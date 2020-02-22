TXTECH
IOWAST

No Text

Ramsey scores 25, Texas Tech routs Iowa State 87-57

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

AMES, Iowa (AP) Texas Tech went more than 17 minutes without an offensive rebound Saturday night at Iowa State.

That's because the Red Raiders didn't really need one.

Freshman star Jahmi'us Ramsey scored a game-high 25 points and Texas Tech made 15 of its first 19 shots en route to an 87-57 victory of the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum.

The Red Raiders (18-9, 9-5 Big 12) shot 72% from the field in the first half and used a 16-4 run to blow the game open midway through the first half.

''That was one of our better halves offensively,'' said Texas Tech coach Chris Beard, whose team has won five of its past six games. ''If we play like that, we can play with anybody in the country.''

Ramsey contributed another strong all-around performance with seven assists, five rebounds and two steals.

Kyler Edwards added 19 points and Kevin McCullar grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds for the Red Raiders, who handed Iowa State (11-16, 4-10) its most lopsided loss in a half century of basketball at Hilton Coliseum.

Solomon Young led Iowa State with 16 points and Rasir Bolton added 13 points.

''Our competitive spirit on defense was the difference in the game,'' Cyclones coach Steve Prohm said. ''That's got to change and it hasn't, so we've got to continue to address that.''

Texas Tech strengthened its grip on third place in the conference standings and created a two-game lead over fourth-place West Virginia with four games remaining in the regular season.

Ramsey, the Big 12's second-leading scorer, has notched 14 or more points in eight straight games. He's also shooting 23 of 42 from 3-point range in that span (55%).

''I think we were more aggressive,'' Ramsey said of Saturday's game.

The Red Raiders cooled off considerably in the second half, but still finished 32 of 56 from the field (57%), while limiting Iowa State to 30% shooting.

''We wanted to be an aggressive team today,'' Beard said. ''It's a challenge to do that on the road. Everything is set up for you not to be aggressive. To win, February, March and eventually April, you have to be aggressive. I think we did a good job not settling.''

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders held an opponent to 45% shooting or worse for the fifth time in the past six games. Texas Tech outscored Iowa State 46-22 in the paint and improved to 5-0 this season when scoring 80 or more points.

Iowa State: The Cyclones had won four of their past five home games, but Saturday marked their third double-digit home loss of the season against the Big 12's top three teams. Iowa State has shot 36 percent or worse in each of those setbacks.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Texas Tech held Iowa State to 4 of 14 3-point shooting (29%). The Red Raiders limited the Cyclones to 3 of 22 shooting (14%) in the first meeting, a 72-52 win at Lubbock.

HE SAID IT

''We're always striving for 40 minutes. That's the way it is in college basketball. Everybody gets themselves in a situation where eventually you're going to be in a survive-and-advance type game. The goal is to play the best. If the other team beats you, you have a nice offseason. Float the river, hang out and not much regret. What sucks is that last game if you have regret, then the water's cold and the beer's hot.'' - Texas Tech coach Chris Beard on late-season basketball

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Plays at Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Iowa State: Plays host to TCU on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
TXTECH Red Raiders 51
IOWAST Cyclones 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas Tech  
19:35   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
19:24   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
19:14 +2 Davide Moretti made layup 2-0
18:48   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
18:29   Lost ball turnover on Kyler Edwards, stolen by Michael Jacobson  
18:17   Personal foul on Kyler Edwards  
18:05   Tre Jackson missed jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
17:51 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup 4-0
17:36   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
17:34   Offensive rebound by Solomon Young  
17:29 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Solomon Young 4-3
17:03   Traveling violation turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
16:46   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:44   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
16:33   Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
16:32 +1 Michael Jacobson made 1st of 2 free throws 4-4
16:32 +1 Michael Jacobson made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-5
16:15   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
16:01   Rasir Bolton missed layup  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Texas Tech  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:33   Offensive foul on TJ Holyfield  
15:33   Turnover on TJ Holyfield  
15:24 +3 Tre Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 4-8
15:11   Personal foul on Tre Jackson  
14:53 +2 Kyler Edwards made jump shot 6-8
14:41 +2 Solomon Young made hook shot 6-10
14:27 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 9-10
14:11   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
14:09   Offensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
13:55 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup 9-12
13:28   Shooting foul on Michael Jacobson  
13:28   Kevin McCullar missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:28 +1 Kevin McCullar made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-12
13:28 +1 Kevin McCullar made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-12
13:16   Michael Jacobson missed layup, blocked by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
13:05 +3 Andrei Savrasov made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 13-12
12:45 +2 Prentiss Nixon made jump shot 13-14
12:29 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 15-14
12:21   Personal foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
12:03   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
11:48   Personal foul on George Conditt IV  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:44   Personal foul on George Conditt IV  
11:38 +2 TJ Holyfield made layup 17-14
11:21 +2 Solomon Young made jump shot, assist by Terrence Lewis 17-16
11:11   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
10:48   Terrence Lewis missed jump shot  
10:46   Offensive rebound by Solomon Young  
10:42 +2 Solomon Young made tip-in 17-18
10:28 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup 19-18
10:18   Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
10:10 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup 21-18
10:10   30-second timeout called  
9:43   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Offensive rebound by Zion Griffin  
9:38   Personal foul on Kevin McCullar  
9:38   Zion Griffin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:38   Zion Griffin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
9:14 +2 Davide Moretti made jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 23-18
8:49   Terrence Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
8:41 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot 26-18
8:15   Zion Griffin missed jump shot, blocked by Kevin McCullar  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
8:08   Offensive foul on Kevin McCullar  
8:08   Turnover on Kevin McCullar  
8:00   Personal foul on Andrei Savrasov  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
8:00 +1 Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws 26-19
8:00 +1 Solomon Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-20
7:41   Shooting foul on Solomon Young  
7:41 +1 TJ Holyfield made 1st of 2 free throws 27-20
7:41 +1 TJ Holyfield made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-20
7:22 +2 Prentiss Nixon made jump shot, assist by Michael Jacobson 28-22
7:22   Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
7:22   Prentiss Nixon missed free throw  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
7:09   Shooting foul on Prentiss Nixon  
7:09 +1 Kyler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 29-22
7:09 +1 Kyler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-22
6:42   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
6:40   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
6:29   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
6:13 +2 Kevin McCullar made layup, assist by Kyler Edwards 32-22
6:13   Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton  
6:13 +1 Kevin McCullar made free throw 33-22
5:52 +2 Michael Jacobson made jump shot 33-24
5:34   Personal foul on Tre Jackson  
5:34 +1 Davide Moretti made 1st of 2 free throws 34-24
5:34 +1 Davide Moretti made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-24
5:20 +3 Prentiss Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot 35-27
5:07   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
4:55   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Texas Tech  
4:34 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 38-27
4:10   Rasir Bolton missed jump shot  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
4:03   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jackson, stolen by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
4:00 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup 40-27
4:00   30-second timeout called  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
3:41   Offensive foul on Terrence Lewis  
3:41   Turnover on Terrence Lewis  
3:23 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Shannon Jr. 43-27
3:05   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
3:03   Offensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
2:59   Terrence Lewis missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
2:40   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
2:38   Offensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
2:38 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup 45-27
2:38   Shooting foul on Michael Jacobson  
2:38 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made free throw 46-27
2:22   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Kevin McCullar  
2:17 +2 Kyler Edwards made layup 48-27
2:17   Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton  
2:17 +1 Kyler Edwards made free throw 49-27
1:57   Terrence Lewis missed jump shot  
1:55   Offensive rebound by Solomon Young  
1:50 +2 Solomon Young made layup 49-29
1:30   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
1:21 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup 49-31
1:21   Shooting foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
1:21 +1 Rasir Bolton made free throw 49-32
1:05   Bad pass turnover on TJ Holyfield  
53.0 +2 Terrence Lewis made layup, assist by Rasir Bolton 49-34
32.0   Lost ball turnover on Davide Moretti, stolen by Rasir Bolton  
31.0   Personal foul on Davide Moretti  
31.0   Tre Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
31.0 +1 Tre Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-35
25.0   30-second timeout called  
3.0   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
1.0 +2 TJ Holyfield made layup 51-35
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TXTECH Red Raiders 36
IOWAST Cyclones 22

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Rasir Bolton missed layup  
19:48   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
19:48   Personal foul on Solomon Young  
19:24   Kevin McCullar missed layup  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
19:01   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
18:52   Personal foul on Solomon Young  
18:50 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup, assist by Kyler Edwards 53-35
18:41   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
18:41 +1 Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws 53-36
18:41 +1 Solomon Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-37
18:22   Personal foul on Tre Jackson  
18:17 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made jump shot 55-37
17:46 +2 Solomon Young made hook shot, assist by Terrence Lewis 55-39
17:39   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
17:22   Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
17:08 +2 TJ Holyfield made layup, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 57-39
16:53   Personal foul on Kevin McCullar  
16:44   Shooting foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
16:44 +1 Terrence Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 57-40
16:44 +1 Terrence Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-41
16:23 +2 Kyler Edwards made layup 59-41
16:15 +2 Terrence Lewis made layup, assist by Prentiss Nixon 59-43
16:14   30-second timeout called  
16:14   Commercial timeout called  
15:58 +2 Kyler Edwards made layup, assist by Davide Moretti 61-43
15:44   Bad pass turnover on Terrence Lewis, stolen by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
15:37   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:35   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
15:35   Commercial timeout called  
15:15   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas Tech  
15:00   Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
14:35   Bad pass turnover on Terrence Shannon Jr., stolen by Prentiss Nixon  
14:27   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Nixon  
14:16   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed layup  
14:14   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
14:06 +2 Prentiss Nixon made jump shot 61-45
13:40   Offensive foul on Davide Moretti  
13:40   Turnover on Davide Moretti  
13:22   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Davide Moretti  
13:14   Shooting foul on George Conditt IV  
13:14 +1 TJ Holyfield made 1st of 2 free throws 62-45
13:14 +1 TJ Holyfield made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-45
12:53 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot 63-48
12:40   Kevin McCullar missed layup  
12:38   Offensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
12:36   Personal foul on Tre Jackson  
12:20   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Caleb Grill  
12:18   Personal foul on TJ Holyfield  
11:59   Rasir Bolton missed layup  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
11:32 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made jump shot 65-48
11:13   30-second timeout called  
11:13   Commercial timeout called  
11:02 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup 65-50
10:31   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed layup, blocked by George Conditt IV  
10:29   Offensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
10:25   Lost ball turnover on Kyler Edwards, stolen by George Conditt IV  
10:18   Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
10:16   Traveling violation turnover on George Conditt IV  
10:01   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed layup, blocked by George Conditt IV  
9:59   Offensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
9:23 +2 Kevin McCullar made layup 67-50
9:35   George Conditt IV missed jump shot  
9:33   Offensive rebound by Caleb Grill  
9:33   Personal foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
9:20   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
9:18   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
9:17   George Conditt IV missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
9:15   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
9:08 +2 Kyler Edwards made layup, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 69-50
8:55   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
8:27   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
8:10   Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
8:04   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed layup, blocked by Terrence Lewis  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Andrei Savrasov  
7:59 +2 Andrei Savrasov made layup 71-50
7:45   Jumpball received by Texas Tech  
7:45   Lost ball turnover on Terrence Lewis, stolen by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
7:45   Commercial timeout called  
7:46   Personal foul on Zion Griffin  
7:23   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
7:17   Offensive foul on Rasir Bolton  
7:17   Turnover on Rasir Bolton  
7:01   Kyler Edwards missed layup  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
6:51   Bad pass turnover on Terrence Lewis, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
6:46 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup, assist by Terrence Shannon Jr. 73-50
6:46   Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton  
6:46   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed free throw  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
6:30   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Kyler Edwards  
6:24 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup, assist by Kyler Edwards 75-50
6:07   Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
6:07 +1 Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws 75-51
6:07