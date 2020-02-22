UNC
Nwora leads No. 11 Louisville past short-handed UNC 72-55

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Jordan Nwora holds himself to a high standard, and a recent rough patch was hard to endure.

The junior wing ended his struggles Saturday, scoring 18 points to lead No. 11 Louisville over North Carolina 72-55.

The Cardinals (23-5, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their second straight game and guaranteed they would stay in first place in the conference ahead of a big Monday night matchup at No. 8 Florida State (23-4, 13-3).

Louisville never had a big run in the first half but ended it on a strong note by making seven of its final nine shots. Lamarr Kimble's jumper with 9 seconds left gave the Cardinals their biggest lead of the half at 36-23.

During Louisville's recent two-game losing streak, Nwora - who entered Saturday as the league's second-best scorer at 18.2 points per game - totaled seven points over those contests. He also lost his starting job for the game at Clemson, and he said he let the temporary demotion affect him a little too much.

''Ever since then, I think I've done a pretty good job of having energy,'' he said.

Nwora had his best game in two weeks, going 7 of 15 from the field and 3 of 7 from beyond the 3-point line. He also added 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season.

''It was really good to see him rebounding the way he did,'' Louisville coach Chris Mack said.

Malik Williams added 17 points and nine rebounds in the win.

The Tar Heels (10-17, 3-13) lost their seventh straight. They also played short-handed as starting forward Garrison Brooks missed the game due to an illness and reserve Justin Pierce sat out with a sprained left ankle. Brooks, the team's second-leading scorer, was a game-time decision, Williams said, due to his temperature.

That prompted coach Roy Williams to roll out a starting five - Cole Anthony, Brandon Robinson, Armando Bacot, Leaky Black and Christian Keeling - that had not played together at any point this season.

The missed games by Brooks and Pierce now mean the Tar Heels have a combined 83 missed games from their scholarship players this season, the most ever in the Williams era at Chapel Hill. Saturday's starting line was the team's ninth combination this season.

''I'm tired of it happening to us because it's at least four or five games that we don't know we won't have one of our most important until right before game time,'' an exasperated Williams said.

Anthony led the Tar Heels with 18 points, but the talented freshman made just 7 of 16 shots.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With Penn State and Duke losing in the past week, Louisville has a chance to re-enter the top 10 when the next AP poll comes out on Monday afternoon.

WILLIAMS STEPPING UP

Malik Williams made his second start of the season - and his second in two games. He played a season-high 31 minutes, largely due to an ankle injury that limited Steven Enoch, and tallied a season high in points.

Mack said it's not just about the offense for Williams. The team captain is a vocal leader on the court and a far cry from the player Mack first met when the post player made a recruiting trip to Xavier years ago.

Mack said he didn't want to recruit Williams when he was Xavier's coach because he saw a kid that was slumped in a chair and mumbling with his eyes barely open.

In Williams' defense, he said he was exhausted from doing two recruiting trips in one day. Whatever the case, Mack is now glad to have him.

''He's grown so much,'' Mack said. ''I love that kid, and I'm happy for him. He's put in a lot of work, and his teammates respect the heck out of him.''

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The undermanned Tar Heels were simply outmatched Saturday, and as a result, they set a record with 13 regular-season conference losses in a season

Louisville: The Cardinals have had their share of ups and downs in recent weeks, but on Saturday, they again had the look of a team that could make a deep run in March. The question remains whether they can maintain that form.

UP NEXT

North Carolina hosts North Carolina State on Tuesday night. The Tar Heels last win came against the Wolfpack in Raleigh on Jan. 27.

Louisville plays at Florida State on Monday night.

1st Half
UNC Tar Heels 23
LVILLE Cardinals 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by North Carolina  
19:47   Christian Keeling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
19:19   Bad pass turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Christian Keeling  
19:14   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
19:02   Offensive foul on Jordan Nwora  
19:02   Turnover on Jordan Nwora  
18:51 +3 Christian Keeling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 3-0
18:30   Offensive foul on Dwayne Sutton  
18:30   Turnover on Dwayne Sutton  
18:10   Double dribble turnover on Brandon Robinson  
17:54 +3 David Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Williams 3-3
17:30   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
17:24   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
17:07   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
16:50   Traveling violation turnover on Armando Bacot  
16:27   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
16:01   Lost ball turnover on Cole Anthony, stolen by David Johnson  
15:56   Lost ball turnover on David Johnson  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:43   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
15:41   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
15:23 +2 Jordan Nwora made jump shot, assist by David Johnson 3-5
14:57   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
14:39   Bad pass turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Cole Anthony  
14:36   Lost ball turnover on Cole Anthony  
14:20   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
14:12 +2 Cole Anthony made driving layup 5-5
13:48 +2 Jordan Nwora made reverse layup 5-7
13:38 +2 Armando Bacot made layup, assist by Brandon Robinson 7-7
13:23 +3 Malik Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 7-10
13:06   Personal foul on Malik Williams  
12:54 +2 Cole Anthony made driving layup 9-10
12:38   Steven Enoch missed jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
12:27   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
12:14 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot 9-13
11:46   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
11:31   Bad pass turnover on Cole Anthony  
11:26   Lamarr Kimble missed jump shot  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
11:20   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
11:19   Personal foul on Leaky Black  
11:19   Commercial timeout called  
11:13   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
11:00 +2 Cole Anthony made jump shot 11-13
10:40   Ryan McMahon missed jump shot  
10:38   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
10:33   Personal foul on Cole Anthony  
10:12   Shot clock violation turnover on Louisville  
9:46   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Offensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
9:41   Personal foul on Ryan McMahon  
9:23   Traveling violation turnover on Walker Miller  
9:07   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Nwora  
8:55   Jeremiah Francis missed layup  
8:53   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
8:46 +2 Darius Perry made jump shot 11-15
8:20   Armando Bacot missed jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Louisville  
7:56   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
7:50 +2 Jordan Nwora made dunk 11-17
7:22 +3 Andrew Platek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Robinson 14-17
6:52   Darius Perry missed jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
6:33   Andrew Platek missed jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
6:24 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Perry 14-20
6:09   Personal foul on Jordan Nwora  
6:09   Commercial timeout called  
5:54 +2 Cole Anthony made jump shot 16-20
5:34   David Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
5:17   Armando Bacot missed jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
5:08 +3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Sutton 16-23
4:48 +3 Andrew Platek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Francis 19-23
4:28 +2 Malik Williams made layup, assist by Darius Perry 19-25
4:09   Shooting foul on Darius Perry  
4:09 +1 Cole Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 20-25
4:09 +1 Cole Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-25
3:43 +2 David Johnson made jump shot 21-27
3:35   Bad pass turnover on Cole Anthony  
3:35   Commercial timeout called  
3:16 +3 Dwayne Sutton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 21-30
2:58   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
2:35   Shooting foul on Brandon Robinson  
2:35   David Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:35   David Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
2:09 +2 Brandon Robinson made fade-away jump shot 23-30
1:50 +2 Malik Williams made dunk, assist by David Johnson 23-32
1:33   Leaky Black missed layup  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
1:18   Malik Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
1:03   Malik Williams missed layup  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
54.0   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Platek, stolen by Lamarr Kimble  
48.0 +2 Lamarr Kimble made layup 23-34
39.0   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Ryan McMahon  
29.0   30-second timeout called  
9.0 +2 Lamarr Kimble made jump shot 23-36
1.0   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Malik Williams  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UNC Tar Heels 32
LVILLE Cardinals 36

Time Team Play Score
19:34   Bad pass turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by Leaky Black  
19:10   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
19:08   Personal foul on Brandon Robinson  
18:47   Jordan Nwora missed layup  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
18:39   Armando Bacot missed turnaround jump shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
18:25   David Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by Armando Bacot  
18:23   Offensive rebound by Louisville  
18:21 +2 Dwayne Sutton made dunk 23-38
17:54   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
17:35   Bad pass turnover on Malik Williams  
17:24   Lost ball turnover on Christian Keeling, stolen by Lamarr Kimble  
17:08   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
17:04   Jordan Nwora missed dunk  
17:02   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
17:04   Personal foul on Armando Bacot  
16:55   Lost ball turnover on Dwayne Sutton  
16:39   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Robinson, stolen by Jordan Nwora  
16:34 +2 Jordan Nwora made layup 23-40
16:16   Armando Bacot missed jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
16:08   David Johnson missed layup  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
16:06   Personal foul on Brandon Robinson  
16:06   Jordan Nwora missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:06 +1 Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-41
15:56   Christian Keeling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:54   Offensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
15:42   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
15:34 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 23-44
15:18   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Offensive rebound by Leaky Black  
15:17   Personal foul on Steven Enoch  
14:58   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
14:56   Personal foul on Christian Keeling  
14:39 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Williams 23-47
14:27   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:25   Offensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
14:23 +2 Christian Keeling made layup 25-47
14:23   Shooting foul on Malik Williams  
14:23 +1 Christian Keeling made free throw 26-47
14:06   Shooting foul on Christian Keeling  
14:06 +1 Ryan McMahon made 1st of 3 free throws 26-48
14:06 +1 Ryan McMahon made 2nd of 3 free throws 26-49
14:06 +1 Ryan McMahon made 3rd of 3 free throws 26-50
13:51 +2 Brandon Robinson made jump shot 28-50
13:33   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
13:22   Cole Anthony missed jump shot, blocked by David Johnson  
13:20   Offensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
13:18   Andrew Platek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Offensive rebound by Brandon Robinson  
13:16   Personal foul on Samuell Williamson  
13:10   Bad pass turnover on Walker Miller  
13:00   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
12:52   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
12:43 +2 Samuell Williamson made floating jump shot 28-52
12:29 +2 Armando Bacot made alley-oop shot, assist by Cole Anthony 30-52
12:06   Samuell Williamson missed jump shot  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:36 +2 Leaky Black made jump shot, assist by Brandon Robinson 32-52
11:17   Shooting foul on Brandon Robinson  
11:17 +1 Samuell Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 32-53
11:17   Samuell Williamson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
11:06   Bad pass turnover on Leaky Black  
10:45   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Offensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
10:43   Samuell Williamson missed layup, blocked by Armando Bacot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
10:37   Personal foul on Darius Perry  
10:29   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
10:16 +2 Malik Williams made layup 32-55
10:06 +2 Andrew Platek made layup, assist by Armando Bacot 34-55
10:06   Shooting foul on Dwayne Sutton  
10:06 +1 Andrew Platek made free throw 35-55
9:48   Samuell Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Brandon Huffman  
9:29   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
9:19   Shooting foul on Armando Bacot  
9:19 +1 Samuell Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 35-56
9:19 +1 Samuell Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-57
8:51 +3 Cole Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot 38-57
8:29   Lamarr Kimble missed jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
8:16 +3 Cole Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot 41-57
7:50   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
7:41   Malik Williams missed jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
7:30   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
7:20   Shooting foul on Malik Williams  
7:20   Commercial timeout called  
7:20 +1 Armando Bacot made 1st of 2 free throws 42-57
7:20   Armando Bacot missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
6:53 +2 Malik Williams made jump shot, assist by David Johnson 42-59
6:29   Bad pass turnover on Jeremiah Francis  
6:06 +2 David Johnson made jump shot 42-61
5:55   Offensive foul on Jeremiah Francis  
5:55   Turnover on Jeremiah Francis  
5:33 +2 David Johnson made layup 42-63
5:14 +2 Armando Bacot made dunk, assist by Leaky Black 44-63
4:50   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot, blocked by Leaky Black  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
4:41 +2 Leaky Black made layup 46-63
4:22   Lost ball turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Armando Bacot  
4:15   Bad pass turnover on Armando Bacot, stolen by Jordan Nwora  
3:49 +2 Malik Williams made hook shot 46-65
3:35 +3 Christian Keeling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 49-65
3:13   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
3:03 +2 Cole Anthony made layup 51-65
2:54   30-second timeout called  
2:54   Commercial timeout called  
2:35   Dwayne Sutton missed layup  
2:33   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
2:28 +2 Malik Williams made dunk 51-67
2:22   Bad pass turnover on Leaky Black, stolen by Ryan McMahon  
2:05   Commercial timeout called  
1:59   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
1:49 +2 Malik Williams made layup 51-69
1:33 +2 Caleb Ellis made layup, assist by K.J. Smith 53-69
1:15 +3 Dwayne Sutton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samuell Williamson 53-72
1:00   Traveling violation turnover on Shea Rush  
43.0   Offensive foul on Quinn Slazinski  
43.0   Turnover on Quinn Slazinski  
27.0   Ryan McAdoo missed jump shot  
25.0   Offensive rebound by Caleb Ellis  
