20:00
Jumpball received by Oklahoma
20:00
Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:44
Defensive rebound by Yor Anei
19:44
Yor Anei missed layup
19:58
Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy
19:22
Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:20
Defensive rebound by Yor Anei
19:10
Turnover on Isaac Likekele
19:10
+2
Jamal Bieniemy made layup
2-0
19:10
Personal foul on Jamal Bieniemy
19:10
+2
Cameron McGriff made layup
2-2
18:22
Kristian Doolittle missed layup
18:20
Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent
18:06
Personal foul on Kristian Doolittle
17:52
Lindy Waters III missed jump shot
17:50
Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
17:40
+2
Kristian Doolittle made jump shot
4-2
16:49
Lindy Waters III missed jump shot
16:49
Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
16:46
Personal foul on Yor Anei
16:46
+1
Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws
5-2
16:46
+1
Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws
6-2
16:28
Cameron McGriff missed jump shot
16:26
Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy
16:21
+3
Alondes Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy
9-2
16:02
Commercial timeout called
16:02
Commercial timeout called
16:02
Lost ball turnover on Thomas Dziagwa
15:44
Bad pass turnover on Alondes Williams, stolen by Yor Anei
15:36
Isaac Likekele missed layup, blocked by Kur Kuath
15:34
Offensive rebound by Isaac Likekele
15:23
Thomas Dziagwa missed jump shot
15:21
Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves
15:09
Shooting foul on Thomas Dziagwa
15:09
Kur Kuath missed 1st of 2 free throws
15:09
+1
Kur Kuath made 2nd of 2 free throws
10-2
15:09
+1
Kur Kuath made 2nd of 2 free throws
10-2
14:56
+2
Kalib Boone made jump shot
10-4
14:25
Austin Reaves missed jump shot
14:23
Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone
14:16
Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by De'Vion Harmon
14:09
Kur Kuath missed layup
14:07
Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff
14:02
Isaac Likekele missed jump shot
14:00
Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State
13:47
+2
Kalib Boone made layup
10-6
13:47
Shooting foul on Kur Kuath
13:47
Kalib Boone missed free throw
13:47
Defensive rebound by Brady Manek
13:34
+2
Kur Kuath made dunk, assist by Jamal Bieniemy
12-6
13:08
Avery Anderson III missed layup, blocked by Kur Kuath
13:06
Offensive rebound by Kalib Boone
13:04
+2
Kalib Boone made layup
12-8
12:46
+3
Jamal Bieniemy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kur Kuath
15-8
12:25
+2
Cameron McGriff made layup
15-10
12:25
Shooting foul on Kur Kuath
12:25
+1
Cameron McGriff made free throw
15-11
12:03
+3
De'Vion Harmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy
18-11
11:42
Keylan Boone missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:40
Defensive rebound by De'Vion Harmon
11:32
+3
Austin Reaves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy
21-11
11:09
Lindy Waters III missed jump shot
11:07
Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
11:01
De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:59
Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff
10:49
Shooting foul on Victor Iwuakor
10:49
Commercial timeout called
10:49
+1
Kalib Boone made 1st of 2 free throws
21-12
10:49
+1
Kalib Boone made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-13
10:33
Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:31
Offensive rebound by Victor Iwuakor
10:17
Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:15
Defensive rebound by Keylan Boone
9:55
Cameron McGriff missed jump shot
9:53
Jumpball received by Oklahoma State
9:53
Offensive rebound by Keylan Boone
9:42
+2
Cameron McGriff made jump shot
21-15
9:31
De'Vion Harmon missed layup, blocked by Avery Anderson III
9:29
Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff
9:24
Shooting foul on De'Vion Harmon
9:24
+1
Avery Anderson III made 1st of 2 free throws
21-16
9:24
+1
Avery Anderson III made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-17
9:13
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Hill, stolen by Isaac Likekele
9:13
Cameron McGriff missed layup
9:11
Offensive rebound by Isaac Likekele
9:11
Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:09
Defensive rebound by Brady Manek
9:09
Jalen Hill missed layup
9:07
Defensive rebound by Yor Anei
9:07
Isaac Likekele missed jump shot
9:05
Offensive rebound by Keylan Boone
9:05
Isaac Likekele missed jump shot
9:03
Defensive rebound by Brady Manek
9:00
Lost ball turnover on Kristian Doolittle
7:55
+3
Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele
21-20
7:42
Personal foul on Cameron McGriff
7:42
Commercial timeout called
7:30
Alondes Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:28
Defensive rebound by Yor Anei
7:10
+2
Lindy Waters III made layup, assist by Isaac Likekele
21-22
6:52
Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot
6:50
Defensive rebound by Yor Anei
6:43
Shooting foul on Brady Manek
6:43
+1
Yor Anei made 1st of 2 free throws
21-23
6:43
+1
Yor Anei made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-24
6:19
Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:17
Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa
6:10
Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:08
Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams
5:59
Personal foul on Keylan Boone
5:58
+2
Austin Reaves made layup, assist by Jamal Bieniemy
23-24
5:39
+3
Keylan Boone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele
23-27
5:09
Brady Manek missed layup
5:07
Offensive rebound by Brady Manek
4:54
+2
Kristian Doolittle made jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves
25-27
4:54
Shooting foul on Avery Anderson III
4:54
+1
Kristian Doolittle made free throw
26-27
4:36
Kalib Boone missed jump shot
4:34
Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
4:18
+2
Brady Manek made layup, assist by Kristian Doolittle
28-27
3:58
Commercial timeout called
3:50
+2
Cameron McGriff made jump shot
28-29
3:38
Kristian Doolittle missed layup
3:36
Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III
3:21
+2
Cameron McGriff made layup
28-31
3:16
Bad pass turnover on Jamal Bieniemy, stolen by Thomas Dziagwa
3:11
+2
Kalib Boone made layup, assist by Lindy Waters III
28-33
2:56
Shooting foul on Lindy Waters III
2:56
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-33
|
2:56
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-33
|
2:39
|
|
+2
|
Kalib Boone made layup
|
30-35
|
2:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kalib Boone
|
|
2:24
|
|
+1
|
Kristian Doolittle made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-35
|
2:24
|
|
|
Kristian Doolittle missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone
|
|
2:00
|
|
+2
|
Cameron McGriff made jump shot, assist by Kalib Boone
|
31-37
|
1:49
|
|
+3
|
Kristian Doolittle made 3-pt. jump shot
|
34-37
|
1:33
|
|
+3
|
Cameron McGriff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avery Anderson III
|
34-40
|
1:18
|
|
|
Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III missed jump shot
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamal Bieniemy
|
|
46.0
|
|
+1
|
Lindy Waters III made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-41
|
46.0
|
|
+1
|
Lindy Waters III made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-42
|
44.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy
|
|
27.0
|
|
+2
|
De'Vion Harmon made layup
|
36-42
|
5.0
|
|
|
Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|