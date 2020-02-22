|
20:00
Jumpball received by Air Force
19:44
Shooting foul on Hunter Maldonado
19:44
Lavelle Scottie missed 1st of 2 free throws
19:44
Lavelle Scottie missed 2nd of 2 free throws
19:44
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
19:37
Lost ball turnover on Hunter Maldonado
19:23
Lavelle Scottie missed layup, blocked by Kwane Marble II
19:23
Offensive rebound by Air Force
19:07
Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot
19:07
Shot clock violation turnover on Air Force
18:53
Bad pass turnover on A.J. Banks
18:23
Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot
18:23
Shot clock violation turnover on Air Force
18:13
Out of bounds turnover on Jake Hendricks
18:01
+2
Sid Tomes made jump shot
0-2
|
17:40
Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot
17:38
Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan
17:32
Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:30
Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II
17:19
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:17
Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes
17:12
Out of bounds turnover on Ryan Swan
16:54
Out of bounds turnover on A.J. Banks
16:27
Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot
16:23
Offensive rebound by Caleb Morris
16:19
Shooting foul on Kwane Marble II
16:19
+1
Caleb Morris made 1st of 2 free throws
0-3
|
16:19
Caleb Morris missed 2nd of 2 free throws
16:19
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
16:08
Kwane Marble II missed jump shot
16:03
Offensive rebound by Kwane Marble II
15:54
Offensive foul on A.J. Banks
15:54
Turnover on A.J. Banks
15:45
Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:45
Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:43
Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor
15:26
+3
Greg Milton III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Hendricks
3-3
|
15:06
+2
Caleb Morris made jump shot, assist by Ryan Swan
3-5
|
14:48
+2
Trevon Taylor made jump shot
5-5
|
14:29
Jumpball received by Wyoming
14:29
Lost ball turnover on Lavelle Scottie, stolen by Hunter Maldonado
14:10
Bad pass turnover on Greg Milton III
13:59
Shooting foul on Kwane Marble II
13:59
Keaton Van Soelen missed 1st of 2 free throws
13:59
+1
Keaton Van Soelen made 2nd of 2 free throws
5-6
|
13:59
+1
Keaton Van Soelen made 2nd of 2 free throws
5-6
|
13:43
+3
Greg Milton III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado
8-6
|
13:09
Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:07
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
12:55
Offensive foul on Trevon Taylor
12:55
Turnover on Trevon Taylor
12:45
Traveling violation turnover on A.J. Walker
12:26
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:24
Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen
12:13
+2
Caleb Morris made layup, assist by Keaton Van Soelen
8-8
|
12:02
Offensive foul on Trevon Taylor
12:02
Turnover on Trevon Taylor
11:50
A.J. Walker missed layup
11:48
Defensive rebound by Wyoming
11:48
Commercial timeout called
11:32
Bad pass turnover on Kenny Foster, stolen by A.J. Walker
11:24
Shooting foul on Brandon Porter
11:24
+1
Keaton Van Soelen made 1st of 2 free throws
8-9
|
11:24
+1
Keaton Van Soelen made 2nd of 2 free throws
8-10
|
11:09
+3
Greg Milton III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado
11-10
|
10:52
Lavelle Scottie missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:50
Defensive rebound by Kenny Foster
10:42
Shooting foul on A.J. Walker
10:42
Greg Milton III missed 1st of 3 free throws
10:42
+1
Greg Milton III made 3rd of 3 free throws
13-10
|
10:42
+1
Greg Milton III made 2nd of 3 free throws
12-10
|
10:42
+1
Greg Milton III made 3rd of 3 free throws
13-10
|
10:21
Bad pass turnover on Ryan Swan, stolen by A.J. Banks
10:13
+2
Greg Milton III made jump shot, assist by Kenny Foster
15-10
|
10:02
Personal foul on Brandon Porter
10:02
Lavelle Scottie missed free throw
10:02
Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III
9:53
Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:51
Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan
9:40
+2
Lavelle Scottie made jump shot
15-12
|
9:23
+2
Brandon Porter made layup
17-12
|
9:01
Ryan Swan missed layup
8:59
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
8:48
+2
Kenny Foster made layup, assist by Greg Milton III
19-12
|
8:23
Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker
8:37
+2
Sid Tomes made jump shot
19-14
|
8:25
Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:23
Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker
8:12
Ryan Swan missed layup, blocked by Brandon Porter
8:10
Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III
7:51
+2
Greg Milton III made layup
21-14
|
7:51
Shooting foul on Caleb Morris
7:51
Commercial timeout called
7:51
+1
Greg Milton III made free throw
22-14
|
7:32
A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:30
Offensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie
7:23
Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot
7:21
Defensive rebound by Kenny Foster
6:59
+2
Greg Milton III made jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks
24-14
|
6:45
+2
Lavelle Scottie made layup, assist by Ryan Swan
24-16
|
6:45
Shooting foul on A.J. Banks
6:45
Lavelle Scottie missed free throw
6:45
Defensive rebound by Kenny Foster
6:21
Lost ball turnover on Hunter Maldonado, stolen by Caleb Morris
6:14
Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:12
Defensive rebound by Wyoming
5:50
+2
Haize Fornstrom made jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado
26-16
|
5:32
Shooting foul on A.J. Banks
5:32
Caleb Morris missed 1st of 2 free throws
4:56
Traveling violation turnover on Kenny Foster
5:32
+1
Caleb Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws
26-17
|
5:19
Lost ball turnover on Jake Hendricks, stolen by Mason Taylor
5:11
+2
Caleb Morris made layup, assist by Mason Taylor
26-19
|
4:56
Traveling violation turnover on Kenny Foster
4:29
Traveling violation turnover on Abe Kinrade
4:08
Personal foul on Caleb Morris
3:59
+2
Kenny Foster made jump shot
28-19
|
3:41
+2
Lavelle Scottie made jump shot
28-21
|
3:16
Greg Milton III missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:14
Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie
2:56
+2
Lavelle Scottie made jump shot
28-23
|
2:34
Greg Milton III missed jump shot
2:32
Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes
2:09
+3
Sid Tomes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie
28-26
|
1:50
+2
Hunter Maldonado made jump shot
30-26
|
1:50
Shooting foul on Sid Tomes
1:50
Commercial timeout called
1:50
+1
Hunter Maldonado made free throw
31-26
|
1:25
+2
Ameka Akaya made layup
31-28
|
59.0
Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot
57.0
Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen
43.0
Bad pass turnover on Ameka Akaya
13.0
Greg Milton III missed jump shot
13.0
Shot clock violation turnover on Wyoming
6.0
+2
LeSean Brown made jump shot
31-30