McGriff scores 28, leads Oklahoma State past Oklahoma 83-66

  • Feb 22, 2020

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Cameron McGriff matched a career high with 28 points and helped Oklahoma State defeat Oklahoma 83-66 on Saturday.

Kalib Boone scored 14 points and Yor Anei added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Cowboys (14-13, 4-10 Big 12). Oklahoma State has won four of six in conference play since dropping its first eight league games.

Austin Reaves scored a career-high 24 points and Kristian Doolittle added 13 for Oklahoma (16-11, 6-8), which lost its third straight. Brady Manek, who scored 30 points for the Sooners when the teams met earlier this month, finished with two points on 1-for-8 shooting.

Oklahoma State outrebounded Oklahoma 43-30 and held the Sooners to 38% shooting.

Oklahoma led 21-11 before Oklahoma State responded with a 16-2 run to take the lead. McGriff scored 16 points in the first half to help Oklahoma State take a 42-36 lead at the break.

Oklahoma State started the second half with an 8-0 run to take a 50-36 lead. Thomas Dziagwa's 3-pointer from just inside the mid-court logo as the shot clock wound down gave the Cowboys a 57-42 lead.

Boone committed his fourth foul with 11 minutes remaining and Anei committed his fourth with 10 minutes to play. The Sooners were in the bonus early in the second half, but couldn't take advantage.

McGriff's 3-pointer with five minutes to play put Oklahoma State up by 16, and the Cowboys controlled the game from there.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners were coming off losses to No. 3 Kansas and No. 1 Baylor, but this one was much harder to understand, even though the Cowboys have clearly improved. The NCAA Tournament selection committee might not like this one.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys continued their momentum and look like the kind of team no one wants to face heading into March.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Hosts Texas Tech on Tuesday.

Oklahoma State: Visits No. 3 Kansas on Monday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
OKLA Sooners 36
OKLAST Cowboys 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oklahoma  
20:00   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
19:44   Yor Anei missed layup  
19:58   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
19:22   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
19:10   Turnover on Isaac Likekele  
19:10 +2 Jamal Bieniemy made layup 2-0
19:10   Personal foul on Jamal Bieniemy  
19:10 +2 Cameron McGriff made layup 2-2
18:22   Kristian Doolittle missed layup  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
18:06   Personal foul on Kristian Doolittle  
17:52   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
17:40 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 4-2
16:49   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
16:46   Personal foul on Yor Anei  
16:46 +1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 5-2
16:46 +1 Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-2
16:28   Cameron McGriff missed jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
16:21 +3 Alondes Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 9-2
16:02   Commercial timeout called  
16:02   Lost ball turnover on Thomas Dziagwa  
15:44   Bad pass turnover on Alondes Williams, stolen by Yor Anei  
15:36   Isaac Likekele missed layup, blocked by Kur Kuath  
15:34   Offensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
15:23   Thomas Dziagwa missed jump shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
15:09   Shooting foul on Thomas Dziagwa  
15:09   Kur Kuath missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:09 +1 Kur Kuath made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-2
14:56 +2 Kalib Boone made jump shot 10-4
14:25   Austin Reaves missed jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
14:16   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by De'Vion Harmon  
14:09   Kur Kuath missed layup  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
14:02   Isaac Likekele missed jump shot  
14:00   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
13:47 +2 Kalib Boone made layup 10-6
13:47   Shooting foul on Kur Kuath  
13:47   Kalib Boone missed free throw  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
13:34 +2 Kur Kuath made dunk, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 12-6
13:08   Avery Anderson III missed layup, blocked by Kur Kuath  
13:06   Offensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
13:04 +2 Kalib Boone made layup 12-8
12:46 +3 Jamal Bieniemy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kur Kuath 15-8
12:25 +2 Cameron McGriff made layup 15-10
12:25   Shooting foul on Kur Kuath  
12:25 +1 Cameron McGriff made free throw 15-11
12:03 +3 De'Vion Harmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 18-11
11:42   Keylan Boone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by De'Vion Harmon  
11:32 +3 Austin Reaves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 21-11
11:09   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
11:01   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
10:49   Shooting foul on Victor Iwuakor  
10:49   Commercial timeout called  
10:49 +1 Kalib Boone made 1st of 2 free throws 21-12
10:49 +1 Kalib Boone made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-13
10:33   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Victor Iwuakor  
10:17   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Keylan Boone  
9:55   Cameron McGriff missed jump shot  
9:53   Jumpball received by Oklahoma State  
9:53   Offensive rebound by Keylan Boone  
9:42 +2 Cameron McGriff made jump shot 21-15
9:31   De'Vion Harmon missed layup, blocked by Avery Anderson III  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
9:24   Shooting foul on De'Vion Harmon  
9:24 +1 Avery Anderson III made 1st of 2 free throws 21-16
9:24 +1 Avery Anderson III made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-17
9:13   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Hill, stolen by Isaac Likekele  
9:13   Cameron McGriff missed layup  
9:11   Offensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
9:11   Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
9:09   Jalen Hill missed layup  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
9:07   Isaac Likekele missed jump shot  
9:05   Offensive rebound by Keylan Boone  
9:05   Isaac Likekele missed jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
9:00   Lost ball turnover on Kristian Doolittle  
7:55 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 21-20
7:42   Personal foul on Cameron McGriff  
7:42   Commercial timeout called  
7:30   Alondes Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
7:10 +2 Lindy Waters III made layup, assist by Isaac Likekele 21-22
6:52   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
6:43   Shooting foul on Brady Manek  
6:43 +1 Yor Anei made 1st of 2 free throws 21-23
6:43 +1 Yor Anei made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-24
6:19   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa  
6:10   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
5:59   Personal foul on Keylan Boone  
5:58 +2 Austin Reaves made layup, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 23-24
5:39 +3 Keylan Boone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 23-27
5:09   Brady Manek missed layup  
5:07   Offensive rebound by Brady Manek  
4:54 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 25-27
4:54   Shooting foul on Avery Anderson III  
4:54 +1 Kristian Doolittle made free throw 26-27
4:36   Kalib Boone missed jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
4:18 +2 Brady Manek made layup, assist by Kristian Doolittle 28-27
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:50 +2 Cameron McGriff made jump shot 28-29
3:38   Kristian Doolittle missed layup  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
3:21 +2 Cameron McGriff made layup 28-31
3:16   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Bieniemy, stolen by Thomas Dziagwa  
3:11 +2 Kalib Boone made layup, assist by Lindy Waters III 28-33
2:56   Shooting foul on Lindy Waters III  
2:56 +1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 29-33
2:56 +1 Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-33
2:39 +2 Kalib Boone made layup 30-35
2:24   Shooting foul on Kalib Boone  
2:24 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 1st of 2 free throws 31-35
2:24   Kristian Doolittle missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
2:00 +2 Cameron McGriff made jump shot, assist by Kalib Boone 31-37
1:49 +3 Kristian Doolittle made 3-pt. jump shot 34-37
1:33 +3 Cameron McGriff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avery Anderson III 34-40
1:18   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa  
1:10   Avery Anderson III missed jump shot  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
1:01   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
59.0   Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa  
46.0   Personal foul on Jamal Bieniemy  
46.0 +1 Lindy Waters III made 1st of 2 free throws 34-41
46.0 +1 Lindy Waters III made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-42
44.0   30-second timeout called  
34.0   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
32.0   Offensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
27.0 +2 De'Vion Harmon made layup 36-42
5.0   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OKLA Sooners 30
OKLAST Cowboys 41

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Brady Manek missed jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
19:32   Yor Anei missed jump shot  
19:30   Offensive rebound by Yor Anei  
19:30 +2 Yor Anei made layup 36-44
19:14   Bad pass turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by Lindy Waters III  
19:08 +2 Isaac Likekele made layup 36-46
19:02   30-second timeout called  
19:02   Commercial timeout called  
18:54   Bad pass turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by Isaac Likekele  
18:47 +2 Yor Anei made jump shot, assist by Jonathan Laurent 36-48
18:23   Personal foul on Jonathan Laurent  
18:13   Offensive foul on Kristian Doolittle  
18:13   Turnover on Kristian Doolittle  
17:51   Personal foul on Austin Reaves  
17:50   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
17:48   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
17:42 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup 36-50
17:26   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
17:21   Isaac Likekele missed layup  
17:19   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
17:17   Offensive goaltending turnover on Jonathan Laurent  
17:00   Personal foul on Isaac Likekele  
16:43   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:41   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  
16:41   Personal foul on Kalib Boone  
16:36 +2 Kur Kuath made layup, assist by Austin Reaves 38-50
16:13   Offensive foul on Jonathan Laurent  
16:13   Turnover on Jonathan Laurent  
15:51   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa  
15:40   Isaac Likekele missed layup  
15:38   Offensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
15:38   Jumpball received by Oklahoma State  
15:38   Commercial timeout called  
15:29   Keylan Boone missed layup  
15:27   Offensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
15:26   Kalib Boone missed layup  
15:25   Defensive rebound by De'Vion Harmon  
15:20   Personal foul on Isaac Likekele  
15:15   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:13   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  
15:13   Personal foul on Cameron McGriff  
15:12   Brady Manek missed jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
15:05   Keylan Boone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
15:02   Personal foul on Kalib Boone  
15:02   Kur Kuath missed free throw  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
14:44   Personal foul on Kur Kuath  
14:37   Thomas Dziagwa missed jump shot  
14:35   Offensive rebound by Keylan Boone  
14:34 +2 Keylan Boone made layup 38-52
14:29   Shooting foul on Yor Anei  
14:29 +1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 39-52
14:29 +1 Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-52
14:02 +2 Keylan Boone made layup, assist by Yor Anei 40-54
13:51 +2 Austin Reaves made layup 42-54
13:19 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot 42-57
13:05 +2 Austin Reaves made jump shot 44-57
13:05   Shooting foul on Yor Anei  
13:05 +1 Austin Reaves made free throw 45-57
12:42   Offensive foul on Avery Anderson III  
12:42   Turnover on Avery Anderson III  
12:27   Personal foul on Lindy Waters III  
12:27   Victor Iwuakor missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
12:27   Victor Iwuakor missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
12:03   Offensive foul on Avery Anderson III  
12:03   Turnover on Avery Anderson III  
11:47   Lost ball turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by Avery Anderson III  
11:40   Jonathan Laurent missed layup  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
11:33   Lost ball turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Avery Anderson III  
11:33   Personal foul on Austin Reaves  
11:33   Commercial timeout called  
11:16   Traveling violation turnover on Kalib Boone  
10:56   Shooting foul on Kalib Boone  
10:56 +1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 46-57
10:56 +1 Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-57
10:52   Personal foul on Brady Manek  
10:48   Shooting foul on Brady Manek  
10:48 +1 Yor Anei made 1st of 2 free throws 47-58
10:48 +1 Yor Anei made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-59
10:28 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 49-59
10:04   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
10:01   Personal foul on Yor Anei  
10:01 +1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 50-59