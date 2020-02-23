|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Santa Clara
|
|
19:38
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Bediako made layup
|
2-0
|
19:15
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jahlil Tripp, stolen by Keshawn Justice
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic missed hook shot
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Vereen
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Daniss Jenkins, stolen by Josip Vrankic
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Moore
|
|
18:35
|
|
+1
|
Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-0
|
18:35
|
|
+1
|
Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-0
|
18:10
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic
|
|
18:00
|
|
+2
|
Trey Wertz made jump shot
|
6-0
|
17:46
|
|
|
Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by Justin Moore
|
|
17:35
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Tripp made layup
|
6-2
|
17:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Williams
|
|
17:35
|
|
+1
|
Jahlil Tripp made free throw
|
6-3
|
17:09
|
|
+2
|
Trey Wertz made layup
|
8-3
|
16:44
|
|
+3
|
Jahlil Tripp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniss Jenkins
|
8-6
|
16:19
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Keshawn Justice
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Vereen
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Austin Vereen missed layup, blocked by Keshawn Justice
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Vereen
|
|
15:32
|
|
+3
|
Jahlil Tripp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore
|
8-9
|
15:16
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Trey Wertz
|
10-9
|
14:56
|
|
+2
|
Justin Moore made layup
|
10-11
|
14:43
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Bediako made jump shot
|
12-11
|
14:13
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins missed layup, blocked by Jaden Bediako
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pacific
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:07
|
|
+2
|
Daniss Jenkins made jump shot, assist by Justin Moore
|
12-13
|
13:39
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Jalen Williams
|
14-13
|
13:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on DJ Mitchell
|
|
13:17
|
|
+1
|
Amari McCray made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-14
|
13:17
|
|
|
Amari McCray missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams
|
|
12:57
|
|
+2
|
DJ Mitchell made layup
|
16-14
|
12:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on DJ Mitchell
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed layup
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pacific
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Guglielmo Caruso
|
|
12:14
|
|
+1
|
Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-15
|
12:14
|
|
+1
|
Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-16
|
12:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jahbril Price-Noel
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
12:00
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-16
|
12:00
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-16
|
11:47
|
|
|
Amari McCray missed layup, blocked by Jalen Williams
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pacific
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Guglielmo Caruso
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed layup
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jaden Bediako, stolen by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
11:18
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Tripp made layup
|
18-18
|
10:59
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell missed jump shot
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
10:32
|
|
+2
|
Pierre Crockrell II made jump shot
|
18-20
|
10:29
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trey Wertz
|
|
9:57
|
|
+3
|
Jahbril Price-Noel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp
|
18-23
|
9:25
|
|
|
Violation on Unknown
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jeremiah Bailey
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:05
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Bediako made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-23
|
8:40
|
|
|
Jahbril Price-Noel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey missed layup
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Hampshire
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey missed jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Hampshire
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaden Bediako
|
|
8:16
|
|
+1
|
Jahbril Price-Noel made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-24
|
8:16
|
|
+1
|
Jahbril Price-Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-25
|
8:04
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic missed layup
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Hampshire
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Jahbril Price-Noel missed jump shot
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jaden Bediako
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:36
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Tripp made layup
|
19-27
|
7:21
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Bediako made layup
|
21-27
|
7:02
|
|
+3
|
Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp
|
21-30
|
6:42
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic made jump shot
|
23-30
|
6:12
|
|
+2
|
Pierre Crockrell II made jump shot
|
23-32
|
5:53
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed layup
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Hampshire
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaden Bediako
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
James Hampshire missed free throw
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Santa Clara
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed layup, blocked by James Hampshire
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Santa Clara
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Pierre Crockrell II
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Gary Chivichyan
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on James Hampshire
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:22
|
|
+1
|
Trey Wertz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-32
|
5:07
|
|
+2
|
Pierre Crockrell II made layup
|
24-34
|
4:57
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by Pierre Crockrell II
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins missed layup
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
4:45
|
|
+2
|
James Hampshire made dunk, assist by Jahlil Tripp
|
24-36
|
4:28
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Pacific
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy, stolen by Pierre Crockrell II
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic
|
|
3:59
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Williams made jump shot
|
26-36
|
3:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Guglielmo Caruso
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:29
|
|
+1
|
Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-37
|
3:29
|
|
+1
|
Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-38
|
3:15
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jahlil Tripp
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Juan Ducasse
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Turnover on Juan Ducasse
|
|
2:35
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Tripp made layup
|
26-40
|
2:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Amari McCray
|
|
2:27
|
|
+1
|
Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-40
|
2:27
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins
|
|
2:01
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Bailey made layup
|
27-42
|
1:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jeremiah Bailey
|
|
1:51
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-42
|
1:51
|
|
|
Jalen Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jeremiah Bailey, stolen by Giordan Williams
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Giordan Williams, stolen by Austin Vereen
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Williams, stolen by Justin Moore
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on David Thompson
|
|
48.0
|
|
+1
|
Austin Vereen made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-43
|
48.0
|
|
+1
|
Austin Vereen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-44
|
30.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jeremiah Bailey
|
|
30.0
|
|
+1
|
Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-44
|
30.0
|
|
+1
|
Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-44
|
30.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
2.0
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Tripp made dunk, assist by Daniss Jenkins
|
30-46
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|