Greene leads George Mason past St. Joseph's 62-55

  • Feb 22, 2020

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Javon Greene had 20 points as George Mason got past Saint Joseph's 62-55 on Saturday.

Jamal Hartwell II had 13 points for George Mason (15-12, 4-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). AJ Wilson added 13 points and four blocks. Jordan Miller had 10 points and six rebounds.

Ryan Daly had 20 points for the Hawks (5-22, 1-13). Toliver Freeman added 10 points. Cameron Brown had six rebounds.

George Mason plays No. 5 Dayton at home on Tuesday. Saint Joseph's, which has lost nine of its last 10, plays Saint Louis on the road on Wednesday.

1st Half
STJOES Hawks 24
GMASON Patriots 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Saint Joseph's  
19:42 +3 Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore 3-0
19:22   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
19:02 +3 Lorenzo Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Toliver Freeman 6-0
18:44 +2 Josh Oduro made layup 6-2
18:33 +3 Lorenzo Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Brown 9-2
18:08   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
18:05   Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
18:05   Shooting foul on Cameron Brown  
18:05 +1 Josh Oduro made 1st of 2 free throws 9-3
18:05 +1 Josh Oduro made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-4
17:56   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
17:44   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42   Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
17:30   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
17:21   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
17:06   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
16:54 +3 Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 12-4
16:32   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Miller  
16:04   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:02   Offensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
15:51   Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
15:32   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Ryan Daly  
15:27   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
15:05   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
15:02 +2 Jordan Miller made tip-in 12-6
14:38   Toliver Freeman missed layup  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
14:25   Personal foul on Rahmir Moore  
14:25   Commercial timeout called  
14:17   Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Myles Douglas  
14:00   Offensive foul on Dennis Ashley  
14:00   Turnover on Dennis Ashley  
13:37   Bad pass turnover on Goanar Mar  
13:07   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
12:59   Offensive foul on Josh Oduro  
12:59   Turnover on Josh Oduro  
12:45   Offensive foul on Cameron Brown  
12:45   Turnover on Cameron Brown  
12:32   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
12:13   Personal foul on Javon Greene  
12:11   Personal foul on Josh Oduro  
12:02   Chereef Knox missed layup  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
12:01   Personal foul on Chereef Knox  
11:43   Jamal Hartwell II missed jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
11:31 +3 Rahmir Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Longpre 15-6
11:09   Personal foul on Anthony Longpre  
11:09   Commercial timeout called  
11:04   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
10:46   Offensive foul on Ryan Daly  
10:46   Turnover on Ryan Daly  
10:34   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Offensive rebound by Javon Greene  
10:19   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
10:14   Greg Calixte missed jump shot, blocked by Lorenzo Edwards  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
9:55   Bad pass turnover on Myles Douglas  
9:29   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
9:11   Rahmir Moore missed layup  
9:09   Offensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
9:05   Ryan Daly missed layup  
9:03   Offensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
9:03   Shooting foul on Greg Calixte  
9:03 +1 Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws 16-6
9:03 +1 Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-6
8:42 +2 Jordan Miller made layup 17-8
8:09   Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Joseph's  
7:56   Personal foul on Toliver Freeman  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:56 +1 AJ Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws 17-9
7:56 +1 AJ Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-10
7:36   Lost ball turnover on Myles Douglas, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
7:28   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Dennis Ashley  
7:25   Lost ball turnover on Dennis Ashley  
7:09 +2 AJ Wilson made jump shot 17-12
6:43 +3 Dennis Ashley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore 20-12
6:15   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Miller  
6:02   Traveling violation turnover on Myles Douglas  
5:55   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
5:43   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
5:34   Anthony Longpre missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson  
5:32   Offensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
5:20   Rahmir Moore missed jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
4:59 +3 Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Wilson 20-15
4:47   Shooting foul on Jamal Hartwell II  
4:47   Ryan Daly missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:47 +1 Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-15
4:25   Traveling violation turnover on Javon Greene  
4:18   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Jamal Hartwell II  
4:03   Personal foul on Rahmir Moore  
4:03 +1 AJ Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws 21-16
4:03   AJ Wilson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Chereef Knox  
3:40   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Jamal Hartwell II  
3:19 +2 AJ Wilson made jump shot 21-18
2:54   Ryan Daly missed layup  
2:39 +2 Javon Greene made layup, assist by Jordan Miller 21-20
2:13   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
1:56 +2 Jordan Miller made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 21-22
1:35   Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II  
1:35   Greg Smith missed free throw  
1:35   Offensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
1:33   Bad pass turnover on Lorenzo Edwards, stolen by Jordan Miller  
1:29 +2 AJ Wilson made dunk 21-24
1:01   Ryan Daly missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson  
59.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
54.0   Javon Greene missed jump shot  
52.0   Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
52.0   Shooting foul on Myles Douglas  
52.0 +1 AJ Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws 21-25
52.0 +1 AJ Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-26
40.0 +3 Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot 24-26
1.0   Cameron Brown missed jump shot, blocked by AJ Wilson  
8.0 +3 Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller 24-29
0.0   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STJOES Hawks 31
GMASON Patriots 33

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
19:35 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller 24-32
19:08 +3 Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot 27-32
18:38   Jamal Hartwell II missed jump shot  
18:36   Offensive rebound by George Mason  
18:34   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
18:09   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Offensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
18:04 +2 Lorenzo Edwards made jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 29-32
17:35   Jamal Hartwell II missed jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
17:33   Personal foul on AJ Wilson  
17:20   Bad pass turnover on Lorenzo Edwards  
17:07 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Wilson 29-35
16:46   Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by George Mason  
16:22   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Miller, stolen by Ryan Daly  
16:11   Ryan Daly missed layup  
16:09   Defensive rebound by George Mason  
15:54   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
15:45 +2 Anthony Longpre made layup 31-35
15:45   Shooting foul on Greg Calixte  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:45 +1 Anthony Longpre made free throw 32-35
15:16   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Cameron Brown  
15:01   Personal foul on Greg Calixte  
14:59   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
14:38 +3 Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Wilson 32-38
14:06   Bad pass turnover on Myles Douglas, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
13:46   Javon Greene missed jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Dennis Ashley  
13:39   Shooting foul on Javon Greene  
13:39 +1 Cameron Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 33-38
13:39 +1 Cameron Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-38
13:25   Personal foul on Dennis Ashley  
13:11 +2 Jamal Hartwell II made layup 34-40
12:50   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:48   Offensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
12:41 +2 Anthony Longpre made layup 36-40
12:17   Jordan Miller missed layup  
12:15   Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
12:15   Commercial timeout called  
12:13   Jamal Hartwell II missed jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
12:09   Ryan Daly missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson  
12:07   Defensive rebound by George Mason  
11:48   Bad pass turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Ryan Daly  
11:28 +2 Toliver Freeman made layup, assist by Ryan Daly 38-40
11:11   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
11:09   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
10:59 +2 Jordan Miller made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 38-42
10:55 +2 Toliver Freeman made layup, assist by Ryan Daly 40-42
10:38   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
10:36   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
10:32   Personal foul on Toliver Freeman  
10:18   Turnover on Xavier Johnson  
10:11   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Goanar Mar  
10:00 +2 Goanar Mar made jump shot 40-44
9:56   30-second timeout called  
9:37   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Offensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
9:31   Toliver Freeman missed layup  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
9:20 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goanar Mar 40-47
9:03 +2 Anthony Longpre made jump shot 42-47
8:30   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
8:19   Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Offensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
8:08   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
7:47 +2 Javon Greene made jump shot 42-49
7:26   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
7:26   Commercial timeout called  
7:08   Toliver Freeman missed layup  
7:06   Offensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
6:57   Myles Douglas missed jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Jamal Hartwell II  
6:48   Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
6:38   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
6:10   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
6:08   Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
6:04 +2 AJ Wilson made tip-in 42-51
5:49   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
5:27   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
5:14   Lost ball turnover on Rahmir Moore  
4:56   Traveling violation turnover on AJ Wilson  
4:44   Offensive foul on Ryan Daly  
4:44   Turnover on Ryan Daly  
4:20   Personal foul on Cameron Brown  
4:17   Offensive foul on Javon Greene  
4:17   Turnover on Javon Greene  
3:51   Cameron Brown missed layup  
3:49   Offensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
3:48 +2 Cameron Brown made tip-in 44-51
3:25   Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Cameron Brown  
3:15 +2 Ryan Daly made jump shot, assist by Anthony Longpre 46-51
3:07   30-second timeout called  
2:51 +2 Jordan Miller made layup 46-53
2:31 +2 Ryan Daly made layup, assist by Anthony Longpre 48-53
2:01 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller 48-56
1:41   Dennis Ashley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Offensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
1:38 +2 Ryan Daly made tip-in 50-56
1:16   Offensive foul on AJ Wilson  
1:16   Turnover on AJ Wilson  
1:08   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
1:08 +1 Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws 51-56
1:08 +1 Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-56
53.0 +2 Javon Greene made layup 52-58
45.0 +2 Toliver Freeman made layup 54-58
45.0   Shooting foul on AJ Wilson  
48.0 +1 Toliver Freeman made free throw 55-58
36.0   30-second timeout called  
22.0 +2 Jamal Hartwell II made jump shot 55-60
16.0   30-second timeout called  
10.0   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8.0   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
8.0   Personal foul on Toliver Freeman  
8.0   Personal foul on Greg Smith  
7.0   Personal foul on Greg Smith