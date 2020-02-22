|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Richmond
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nathan Cayo, stolen by Jaren English
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nick Sherod
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
19:33
|
|
+1
|
Dominick Welch made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-1
|
19:17
|
|
|
Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
19:06
|
|
+2
|
Justin Winston made jump shot
|
0-3
|
18:56
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo missed jump shot
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod
|
|
18:21
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden made reverse layup
|
2-3
|
18:10
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi made dunk, assist by Justin Winston
|
2-5
|
17:51
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden made floating jump shot, assist by Nathan Cayo
|
4-5
|
17:33
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
4-7
|
17:12
|
|
|
Grant Golden missed layup
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
17:05
|
|
+3
|
Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren English
|
4-10
|
16:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Winston
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Blake Francis missed floating jump shot
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed jump shot
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
15:40
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Dominick Welch
|
4-12
|
15:21
|
|
|
Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Richmond
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Blake Francis missed jump shot
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Blake Francis missed jump shot
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
14:57
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton made layup, assist by Osun Osunniyi
|
4-14
|
14:36
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis made jump shot
|
6-14
|
14:13
|
|
|
Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jacob Gilyard, stolen by Dominick Welch
|
|
13:55
|
|
+2
|
Dominick Welch made layup
|
6-16
|
13:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaren English
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Blake Francis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:37
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-16
|
13:37
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-16
|
13:21
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez missed jump shot
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Tyler Burton missed layup
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Bobby Planutis missed reverse layup
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bobby Planutis
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Jake Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Grant Golden
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Amadi Ikpeze missed jump shot
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard
|
|
11:09
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Burton made reverse layup, assist by Grant Golden
|
9-16
|
10:52
|
|
+2
|
Alejandro Vasquez made driving layup
|
9-18
|
10:31
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden made layup
|
11-18
|
10:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
10:31
|
|
+1
|
Grant Golden made free throw
|
12-18
|
10:10
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton made layup, assist by Osun Osunniyi
|
12-20
|
9:55
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Grant Golden, stolen by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Grant Golden
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:48
|
|
+1
|
Osun Osunniyi made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-21
|
9:36
|
|
|
Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Souleymane Koureissi
|
|
8:54
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo made reverse layup, assist by Blake Francis
|
14-21
|
8:32
|
|
|
Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Winston
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
8:06
|
|
+3
|
Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
14-24
|
7:43
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis made jump shot
|
16-24
|
7:18
|
|
|
Jaren English missed jump shot
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Bobby Planutis missed layup, blocked by Souleymane Koureissi
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|
|
7:10
|
|
+3
|
Alejandro Vasquez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
16-27
|
6:52
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Burton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
19-27
|
6:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:14
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Burton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
22-27
|
5:49
|
|
+2
|
Jaren English made driving layup
|
22-29
|
5:30
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis made finger-roll layup
|
24-29
|
5:15
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Nathan Cayo
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Blake Francis, stolen by Kyle Lofton
|
|
5:15
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton made layup
|
24-31
|
4:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tyler Burton, stolen by Bobby Planutis
|
|
4:44
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
24-33
|
4:28
|
|
|
Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|
|
4:09
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton made jump shot
|
24-35
|
3:56
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis made driving layup
|
26-35
|
3:46
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Grant Golden
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
2:55
|
|
+3
|
Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Osun Osunniyi
|
26-38
|
2:40
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nathan Cayo
|
29-38
|
2:20
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Osun Osunniyi, stolen by Jacob Gilyard
|
|
2:13
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Francis
|
32-38
|
1:48
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
1:43
|
|
+2
|
Dominick Welch made dunk, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
32-40
|
1:27
|
|
|
Nick Sherod missed jump shot
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Blake Francis
|
|
51.0
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi missed layup
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jacob Gilyard
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
Grant Golden missed layup
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo missed layup
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Richmond
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Nick Sherod missed jump shot
|