Michigan extends winning streak with rare victory at Purdue

  • Feb 22, 2020

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Michigan freshman Franz Wagner made everything look easy Saturday.

Everybody else struggled to find their shooting touch.

Wagner scored a season-high 22 points and Isaiah Livers added 19 to help the Wolverines earn their fifth straight victory, 71-63 at Purdue.

''My shot was falling finally,'' Wagner said. ''I've been working hard in practice and I'm taking shots that I'm comfortable taking and taking them with confidence. That's what this staff wants from us.''

Especially in a game like this one.

Neither team produced a shooting percentage over 40 and Wagner, who was 9 of 13 from the field, was one of only two players to make more shots than he missed.

The other was Sasha Stefanovic, who had 13 points for Purdue on 3-of-5 shooting.

How ugly were the numbers?

Michigan guard Zavier Simpson missed all 10 of his field-goal attempts while going 4 of 8 from the free-throw line. Trevion Williams, meanwhile, led the Boilermakers with 18 points with an 8-of-21 shooting performance.

The difference was Wagner's ability to repeatedly get to the basket, spin away from defenders and knock down 3-pointers. He was just good enough to give the Wolverines (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) their fourth consecutive road win in league play and their first win at Mackey Arena since 2014.

''We do a better job staying connected (on defense), especially on the road, talking every possession,'' Wagner said.

For the Boilermakers, it's been a rough run.

Purdue (14-14, 7-10) has lost four straight including back-to-back home losses for the first time in six years - and it came on a day former coach Gene Keady and dozens of former players returned for alumni day.

But instead of playing with its usual grit, Purdue never really made it close.

Michigan took control with a 9-0 run midway through the first half then closed out the half on a 15-4 run that made it 36-21.

''I think that's the difference in the game - the last four minutes of the first half,'' Purdue coach Matt Painter said. ''We never got that back.''

Purdue couldn't cut the deficit to single digits until Eric Hunter Jr.'s 19-footer made it 58-49 with 1:31 to go. Then Michigan sealed it by making 11 of 14 free throws.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: Coach Juwan Howard has the Wolverines heating up at just the right time. Not only are they winning games, they're winning on the road in a conference where home-court advantage has been a huge factor all season. With four games left, Michigan could use its momentum to make another deep postseason run.

Purdue: The Boilermakers' NCAA Tournament hopes took another significant hit Saturday, and it was again largely because of Purdue's inconsistent offense. They scored 15 points in the first 15 minutes, shot just 28% from the field in the first half. Time is running out for Purdue to find solutions and they need to find a fix, fast.

STAT PACK

Michigan: Jon Teske had 11 points and was 5 of 13 after shooting 25.6% from the field in the previous five games. ... Livers also had six rebounds, while Teske added five rebounds and four assists. ... Wagner made thee 3-pointers on a day the Wolverines went 6 of 25 from beyond the arc and missed eight 3s in the second half. ... Simpson had seven rebounds and six assists. ... The Wolverines have won four straight in the Purdue series.

Purdue: Two of the Boilermakers starters - Evan Boudreaux and Matt Haarms - didn't score in the first half. Boudreaux finished with four points and 15 rebounds, his highest total since joining Purdue last season. Haarms had four points and three rebounds. ... Purdue shot 39.7% from the field and was 4 of 16 on 3s, with Stefanovic accounting for three of the 3s. ... The Boilermakers came into the game averaging 77.6 points and giving up 59.8 points at home this season.

TOUGH DAY

Michigan guard Eli Brooks and Purdue swingman Nojel Eastern had a head-to-head collision on an inbound play early in the second half. Both left the game.

Eastern returned but Brooks eventually walked to the locker room with a towel covering his face and did not come back.

''All I saw was a lot of blood on the floor and that got me concerned,'' Howard said. ''That kid is a warrior, he's tough, he wanted to go back in the game. I said `No, we're going to hold you out, your health is more important.' ''

UP NEXT

Michigan: Will try to extend its winning Thursday when Wisconsin visits Ann Arbor.

Purdue: Can complete a season sweep of rival Indiana on Thursday at Mackey.

1st Half
MICH Wolverines 36
PURDUE Boilermakers 21

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Purdue  
19:35   Bad pass turnover on Matt Haarms, stolen by Franz Wagner  
19:13   Jon Teske missed jump shot, blocked by Matt Haarms  
19:13   Offensive rebound by Jon Teske  
19:13   Jon Teske missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Matt Haarms  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
19:05   Evan Boudreaux missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
18:38   Franz Wagner missed jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
18:22   Shooting foul on Jon Teske  
18:22 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
18:22 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
18:10 +3 Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 3-2
17:54   Matt Haarms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
17:48   Evan Boudreaux missed layup  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
17:39   Zavier Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
17:15 +2 Jahaad Proctor made driving layup, assist by Matt Haarms 3-4
16:58   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Personal foul on Isaiah Livers  
16:38 +3 Sasha Stefanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevion Williams 3-7
16:14   Franz Wagner missed jump shot  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
15:51   Jahaad Proctor missed layup  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
15:49   Trevion Williams missed dunk  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
15:35   Zavier Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
15:21   Trevion Williams missed jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
15:01 +2 Eli Brooks made driving layup 5-7
14:33 +2 Nojel Eastern made driving layup 5-9
14:15   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
14:00   Trevion Williams missed layup  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
13:44   Austin Davis missed layup  
13:42   Offensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
13:38 +2 Eli Brooks made jump shot 7-9
13:11   Trevion Williams missed hook shot  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
12:50 +3 Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Franz Wagner 10-9
12:30   Sasha Stefanovic missed driving layup  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
12:19   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
12:05   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
11:59   Traveling violation turnover on Zavier Simpson  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:39   Personal foul on Franz Wagner  
11:25 +2 Nojel Eastern made hook shot 10-11
11:06   Jon Teske missed jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thompson  
10:53   Lost ball turnover on Sasha Stefanovic, stolen by Zavier Simpson  
10:34   Zavier Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
10:22   Nojel Eastern missed driving layup, blocked by Isaiah Livers  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
10:11 +2 Jon Teske made layup, assist by David DeJulius 12-11
10:11   Shooting foul on Evan Boudreaux  
10:11   Jon Teske missed free throw  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
10:01   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
9:47   Eric Hunter Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Isaiah Livers  
9:45   Defensive rebound by David DeJulius  
9:37 +3 David DeJulius made 3-pt. jump shot 15-11
9:21   Lost ball turnover on Evan Boudreaux  
9:06 +2 Jon Teske made jump shot, assist by Eli Brooks 17-11
8:39   Matt Haarms missed jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
8:17   Jon Teske missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
8:06   Matt Haarms missed hook shot  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
8:00   Bad pass turnover on Matt Haarms, stolen by Brandon Johns Jr.  
7:57   Personal foul on Matt Haarms  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:44 +2 Isaiah Livers made driving layup 19-11
7:28 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made driving layup 19-13
7:06 +2 Brandon Johns Jr. made jump shot, assist by David DeJulius 21-13
6:43   Personal foul on Austin Davis  
6:39   Eric Hunter Jr. missed jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
6:30   Eli Brooks missed hook shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
6:15 +2 Trevion Williams made reverse layup 21-15
5:53   David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  
5:30   Trevion Williams missed hook shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Michigan  
5:17   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
5:09   Traveling violation turnover on Eric Hunter Jr.  
4:55   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
4:35   Nojel Eastern missed turnaround jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
4:25   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
4:12 +2 Trevion Williams made dunk 21-17
3:29   Trevion Williams missed hook shot  
4:10   Commercial timeout called  
3:57 +2 Isaiah Livers made layup, assist by Jon Teske 23-17
3:41   Trevion Williams missed layup  
3:39   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
3:29   Trevion Williams missed hook shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
3:14 +3 Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 26-17
2:40 +2 Trevion Williams made reverse layup 26-19
2:28 +3 Jon Teske made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 29-19
2:07   Trevion Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
1:59 +3 Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 32-19
1:00 +2 Franz Wagner made dunk, assist by Jon Teske 34-19
1:37   Aaron Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Michigan  
1:09   Personal foul on Matt Haarms  
1:06   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
1:04   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
1:00 +2 Franz Wagner made dunk, assist by Jon Teske 34-19
35.0   Nojel Eastern missed layup  
33.0   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
31.0 +2 Trevion Williams made dunk 34-21
6.0 +2 Jon Teske made dunk, assist by Zavier Simpson 36-21
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MICH Wolverines 35
PURDUE Boilermakers 42

Time Team Play Score
19:34   Jon Teske missed layup  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
19:20   Personal foul on Franz Wagner  
19:07   Trevion Williams missed turnaround jump shot  
19:05   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
19:06   Shooting foul on Jon Teske  
19:05 +1 Evan Boudreaux made 1st of 2 free throws 36-22
19:05 +1 Evan Boudreaux made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-23
18:47   Shooting foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
18:47   Franz Wagner missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:47 +1 Franz Wagner made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-23
18:21 +2 Trevion Williams made jump shot 37-25
17:56   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
17:43   Bad pass turnover on Sasha Stefanovic  
17:31   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29   Offensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
17:29   Personal foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
17:26   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
16:57 +2 Jahaad Proctor made driving layup 37-27
16:45 +2 Isaiah Livers made layup, assist by Jon Teske 39-27
16:15   Lost ball turnover on Trevion Williams, stolen by Isaiah Livers  
16:07   Zavier Simpson missed layup  
16:05   Offensive rebound by Jon Teske  
16:04   Jon Teske missed layup  
16:04   Personal foul on Zavier Simpson  
15:53   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
15:41 +2 Franz Wagner made driving layup 41-27
15:28   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Thompson, stolen by David DeJulius  
15:20   David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
14:55   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
14:25   Zavier Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Offensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
14:02   Zavier Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
13:42   Personal foul on Austin Davis  
13:40   Sasha Stefanovic missed jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
13:27   Shooting foul on Nojel Eastern  
13:27   Austin Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:27 +1 Austin Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-27
13:13 +2 Nojel Eastern made jump shot 42-29
12:44 +2 Austin Davis made layup, assist by Franz Wagner 44-29
12:12   Nojel Eastern missed turnaround jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
12:01   Zavier Simpson missed hook shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:46   Trevion Williams missed hook shot  
11:44   Offensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
11:33   Traveling violation turnover on Trevion Williams  
11:01   Zavier Simpson missed jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
10:54   Shooting foul on Austin Davis  
10:54 +1 Trevion Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 44-30
10:54   Trevion Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
10:53   Personal foul on Isaiah Livers  
10:48 +3 Sasha Stefanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevion Williams 44-33
10:33   Austin Davis missed layup  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
10:20   Zavier Simpson missed layup, blocked by Sasha Stefanovic  
10:19   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
10:16   Isaiah Livers missed jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
10:03   Trevion Williams missed jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
9:52   Shooting foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
9:52 +1 David DeJulius made 1st of 2 free throws 45-33
9:52   David DeJulius missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
9:42   Jahaad Proctor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
9:29   Personal foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
9:20 +2 Franz Wagner made jump shot 47-33
9:00   Personal foul on Austin Davis  
9:00 +1 Trevion Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 47-34
9:00   Trevion Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
8:39   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Offensive rebound by David DeJulius  
8:10   Zavier Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
8:05   Bad pass turnover on Nojel Eastern, stolen by David DeJulius  
8:00 +2 Franz Wagner made layup, assist by Jon Teske 49-34
7:23   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
7:43   Commercial timeout called  
7:43 +2 Matt Haarms made turnaround jump shot 49-36
7:24   Isaiah Livers missed layup, blocked by Matt Haarms  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
7:23   Commercial timeout called  
7:17 +2 Isaiah Livers made layup, assist by Franz Wagner 51-36
6:54   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
6:30   Bad pass turnover on David DeJulius, stolen by Eric Hunter Jr.  
6:25 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made dunk 51-38
5:59 +2 Jon Teske made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 53-38
5:38 +2 Matt Haarms made dunk, assist by Sasha Stefanovic 53-40
5:14   Jon Teske missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
5:04 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made jump shot 53-42
4:36   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
4:33   Personal foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
4:16   Jon Teske missed jump shot  
4:14   Offensive rebound by David DeJulius  
4:14 +2 David DeJulius made layup 55-42
4:00   Offensive foul on Matt Haarms  
4:00   Turnover on Matt Haarms  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
3:40 +2 Franz Wagner made jump shot 57-42
3:14   Bad pass turnover on Sasha Stefanovic, stolen by Franz Wagner  
2:50   David DeJulius missed driving layup  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
2:42 +3 Sasha Stefanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 57-45
