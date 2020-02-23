|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Boise State
|
|
19:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Vance Jackson
|
|
19:51
|
|
+1
|
Robin Jorch made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-1
|
19:50
|
|
+1
|
Robin Jorch made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-2
|
19:33
|
|
+2
|
Vance Jackson made jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:59
|
|
|
Alex Hobbs missed jump shot, blocked by Vance Jackson
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Boise State
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
RJ Williams missed jump shot
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Robin Jorch
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Dickinson
|
|
17:48
|
|
+1
|
Kurt Wegscheider made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-2
|
17:48
|
|
+1
|
Kurt Wegscheider made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-2
|
17:27
|
|
|
RJ Williams missed jump shot
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Boise State
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Marcus Dickinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kurt Wegscheider
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Justinian Jessup
|
|
16:37
|
|
+2
|
RJ Williams made dunk, assist by Justinian Jessup
|
4-4
|
16:23
|
|
|
Corey Manigault missed jump shot
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson
|
|
16:02
|
|
+2
|
Corey Manigault made layup
|
6-4
|
15:49
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Dickinson, stolen by Corey Manigault
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Corey Manigault, stolen by Marcus Dickinson
|
|
15:36
|
|
+3
|
Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Dickinson
|
6-7
|
15:24
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Marcus Dickinson missed layup
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by New Mexico
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vance Jackson
|
|
14:34
|
|
+2
|
JaQuan Lyle made layup
|
8-7
|
14:18
|
|
|
RJ Williams missed layup
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
14:10
|
|
+2
|
RJ Williams made layup
|
8-9
|
13:51
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach missed jump shot
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
13:35
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made jump shot
|
8-11
|
13:17
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach missed layup
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on RJ Williams, stolen by JaQuan Lyle
|
|
12:54
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Arroyo made dunk, assist by JaQuan Lyle
|
10-11
|
12:37
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
12:35
|
|
+2
|
RJ Williams made layup
|
10-13
|
12:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Makuach Maluach
|
|
12:35
|
|
+1
|
RJ Williams made free throw
|
10-14
|
12:10
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Max Rice
|
|
11:45
|
|
+3
|
RayJ Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
10-17
|
11:23
|
|
+2
|
Vance Jackson made layup
|
12-17
|
11:07
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Kuac
|
|
10:58
|
|
+3
|
Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
15-17
|
10:42
|
|
|
RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Emmanuel Kuac missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab
|
|
10:16
|
|
+3
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis
|
15-20
|
9:43
|
|
+3
|
JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vance Jackson
|
18-20
|
9:12
|
|
|
Robin Jorch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jordan Arroyo
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Turnover on Jordan Arroyo
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
JaQuan Lyle missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:04
|
|
+1
|
JaQuan Lyle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-20
|
9:04
|
|
+1
|
JaQuan Lyle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-20
|
9:00
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Alex Hobbs
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Emmanuel Kuac
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justinian Jessup
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Marcus Dickinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach missed layup
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle
|
|
7:18
|
|
+2
|
Makuach Maluach made layup, assist by JaQuan Lyle
|
21-20
|
6:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Emmanuel Kuac
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kurt Wegscheider
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Corey Manigault
|
|
6:12
|
|
+3
|
Abu Kigab made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs
|
21-23
|
5:50
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Corey Manigault
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Turnover on Corey Manigault
|
|
5:31
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Dickinson made layup
|
21-25
|
5:14
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Vance Jackson
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Turnover on Vance Jackson
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
4:37
|
|
+2
|
RJ Williams made layup
|
21-27
|
4:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by RJ Williams
|
|
4:15
|
|
+2
|
RJ Williams made layup, assist by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
21-29
|
4:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Makuach Maluach
|
|
4:15
|
|
+1
|
RJ Williams made free throw
|
21-30
|
4:01
|
|
+2
|
Makuach Maluach made layup
|
23-30
|
3:42
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
3:34
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made layup
|
23-32
|
3:19
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Vance Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:15
|
|
+1
|
Vance Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-32
|
2:52
|
|
|
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|
|
1:59
|
|
+3
|
Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Dickinson
|
24-35
|
1:42
|
|
|
JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Dickinson, stolen by JaQuan Lyle
|
|
1:30
|
|
+2
|
Keith McGee made dunk
|
26-35
|
1:17
|
|
|
Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith McGee
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Vance Jackson, stolen by Abu Kigab
|
|
49.0
|
|
+2
|
RJ Williams made dunk, assist by Justinian Jessup
|
26-37
|
22.0
|
|
|
Keith McGee missed jump shot
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boise State
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|