Durham, Jackson-Davis lead Indiana past No. 9 Penn State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) In a game full of wild swings, Indiana boxed out No. 9 Penn State.
The Hoosiers let a 19-point first-half lead completely disappear, fell behind by six and then rallied for a 68-60 victory Sunday.
''We play the game in 10 four-minute battles or rounds like a fight,'' Indiana coach Archie Miller said. ''There is going to be swings and you have to fight through it and find way to weather it.''
Al Durham scored 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hoosiers (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten).
''We got off to great start and should have had a bigger lead going into halftime, but we made some dumb errors,'' Miller said. ''We took a huge punch in the second half and times this year that punch has hurt us a lot more. ''
Devonte Green contributed 10 points for the Hoosiers, who made their final four free throws to help seal the win.
''At the end of the game, we made almost every single hard hustle play,'' Miller said. ''We were able to make some plays when it was tough. We found a way to finish. For the most part, we played smart. We fought and finished the last two games well defensively.''
Lamar Stevens, who was plagued with foul trouble all game, led Penn State (20-7, 10-6) with 29 points on 11-of-27 shooting.
''Lamar was great but he needs help,'' Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. ''When we are successful we are sharing the basketball. We were relying on one guy.''
Penn State has been without Myreon Jones, who is averaging 14.1 points, who has missed the last five games with an undisclosed illness.
''You have give them a little bit of a pass when you have a guy that good that is not playing,'' Miller said. ''Hopefully, he comes back because they are having a great year. They always grind you out and play hard.''
The Nittany Lions opened the second half with 12 unanswered points to slice Indiana's 13-point halftime lead to 37-36. The Hoosiers' cold streak continued as Penn State took a 48-42 lead with 12:17 left.
''We came out at halftime and punched back,'' Chambers said, echoing the boxing theme. ''That's a tough environment and we competed until the end.''
In a game of long scoring droughts by each team, the Hoosiers regained control with a 11-0 run punctuated by a dunk by Jackson-Davis to take a 55-48 lead.
Justin Smith, who had nine points and eight rebounds, said the Hoosiers have been resilient in winning three of the last four games. Indiana topped host Minnesota 68-56 on Wednesday night.
''We lose a couple in a row and everyone wants to count us out and freak out,'' Smith said. ''We never waver. This is a tough league. All the teams are good pretty much. They are going to get you a couple times. We've responded well and we're going to work on the momentum going forward.''
BIG PICTURE
Indiana: The Hoosiers have now won three of their last four games and improved their NCAA Tournament hopes with a victory over a ranked team.
Penn State: After winning eight in a row, the Nittany Lions have cooled off. They have lost two in a row and saw their hopes for a Big Ten regular season title diminished. The Nittany Lions will need to find another scoring option if Jones doesn't return from his illness soon.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Penn State will likely drop several spots in the rankings after losing to unranked Illinois at home on Tuesday night and now unranked Indiana.
UP NEXT
Indiana travels to Purdue on Thursday night. The visiting Boilermakers beat the Hoosiers 74-62 on Feb. 8.
Penn State returns home to face Rutgers on Wednesday night. The Nittany Lions lost at Rutgers 72-61 on Jan. 7.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
PSU
Nittany Lions
24
2nd Half
PSU
Nittany Lions
36
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:43
|
|+2
|Myles Dread made jump shot
|26-37
|19:19
|
|Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup
|19:17
|
|Defensive rebound by John Harrar
|19:07
|
|+2
|Lamar Stevens made floating jump shot
|28-37
|18:34
|
|Joey Brunk missed reverse layup
|18:32
|
|Defensive rebound by John Harrar
|18:19
|
|+2
|Lamar Stevens made finger-roll layup
|30-37
|18:19
|
|Shooting foul on Joey Brunk
|18:20
|
|+1
|Lamar Stevens made free throw
|31-37
|18:01
|
|Trayce Jackson-Davis missed hook shot
|17:59
|
|Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|17:57
|
|Lost ball turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis, stolen by Seth Lundy
|17:38
|
|Personal foul on Race Thompson
|17:34
|
|Lamar Stevens missed jump shot
|17:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Justin Smith
|17:24
|
|Race Thompson missed layup, blocked by Seth Lundy
|17:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler
|17:15
|
|+3
|Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot
|34-37
|17:15
|
|30-second timeout called
|17:15
|
|Commercial timeout called
|16:57
|
|Trayce Jackson-Davis missed hook shot
|16:55
|
|Defensive rebound by John Harrar
|16:48
|
|+2
|Lamar Stevens made floating jump shot
|36-37
|16:31
|
|+2
|Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup
|36-39
|16:32
|
|Shooting foul on John Harrar
|16:32
|
|Trayce Jackson-Davis missed free throw
|16:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|16:23
|
|Personal foul on Aljami Durham
|16:21
|
|+3
|Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens
|39-39
|15:59
|
|+2
|Race Thompson made hook shot, assist by Devonte Green
|39-41
|15:36
|
|Commercial timeout called
|15:15
|
|Lamar Stevens missed jump shot
|15:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Devonte Green
|15:02
|
|De'Ron Davis missed hook shot
|15:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|14:35
|
|Shooting foul on Devonte Green
|14:36
|
|Jamari Wheeler missed 1st of 2 free throws
|14:36
|
|+1
|Jamari Wheeler made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40-41
|14:25
|
|Armaan Franklin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|14:11
|
|+2
|Lamar Stevens made layup
|42-41
|13:56
|
|Personal foul on Seth Lundy
|13:54
|
|Bad pass turnover on Aljami Durham, stolen by Izaiah Brockington
|13:55
|
|Personal foul on Devonte Green
|13:37
|
|+2
|Jamari Wheeler made driving layup
|44-41
|13:12
|
|Shooting foul on Mike Watkins
|13:12
|
|Devonte Green missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13:12
|
|+1
|Devonte Green made 2nd of 2 free throws
|44-42
|12:54
|
|+2
|Izaiah Brockington made floating jump shot
|46-42
|12:38
|
|Personal foul on Izaiah Brockington
|12:20
|
|Lost ball turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis, stolen by Myles Dread
|12:15
|
|+2
|Myles Dread made driving layup
|48-42
|12:03
|
|Personal foul on Myles Dread
|11:47
|
|+3
|Jerome Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee
|48-45
|11:17
|
|Lost ball turnover on Izaiah Brockington, stolen by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|11:11
|
|Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.
|11:01
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Mike Watkins
|11:01
|
|Commercial timeout called
|10:38
|
|+2
|Race Thompson made layup
|48-47
|10:19
|
|Lamar Stevens missed layup
|10:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee
|10:13
|
|Aljami Durham missed layup
|10:11
|
|Offensive rebound by Aljami Durham
|10:06
|
|Aljami Durham missed dunk
|10:04
|
|Offensive rebound by Race Thompson
|10:00
|
|+2
|Race Thompson made dunk
|48-49
|9:44
|
|Lamar Stevens missed turnaround jump shot
|9:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|9:36
|
|Personal foul on Izaiah Brockington
|9:21
|
|Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:19
|
|Offensive rebound by Justin Smith
|9:19
|
|+2
|Justin Smith made floating jump shot
|48-51
|9:19
|
|Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens
|9:19
|
|Justin Smith missed free throw
|9:19
|
|Defensive rebound by John Harrar
|8:48
|
|Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|8:40
|
|Justin Smith missed layup, blocked by Lamar Stevens
|8:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|8:29
|
|Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Justin Smith
|8:00
|
|Shooting foul on John Harrar
|8:00
|
|Commercial timeout called
|8:00
|
|+1
|Rob Phinisee made 1st of 2 free throws
|48-52
|8:00
|
|+1
|Rob Phinisee made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48-53
|7:41
|
|Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|7:24
|
|+2
|Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk
|48-55
|7:23
|
|Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens
|7:24
|
|Trayce Jackson-Davis missed free throw
|7:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|7:15
|
|+2
|Lamar Stevens made driving layup
|50-55
|6:47
|
|Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot
|6:40
|
|Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|6:40
|
|Trayce Jackson-Davis missed tip-in
|6:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy
|6:38
|
|Lost ball turnover on Seth Lundy, stolen by Race Thompson
|6:21
|