Kihei Clark scores 17 as Virginia holds off Pitt 59-56

  • Feb 22, 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP) The finish was not what Virginia was looking for, as the Cavaliers allowed a 14-point lead to whittle down to two thanks to a late-game charge by Pittsburgh.

But they're not going to complain about the victory, as the Cavaliers held on for a 59-56 victory at Pitt for their fourth straight win in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

''At the end of the day, a win is a win,'' said senior guard Braxton Key. ''We'll take it, getting out of Pittsburgh with a win.''

Trailing by 14 in the second half, Pitt used a 7-0 run to close to with in two points in the final two minutes. But Pitt guard Trey McGowens' 3-point attempt with under 10 seconds to play went off the rim and Ryan Murphy's last-second heave didn't get off before the buzzer.

''They attacked, they made some plays and we had too many uncharacteristic turnovers,'' Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. ''Kihei (Clark) was really good and then just had some errors that I think he's frustrated with.''

Clark had six of Virginia's 16 turnovers, but also provided much of the Cavaliers' early cushion. With Pitt leading after the game's first seven minutes, he went on a personal 7-0 run to put Virginia ahead for good. Clark finished 6 of 11 from the floor, made 2 of 3 from 3-point range and also grabbed five rebounds.

He was also a key cog in the Cavaliers' defense that stifled the Panthers. Pitt shot 38.6% overall and was 3 of 15 from 3-point range. After trailing by just two at the half, Pitt missed 12 of its first 13 shots in the second period while Virginia pushed the lead.

''They are the best defensive team in the country,'' Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said. ''I think a lot of it had to do with them. They're a hard team to score against.''

Mamadi Diakite had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Virginia (19-7, 11-5). Tomas Woldentensae and Braxton Key also finished with 10 points.

Xavier Johnson had 16 points on 6 of 10 shooting for the Panthers (15-13, 6-11). Au'Diese Toney had 13 on 6 of 8, including a 3-point play in the final minute to cut the Virginia lead to two.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: Won its fourth straight game in league play for the first time this season. The Cavaliers have now won seven of their last eight, with the lone setback coming on the road at No. 5 Louisville. It's come at a good time as Virginia, now 11-5 in conference play, is three wins clear of NC State for the fourth and final double-bye position in the ACC Tournament.

''It's huge,'' Key said. ''When you get into March Madness and this part of the season - late February, early March - you just have to learn how to close out games. I thought we did a great job of that tonight.''

Pitt: For the second straight season, it appears the Panthers have run out of gas in the midst of ACC play. Pitt has now lost four straight dating to Feb. 8 and is 2 of 6 this month. Last season, Pitt lost 13 straight league games and went 0-7 in February.

''It's frustrating, but at the same time, we're all here together,'' Toney said. ''We've just got to find a way to get out of this hole we're in.''

QUICK RETURN

Virginia freshman Casey Morsell returned to action just three days after suffering a right ankle sprain against Boston College on Feb. 19. He didn't practice at all leading up to the game, but was able to contribute seven points in 24 minutes.

''I really wanted to play,'' Morsell said. ''I tried not to limp, because that's what they look for.''

UP NEXT

Virginia: Will stay on the road to face in-state foe Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Feb. 26. The Cavaliers have won three straight against the Hokies, including a 65-39 win earlier this season.

Pitt: Hosts Syracuse on Feb. 26 for its final home game of the season. The Panthers are 11-6 at home.

1st Half
UVA Cavaliers 31
PITT Panthers 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Virginia  
19:39   Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
19:06   Traveling violation turnover on Trey McGowens  
18:49   Lost ball turnover on Braxton Key, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
18:44   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Kihei Clark  
18:32 +2 Tomas Woldetensae made jump shot 2-0
18:08 +2 Terrell Brown made hook shot 2-2
17:42 +2 Braxton Key made layup 4-2
17:26   Xavier Johnson missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
17:24   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
17:16   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
17:06 +3 Jay Huff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braxton Key 7-2
16:31   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
16:27   Lost ball turnover on Jay Huff, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
16:24   Terrell Brown missed jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
16:09   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
15:58   Shooting foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:58   Trey McGowens missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:58 +1 Trey McGowens made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-3
15:56   Lost ball turnover on Mamadi Diakite, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
15:56   Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite  
15:41   Shooting foul on Jay Huff  
15:41 +1 Terrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 7-4
15:41 +1 Terrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-5
15:24   Mamadi Diakite missed layup, blocked by Terrell Brown  
15:22   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
15:16 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup, assist by Braxton Key 9-5
14:52 +2 Au'Diese Toney made dunk, assist by Xavier Johnson 9-7
14:14   Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia  
13:55 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 9-9
13:36   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
13:15 +3 Xavier Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 9-12
12:43 +2 Kihei Clark made layup 11-12
12:43   Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson  
12:43 +1 Kihei Clark made free throw 12-12
12:24   Trey McGowens missed layup  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Francisco Caffaro  
12:08   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
11:59 +2 Kihei Clark made layup 14-12
11:34   Eric Hamilton missed layup, blocked by Tomas Woldetensae  
11:32   Offensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
11:25   Eric Hamilton missed layup, blocked by Kody Stattmann  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
11:20   Kody Stattmann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
11:07   Ryan Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
11:01 +2 Kihei Clark made jump shot 16-12
10:34   Lost ball turnover on Eric Hamilton  
10:34   Commercial timeout called  
10:18   Francisco Caffaro missed layup  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
9:58   Shooting foul on Francisco Caffaro  
9:58   Au'Diese Toney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:58   Au'Diese Toney missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:58   Offensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
9:55   Shooting foul on Jay Huff  
9:55 +1 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made 1st of 2 free throws 16-13
9:55   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Kody Stattmann  
9:41   Out of bounds turnover on Mamadi Diakite  
9:07 +2 Au'Diese Toney made jump shot, assist by Justin Champagnie 16-15
8:43   Traveling violation turnover on Braxton Key  
8:27 +2 Trey McGowens made layup 16-17
8:08 +2 Braxton Key made layup 18-17
7:53   Ryan Murphy missed jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
7:33 +2 Tomas Woldetensae made jump shot, assist by Mamadi Diakite 20-17
7:08   Commercial timeout called  
7:04   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
7:02   Offensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
7:02   Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite  
6:55   Lost ball turnover on Trey McGowens  
6:41   Francisco Caffaro missed layup  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
6:33   Traveling violation turnover on Terrell Brown  
6:14   Francisco Caffaro missed layup  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
6:04 +2 Trey McGowens made layup 20-19
5:37 +3 Casey Morsell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braxton Key 23-19
5:05   Ryan Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Francisco Caffaro  
5:01   Personal foul on Terrell Brown  
4:51 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 26-19
4:24   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
4:22   Offensive rebound by Gerald Drumgoole Jr.  
4:18   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Offensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
4:11 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup, assist by Terrell Brown 26-21
3:50   Commercial timeout called  
3:38   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:36   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
3:36   Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia  
3:09   Shooting foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
3:09 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 3 free throws 26-22
3:09 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 3 free throws 26-23
3:09 +1 Xavier Johnson made 3rd of 3 free throws 26-24
2:53   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
2:35   Justin Champagnie missed layup  
2:33   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
2:30 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup 26-26
2:07 +2 Braxton Key made layup 28-26
1:54   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
1:34 +3 Kihei Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Casey Morsell 31-26
1:07 +3 Justin Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 31-29
48.0   Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark  
32.0   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson  
32.0   30-second timeout called  
9.0   Personal foul on Trey McGowens  
7.0   Jay Huff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
4.0   Out of bounds turnover on Justin Champagnie  
4.0   Personal foul on Trey McGowens  
2.0   Jay Huff missed turnaround jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UVA Cavaliers 28
PITT Panthers 27

Time Team Play Score
19:37   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:35   Offensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
19:28   Terrell Brown missed layup, blocked by Braxton Key  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
19:08 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup 33-29
18:58   Trey McGowens missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
18:38   Jay Huff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
18:16 +2 Terrell Brown made jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 33-31
17:48   Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
17:24   Terrell Brown missed hook shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
17:09 +3 Kihei Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braxton Key 36-31
16:39   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
16:33   Offensive foul on Braxton Key  
16:33   Turnover on Braxton Key  
16:18   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jay Huff  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
16:12 +2 Kihei Clark made layup, assist by Jay Huff 38-31
15:57   Personal foul on Jay Huff  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:43   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
15:41   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
15:30   Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark  
15:18   Justin Champagnie missed layup  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
14:53   Mamadi Diakite missed layup  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
14:45   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
14:22 +2 Mamadi Diakite made dunk, assist by Kihei Clark 40-31
13:57   Terrell Brown missed layup  
13:55   Offensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
13:52   Terrell Brown missed dunk  
13:50   Offensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
13:35   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Casey Morsell  
13:19   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17   Offensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
13:14 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup 42-31
13:15   30-second timeout called  
12:53   Lost ball turnover on Terrell Brown, stolen by Tomas Woldetensae  
12:28   Kihei Clark missed layup, blocked by Au'Diese Toney  
12:26   Offensive rebound by Braxton Key  
12:17 +2 Braxton Key made layup 44-31
12:17 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup, assist by Justin Champagnie 44-33
11:54   Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:49   Mamadi Diakite missed hook shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
11:19 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 44-35
11:01   Casey Morsell missed layup  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
10:31   Ryan Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
10:12   Shooting foul on Au'Diese Toney  
10:12 +1 Casey Morsell made 1st of 2 free throws 45-35
10:12 +1 Casey Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-35
9:54   Personal foul on Kihei Clark  
9:48 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup, assist by Au'Diese Toney 46-37
9:33   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
9:23   Kihei Clark missed layup, blocked by Justin Champagnie  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
9:00   Ryan Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
8:40   Mamadi Diakite missed layup, blocked by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
8:39   Offensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
8:38   Shooting foul on Ryan Murphy  
8:38 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws 47-37
8:38 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-37
8:29   Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens  
8:06   Braxton Key missed jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Ryan Murphy  
7:39   Traveling violation turnover on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
7:39   Commercial timeout called  
7:19   Tomas Woldetensae missed jump shot  
7:17   Offensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
7:09   Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
6:48   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed layup  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
6:44   Lost ball turnover on Jay Huff, stolen by Trey McGowens  
6:42   Ryan Murphy missed jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
6:27 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 51-37
6:08   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
5:44   Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
5:38 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup, assist by Au'Diese Toney 51-39
5:37   30-second timeout called  
5:18   Shooting foul on Justin Champagnie  
5:18 +1 Jay Huff made 1st of 2 free throws 52-39
5:18 +1 Jay Huff made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-39
5:06 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup, assist by Justin Champagnie 53-41
4:35   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
4:27   Personal foul on Kihei Clark  
4:14   Terrell Brown missed hook shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
3:49   Shooting foul on Justin Champagnie  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:49 +1 Braxton Key made 1st of 2 free throws 54-41
3:49   Braxton Key missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
3:25 +2 Terrell Brown made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 54-43
3:25   Shooting foul on Casey Morsell  
3:25 +1 Terrell Brown made free throw 54-44
3:24   Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
3:16 +3 Trey McGowens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 54-47
3:07 +2 Casey Morsell made layup, assist by Mamadi Diakite 56-47
2:54 +2 Xavier Johnson made jump shot 56-49
2:42   Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney  
2:42 +1 Kihei Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 57-49
2:42 +1 Kihei Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-49
2:30   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
2:01   Kihei Clark missed jump shot, blocked by Xavier Johnson  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
1:55 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 58-51
1:55   Shooting foul on Braxton Key  
1:56 +1 Au'Diese Toney made free throw 58-52
1:31   Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
1:14 +2 Xavier Johnson made jump shot, assist by Justin Champagnie 58-54
56.0   Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
52.0 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 58-56
52.0   Shooting foul on Kihei Clark  
52.0   30-second timeout called  
52.0   Xavier Johnson missed free throw  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Casey Morsell  
21.0   Kihei Clark missed layup  
19.0   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
19.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia  
9.0   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
4.0   Personal foul on Justin Champagnie  
4.0 +1 Braxton Key made 1st of 2 free throws 59-56
4.0   Braxton Key missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
4.0   Full timeout called  
0.0   End of period  
