|
19:43
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Xavier Pinson
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mason Jones
|
|
19:32
|
|
+1
|
Kobe Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-35
|
19:32
|
|
|
Kobe Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe
|
|
19:22
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Joe made driving layup
|
34-37
|
18:59
|
|
|
Dru Smith missed layup
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey
|
|
18:51
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
|
34-40
|
18:32
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Pinson made jump shot
|
36-40
|
18:13
|
|
|
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey
|
|
17:45
|
|
+3
|
Adrio Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Joe
|
36-43
|
17:20
|
|
|
Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Javon Pickett
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Xavier Pinson
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Adrio Bailey
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Dru Smith missed jump shot, blocked by Adrio Bailey
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Desi Sills
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Javon Pickett
|
|
16:04
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made fade-away jump shot
|
36-45
|
15:45
|
|
+2
|
Dru Smith made jump shot
|
38-45
|
15:45
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:45
|
|
+2
|
Dru Smith made jump shot
|
38-45
|
15:22
|
|
|
Adrio Bailey missed layup, blocked by Parker Braun
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dru Smith
|
|
15:12
|
|
+2
|
Kobe Brown made reverse layup
|
40-45
|
14:55
|
|
|
Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Adrio Bailey
|
|
14:49
|
|
+2
|
Adrio Bailey made dunk
|
40-47
|
14:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dru Smith
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Adrio Bailey missed free throw
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Torrence Watson
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Missouri
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Javon Pickett missed reverse layup
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mason Jones
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Desi Sills
|
|
14:00
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
41-47
|
14:00
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
42-47
|
13:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Javon Pickett
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kobe Brown
|
|
13:40
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-48
|
13:40
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
42-49
|
13:21
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Arkansas
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Xavier Pinson, stolen by Desi Sills
|
|
12:59
|
|
+2
|
Desi Sills made driving layup
|
42-51
|
12:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Reed Nikko
|
|
12:59
|
|
+1
|
Desi Sills made free throw
|
42-52
|
12:45
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Ethan Henderson missed layup, blocked by Torrence Watson
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dru Smith
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Joe
|
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Dru Smith made driving layup, assist by Xavier Pinson
|
44-52
|
12:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Desi Sills
|
|
12:21
|
|
+1
|
Dru Smith made free throw
|
45-52
|
12:06
|
|
|
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Torrence Watson
|
|
11:44
|
|
+2
|
Reed Nikko made hook shot, assist by Mitchell Smith
|
47-52
|
11:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Adrio Bailey missed jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
+1
|
Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
47-53
|
11:04
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Adrio Bailey missed jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith
|
|
10:28
|
|
+2
|
Reed Nikko made layup, assist by Mitchell Smith
|
49-53
|
10:02
|
|
|
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Reed Nikko missed dunk
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Missouri
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Adrio Bailey
|
|
9:30
|
|
+2
|
Dru Smith made jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson
|
51-53
|
9:08
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed jump shot
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dru Smith
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mason Jones
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dru Smith
|
|
8:43
|
|
+1
|
Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
51-54
|
8:43
|
|
+1
|
Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
51-55
|
8:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey
|
|
8:23
|
|
+1
|
Kobe Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|
52-55
|
8:23
|
|
+1
|
Kobe Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
53-55
|
8:13
|
|
|
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kobe Brown, stolen by Isaiah Joe
|
|
7:45
|
|
+3
|
Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot
|
53-58
|
7:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed layup
|
|
7:29
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
54-58
|
7:00
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Harris
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Javon Pickett missed jump shot
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Desi Sills
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed layup
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Harris
|
|
6:36
|
|
+1
|
Torrence Watson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
55-58
|
6:36
|
|
+1
|
Torrence Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
56-58
|
6:13
|
|
+3
|
Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones
|
56-61
|
5:58
|
|
|
Dru Smith missed driving layup
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dru Smith
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Torrence Watson missed driving layup
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kobe Brown
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Kobe Brown missed dunk
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mason Jones
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mason Jones
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed dunk
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Desi Sills
|
|
4:46
|
|
+1
|
Kobe Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|
57-61
|
4:46
|
|
+1
|
Kobe Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
58-61
|
4:22
|
|
+2
|
Adrio Bailey made dunk, assist by Isaiah Joe
|
58-63
|
4:09
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Pinson made driving layup
|
60-63
|
3:49
|
|
+2
|
Desi Sills made hook shot
|
60-65
|
3:27
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Dru Smith missed driving layup
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mason Jones
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed driving layup
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown
|
|
2:44
|
|
+3
|
Kobe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson
|
63-65
|
2:15
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot
|
63-68
|
2:04
|
|