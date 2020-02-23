NMEX
BOISE

No Text

Williams, Jessup spark Bronos past New Mexico 74-61

  • Feb 23, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) RJ Williams poured in 27 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Justinian Jessup added 15 points and four assists on a history-making day and Boise State defeated New Mexico 74-61 on Sunday.

Jessup's final assist with 1:11 remaining - a lob to Williams for a two-handed dunk in transition - placed him as the first Boise State player with 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 250 assists, 150 steals and 50 blocks.

Williams was 11-for-14 shooting, Derrick Alston added 17 points for the Broncos (19-10, 11-6 Mountain West Conference) with three assists. Boise State had 15 assists on 27 field goals.

Vance Jackson scored 19 to lead the Lobos (17-12, 6-10) and Keith McGee added 12.

Boise State is among five teams log-jammed behind San Diego State and positioning for a top-five seed with a bye into the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament,

New Mexico is at Air Force on Wednesday. Boise State closes the regular season Wednesday at UNLV.

---

1st Half
NMEX Lobos 26
BOISE Broncos 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Boise State  
19:51   Shooting foul on Vance Jackson  
19:51 +1 Robin Jorch made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:50 +1 Robin Jorch made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:33 +2 Vance Jackson made jump shot 2-2
18:59   Alex Hobbs missed jump shot, blocked by Vance Jackson  
18:57   Offensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
18:51   Shot clock violation turnover on Boise State  
18:29   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson  
18:17   RJ Williams missed jump shot  
18:15   Offensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
18:06   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
17:49   Shooting foul on Marcus Dickinson  
17:48 +1 Kurt Wegscheider made 1st of 2 free throws 3-2
17:48 +1 Kurt Wegscheider made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-2
17:27   RJ Williams missed jump shot  
17:25   Offensive rebound by Boise State  
17:12   Marcus Dickinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Kurt Wegscheider  
16:45   Lost ball turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Justinian Jessup  
16:37 +2 RJ Williams made dunk, assist by Justinian Jessup 4-4
16:23   Corey Manigault missed jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
16:11   Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
16:02 +2 Corey Manigault made layup 6-4
15:49   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Dickinson, stolen by Corey Manigault  
15:42   Lost ball turnover on Corey Manigault, stolen by Marcus Dickinson  
15:36 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Dickinson 6-7
15:24   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
15:11   Marcus Dickinson missed layup  
15:09   Defensive rebound by New Mexico  
15:09   Commercial timeout called  
14:52   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:50   Offensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
14:34 +2 JaQuan Lyle made layup 8-7
14:18   RJ Williams missed layup  
14:16   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
14:10 +2 RJ Williams made layup 8-9
13:51   Makuach Maluach missed jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
13:35 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made jump shot 8-11
13:17   Makuach Maluach missed layup  
13:15   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
13:01   Lost ball turnover on RJ Williams, stolen by JaQuan Lyle  
12:54 +2 Jordan Arroyo made dunk, assist by JaQuan Lyle 10-11
12:37   Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup  
12:35   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
12:35 +2 RJ Williams made layup 10-13
12:35   Shooting foul on Makuach Maluach  
12:35 +1 RJ Williams made free throw 10-14
12:10   Lost ball turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Max Rice  
11:45 +3 RayJ Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 10-17
11:23 +2 Vance Jackson made layup 12-17
11:07   Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Kuac  
10:58 +3 Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot 15-17
10:42   RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
10:31   Emmanuel Kuac missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
10:16 +3 Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis 15-20
9:43 +3 JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vance Jackson 18-20
9:12   Robin Jorch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
9:04   Offensive foul on Jordan Arroyo  
9:04   Turnover on Jordan Arroyo  
9:04   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
9:04   Commercial timeout called  
9:04   JaQuan Lyle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:04 +1 JaQuan Lyle made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-20
9:00   Traveling violation turnover on Alex Hobbs  
8:29   Out of bounds turnover on Emmanuel Kuac  
8:14   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
8:04   Personal foul on Justinian Jessup  
8:01   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
7:43   Marcus Dickinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
7:36   Makuach Maluach missed layup  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson  
7:24   Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
7:18 +2 Makuach Maluach made layup, assist by JaQuan Lyle 21-20
6:56   Personal foul on Emmanuel Kuac  
6:56   Commercial timeout called  
6:46   Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Kurt Wegscheider  
6:29   Traveling violation turnover on Corey Manigault  
6:12 +3 Abu Kigab made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs 21-23
5:50   Offensive foul on Corey Manigault  
5:50   Turnover on Corey Manigault  
5:31 +2 Marcus Dickinson made layup 21-25
5:14   Offensive foul on Vance Jackson  
5:14   Turnover on Vance Jackson  
4:48   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
4:37 +2 RJ Williams made layup 21-27
4:26   Lost ball turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by RJ Williams  
4:15 +2 RJ Williams made layup, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 21-29
4:15   Shooting foul on Makuach Maluach  
4:15 +1 RJ Williams made free throw 21-30
4:01 +2 Makuach Maluach made layup 23-30
3:42   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Offensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
3:34 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made layup 23-32
3:19   Commercial timeout called  
3:15   Shooting foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
3:15   Vance Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:15 +1 Vance Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-32
2:52   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
2:24   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
2:07   Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
1:59 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Dickinson 24-35
1:42   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson  
1:30   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Dickinson, stolen by JaQuan Lyle  
1:30 +2 Keith McGee made dunk 26-35
1:17   Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Keith McGee  
1:03   Lost ball turnover on Vance Jackson, stolen by Abu Kigab  
49.0 +2 RJ Williams made dunk, assist by Justinian Jessup 26-37
22.0   Keith McGee missed jump shot  
20.0   Defensive rebound by Boise State  
20.0   30-second timeout called  
5.0   Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NMEX Lobos 35
BOISE Broncos 37

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Shooting foul on Abu Kigab  
19:49 +1 Vance Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 27-37
19:49   Vance Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:46   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
19:31   Lost ball turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.  
19:25 +2 Kurt Wegscheider made layup, assist by Vance Jackson 29-37
19:15   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
19:02   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
18:53 +3 RayJ Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justinian Jessup 29-40
18:33   Makuach Maluach missed jump shot  
18:31   Offensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
18:31   Shooting foul on Abu Kigab  
18:31 +1 Vance Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 30-40
18:31 +1 Vance Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-40
18:13 +2 RJ Williams made layup, assist by Justinian Jessup 31-42
17:42   Vance Jackson missed layup  
17:40   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
17:23 +2 RJ Williams made layup 31-44
17:23   Shooting foul on Kurt Wegscheider  
17:23 +1 RJ Williams made free throw 31-45
17:08   Shooting foul on RJ Williams  
17:08   Corey Manigault missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:08 +1 Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-45
17:00   Personal foul on Zane Martin  
16:46 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs 32-48
16:33 +3 Zane Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 35-48
16:10   Justinian Jessup missed jump shot  
16:08   Offensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
16:03 +3 Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs 35-51
15:45   Personal foul on Justinian Jessup  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
14:57   Vance Jackson missed layup  
14:57   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
15:15   Traveling violation turnover on Alex Hobbs  
14:57   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
14:48   Traveling violation turnover on Alex Hobbs  
14:32 +2 Emmanuel Kuac made dunk, assist by Zane Martin 37-51
14:15   Alex Hobbs missed layup, blocked by Emmanuel Kuac  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Kuac  
13:43   Shooting foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
13:43 +1 Vance Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 38-51
13:43 +1 Vance Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-51
13:24   Lost ball turnover on RJ Williams, stolen by Emmanuel Kuac  
13:24   Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Offensive rebound by Zane Martin  
13:22   Offensive foul on Zane Martin  
13:22   Turnover on Zane Martin  
13:04 +3 Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Dickinson 39-54
12:47   Traveling violation turnover on JaQuan Lyle  
12:22   3-second violation turnover on Boise State  
12:07   Personal foul on Abu Kigab  
11:48 +2 Emmanuel Kuac made layup 41-54
11:35   Bad pass turnover on RayJ Dennis, stolen by Keith McGee  
11:28 +2 Keith McGee made layup, assist by JaQuan Lyle 43-54
10:33 +2 Zane Martin made jump shot 45-56
11:26   Commercial timeout called  
11:05 +2 Justinian Jessup made dunk 43-56
10:33 +2 Zane Martin made jump shot 45-56
10:20   Commercial timeout called  
10:14   Offensive foul on Justinian Jessup  
10:14   Turnover on Justinian Jessup  
9:54   Offensive foul on Keith McGee  
9:54   Turnover on Keith McGee  
9:47 +2 Abu Kigab made jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 45-58
9:35   Bad pass turnover on JaQuan Lyle  
9:21   Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by New Mexico  
9:06 +3 Keith McGee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle 48-58
8:53   RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Offensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
8:31   Shooting foul on Zane Martin  
8:31   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:47 +2 RJ Williams made layup 51-60
8:31   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:31   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
8:10 +3 Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle 51-58
7:47 +2 RJ Williams made layup 51-60
7:32 +3 Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle 54-60
7:17   Personal foul on Kurt Wegscheider  
7:17   Commercial timeout called  
6:59 +2 RJ Williams made jump shot 54-62
6:46   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
6:43   Personal foul on Makuach Maluach  
6:43 +1 RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 54-63
6:43 +1 RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-64
6:29   Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
6:11   Alex Hobbs missed layup  
6:09   Offensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
6:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on New Mexico  
6:03 +1 Justinian Jessup made 1st of 2 free throws 54-65
6:03 +1 Justinian Jessup made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-66
5:57   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55   Offensive rebound by Alex Hobbs  
5:29   Alex Hobbs missed jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Kurt Wegscheider  
5:29   Personal foul on Justinian Jessup  
5:29   Vance Jackson missed free throw  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Keith McGee  
5:19 +2 Keith McGee made layup 56-66
5:19 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made layup 56-68
5:06   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
4:59   Marcus Dickinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Offensive rebound by Alex Hobbs  
4:29   Personal foul on Zane Martin  
4:29 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 56-69
4:29 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-70
4:13   Bad pass turnover on Zane Martin, stolen by Derrick Alston Jr.  
4:06   Traveling violation turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.  
4:01   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
3:53   Abu Kigab missed layup  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
3:43   Bad pass turnover on JaQuan Lyle  
3:43   Commercial timeout called  
3:23 +2 Justinian Jessup made layup, assist by RJ Williams 56-72
2:58   Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
2:37   Bad pass turnover on Alex Hobbs, stolen by Zane Martin  
2:37 +2 Keith McGee made layup, assist by Zane Martin 58-72
2:37   Shooting foul on Alex Hobbs  
2:37 +1 Keith McGee made free throw 59-72
2:23   Lost ball turnover on Abu Kigab, stolen by Emmanuel Kuac  
2:23  