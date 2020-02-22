AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) Greg Milton III came off the bench and more than doubled his previous career high with 28 points to help carry Wyoming past Air Force 78-72 on Saturday.

Milton, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, posted his prior career high of 12 points on Feb. 1 against San Jose State. Against the Falcons he had 18 by halftime. He finished 9-of-14 shooting, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and made 6 of 8 foul shots. He grabbed four rebounds, distributed three assists and committed just one turnover.

Lavelle Scottie's three-point play with 2:11 left gave the Falcons a 72-66 lead and they never scored again. Hunter Maldonado threw down a dunk, Brandon Porter sank two from the foul line and Maldonado buried another 3 and Wyoming (7-21, 2-14 Mountain West Conference) had the lead in just a 70-second span. Maldonado finished with 19 points.

Scottie led Air Force (10-18, 4-12) with 17 points, Ryan Swan 14, Caleb Morris 13 and A.J. Walker 11.

