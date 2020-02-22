WYO
AF

No Text

Milton's career-high 28 points sends Wyoming past Air Force

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) Greg Milton III came off the bench and more than doubled his previous career high with 28 points to help carry Wyoming past Air Force 78-72 on Saturday.

Milton, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, posted his prior career high of 12 points on Feb. 1 against San Jose State. Against the Falcons he had 18 by halftime. He finished 9-of-14 shooting, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and made 6 of 8 foul shots. He grabbed four rebounds, distributed three assists and committed just one turnover.

Lavelle Scottie's three-point play with 2:11 left gave the Falcons a 72-66 lead and they never scored again. Hunter Maldonado threw down a dunk, Brandon Porter sank two from the foul line and Maldonado buried another 3 and Wyoming (7-21, 2-14 Mountain West Conference) had the lead in just a 70-second span. Maldonado finished with 19 points.

Scottie led Air Force (10-18, 4-12) with 17 points, Ryan Swan 14, Caleb Morris 13 and A.J. Walker 11.

---

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
WYO Cowboys 31
AF Falcons 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Air Force  
19:44   Shooting foul on Hunter Maldonado  
19:44   Lavelle Scottie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:44   Lavelle Scottie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
19:37   Lost ball turnover on Hunter Maldonado  
19:23   Lavelle Scottie missed layup, blocked by Kwane Marble II  
19:23   Offensive rebound by Air Force  
19:07   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
19:07   Shot clock violation turnover on Air Force  
18:53   Bad pass turnover on A.J. Banks  
18:23   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
18:23   Shot clock violation turnover on Air Force  
18:13   Out of bounds turnover on Jake Hendricks  
18:01 +2 Sid Tomes made jump shot 0-2
17:40   Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
17:32   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
17:19   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
17:12   Out of bounds turnover on Ryan Swan  
16:54   Out of bounds turnover on A.J. Banks  
16:27   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
16:23   Offensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
16:19   Shooting foul on Kwane Marble II  
16:19 +1 Caleb Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 0-3
16:19   Caleb Morris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
16:08   Kwane Marble II missed jump shot  
16:03   Offensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
15:54   Offensive foul on A.J. Banks  
15:54   Turnover on A.J. Banks  
15:45   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
15:26 +3 Greg Milton III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Hendricks 3-3
15:06 +2 Caleb Morris made jump shot, assist by Ryan Swan 3-5
14:48 +2 Trevon Taylor made jump shot 5-5
14:29   Jumpball received by Wyoming  
14:29   Lost ball turnover on Lavelle Scottie, stolen by Hunter Maldonado  
14:10   Bad pass turnover on Greg Milton III  
13:59   Shooting foul on Kwane Marble II  
13:59   Keaton Van Soelen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:59 +1 Keaton Van Soelen made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-6
13:59 +1 Keaton Van Soelen made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-6
13:43 +3 Greg Milton III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 8-6
13:09   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
12:55   Offensive foul on Trevon Taylor  
12:55   Turnover on Trevon Taylor  
12:45   Traveling violation turnover on A.J. Walker  
12:26   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen  
12:13 +2 Caleb Morris made layup, assist by Keaton Van Soelen 8-8
12:02   Offensive foul on Trevon Taylor  
12:02   Turnover on Trevon Taylor  
11:50   A.J. Walker missed layup  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Wyoming  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:32   Bad pass turnover on Kenny Foster, stolen by A.J. Walker  
11:24   Shooting foul on Brandon Porter  
11:24 +1 Keaton Van Soelen made 1st of 2 free throws 8-9
11:24 +1 Keaton Van Soelen made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-10
11:09 +3 Greg Milton III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 11-10
10:52   Lavelle Scottie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Kenny Foster  
10:42   Shooting foul on A.J. Walker  
10:42   Greg Milton III missed 1st of 3 free throws  
10:42 +1 Greg Milton III made 3rd of 3 free throws 13-10
10:42 +1 Greg Milton III made 2nd of 3 free throws 12-10
10:42 +1 Greg Milton III made 3rd of 3 free throws 13-10
10:21   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Swan, stolen by A.J. Banks  
10:13 +2 Greg Milton III made jump shot, assist by Kenny Foster 15-10
10:02   Personal foul on Brandon Porter  
10:02   Lavelle Scottie missed free throw  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III  
9:53   Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
9:40 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot 15-12
9:23 +2 Brandon Porter made layup 17-12
9:01   Ryan Swan missed layup  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
8:48 +2 Kenny Foster made layup, assist by Greg Milton III 19-12
8:23   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
8:37 +2 Sid Tomes made jump shot 19-14
8:25   Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
8:12   Ryan Swan missed layup, blocked by Brandon Porter  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III  
7:51 +2 Greg Milton III made layup 21-14
7:51   Shooting foul on Caleb Morris  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:51 +1 Greg Milton III made free throw 22-14
7:32   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Offensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
7:23   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Kenny Foster  
6:59 +2 Greg Milton III made jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks 24-14
6:45 +2 Lavelle Scottie made layup, assist by Ryan Swan 24-16
6:45   Shooting foul on A.J. Banks  
6:45   Lavelle Scottie missed free throw  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Kenny Foster  
6:21   Lost ball turnover on Hunter Maldonado, stolen by Caleb Morris  
6:14   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Wyoming  
5:50 +2 Haize Fornstrom made jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 26-16
5:32   Shooting foul on A.J. Banks  
5:32   Caleb Morris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:56   Traveling violation turnover on Kenny Foster  
5:32 +1 Caleb Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-17
5:19   Lost ball turnover on Jake Hendricks, stolen by Mason Taylor  
5:11 +2 Caleb Morris made layup, assist by Mason Taylor 26-19
4:56   Traveling violation turnover on Kenny Foster  
4:29   Traveling violation turnover on Abe Kinrade  
4:08   Personal foul on Caleb Morris  
3:59 +2 Kenny Foster made jump shot 28-19
3:41 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot 28-21
3:16   Greg Milton III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
2:56 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot 28-23
2:34   Greg Milton III missed jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
2:09 +3 Sid Tomes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie 28-26
1:50 +2 Hunter Maldonado made jump shot 30-26
1:50   Shooting foul on Sid Tomes  
1:50   Commercial timeout called  
1:50 +1 Hunter Maldonado made free throw 31-26
1:25 +2 Ameka Akaya made layup 31-28
59.0   Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen  
43.0   Bad pass turnover on Ameka Akaya  
13.0   Greg Milton III missed jump shot  
13.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Wyoming  
6.0 +2 LeSean Brown made jump shot 31-30

2nd Half
WYO Cowboys 47
AF Falcons 42

Time Team Play Score
19:38   Ryan Swan missed layup  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
19:28 +2 Ryan Swan made layup 31-32
19:04   Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by LeSean Brown  
18:37   Caleb Morris missed jump shot  
18:35   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
18:33   Jumpball received by Wyoming  
18:33   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Swan, stolen by Trevon Taylor  
18:29   Trevon Taylor missed layup  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
18:15   Offensive foul on Ryan Swan  
18:15   Turnover on Ryan Swan  
18:04 +2 Trevon Taylor made dunk 33-32
17:45   Offensive foul on Sid Tomes  
17:45   Turnover on Sid Tomes  
17:34   Greg Milton III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
17:12 +2 Ryan Swan made layup, assist by Caleb Morris 33-34
17:12   Shooting foul on Kwane Marble II  
17:12 +1 Ryan Swan made free throw 33-35
16:53   Personal foul on Sid Tomes  
16:53   Personal foul on LeSean Brown  
16:45   Trevon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
16:31   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
16:22   Kwane Marble II missed layup  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
16:05   Ryan Swan missed jump shot  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
15:55 +3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 36-35
15:38 +2 Lavelle Scottie made layup, assist by Ryan Swan 36-37
15:38   Shooting foul on Trevon Taylor  
15:38   Commercial timeout called  
15:38 +1 Lavelle Scottie made free throw 36-38
15:27   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
15:17   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:15   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
15:15   Personal foul on Hunter Maldonado  
15:14   Shooting foul on Hunter Maldonado  
15:14 +1 Caleb Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 36-39
15:14 +1 Caleb Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-40
15:05   Lost ball turnover on Kenny Foster, stolen by A.J. Walker  
14:53   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
14:37 +2 Hunter Maldonado made layup 38-40
14:27   Jumpball received by Air Force  
14:13 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by Keaton Van Soelen 38-42
14:13   Shooting foul on Kenny Foster  
14:13 +1 Lavelle Scottie made free throw 38-43
14:06 +2 Hunter Maldonado made layup 40-43
13:57   Shooting foul on Hunter Maldonado  
13:57 +1 Keaton Van Soelen made 1st of 2 free throws 40-44
13:54   Keaton Van Soelen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
13:39   Out of bounds turnover on Jake Hendricks  
13:32   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
13:30   Offensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
13:12   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
13:02 +3 Kwane Marble II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Milton III 43-44
12:32   Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Kenny Foster  
12:16 +2 Greg Milton III made layup 45-44
11:58 +2 Chris Joyce made jump shot 45-46
11:36   Kenny Foster missed layup  
11:34   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
11:26   Bad pass turnover on Lavelle Scottie  
11:26   Commercial timeout called  
11:13 +3 Brandon Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kenny Foster 48-46
11:04   Personal foul on Brandon Porter  
11:04 +1 Ryan Swan made 1st of 2 free throws 48-47
11:04   Ryan Swan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
10:50   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
10:42 +2 A.J. Walker made jump shot 48-49
10:21 +2 Kwane Marble II made layup, assist by Jake Hendricks 50-49
10:02   Personal foul on Greg Milton III  
10:02 +1 A.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 50-50
10:02 +1 A.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-51
9:50   Shooting foul on Sid Tomes  
9:50 +1 Brandon Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 51-51
9:50 +1 Brandon Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-51
9:33   Caleb Morris missed layup  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Kenny Foster  
9:29   Double dribble turnover on Kenny Foster  
9:13 +2 A.J. Walker made layup 52-53
8:59   Brandon Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Ameka Akaya  
8:51   Bad pass turnover on Caleb Morris  
8:34 +2 Greg Milton III made layup 54-53
8:18 +2 Ryan Swan made layup 54-55
7:55   Greg Milton III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
7:48 +2 A.J. Walker made jump shot 54-57
7:29   Kenny Foster missed jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
7:19 +3 A.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 54-60
7:15   30-second timeout called  
7:15   Commercial timeout called  
7:02   Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
6:53   Kwane Marble II missed layup  
6:51   Offensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
6:49 +2 Kwane Marble II made layup 56-60
6:34   Personal foul on Kwane Marble II  
6:34   Commercial timeout called  
6:34 +1 Ryan Swan made 1st of 2 free throws 56-61
6:34   Ryan Swan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Brandon Porter  
6:20   Kenny Foster missed jump shot  
6:18   Offensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
6:10 +3 Greg Milton III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 59-61
5:51 +2 Ryan Swan made layup 59-63
5:30 +2 Hunter Maldonado made layup, assist by Brandon Porter 61-63
5:30   Shooting foul on A.J. Walker  
5:30   Hunter Maldonado missed free throw  
5:30