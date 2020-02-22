|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Saint Joseph's
|
|
19:42
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore
|
3-0
|
19:22
|
|
|
Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
19:02
|
|
+3
|
Lorenzo Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Toliver Freeman
|
6-0
|
18:44
|
|
+2
|
Josh Oduro made layup
|
6-2
|
18:33
|
|
+3
|
Lorenzo Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Brown
|
9-2
|
18:08
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed jump shot
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cameron Brown
|
|
18:05
|
|
+1
|
Josh Oduro made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-3
|
18:05
|
|
+1
|
Josh Oduro made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-4
|
17:56
|
|
|
Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed jump shot
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed jump shot
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|
|
16:54
|
|
+3
|
Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly
|
12-4
|
16:32
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Miller
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Ryan Daly
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller
|
|
15:02
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller made tip-in
|
12-6
|
14:38
|
|
|
Toliver Freeman missed layup
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Rahmir Moore
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Myles Douglas
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Dennis Ashley
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Turnover on Dennis Ashley
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Goanar Mar
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Josh Oduro
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Turnover on Josh Oduro
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Cameron Brown
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Turnover on Cameron Brown
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Javon Greene
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Oduro
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Chereef Knox missed layup
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chereef Knox
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Jamal Hartwell II missed jump shot
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore
|
|
11:31
|
|
+3
|
Rahmir Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Longpre
|
15-6
|
11:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Anthony Longpre
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ryan Daly
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Turnover on Ryan Daly
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Javon Greene
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Greg Calixte missed jump shot, blocked by Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Myles Douglas
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed jump shot
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore missed layup
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Saint Joseph's
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed layup
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ryan Daly
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Greg Calixte
|
|
9:03
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-6
|
9:03
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-6
|
8:42
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller made layup
|
17-8
|
8:09
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Joseph's
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Toliver Freeman
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:56
|
|
+1
|
AJ Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-9
|
7:56
|
|
+1
|
AJ Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-10
|
7:36
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Myles Douglas, stolen by Xavier Johnson
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed layup
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dennis Ashley
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Dennis Ashley
|
|
7:09
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson made jump shot
|
17-12
|
6:43
|
|
+3
|
Dennis Ashley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore
|
20-12
|
6:15
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Miller
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Myles Douglas
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed jump shot
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Xavier Johnson
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Anthony Longpre missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore missed jump shot
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
4:59
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Wilson
|
20-15
|
4:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jamal Hartwell II
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:47
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-15
|
4:25
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Javon Greene
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamal Hartwell II
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Rahmir Moore
|
|
4:03
|
|
+1
|
AJ Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-16
|
4:03
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chereef Knox
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamal Hartwell II
|
|
3:19
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson made jump shot
|
21-18
|
2:54
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed layup
|
|
2:39
|
|
+2
|
Javon Greene made layup, assist by Jordan Miller
|
21-20
|
2:13
|
|
|
Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
|
|
1:56
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson
|
21-22
|
1:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Greg Smith missed free throw
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lorenzo Edwards, stolen by Jordan Miller
|
|
1:29
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson made dunk
|
21-24
|
1:01
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Javon Greene missed jump shot
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Myles Douglas
|
|
52.0
|
|
+1
|
AJ Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-25
|
52.0
|
|
+1
|
AJ Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-26
|
40.0
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot
|
24-26
|
1.0
|
|
|
Cameron Brown missed jump shot, blocked by AJ Wilson
|
|
8.0
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller
|
24-29
|
1.0
|
|
|
Cameron Brown missed jump shot, blocked by AJ Wilson
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|