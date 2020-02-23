BUTLER
21 Butler
Bulldogs
19-9
59
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
FS1
Sun Feb. 23
4:00pm
BONUS
81
TF 10
CREIGH
15 Creighton
Bluejays
22-6
ML: +192
CREIGH -5.5, O/U 140.5
ML: -237
BUTLER
CREIGH

Zegarowski can't miss, No. 15 Creighton routs No. 21 Butler

  • AP
  • Feb 23, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Butler paid a heavy price for leaving Marcus Zegarowski open.

Zegarowski made all seven of his 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, and No. 15 Creighton beat the 21st-ranked Bulldogs 81-59 on Sunday for its fourth straight win over an AP Top 25 opponent.

The Bluejays (22-6, 11-4 Big East) have won nine of 10 and remain one game behind conference-leading Seton Hall.

Butler (19-9, 7-8), which dropped its third straight game, played the second half without scoring leader Kamar Baldwin. He limped off the court late in the first half with an injury to his left ankle.

Zegarowski benefited from Butler shading off him. When Zegarowski would come off a ball screen, he could look to pass to big man Christian Bishop inside or to sharpshooters Mitch Ballock or Ty-Shon Alexander in the corner, or make a play on his own. With the Bulldogs dropping a man down on Bishop and defenders staying on Ballock and Alexander, Zegarowski had room to get shots off from the wing. When he did pass, he often got the ball right back.

''He had a night where everything was going in,'' Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. ''He made the right reads, and when you have guys like Mitch Ballock who has six assists and Ty-Shon who has four assists and Christian with five, it shows guys are willing to move the ball. When a guy gets hot, we've got to get him the basketball.''

Zegarowski set his career high with seven of Creighton's season-high 15 3s on 26 attempts. He's one of three Bluejays shooting 40% or better from beyond the arc.

''I just try to go out and make the right play,'' he said. ''Tonight it was awesome to play with a lot of great players who spread the floor and a staff that puts me in position to be successful. I took what the defense gave me.''

Creighton was just 4 of 22 on 3s in a 71-57 loss at Butler on Jan. 4. The Bluejays had 10 3s in the first half alone Sunday, with Zegarowski making five as the Bluejays began to pull away.

''We didn't execute great with our game plan defensively,'' Butler's Sean McDermott said. ''We know they like to shoot the 3, and we let them shoot it, and they hit a ton of them.''

Henry Baddley led Butler with 13 points and McDermott added 10.

The Bluejays led 40-21 at halftime after outscoring the Bulldogs 17-2 and holding them without a field goal over the last 6:15.

The onslaught continued in the second half, with the crowd coming to its feet when Ballock passed to Bishop for a thunderous fast-break dunk and again when Zegarowski and Alexander made back-to-back 3s to make it 57-30.

Zegarowski went to the bench for good with just under 12 minutes left and Creighton substituted freely the final six minutes.

''They're playing really well right now, as good as anybody in the country, as good as anybody in our league,'' Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. ''We knew it would be a tough task to come in and match them.''

BIG PICTURE

Butler: The Bulldogs came in with the Big East's top defense, allowing 62 points per game. They had given up that many with 11 1/2 minutes left in the game, and Creighton's 81 were the most Butler has allowed in regulation (Marquette had 89 in an overtime game). The Bulldogs' offense couldn't get any rhythm established without Baldwin and shot a season-worst 38%.

Creighton: The Bluejays are one of the hottest teams in the country. They've won five straight conference games for only the second time since joining the Big East in 2013. Their five wins over Top 25 opponents is a season record.

BISHOP'S BIG DAY

Creighton's Bishop had a career-high 19 points to go with his seven rebounds and five assists in his best all-around game of the season. The 6-foot-7 Bishop is listed as a forward but has had to play center because the undersized Bluejays' young center, the 6-11 Jacob Epperson, is injured and out for the season.

''Probably the most improved part of our play since the start of conference play is Christian's impact on our offense,'' Greg McDermott said. ''He was a guy early in the season who would have twice as many turnovers as assists. Now he's totally flipped that.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

A last-second loss to Seton Hall coupled with the blowout loss at Creighton probably will knock Butler out of the Top 25. Creighton beat back-to-back ranked teams in Marquette and Butler and should move up.

UP NEXT

Butler hosts DePaul on Saturday and will try to avenge a 79-66 loss to the Blue Demons on Jan. 18.

Creighton goes for the two-game season sweep at St. John's next Sunday.

---

1st Half
BUTLER Bulldogs 21
CREIGH Bluejays 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Creighton  
19:44 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Bishop 0-3
19:22   Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:58   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
19:06 +2 Christian Bishop made driving dunk 0-5
18:44 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 3-5
18:27   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
18:07   Bad pass turnover on Sean McDermott, stolen by Christian Bishop  
18:07 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made jump shot, assist by Christian Bishop 3-7
17:20   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
17:14   Damien Jefferson missed layup  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Aaron Thompson  
17:05   Aaron Thompson missed floating jump shot  
17:03   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
16:59 +2 Bryce Nze made tip-in 5-7
16:39 +2 Christian Bishop made alley-oop shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 5-9
16:12 +2 Aaron Thompson made driving layup 7-9
16:01   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup, blocked by Aaron Thompson  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
15:41   Personal foul on Ty-Shon Alexander  
15:41   Commercial timeout called  
15:38 +2 Bryce Nze made layup, assist by Aaron Thompson 9-9
15:11 +2 Kelvin Jones made layup, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 9-11
14:50   Jumpball received by Butler  
14:47   Offensive foul on Sean McDermott  
14:47   Turnover on Sean McDermott  
14:36   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
14:26   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
14:21   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Golden, stolen by Marcus Zegarowski  
14:15   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
13:52   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Denzel Mahoney  
13:52   Personal foul on Bryce Nze  
13:34   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
13:09   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Tucker, stolen by Kelvin Jones  
13:00 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 9-14
12:35 +3 Henry Baddley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 12-14
12:18   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
12:10 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 12-17
11:39   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
11:26   Personal foul on Jordan Tucker  
11:26   Commercial timeout called  
11:09 +3 Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Bishop 12-20
10:50   Aaron Thompson missed layup  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
10:36   Ty-Shon Alexander missed reverse layup  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
10:15   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Offensive rebound by Butler  
9:53 +3 Kamar Baldwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 15-20
9:42 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Bishop 15-23
9:11   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Mitch Ballock  
9:02   Out of bounds turnover on Mitch Ballock  
8:47   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
8:38   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
8:25 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot 17-23
8:08   Personal foul on Bryce Nze  
7:55   Christian Bishop missed floating jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Henry Baddley  
7:47   Henry Baddley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
7:25   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Aaron Thompson  
6:56 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot 19-23
6:41   Offensive foul on Denzel Mahoney  
6:41   Turnover on Denzel Mahoney  
6:41   Commercial timeout called  
6:27   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
6:13 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 19-26
5:45   Kamar Baldwin missed floating jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
5:35   Lost ball turnover on Damien Jefferson, stolen by Kamar Baldwin  
5:25   Aaron Thompson missed layup, blocked by Kelvin Jones  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
5:13   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
5:02 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 19-29
4:59   30-second timeout called  
4:35   Khalif Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
4:09 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot 19-32
3:45   Bad pass turnover on Khalif Battle, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
3:40   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
3:11   Aaron Thompson missed reverse layup  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
3:11   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
3:11   Commercial timeout called  
2:48   Marcus Zegarowski missed floating jump shot  
2:46   Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
2:43 +2 Christian Bishop made dunk 19-34
2:13   Shot clock violation turnover on Butler  
2:03 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot 19-37
1:30   Shooting foul on Christian Bishop  
1:30 +1 Aaron Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 20-37
1:30   Aaron Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
1:24   Personal foul on Bryce Nze  
1:24   Official timeout called  
56.0   Christian Bishop missed jump shot  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
36.0   Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
36.0   Aaron Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
36.0 +1 Aaron Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-37
8.0 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 21-40
0.0   Aaron Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BUTLER Bulldogs 38
CREIGH Bluejays 41

Time Team Play Score
19:34   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Henry Baddley  
19:24   Bryce Golden missed layup, blocked by Christian Bishop  
19:22   Offensive rebound by Butler  
19:06 +2 Bryce Golden made layup 23-40
18:55   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
18:48   Ty-Shon Alexander missed fade-away jump shot  
18:46   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
18:46   Personal foul on Aaron Thompson  
18:34   Personal foul on Henry Baddley  
18:20 +2 Christian Bishop made alley-oop shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 23-42
17:51   Aaron Thompson missed layup  
17:49   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
17:47   Bryce Nze missed layup, blocked by Christian Bishop  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
17:38 +2 Christian Bishop made dunk, assist by Mitch Ballock 23-44
17:12   Aaron Thompson missed jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
17:01   Damien Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:59   Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
16:58   Bad pass turnover on Christian Bishop  
16:37   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Nze  
16:26   Shooting foul on Bryce Golden  
16:26 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 23-45
16:26 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-46
16:17   Shooting foul on Christian Bishop  
16:17   Aaron Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:17 +1 Aaron Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-46
15:57 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot 24-49
15:38 +2 Jordan Tucker made jump shot, assist by Bryce Golden 26-49
15:15   Shooting foul on Henry Baddley  
15:14   Commercial timeout called  
15:14 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 26-50
15:14 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-51
15:03 +2 Bryce Golden made layup 28-51
15:03   Shooting foul on Kelvin Jones  
15:03   Bryce Golden missed free throw  
15:03   Offensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
14:55 +2 Sean McDermott made jump shot 30-51
14:36   Damien Jefferson missed jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
14:35   Personal foul on Kelvin Jones  
14:25   Offensive foul on Bryce Golden  
14:25   Turnover on Bryce Golden  
14:13 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot 30-54
13:50   Aaron Thompson missed driving layup  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
13:43 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 30-57
13:40   30-second timeout called  
13:40   Commercial timeout called  
13:21   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
12:54 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made finger-roll layup 30-59
12:38 +2 Bryce Nze made layup, assist by Aaron Thompson 32-59
12:24 +2 Kelvin Jones made layup, assist by Mitch Ballock 32-61
11:55   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
11:53   Commercial timeout called  
11:28 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Bishop 32-64
11:11   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Tucker, stolen by Christian Bishop  
11:06   Personal foul on Jordan Tucker  
11:06 +1 Christian Bishop made 1st of 2 free throws 32-65
11:06 +1 Christian Bishop made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-66
10:49 +2 Bryce Nze made reverse layup, assist by Jordan Tucker 34-66
10:35 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made jump shot 34-68
10:08   Bryce Golden missed layup, blocked by Christian Bishop  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
10:06   Shooting foul on Denzel Mahoney  
10:07   Bryce Nze missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:07 +1 Bryce Nze made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-68
9:57 +2 Christian Bishop made dunk, assist by Damien Jefferson 35-70
9:32   Henry Baddley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Offensive rebound by Henry Baddley  
9:29   Henry Baddley missed dunk  
9:27   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
9:27   Bryce Golden missed dunk  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
9:01   Damien Jefferson missed fade-away jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
8:50   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Nze  
8:29   Denzel Mahoney missed layup, blocked by Sean McDermott  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
8:03 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 38-70
7:47   Shereef Mitchell missed jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
7:36   Aaron Thompson missed reverse layup  
7:34   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
7:34   Personal foul on Shereef Mitchell  
7:34   Commercial timeout called  
7:28   Personal foul on Kelvin Jones  
7:28   Personal foul on Mitch Ballock  
7:28 +1 Sean McDermott made 1st of 2 free throws 39-70
7:28 +1 Sean McDermott made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-70
7:03   Offensive foul on Kelvin Jones  
7:03   Turnover on Kelvin Jones  
6:51   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Thompson, stolen by Christian Bishop  
6:45   Lost ball turnover on Shereef Mitchell, stolen by Henry Baddley  
6:39   Sean McDermott missed reverse layup  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
6:26   Lost ball turnover on Denzel Mahoney, stolen by Henry Baddley  
6:11   Khalif Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
5:54   Damien Jefferson missed jump shot  
5:52   Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
5:45   Christian Bishop missed tip-in  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
5:43   Sean McDermott missed jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
5:43   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
5:43 +1 Christian Bishop made 1st of 2 free throws 40-71
5:43 +1 Christian Bishop made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-72
5:24 +3 Henry Baddley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean McDermott 43-72
5:06   Personal foul on Henry Baddley  
5:06 +1 Christian Bishop made 1st of 2 free throws 43-73
5:06   Christian Bishop missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:06   Defensive rebound by John-Michael Mulloy  
4:41   Aaron Thompson missed layup, blocked by Christian Bishop  
4:39   Offensive rebound by John-Michael Mulloy  
4:34   John-Michael Mulloy missed dunk  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Shereef Mitchell  
4:22   Shereef Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Khalif Battle  
4:11   Lost ball turnover on Khalif Battle, stolen by Jalen Windham  
4:03 +2 Christian Bishop made alley-oop shot, assist by Shereef Mitchell 43-75
4:02   30-second timeout called  
4:02   Commercial timeout called  
3:50 +2 Khalif Battle made driving layup 45-75
3:51   Shooting foul on Jalen Windham  
3:51 +1 Khalif Battle made free throw 46-75
3:43   Lost ball turnover on Jett Canfield, stolen by Henry Baddley  
3:37 +2 Henry Baddley made layup 48-75
3:23 +3 Jalen Windham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shereef Mitchell 48-78
3:00   Lost ball turnover on Khalif Battle, stolen by Shereef Mitchell  
2:54   Shereef Mitchell missed layup  
2:52   Offensive rebound by Nic Zeil  
2:55   Shooting foul on John-Michael Mulloy  
2:55   Nic Zeil missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:55 +1 Nic Zeil made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-79
2:42   Khalif Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Offensive rebound by John-Michael Mulloy  
2:38   John-Michael Mulloy missed layup, blocked by Nic Zeil  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Jett Canfield  
2:30   Bad pass turnover on Shereef Mitchell  
2:14   Khalif Battle missed jump shot  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Jalen Windham  
2:07