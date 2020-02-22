|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by San Jose State
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isaiah Stevens
|
|
19:37
|
|
+1
|
Richard Washington made 1st of 3 free throws
|
1-0
|
19:37
|
|
+1
|
Richard Washington made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
2-0
|
19:37
|
|
+1
|
Richard Washington made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
3-0
|
19:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on David Roddy, stolen by Richard Washington
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
19:03
|
|
+3
|
Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendle Moore
|
3-3
|
18:36
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Christian Anigwe
|
|
18:21
|
|
+1
|
Nico Carvacho made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-4
|
18:21
|
|
+1
|
Nico Carvacho made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
3-5
|
17:48
|
|
|
Brae Ivey missed jump shot
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Nico Carvacho missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Anigwe
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Nico Carvacho missed layup
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe
|
|
17:13
|
|
+2
|
Richard Washington made jump shot
|
5-5
|
17:07
|
|
+2
|
Nico Carvacho made hook shot
|
5-7
|
16:51
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Roddy
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Nico Carvacho
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Eduardo Lane missed jump shot
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brae Ivey
|
|
15:57
|
|
+3
|
Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot
|
8-7
|
15:40
|
|
|
Nico Carvacho missed layup
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kendle Moore
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:23
|
|
+1
|
Eduardo Lane made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-7
|
15:23
|
|
|
Eduardo Lane missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brae Ivey
|
|
15:10
|
|
+3
|
Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot
|
12-7
|
14:51
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
David Roddy missed layup
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Richard Washington
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed jump shot
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Roddy
|
|
13:58
|
|
+3
|
Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendle Moore
|
12-10
|
13:48
|
|
|
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Roddy
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omari Moore
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kendle Moore
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Brae Ivey missed jump shot
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Hyron Edwards, stolen by Zach Chappell
|
|
12:45
|
|
+3
|
Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Chappell
|
15-10
|
12:20
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens made jump shot
|
15-12
|
12:04
|
|
|
Zach Chappell missed jump shot
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dischon Thomas
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zach Chappell
|
|
11:48
|
|
+2
|
Dischon Thomas made jump shot
|
15-14
|
11:31
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ralph Agee, stolen by Kris Martin
|
|
11:20
|
|
+2
|
Kris Martin made layup
|
15-16
|
11:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Hyron Edwards
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Brae Ivey missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Brae Ivey missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:12
|
|
+1
|
Brae Ivey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-16
|
11:12
|
|
+1
|
Brae Ivey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-16
|
11:02
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stevens, stolen by Trey Smith
|
|
10:50
|
|
+2
|
Seneca Knight made layup, assist by Richard Washington
|
18-16
|
10:28
|
|
+2
|
Dischon Thomas made jump shot
|
18-18
|
10:07
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kris Martin
|
|
9:51
|
|
+2
|
Dischon Thomas made layup, assist by Hyron Edwards
|
18-20
|
9:29
|
|
|
Trey Smith missed jump shot
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kris Martin
|
|
9:22
|
|
+2
|
Dischon Thomas made layup, assist by Kris Martin
|
18-22
|
9:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ralph Agee
|
|
9:22
|
|
+1
|
Dischon Thomas made free throw
|
18-23
|
9:05
|
|
+2
|
Zach Chappell made jump shot
|
20-23
|
8:44
|
|
|
John Tonje missed jump shot
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dischon Thomas
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Christian Anigwe
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zach Chappell
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Richard Washington, stolen by Dischon Thomas
|
|
8:03
|
|
+2
|
John Tonje made dunk, assist by Hyron Edwards
|
20-25
|
7:58
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Omari Moore
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Hyron Edwards, stolen by Brae Ivey
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Eduardo Lane
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on John Tonje
|
|
7:42
|
|
+1
|
Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-25
|
7:39
|
|
+1
|
Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-25
|
7:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on John Tonje
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Trey Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Omari Moore
|
|
6:49
|
|
+3
|
Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards
|
22-28
|
6:27
|
|
+2
|
Seneca Knight made jump shot
|
24-28
|
6:12
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Adam Thistlewood
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isaiah Stevens
|
|
6:01
|
|
+1
|
Richard Washington made 1st of 3 free throws
|
25-28
|
6:01
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Tonje
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Nico Carvacho missed layup
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Eduardo Lane
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Nico Carvacho missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Nico Carvacho missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on David Roddy
|
|
5:30
|
|
+1
|
Seneca Knight made 1st of 3 free throws
|
26-28
|
5:30
|
|
+1
|
Seneca Knight made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
27-28
|
5:30
|
|
+1
|
Seneca Knight made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
28-28
|
5:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on David Roddy
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Omari Moore, stolen by Adam Thistlewood
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Seneca Knight
|
|
5:06
|
|
+1
|
Adam Thistlewood made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-29
|
5:06
|
|
+1
|
Adam Thistlewood made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-30
|
4:48
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Eduardo Lane
|
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens made jump shot
|
28-32
|
4:06
|
|
+2
|
Seneca Knight made jump shot
|
30-32
|
3:30
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kendle Moore
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:24
|
|
+3
|
Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Richard Washington
|
33-32
|
3:05
|
|
+2
|
David Roddy made layup
|
33-34
|
2:42
|
|
|
Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kris Martin
|
|
2:02
|
|
+3
|
Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot
|
36-34
|
1:49
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nico Carvacho
|
|
1:37
|
|
+3
|
Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot
|
39-34
|
1:13
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Adam Thistlewood
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Turnover on Adam Thistlewood
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood
|
|
49.0
|
|
+3
|
Hyron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Carvacho
|
39-37
|
34.0
|
|
+2
|
Eduardo Lane made layup, assist by Richard Washington
|
41-37
|
6.0
|
|
+3
|
Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Martin
|
41-40
|
2.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Hyron Edwards
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
2.0
|
|
+1
|
Brae Ivey made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-40
|
2.0
|
|
+1
|
Brae Ivey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
43-40
|
0.0
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens missed jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by San Jose State
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|