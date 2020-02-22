MIZZOU
ARK

Joe scores 21 in return as Arkansas snaps 5-game skid, 78-68

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Isaiah Joe scored 21 points in his first game in three weeks and Arkansas snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday, beating Missouri, 78-68.

Joe (knee) was absent from all five of Arkansas' losses, sending the Razorbacks (17-10, 5-9 SEC) from likely prospect for the NCAA Tournament to near the bottom of the SEC standings. He scored 15 of his 21 from beyond the arc, as the Razorbacks made 12 from 3-point range as a team.

''Look, we all know it's been a struggle without him for a variety of reasons. We just can't afford a guy like Isaiah not to be in our lineup,'' Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. ''I thought he was awesome. He opens up 3-balls for other people as well, just being out there.''

Missouri (13-14, 5-9), which outrebounded Arkansas 36-23, was led by Kobe Brown, Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith, each scoring in double figures for the Tigers, led by Brown's 17. The trio shot just 3-for-16 on 3-pointers.

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin is the most accurate 3-point shooter in Purdue history from playing days in the early and mid 1990s. He was impressed by Joe's shot, as the sophomore missed the teams' first meeting earlier this month, a four-point Missouri win.

''They're a different team,'' Martin said. ''The player is an all-league guy. Not many guys can shoot the ball like that. He can stroke it.''

Desi Sills, Jimmy Whitt Jr., Mason Jones and Adrio Bailey joined Joe in double figures for Arkansas, scoring 17, 14, 12 and 11, respectively.

A MUCH DIFFERENT TEAM

Jones leads both the SEC and team in scoring, but Joe is a projected NBA first-round pick. He made two 3s from more than two feet beyond the line and Arkansas' 12 makes were tied for its season high. The Razorbacks are 16-5 in games he has played and 1-5 in games he missed

YET AGAIN

Missouri hasn't beaten Arkansas in Fayetteville since 2014. That win was later vacated as Missouri admitted to NCAA violations. Before 2014, the last time Missouri won at Arkansas was in 1991, a stretch covering 13 games.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas would likely need to win its remaining four regular-season games to slip back into the NCAA Tournament picture.

Missouri is now tied for 11th in the in the 14-team SEC standings with the Razorbacks.

UP NEXT

Missouri travels to last-place Vanderbilt for a game Wednesday.

Arkansas hosts Tennessee on Wednesday. The Volunteers won the teams' first meeting February 11 in Knoxville, 82-61.

1st Half
MIZZOU Tigers 33
ARK Razorbacks 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Arkansas  
19:36   Adrio Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
19:10 +3 Kobe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Pickett 3-0
18:36 +2 Adrio Bailey made layup, assist by Isaiah Joe 3-2
18:05 +2 Dru Smith made driving layup 5-2
17:48   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
17:34   Bad pass turnover on Javon Pickett, stolen by Adrio Bailey  
17:13   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Joe, stolen by Kobe Brown  
17:07 +2 Kobe Brown made layup 7-2
16:50 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 7-5
16:24 +2 Reed Nikko made layup, assist by Dru Smith 9-5
16:07   Adrio Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
15:51 +2 Kobe Brown made layup, assist by Dru Smith 11-5
15:32 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 11-7
15:04   Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Offensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
14:55   Xavier Pinson missed dunk  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
14:47   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
14:44 +2 Javon Pickett made layup, assist by Xavier Pinson 13-7
14:44   30-second timeout called  
14:44   Commercial timeout called  
14:26   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Chaney, stolen by Torrence Watson  
14:09   Traveling violation turnover on Xavier Pinson  
13:50 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made fade-away jump shot 13-9
13:30 +3 Torrence Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson 16-9
13:14 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 16-11
12:52 +2 Xavier Pinson made driving layup 18-11
12:37   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
12:28   Traveling violation turnover on Xavier Pinson  
12:03   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris  
11:47   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
11:23   Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith  
11:23   Commercial timeout called  
11:23   Reggie Chaney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:23   Reggie Chaney missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Tray Jackson  
11:12   Shooting foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
11:12   Dru Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:12 +1 Dru Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-11
10:55   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
10:40 +3 Xavier Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Pickett 22-11
10:08   Jalen Harris missed driving layup  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Parker Braun  
9:59 +2 Tray Jackson made layup, assist by Xavier Pinson 24-11
9:58   30-second timeout called  
9:36   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
9:30   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Pinson  
9:20   Personal foul on Javon Pickett  
9:15   Shooting foul on Xavier Pinson  
9:15 +1 Isaiah Joe made 1st of 2 free throws 24-12
9:15 +1 Isaiah Joe made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-13
8:48   Javon Pickett missed driving layup  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
8:31   Isaiah Joe missed floating jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
8:08   Javon Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
7:55   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
7:44 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 24-16
7:29   Personal foul on Mason Jones  
7:29   Commercial timeout called  
7:15   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Pinson, stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
7:10   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
7:02   Dru Smith missed floating jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
6:51   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Reed Nikko  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
6:30   Bad pass turnover on Reed Nikko  
6:05 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 24-19
5:37   Bad pass turnover on Torrence Watson, stolen by Mason Jones  
5:33 +2 Mason Jones made layup 24-21
5:32   30-second timeout called  
5:08   Javon Pickett missed driving layup  
5:06   Offensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
5:05 +2 Javon Pickett made tip-in 26-21
4:51   Personal foul on Kobe Brown  
4:39 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 26-23
4:16   Shooting foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
4:16   Xavier Pinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:16 +1 Xavier Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-23
4:10   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
4:02 +2 Torrence Watson made jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson 29-23
3:53   Offensive foul on Mason Jones  
3:53   Turnover on Mason Jones  
3:53   Commercial timeout called  
3:36 +2 Xavier Pinson made driving layup 31-23
3:21 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 31-26
3:04   Offensive foul on Dru Smith  
3:04   Turnover on Dru Smith  
2:38 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made fade-away jump shot 31-28
2:17   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
2:08   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Offensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
2:05   Bad pass turnover on Dru Smith, stolen by Adrio Bailey  
1:55   Shooting foul on Xavier Pinson  
1:55 +1 Adrio Bailey made 1st of 2 free throws 31-29
1:55 +1 Adrio Bailey made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-30
1:32   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
1:23 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 31-33
59.0 +2 Dru Smith made driving layup 33-33
41.0   Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Whitt Jr., stolen by Javon Pickett  
26.0   Tray Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
23.0   Personal foul on Reed Nikko  
23.0 +1 Isaiah Joe made 1st of 2 free throws 33-34
23.0 +1 Isaiah Joe made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-35
5.0   Personal foul on Jalen Harris  
3.0   Offensive foul on Torrence Watson  
3.0   Turnover on Torrence Watson  
2.0   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Joe  
1.0   Traveling violation turnover on Dru Smith  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MIZZOU Tigers 35
ARK Razorbacks 43

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Offensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
19:32   Shooting foul on Mason Jones  
19:32 +1 Kobe Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 34-35
19:32   Kobe Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
19:22 +2 Isaiah Joe made driving layup 34-37
18:59   Dru Smith missed layup  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
18:51 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 34-40
18:32 +2 Xavier Pinson made jump shot 36-40
18:13   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
18:02   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:00   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
17:45 +3 Adrio Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Joe 36-43
17:20   Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Personal foul on Javon Pickett  
17:12   Personal foul on Xavier Pinson  
16:55   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
16:35   Personal foul on Adrio Bailey  
16:22   Dru Smith missed jump shot, blocked by Adrio Bailey  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
16:18   Personal foul on Javon Pickett  
16:04 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made fade-away jump shot 36-45
15:45 +2 Dru Smith made jump shot 38-45
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:22   Adrio Bailey missed layup, blocked by Parker Braun  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
15:12 +2 Kobe Brown made reverse layup 40-45
14:55   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Offensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
14:49 +2 Adrio Bailey made dunk 40-47
14:49   Shooting foul on Dru Smith  
14:49   Commercial timeout called  
14:49   Adrio Bailey missed free throw  
14:48   Personal foul on Torrence Watson  
14:35   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Missouri  
14:18   Javon Pickett missed reverse layup  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
14:11   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
14:00   Shooting foul on Desi Sills  
14:00 +1 Xavier Pinson made 1st of 2 free throws 41-47
14:00 +1 Xavier Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-47
13:50   Personal foul on Javon Pickett  
13:40   Personal foul on Kobe Brown  
13:40 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 42-48
13:40 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-49
13:21   Jumpball received by Arkansas  
13:21   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Pinson, stolen by Desi Sills  
12:59 +2 Desi Sills made driving layup 42-51
12:59   Shooting foul on Reed Nikko  
12:59 +1 Desi Sills made free throw 42-52
12:45   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
12:33   Ethan Henderson missed layup, blocked by Torrence Watson  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
12:29   Personal foul on Isaiah Joe  
12:21 +2 Dru Smith made driving layup, assist by Xavier Pinson 44-52
12:21   Shooting foul on Desi Sills  
12:21 +1 Dru Smith made free throw 45-52
12:06   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Torrence Watson  
11:44 +2 Reed Nikko made hook shot, assist by Mitchell Smith 47-52
11:31   Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith  
11:31   Commercial timeout called  
11:31   Mason Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:45   Adrio Bailey missed jump shot  
11:31 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-53
11:04   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
10:45   Adrio Bailey missed jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
10:28 +2 Reed Nikko made layup, assist by Mitchell Smith 49-53
10:02   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
9:44   Reed Nikko missed dunk  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Missouri  
9:31   Personal foul on Adrio Bailey  
9:30 +2 Dru Smith made jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson 51-53
9:08   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
8:48   Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
8:43   Personal foul on Dru Smith  
8:43 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 51-54
8:43 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-55
8:23   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
8:23 +1 Kobe Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 52-55
8:23 +1 Kobe Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-55
8:13   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
8:06   Lost ball turnover on Kobe Brown, stolen by Isaiah Joe  
7:45 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot 53-58
7:29   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
7:29   Commercial timeout called  
7:29   Xavier Pinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:38   Mason Jones missed layup  
7:29 +1 Xavier Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-58
7:00   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Harris  
6:42   Javon Pickett missed jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
6:38   Mason Jones missed layup  
6:36   Personal foul on Jalen Harris  
6:36 +1 Torrence Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 55-58
6:36 +1 Torrence Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-58
6:13 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 56-61
5:58   Dru Smith missed driving layup  
5:56   Offensive rebound by Dru Smith  
5:39   Torrence Watson missed driving layup  
5:37   Offensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
5:35   Kobe Brown missed dunk  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
5:25   Official timeout called  
5:06   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
5:04   Offensive rebound by Mason Jones  
5:02   Mason Jones missed dunk  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
4:46   Shooting foul on Desi Sills  
4:46 +1 Kobe Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 57-61
4:46 +1 Kobe Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-61
4:22 +2 Adrio Bailey made dunk, assist by Isaiah Joe 58-63
4:09 +2 Xavier Pinson made driving layup 60-63
3:49 +2 Desi Sills made hook shot 60-65
3:27   Commercial timeout called  
3:20   Dru Smith missed driving layup  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
3:00   Mason Jones missed driving layup  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
2:44 +3 Kobe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson 63-65
2:15 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot 63-68
