throw
|
26-24
|
3:57
|
|
|
Romeo Weems missed jump shot
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oscar Lopez Jr.
|
|
3:26
|
|
+3
|
Romeo Weems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore
|
26-27
|
3:04
|
|
|
Terrell Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darious Hall
|
|
2:54
|
|
+3
|
Romeo Weems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore
|
26-30
|
2:27
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Allen made jump shot
|
28-30
|
2:12
|
|
+3
|
Romeo Weems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Oscar Lopez Jr.
|
28-33
|
1:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nick Ongenda
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
1:52
|
|
+1
|
Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-33
|
1:52
|
|
+1
|
Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-33
|
1:32
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Lopez Jr. made jump shot
|
30-35
|
1:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Romeo Weems
|
|
1:08
|
|
+1
|
Jamorko Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-35
|
1:08
|
|
+1
|
Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-35
|
53.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jagan Mosely
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
Darious Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
53.0
|
|
+1
|
Darious Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-36
|
35.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Oscar Lopez Jr.
|
|
35.0
|
|
+1
|
Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-36
|
35.0
|
|
+1
|
Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-36
|
35.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Paul Reed
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
Paul Reed missed layup
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
1.0
|
|
+2
|
Jamorko Pickett made jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely
|
36-36
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|