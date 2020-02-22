SJST
Thistlewood lifts Colorado St. past San Jose St. 78-71

  • Feb 22, 2020

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Adam Thistlewood scored 16 points, Nico Carvacho had 10 points and 12 rebounds and Colorado State beat San Jose State 78-71 on Saturday.

Dischon Thomas added 13 points and David Roddy had 10 for Colorado State (19-10, 10-6 Mountain West Conference).

Seneca Knight scored a career-high 37 points for the Spartans (7-21, 3-13), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Zach Chappell added 12 points.

Richard Washington, the Spartans' second leading scorer entering the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 18 percent for the game (2 of 11).

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Spartans on the season. Colorado State defeated San Jose State 81-70 on Jan. 11. Colorado State matches up against San Diego State on the road on Tuesday. San Jose State takes on Utah State on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
SJST Spartans 43
COLOST Rams 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by San Jose State  
19:37   Shooting foul on Isaiah Stevens  
19:37 +1 Richard Washington made 1st of 3 free throws 1-0
19:37 +1 Richard Washington made 2nd of 3 free throws 2-0
19:37 +1 Richard Washington made 3rd of 3 free throws 3-0
19:22   Lost ball turnover on David Roddy, stolen by Richard Washington  
19:12   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
19:03 +3 Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendle Moore 3-3
18:36   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
18:27   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
18:21   Shooting foul on Christian Anigwe  
18:21 +1 Nico Carvacho made 1st of 2 free throws 3-4
18:21 +1 Nico Carvacho made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-5
17:48   Brae Ivey missed jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
17:38   Nico Carvacho missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Anigwe  
17:36   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
17:23   Nico Carvacho missed layup  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
17:13 +2 Richard Washington made jump shot 5-5
17:07 +2 Nico Carvacho made hook shot 5-7
16:51   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by David Roddy  
16:38   Traveling violation turnover on Nico Carvacho  
16:14   Eduardo Lane missed jump shot  
16:12   Offensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
15:57 +3 Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot 8-7
15:40   Nico Carvacho missed layup  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane  
15:23   Personal foul on Kendle Moore  
15:23   Commercial timeout called  
15:23 +1 Eduardo Lane made 1st of 2 free throws 9-7
15:23   Eduardo Lane missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:23   Offensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
15:10 +3 Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot 12-7
14:51   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:49   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
14:35   David Roddy missed layup  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
14:08   Richard Washington missed jump shot  
14:06   Defensive rebound by David Roddy  
13:58 +3 Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendle Moore 12-10
13:48   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
13:37   Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:35   Offensive rebound by David Roddy  
13:23   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Omari Moore  
13:21   Personal foul on Kendle Moore  
13:08   Brae Ivey missed jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards  
13:00   Lost ball turnover on Hyron Edwards, stolen by Zach Chappell  
12:45 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Chappell 15-10
12:20 +2 Isaiah Stevens made jump shot 15-12
12:04   Zach Chappell missed jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Dischon Thomas  
12:02   Personal foul on Zach Chappell  
11:48 +2 Dischon Thomas made jump shot 15-14
11:31   Bad pass turnover on Ralph Agee, stolen by Kris Martin  
11:20 +2 Kris Martin made layup 15-16
11:13   Shooting foul on Hyron Edwards  
11:12   Brae Ivey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:12 +1 Brae Ivey made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-16
11:02   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stevens, stolen by Trey Smith  
10:50 +2 Seneca Knight made layup, assist by Richard Washington 18-16
10:28 +2 Dischon Thomas made jump shot 18-18
10:07   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Kris Martin  
9:51 +2 Dischon Thomas made layup, assist by Hyron Edwards 18-20
9:29   Trey Smith missed jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Kris Martin  
9:22 +2 Dischon Thomas made layup, assist by Kris Martin 18-22
9:22   Shooting foul on Ralph Agee  
9:22 +1 Dischon Thomas made free throw 18-23
9:05 +2 Zach Chappell made jump shot 20-23
8:44   John Tonje missed jump shot  
8:42   Offensive rebound by Dischon Thomas  
8:42   Personal foul on Christian Anigwe  
8:30   Personal foul on Zach Chappell  
8:27   Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
8:13   Bad pass turnover on Richard Washington, stolen by Dischon Thomas  
8:03 +2 John Tonje made dunk, assist by Hyron Edwards 20-25
7:58   Lost ball turnover on Omari Moore  
7:58   Commercial timeout called  
7:47   Bad pass turnover on Hyron Edwards, stolen by Brae Ivey  
7:47   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Offensive rebound by Eduardo Lane  
7:45   Shooting foul on John Tonje  
7:42 +1 Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 21-25
7:39 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-25
7:19   Bad pass turnover on John Tonje  
7:05   Trey Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards  
6:54   Personal foul on Omari Moore  
6:49 +3 Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards 22-28
6:27 +2 Seneca Knight made jump shot 24-28
6:12   Traveling violation turnover on Adam Thistlewood  
6:01   Shooting foul on Isaiah Stevens  
6:01 +1 Richard Washington made 1st of 3 free throws 25-28
6:01   Richard Washington missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
6:01   Richard Washington missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
6:01   Defensive rebound by John Tonje  
5:47   Nico Carvacho missed layup  
5:45   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
5:45   Shooting foul on Eduardo Lane  
5:45   Nico Carvacho missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:45   Nico Carvacho missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane  
5:30   Shooting foul on David Roddy  
5:30 +1 Seneca Knight made 1st of 3 free throws 26-28
5:30 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 3 free throws 27-28
5:30 +1 Seneca Knight made 3rd of 3 free throws 28-28
5:19   Lost ball turnover on David Roddy  
5:08   Bad pass turnover on Omari Moore, stolen by Adam Thistlewood  
5:06   Personal foul on Seneca Knight  
5:06 +1 Adam Thistlewood made 1st of 2 free throws 28-29
5:06 +1 Adam Thistlewood made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-30
4:48   Traveling violation turnover on Eduardo Lane  
4:30 +2 Isaiah Stevens made jump shot 28-32
4:06 +2 Seneca Knight made jump shot 30-32
3:30   Bad pass turnover on Kendle Moore  
3:30   Commercial timeout called  
3:24 +3 Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Richard Washington 33-32
3:05 +2 David Roddy made layup 33-34
2:42   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
2:19   Lost ball turnover on Kris Martin  
2:02 +3 Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot 36-34
1:49   Bad pass turnover on Nico Carvacho  
1:37 +3 Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot 39-34
1:13   Offensive foul on Adam Thistlewood  
1:13   Turnover on Adam Thistlewood  
1:07   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
49.0 +3 Hyron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Carvacho 39-37
34.0 +2 Eduardo Lane made layup, assist by Richard Washington 41-37
6.0 +3 Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Martin 41-40
2.0   Personal foul on Hyron Edwards  
2.0   30-second timeout called  
2.0 +1 Brae Ivey made 1st of 2 free throws 42-40
2.0 +1 Brae Ivey made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-40
0.0   Isaiah Stevens missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by San Jose State  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SJST Spartans 28
COLOST Rams 38

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Shooting foul on Nico Carvacho  
19:50 +1 Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 44-40
19:50 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-40
19:38   David Roddy missed jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
19:33   Bad pass turnover on Richard Washington  
19:12   Personal foul on Brae Ivey  
19:07 +2 Nico Carvacho made layup 45-42
18:45   Omari Moore missed jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
18:38   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stevens  
18:23   Brae Ivey missed jump shot  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
18:14 +2 David Roddy made layup, assist by Isaiah Stevens 45-44
17:54   Lost ball turnover on Christian Anigwe  
17:42   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
17:31   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29   Offensive rebound by Richard Washington  
17:24   Richard Washington missed layup  
17:22   Offensive rebound by San Jose State  
17:22   Personal foul on Nico Carvacho  
17:18   Omari Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore  
17:09 +2 Kendle Moore made layup 45-46
16:51   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Offensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
16:41   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
16:39   Personal foul on Christian Anigwe  
16:39   Turnover on Nico Carvacho  
16:39   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Nico Carvacho  
16:39   Seneca Knight missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:39 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-46
16:30   Shooting foul on Richard Washington  
16:30 +1 David Roddy made 1st of 2 free throws 46-47
16:30   David Roddy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
16:19   Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Kendle Moore  
16:13   Isaiah Stevens missed layup  
16:11   Offensive rebound by David Roddy  
15:54   David Roddy missed jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
15:54   Personal foul on David Roddy  
15:54   Traveling violation turnover on Brae Ivey  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:38 +2 Dischon Thomas made dunk, assist by Isaiah Stevens 46-49
15:12 +2 Zach Chappell made jump shot 48-49
14:45 +2 Kendle Moore made layup, assist by Isaiah Stevens 48-51
14:25   Lost ball turnover on Richard Washington, stolen by Isaiah Stevens  
14:14 +2 Dischon Thomas made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens 48-53
13:57   Lost ball turnover on Brae Ivey, stolen by Hyron Edwards  
13:48   Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane  
13:07   Shot clock violation turnover on San Jose State  
12:49   Personal foul on Trey Smith  
12:44   Lost ball turnover on Kris Martin, stolen by Zach Chappell  
12:38   Lost ball turnover on Zach Chappell, stolen by Dischon Thomas  
12:23   Personal foul on Brae Ivey  
12:19   Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Zach Chappell  
12:07   Personal foul on John Tonje  
12:04 +3 Zach Chappell made 3-pt. jump shot 51-53
11:40 +2 Hyron Edwards made jump shot, assist by John Tonje 51-55
11:16 +2 Brae Ivey made jump shot 53-55
11:00   Personal foul on Eduardo Lane  
11:00   Commercial timeout called  
11:00 +1 Kris Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 53-56
11:00 +1 Kris Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-57
10:51   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Offensive rebound by Trey Smith  
10:37   Trey Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Zach Chappell  
10:35   Personal foul on Hyron Edwards  
10:26 +2 Zach Chappell made layup 55-57
10:04   Shooting foul on Eduardo Lane  
10:04   John Tonje missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:04 +1 John Tonje made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-58
9:46   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by John Tonje  
9:37   Lost ball turnover on John Tonje, stolen by Seneca Knight  
9:34   Shooting foul on Hyron Edwards  
9:34 +1 Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 56-58
9:34 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-58
9:17   Kris Martin missed layup  
9:15   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
9:15   Personal foul on Brae Ivey  
9:15 +1 Nico Carvacho made 1st of 2 free throws 57-59
9:15   Nico Carvacho missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane  
9:07 +2 Brae Ivey made layup, assist by Zach Chappell 59-59
8:47   Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
8:24   Zach Chappell missed layup  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Colorado State  
8:22   Personal foul on Eduardo Lane  
8:22 +1 Nico Carvacho made 1st of 2 free throws 59-60
8:22   Nico Carvacho missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
8:01   Brae Ivey missed jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Kris Martin