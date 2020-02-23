SNCLRA
Tripp scores 29, Pacific beats Santa Clara 87-74

  • AP
  • Feb 23, 2020

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Jahlil Tripp scored 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting and Pacific beat Santa Clara 87-74 on Saturday night.

Tripp added six rebounds and five assists. Austin Vereen scored 14 points and Jahbril Price-Noel added 12 for Pacific (21-9, 9-5 West Coast Conference).

Tripp scored four points and had two assists in a 14-3 run that gave the Tigers the lead for good and made it 30-21 when he found Gary Chivichyan for a 3-pointer with seven minutes left in the first half. Pacific took a 16-point lead into halftime and Josip Vrankic made two free throws to make it 54-34 with 16 minutes to play.

DJ Mitchell scored 18 points to lead five Santa Clara (18-11, 5-9) players in double figures. Trey Wertz added 17 points, Vrankic scored 12 and Jalen Williams and Jaden Bediako had 10 points apiece.

Pacific outrebounded the Broncos 35-21, including 12-2 on the offensive glass, and outscored Santa Clara 20-4 in second-chance points.

---

1st Half
SNCLRA Broncos 30
UOP Tigers 46

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Santa Clara  
19:38 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup 2-0
19:15   Bad pass turnover on Jahlil Tripp, stolen by Keshawn Justice  
18:56   Josip Vrankic missed hook shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Austin Vereen  
18:40   Bad pass turnover on Daniss Jenkins, stolen by Josip Vrankic  
18:35   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
18:35 +1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 3-0
18:35 +1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-0
18:10   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
18:00 +2 Trey Wertz made jump shot 6-0
17:46   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
17:39   Bad pass turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by Justin Moore  
17:35 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 6-2
17:35   Shooting foul on Jalen Williams  
17:35 +1 Jahlil Tripp made free throw 6-3
17:09 +2 Trey Wertz made layup 8-3
16:44 +3 Jahlil Tripp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniss Jenkins 8-6
16:19   Out of bounds turnover on Keshawn Justice  
16:08   Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
15:59   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Austin Vereen  
15:44   Austin Vereen missed layup, blocked by Keshawn Justice  
15:42   Offensive rebound by Austin Vereen  
15:32 +3 Jahlil Tripp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 8-9
15:16 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Trey Wertz 10-9
14:56 +2 Justin Moore made layup 10-11
14:43 +2 Jaden Bediako made jump shot 12-11
14:13   Daniss Jenkins missed layup, blocked by Jaden Bediako  
14:11   Offensive rebound by Pacific  
14:11   Commercial timeout called  
14:07 +2 Daniss Jenkins made jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 12-13
13:39 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Jalen Williams 14-13
13:17   Shooting foul on DJ Mitchell  
13:17 +1 Amari McCray made 1st of 2 free throws 14-14
13:17   Amari McCray missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
12:57 +2 DJ Mitchell made layup 16-14
12:41   Personal foul on DJ Mitchell  
12:33   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
12:31   Offensive rebound by Pacific  
12:21   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:19   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
12:14   Shooting foul on Guglielmo Caruso  
12:14 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws 16-15
12:14 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-16
12:00   Shooting foul on Jahbril Price-Noel  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
12:00 +1 Jalen Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 17-16
12:00 +1 Jalen Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-16
11:47   Amari McCray missed layup, blocked by Jalen Williams  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
11:39   DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Pacific  
11:37   Personal foul on Guglielmo Caruso  
11:27   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
11:24   Bad pass turnover on Jaden Bediako, stolen by Jahlil Tripp  
11:18 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 18-18
10:59   DJ Mitchell missed jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
10:32 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made jump shot 18-20
10:29   30-second timeout called  
10:10   Bad pass turnover on Trey Wertz  
9:57 +3 Jahbril Price-Noel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp 18-23
9:25   Violation on Unknown  
9:06   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
9:04   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Bailey  
9:05   Jaden Bediako missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:05 +1 Jaden Bediako made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-23
8:40   Jahbril Price-Noel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
8:34   Jeremiah Bailey missed layup  
8:32   Offensive rebound by James Hampshire  
8:32   Jeremiah Bailey missed jump shot  
8:30   Offensive rebound by James Hampshire  
8:16   Shooting foul on Jaden Bediako  
8:16 +1 Jahbril Price-Noel made 1st of 2 free throws 19-24
8:16 +1 Jahbril Price-Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-25
8:04   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
8:02   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
7:55   Jahbril Price-Noel missed jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
7:46   Lost ball turnover on Jaden Bediako  
7:46   Commercial timeout called  
7:36 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 19-27
7:21 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup 21-27
7:02 +3 Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp 21-30
6:42 +2 Josip Vrankic made jump shot 23-30
6:12 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made jump shot 23-32
5:53   Trey Wertz missed layup  
5:51   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
5:51   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
5:51   James Hampshire missed free throw  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Santa Clara  
5:34   Trey Wertz missed layup, blocked by James Hampshire  
5:32   Offensive rebound by Santa Clara  
5:27   Personal foul on Pierre Crockrell II  
5:26   Personal foul on Gary Chivichyan  
5:22   Shooting foul on James Hampshire  
5:22   Trey Wertz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:22 +1 Trey Wertz made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-32
5:07 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made layup 24-34
4:57   Lost ball turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by Pierre Crockrell II  
4:51   Daniss Jenkins missed layup  
4:49   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
4:45 +2 James Hampshire made dunk, assist by Jahlil Tripp 24-36
4:28   Jumpball received by Pacific  
4:28   Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy, stolen by Pierre Crockrell II  
4:12   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
3:59 +2 Jalen Williams made jump shot 26-36
3:29   Shooting foul on Guglielmo Caruso  
3:29   Commercial timeout called  
3:29 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws 26-37
3:29 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-38
3:15   Josip Vrankic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
3:01   Bad pass turnover on Jahlil Tripp  
2:51   Offensive foul on Juan Ducasse  
2:51   Turnover on Juan Ducasse  
2:35 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 26-40
2:27   Shooting foul on Amari McCray  
2:27 +1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 27-40
2:27   Josip Vrankic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins  
2:01 +2 Jeremiah Bailey made layup 27-42
1:51   Personal foul on Jeremiah Bailey  
1:51 +1 Jalen Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 28-42
1:51   Jalen Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
1:33   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
1:28   Bad pass turnover on Jeremiah Bailey, stolen by Giordan Williams  
1:23   Lost ball turnover on Giordan Williams, stolen by Austin Vereen  
1:10   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
1:03   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Williams, stolen by Justin Moore  
48.0   Shooting foul on David Thompson  
48.0 +1 Austin Vereen made 1st of 2 free throws 28-43
48.0 +1 Austin Vereen made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-44
30.0   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Bailey  
30.0 +1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 29-44
30.0 +1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-44
30.0   30-second timeout called  
2.0 +2 Jahlil Tripp made dunk, assist by Daniss Jenkins 30-46
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SNCLRA Broncos 44
UOP Tigers 41

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Jaden Bediako missed jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
19:23   Shooting foul on Jalen Williams  
19:23   Jahlil Tripp missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:23 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-47
19:06   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
18:54 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 30-49
18:39   Jaden Bediako missed hook shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
18:31   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:29   Offensive rebound by Austin Vereen  
18:16   Jahlil Tripp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
18:13   Personal foul on Austin Vereen  
18:01   Jaden Bediako missed layup, blocked by James Hampshire  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
17:36 +2 Austin Vereen made jump shot 30-51
17:22 +2 Trey Wertz made layup 32-51
17:01   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
17:00   Personal foul on James Hampshire  
16:42   Traveling violation turnover on Trey Wertz  
16:28 +2 Justin Moore made layup 32-53
16:28   Shooting foul on Trey Wertz  
16:28 +1 Justin Moore made free throw 32-54
16:14   Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp  
16:14 +1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 33-54
16:14 +1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-54
16:02   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
15:52   Austin Vereen missed jump shot  
15:50   Offensive rebound by Austin Vereen  
15:46 +2 Austin Vereen made layup 34-56
15:38 +3 Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josip Vrankic 37-56
15:17   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
15:05   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
15:05   Commercial timeout called  
15:05   Josip Vrankic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:05 +1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-56
14:47 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 38-58
14:43 +2 Jalen Williams made layup 40-58
14:42   Shooting foul on Austin Vereen  
14:42 +1 Jalen Williams made free throw 41-58
14:16 +2 Daniss Jenkins made layup 41-60
14:02   Jalen Williams missed jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
13:43   Justin Moore missed hook shot  
13:41   Offensive rebound by Justin Moore  
13:40   Personal foul on Jalen Williams  
13:31 +2 Amari McCray made layup, assist by Jahlil Tripp 41-62
13:20 +2 DJ Mitchell made jump shot 43-62
12:54   Bad pass turnover on Jahlil Tripp, stolen by Jalen Williams  
12:50   Bad pass turnover on Tahj Eaddy  
12:41   Offensive foul on Amari McCray  
12:41   Turnover on Amari McCray  
12:25   DJ Mitchell missed jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
12:17   Violation on Unknown  
12:14 +2 Jahbril Price-Noel made layup, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 43-64
11:59 +2 Tahj Eaddy made jump shot 45-64
11:36   Amari McCray missed jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
11:29 +2 DJ Mitchell made layup 47-64
11:09 +2 Amari McCray made dunk, assist by Jahlil Tripp 47-66
10:51   Personal foul on Gary Chivichyan  
10:51   Commercial timeout called  
10:51   Jalen Williams missed free throw  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Amari McCray  
10:30   Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
10:19   DJ Mitchell missed jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Amari McCray  
9:57   Jeremiah Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
9:48   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Pierre Crockrell II  
9:28   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy  
9:15   Personal foul on Pierre Crockrell II  
9:15 +1 Tahj Eaddy made 1st of 2 free throws 48-66
9:15 +1 Tahj Eaddy made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-66
9:03   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
9:01   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
8:58 +3 DJ Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 52-66
8:54   30-second timeout called  
8:54   Commercial timeout called  
8:37 +3 Austin Vereen made 3-pt. jump shot 52-69
8:22 +3 DJ Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tahj Eaddy 55-69
7:55   Pierre Crockrell II missed layup  
7:53   Offensive rebound by Austin Vereen  
7:44 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 55-71
7:32 +3 DJ Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 58-71
7:05   Shooting foul on Giordan Williams  
7:05   Commercial timeout called  
7:05   Austin Vereen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:05   Austin Vereen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
6:55   Trey Wertz missed layup  
6:53   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
6:31 +2 Justin Moore made layup