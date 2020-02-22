GTOWN
DEPAUL

No Text

Moore scores 20 to lift DePaul past Georgetown 74-68

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) Charlie Moore had 20 points as DePaul broke its eight-game losing streak, topping Georgetown 74-68 on Saturday night.

Moore hit 8 of 10 foul shots. He added seven assists.

Romeo Weems had 19 points for DePaul (14-13, 2-12 Big East Conference). Paul Reed added 12 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Jaylen Butz had 10 points.

Terrell Allen had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Hoyas (15-12, 5-9). Jamorko Pickett added 19 points and seven rebounds. Jagan Mosely had 13 points.

The Blue Demons leveled the season series against the Hoyas with the win. Georgetown defeated DePaul 76-72 on Feb. 8. DePaul takes on Xavier on the road on Tuesday. Georgetown plays No. 19 Marquette on the road on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
GTOWN Hoyas 36
DEPAUL Blue Demons 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by DePaul  
19:44 +2 Jaylen Butz made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 0-2
19:25   Terrell Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:23   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
19:08   Jumpball received by Georgetown  
19:01 +2 Jamorko Pickett made jump shot 2-2
18:45   Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Butz  
18:25   Lost ball turnover on Omer Yurtseven, stolen by Jaylen Butz  
18:16 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot, assist by Romeo Weems 2-4
17:50   Jahvon Blair missed jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
17:33   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:31   Offensive rebound by DePaul  
17:30 +2 Paul Reed made jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 2-6
17:29   30-second timeout called  
17:10   Personal foul on Jaylen Butz  
17:00 +2 Jamorko Pickett made layup, assist by Terrell Allen 4-6
16:31   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Butz  
16:07   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
15:52   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot  
15:50   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
15:40 +2 Charlie Moore made layup 4-8
15:22 +3 Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair 7-8
15:07   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
15:05   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
15:00   Charlie Moore missed layup  
14:58   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
14:47 +2 Paul Reed made tip-in 7-10
14:41   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
14:35 +2 Jaylen Butz made dunk, assist by Charlie Moore 7-12
14:34   30-second timeout called  
14:34   Commercial timeout called  
14:26   Personal foul on Charlie Moore  
14:03   Shot clock violation turnover on Georgetown  
13:49   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:47   Offensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
13:45   Personal foul on Qudus Wahab  
13:38   Personal foul on Jahvon Blair  
13:29   Offensive foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
13:29   Turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
13:12 +2 Qudus Wahab made jump shot 9-12
13:01   Nick Ongenda missed layup  
12:59   Offensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
12:54   Nick Ongenda missed layup  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
12:47   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Offensive rebound by Jaden Robinson  
12:34   Personal foul on Paul Reed  
12:32   Qudus Wahab missed jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
12:12   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed layup, blocked by Jagan Mosely  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
12:03 +2 Jagan Mosely made layup 11-12
11:51   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
11:36   Personal foul on Jaylen Butz  
11:36   Commercial timeout called  
11:28   Shooting foul on Oscar Lopez Jr.  
11:28 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws 12-12
11:28 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-12
11:13   Romeo Weems missed jump shot, blocked by Qudus Wahab  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
11:08   Bad pass turnover on Jahvon Blair  
10:50   Oscar Lopez Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jamorko Pickett  
10:47   Offensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
10:48   Personal foul on Qudus Wahab  
10:41   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
10:39   Personal foul on Nick Ongenda  
10:39 +1 Omer Yurtseven made 1st of 2 free throws 14-12
10:39 +1 Omer Yurtseven made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-12
10:17   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
10:13   Personal foul on George Muresan  
10:07 +2 Charlie Moore made jump shot, assist by Romeo Weems 15-14
9:52   Offensive foul on George Muresan  
9:52   Turnover on George Muresan  
9:35   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed layup  
9:33   Offensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
9:27 +2 Nick Ongenda made dunk 15-16
9:17   Bad pass turnover on Omer Yurtseven, stolen by Paul Reed  
9:14   Lost ball turnover on Paul Reed, stolen by Terrell Allen  
9:12   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
8:55   Shooting foul on Terrell Allen  
8:55 +1 Charlie Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 15-17
8:55 +1 Charlie Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-18
8:29   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
8:22   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
8:08   Jamorko Pickett missed layup  
8:06   Offensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
8:05   Jamorko Pickett missed layup  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
7:55   Paul Reed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
7:46   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by DePaul  
7:44   Commercial timeout called  
7:30 +2 Nick Ongenda made layup, assist by Paul Reed 15-20
7:07 +2 Terrell Allen made jump shot 17-20
7:05   Personal foul on Nick Ongenda  
7:05 +1 Timothy Ighoefe made 1st of 2 free throws 18-20
7:05 +1 Timothy Ighoefe made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-20
6:48   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe  
6:34   Personal foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
6:34 +1 Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws 20-20
6:34 +1 Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-20
6:09   Oscar Lopez Jr. missed jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
6:02   Bad pass turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by Romeo Weems  
6:01   Personal foul on Terrell Allen  
6:01   Darious Hall missed free throw  
6:01   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
5:56   Paul Reed missed layup  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
5:44   Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot, blocked by Paul Reed  
5:43   Offensive rebound by Georgetown  
5:28 +2 Jamorko Pickett made jump shot 23-20
5:13   Romeo Weems missed layup, blocked by Omer Yurtseven  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
5:10   Lost ball turnover on Omer Yurtseven, stolen by Paul Reed  
5:09   Personal foul on Omer Yurtseven  
5:09   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Georgetown  
5:09 +1 Charlie Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 23-21
5:09 +1 Charlie Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-22
5:09   Paul Reed missed free throw  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
4:50   Lost ball turnover on Jamorko Pickett, stolen by Oscar Lopez Jr.  
4:37 +2 Paul Reed made layup 23-24
4:18 +2 Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by Jamorko Pickett 25-24
4:18   Shooting foul on Paul Reed  
4:18 +1 Omer Yurtseven made free throw 26-24
3:57   Romeo Weems missed jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
3:42   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Oscar Lopez Jr.  
3:26 +3 Romeo Weems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 26-27
3:04   Terrell Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
2:54 +3 Romeo Weems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 26-30
2:27 +2 Terrell Allen made jump shot 28-30
2:12 +3 Romeo Weems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Oscar Lopez Jr. 28-33
1:52   Shooting foul on Nick Ongenda  
1:52   Commercial timeout called  
1:52 +1 Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 29-33
1:52 +1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-33
1:32 +2 Oscar Lopez Jr. made jump shot 30-35
1:08   Shooting foul on Romeo Weems  
1:08 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws 31-35
1:08 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-35
53.0   Shooting foul on Jagan Mosely  
53.0   Darious Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
53.0 +1 Darious Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-36
35.0   Shooting foul on Oscar Lopez Jr.  
35.0 +1 Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws 33-36
35.0 +1 Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-36
35.0   30-second timeout called  
20.0   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18.0   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
12.0   Paul Reed missed layup  
10.0   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
1.0 +2 Jamorko Pickett made jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 36-36
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
GTOWN Hoyas 32
DEPAUL Blue Demons 38

Time Team Play Score
19:34   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Georgetown  
19:17   Bad pass turnover on Jamorko Pickett  
19:02   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Butz, stolen by Jagan Mosely  
18:53   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Romeo Weems  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
18:49 +2 Romeo Weems made dunk, assist by Paul Reed 36-38
18:15   Shot clock violation turnover on Georgetown  
18:03   Personal foul on Omer Yurtseven  
17:59   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
17:46   Terrell Allen missed jump shot, blocked by Jaylen Butz  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
17:35 +2 Jaylen Butz made layup, assist by Darious Hall 36-40
17:13   Lost ball turnover on Terrell Allen  
17:06   Paul Reed missed layup  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
16:51 +3 Terrell Allen made 3-pt. jump shot 39-40
16:30   Shooting foul on Qudus Wahab  
16:30   Jaylen Butz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:30   Jaylen Butz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
16:07   Personal foul on Charlie Moore  
16:06   Qudus Wahab missed layup, blocked by Paul Reed  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
15:58 +2 Darious Hall made dunk, assist by Paul Reed 39-42
15:37   Commercial timeout called  
15:29   Terrell Allen missed layup  
15:27   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
15:22 +3 Jagan Mosely made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Qudus Wahab 42-42
14:59 +2 Jaylen Butz made dunk, assist by Charlie Moore 42-44
14:38   Personal foul on Jaylen Butz  
14:33   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:31   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
14:26 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 45-44
14:02   Out of bounds turnover on Paul Reed  
13:44   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
13:30   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
13:14   Shooting foul on Charlie Moore  
13:14   Qudus Wahab missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:14   Qudus Wahab missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
13:06   Darious Hall missed jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
12:57   Jahvon Blair missed layup  
12:55   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
12:53   Qudus Wahab missed layup  
12:48   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
12:44   Lost ball turnover on Qudus Wahab, stolen by Charlie Moore  
12:39 +2 Charlie Moore made jump shot 45-46
12:15 +2 Jamorko Pickett made dunk, assist by Terrell Allen 47-46
11:55   Darious Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
11:30   Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
11:19 +3 Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot 47-49
11:10   Commercial timeout called  
10:43   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
10:35   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
10:06   Romeo Weems missed layup  
10:04   Offensive rebound by DePaul  
10:02 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot 47-51
9:35   Personal foul on Romeo Weems  
9:21   Jumpball received by Georgetown  
9:16   Jahvon Blair missed jump shot, blocked by Paul Reed  
9:15   Defensive rebound by DePaul  
9:06   Personal foul on George Muresan  
9:01 +2 Romeo Weems made layup 47-53
8:44   Shooting foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
8:44 +1 Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws 48-53
8:44 +1 Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-53
8:22   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
8:15   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
8:03 +2 Jagan Mosely made layup 51-53
7:44   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands, stolen by Jahvon Blair  
7:38   Terrell Allen missed layup  
7:36