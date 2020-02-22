RICH
STBON

No Text

Welch, English deliver late as St. Bonaventure tops Richmond

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Dominick Welch had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Jaren English scored 17 points to help Saint Bonaventure to a 75-71 win over Richmond on Saturday night.

Welch made one of two free throws with 50 seconds remaining to give the Bonnies a 69-59 lead before Richmond went on an 8-1 run capped by a 3-pointer from Blake Francis with 16 seconds left.

Welch made two free throws then Richmond's Tyler Burton made a layup and the score was 73-71 at seven seconds to go. The Spiders then fouled English and he made both free throws for a key four-point lead with four seconds left.

Osun Osunniyi and Kyle Lofton scored 13 points each, with Lofton adding seven assists for Saint Bonaventure (18-9, 10-4 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Francis had 23 points for the Spiders (20-7, 10-4), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Jacob Gilyard added 16 points and six assists. Grant Golden had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The win pulled the Bonnies into a third-place tie with Richmond with four games remaining in the conference season.

Saint Bonaventure faces Duquesne at home on Wednesday. Richmond plays at George Washington on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
RICH Spiders 32
STBON Bonnies 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Richmond  
19:37   Bad pass turnover on Nathan Cayo, stolen by Jaren English  
19:33   Shooting foul on Nick Sherod  
19:33   Dominick Welch missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:33 +1 Dominick Welch made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-1
19:17   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
19:06 +2 Justin Winston made jump shot 0-3
18:56   Nathan Cayo missed jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
18:41   Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
18:21 +2 Grant Golden made reverse layup 2-3
18:10 +2 Osun Osunniyi made dunk, assist by Justin Winston 2-5
17:51 +2 Grant Golden made floating jump shot, assist by Nathan Cayo 4-5
17:33 +2 Osun Osunniyi made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 4-7
17:12   Grant Golden missed layup  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
17:05 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren English 4-10
16:47   Personal foul on Justin Winston  
16:41   Blake Francis missed floating jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
16:28   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
16:13   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
16:01   Justin Winston missed jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
15:53   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
15:40 +2 Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Dominick Welch 4-12
15:21   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Offensive rebound by Richmond  
15:09   Blake Francis missed jump shot  
15:09   Blake Francis missed jump shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
14:57 +2 Kyle Lofton made layup, assist by Osun Osunniyi 4-14
14:36 +2 Blake Francis made jump shot 6-14
14:13   Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard  
14:01   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Gilyard, stolen by Dominick Welch  
13:55 +2 Dominick Welch made layup 6-16
13:37   Shooting foul on Jaren English  
13:37   Blake Francis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:37 +1 Blake Francis made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-16
13:37 +1 Blake Francis made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-16
13:21   Alejandro Vasquez missed jump shot  
13:19   Offensive rebound by Alejandro Vasquez  
13:19   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
13:00   Tyler Burton missed layup  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
12:45   Bobby Planutis missed reverse layup  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
12:43   Personal foul on Bobby Planutis  
12:30   Commercial timeout called  
12:24   Jake Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Alejandro Vasquez  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
12:05   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik  
11:57   Bad pass turnover on Grant Golden  
11:25   Amadi Ikpeze missed jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard  
11:09 +2 Tyler Burton made reverse layup, assist by Grant Golden 9-16
10:52 +2 Alejandro Vasquez made driving layup 9-18
10:31 +2 Grant Golden made layup 11-18
10:31   Shooting foul on Amadi Ikpeze  
10:31 +1 Grant Golden made free throw 12-18
10:10 +2 Kyle Lofton made layup, assist by Osun Osunniyi 12-20
9:55   Bad pass turnover on Grant Golden, stolen by Osun Osunniyi  
9:48   Shooting foul on Grant Golden  
9:48   Osun Osunniyi missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:48 +1 Osun Osunniyi made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-21
9:36   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
9:14   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Souleymane Koureissi  
8:54 +2 Nathan Cayo made reverse layup, assist by Blake Francis 14-21
8:32   Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
8:29   Personal foul on Justin Winston  
8:18   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
8:06 +3 Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 14-24
7:43 +2 Blake Francis made jump shot 16-24
7:18   Jaren English missed jump shot  
7:16   Offensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
7:16   Bobby Planutis missed layup, blocked by Souleymane Koureissi  
7:14   Offensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
7:10 +3 Alejandro Vasquez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 16-27
6:52 +3 Tyler Burton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 19-27
6:31   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton  
6:31   Commercial timeout called  
6:14 +3 Tyler Burton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 22-27
5:49 +2 Jaren English made driving layup 22-29
5:30 +2 Blake Francis made finger-roll layup 24-29
5:15   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Nathan Cayo  
5:15   Lost ball turnover on Blake Francis, stolen by Kyle Lofton  
5:15 +2 Kyle Lofton made layup 24-31
4:55   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Burton, stolen by Bobby Planutis  
4:44 +2 Osun Osunniyi made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 24-33
4:28   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
4:18   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Offensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
4:09 +2 Kyle Lofton made jump shot 24-35
3:56 +2 Blake Francis made driving layup 26-35
3:46   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
3:32   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Offensive rebound by Grant Golden  
3:23   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
2:55 +3 Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Osun Osunniyi 26-38
2:40 +3 Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nathan Cayo 29-38
2:20   Bad pass turnover on Osun Osunniyi, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
2:13 +3 Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Francis 32-38
1:48   Commercial timeout called  
1:43 +2 Dominick Welch made dunk, assist by Kyle Lofton 32-40
1:27   Nick Sherod missed jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
1:08   Personal foul on Blake Francis  
51.0   Osun Osunniyi missed layup  
49.0   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
41.0   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Gilyard  
21.0   30-second timeout called  
21.0   Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19.0   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
6.0   Grant Golden missed layup  
4.0   Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
3.0   Nathan Cayo missed layup  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Richmond  
1.0   Nick Sherod missed jump shot  

2nd Half
RICH Spiders 39
STBON Bonnies 35

Time Team Play Score
19:30 +2 Dominick Welch made driving layup 32-42
19:12   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
19:00   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
18:44 +2 Jacob Gilyard made reverse layup, assist by Grant Golden 34-42
18:21   Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
18:09   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
17:59   Traveling violation turnover on Kyle Lofton  
17:43   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:41   Offensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
17:36   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
17:10 +2 Jaren English made driving layup 34-44
16:47   Grant Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
16:22   Lost ball turnover on Dominick Welch, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
16:17 +2 Blake Francis made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 36-44
16:05   Kyle Lofton missed driving layup  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
15:47   Personal foul on Kyle Lofton  
15:47   Commercial timeout called  
15:30   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
15:13   Personal foul on Jacob Gilyard  
14:59   Shooting foul on Souleymane Koureissi  
14:59   Jaren English missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:59 +1 Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-45
14:43 +2 Andre Gustavson made driving layup 38-45
14:31   Dominick Welch missed jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
14:22   Offensive foul on Andre Gustavson  
14:22   Turnover on Andre Gustavson  
13:52 +2 Osun Osunniyi made jump shot, assist by Dominick Welch 38-47
13:27 +2 Grant Golden made jump shot, assist by Andre Gustavson 40-47
12:57 +2 Bobby Planutis made jump shot, assist by Dominick Welch 40-49
12:24   Grant Golden missed jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
12:25   Traveling violation turnover on Kyle Lofton  
12:14   Shooting foul on Bobby Planutis  
12:14   Tyler Burton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:14 +1 Tyler Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-49
11:51   Shooting foul on Nathan Cayo  
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:51 +1 Bobby Planutis made 1st of 2 free throws 41-50
11:51 +1 Bobby Planutis made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-51
11:39 +3 Blake Francis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden 44-51
11:18 +3 Kyle Lofton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Planutis 44-54
10:49   Blake Francis missed reverse layup  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
10:41   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
10:25   Tyler Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
10:16   Bad pass turnover on Jaren English, stolen by Tyler Burton  
10:08   Shooting foul on Alejandro Vasquez  
10:08 +1 Jacob Gilyard made 1st of 2 free throws 45-54
10:08 +1 Jacob Gilyard made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-54
9:47 +2 Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Kyle Lofton 46-56
9:38   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
9:08 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Osun Osunniyi 46-59
9:03   30-second timeout called  
9:03   Commercial timeout called  
8:44   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
8:23   Personal foul on Souleymane Koureissi  
8:20 +3 Bobby Planutis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 46-62
7:55 +3 Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nathan Cayo 49-62
7:29   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Blake Francis  
7:19   Blake Francis missed jump shot, blocked by Jaren English  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
6:47   Dominick Welch missed jump shot, blocked by Grant Golden  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Richmond  
6:29   Tyler Burton missed floating jump shot  
6:29   Tyler Burton missed floating jump shot  
6:27   Offensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
6:27   Personal foul on Jaren English  
6:22   Grant Golden missed jump shot  
6:20   Offensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
6:06 +3 Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden 52-62
5:33 +2 Kyle Lofton made driving layup 52-64
5:18   Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi  
5:18 +1 Grant Golden made 1st of 2 free throws 53-64
5:18   Grant Golden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
4:52   Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
4:40   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
4:12   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
4:03   Tyler Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
3:40   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Blake Francis  
3:35   Shooting foul on Jaren English  
3:35   Blake Francis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:32   Personal foul on Blake Francis  
3:35 +1 Blake Francis made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-64
3:32   Personal foul on Blake Francis  
3:30   Personal foul on Tyler Burton  
3:30 +1 Bobby Planutis made 1st of 2 free throws 54-65
3:30 +1 Bobby Planutis made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-66
3:16   Tyler Burton missed jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
2:45   Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
2:34 +3 Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden 57-66
2:00   Shot clock violation turnover on St. Bonaventure  
1:51   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
1:26   Personal foul on Tyler Burton  
1:26 +1 Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws 57-67
1:26 +1 Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-68
1:13 +1 Blake Francis made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-68
1:13   Personal foul on Jaren English  
1:13 +1 Blake Francis made 1st of 2 free throws 58-68
1:13 +1 Blake Francis made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-68
1:03   Personal foul on Andre Gustavson  
1:03   Kyle Lofton missed free throw  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
53.0   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
51.0   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
50.0   Personal foul on Tyler Burton  
50.0 +1 Dominick Welch made 1st of 2 free throws 59-69
50.0