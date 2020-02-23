PSU
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) In a game full of wild swings, Indiana boxed out No. 9 Penn State.

The Hoosiers let a 19-point first-half lead completely disappear, fell behind by six and then rallied for a 68-60 victory Sunday.

''We play the game in 10 four-minute battles or rounds like a fight,'' Indiana coach Archie Miller said. ''There is going to be swings and you have to fight through it and find way to weather it.''

Al Durham scored 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hoosiers (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten).

''We got off to great start and should have had a bigger lead going into halftime, but we made some dumb errors,'' Miller said. ''We took a huge punch in the second half and times this year that punch has hurt us a lot more. ''

Devonte Green contributed 10 points for the Hoosiers, who made their final four free throws to help seal the win.

''At the end of the game, we made almost every single hard hustle play,'' Miller said. ''We were able to make some plays when it was tough. We found a way to finish. For the most part, we played smart. We fought and finished the last two games well defensively.''

Lamar Stevens, who was plagued with foul trouble all game, led Penn State (20-7, 10-6) with 29 points on 11-of-27 shooting.

''Lamar was great but he needs help,'' Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. ''When we are successful we are sharing the basketball. We were relying on one guy.''

Penn State has been without Myreon Jones, who is averaging 14.1 points, who has missed the last five games with an undisclosed illness.

''You have give them a little bit of a pass when you have a guy that good that is not playing,'' Miller said. ''Hopefully, he comes back because they are having a great year. They always grind you out and play hard.''

The Nittany Lions opened the second half with 12 unanswered points to slice Indiana's 13-point halftime lead to 37-36. The Hoosiers' cold streak continued as Penn State took a 48-42 lead with 12:17 left.

''We came out at halftime and punched back,'' Chambers said, echoing the boxing theme. ''That's a tough environment and we competed until the end.''

In a game of long scoring droughts by each team, the Hoosiers regained control with a 11-0 run punctuated by a dunk by Jackson-Davis to take a 55-48 lead.

Justin Smith, who had nine points and eight rebounds, said the Hoosiers have been resilient in winning three of the last four games. Indiana topped host Minnesota 68-56 on Wednesday night.

''We lose a couple in a row and everyone wants to count us out and freak out,'' Smith said. ''We never waver. This is a tough league. All the teams are good pretty much. They are going to get you a couple times. We've responded well and we're going to work on the momentum going forward.''

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers have now won three of their last four games and improved their NCAA Tournament hopes with a victory over a ranked team.

Penn State: After winning eight in a row, the Nittany Lions have cooled off. They have lost two in a row and saw their hopes for a Big Ten regular season title diminished. The Nittany Lions will need to find another scoring option if Jones doesn't return from his illness soon.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Penn State will likely drop several spots in the rankings after losing to unranked Illinois at home on Tuesday night and now unranked Indiana.

UP NEXT

Indiana travels to Purdue on Thursday night. The visiting Boilermakers beat the Hoosiers 74-62 on Feb. 8.

Penn State returns home to face Rutgers on Wednesday night. The Nittany Lions lost at Rutgers 72-61 on Jan. 7.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
PSU Nittany Lions 24
IND Hoosiers 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Indiana  
19:47 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made jump shot 0-2
19:18   Personal foul on Joey Brunk  
19:03 +2 Lamar Stevens made reverse layup 2-2
18:41   Lost ball turnover on Rob Phinisee, stolen by Jamari Wheeler  
18:34   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
18:32   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
18:27 +2 Lamar Stevens made layup, assist by Seth Lundy 4-2
18:04 +2 Justin Smith made layup 4-4
17:48   Myles Dread missed jump shot  
17:46   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
17:42   Lost ball turnover on John Harrar, stolen by Rob Phinisee  
17:32 +2 Aljami Durham made layup 4-6
17:10   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
17:10   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
17:10   Personal foul on De'Ron Davis  
16:45   Bad pass turnover on Seth Lundy  
16:33   Shooting foul on Seth Lundy  
16:33   Justin Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:33 +1 Justin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-7
16:19   Shooting foul on Justin Smith  
16:19 +1 Mike Watkins made 1st of 2 free throws 5-7
16:19   Mike Watkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
15:53 +3 Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 5-10
15:27   Lost ball turnover on Curtis Jones Jr., stolen by Rob Phinisee  
15:23   Shooting foul on Jamari Wheeler  
15:23   Commercial timeout called  
15:24 +1 Rob Phinisee made 1st of 2 free throws 5-11
15:24 +1 Rob Phinisee made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-12
15:05   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
14:58 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk, assist by De'Ron Davis 5-14
14:40   Shooting foul on De'Ron Davis  
14:40 +1 Mike Watkins made 1st of 2 free throws 6-14
14:40   Mike Watkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
14:25   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot  
14:23   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
14:07   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed hook shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
13:49   Personal foul on Jerome Hunter  
13:37   Lost ball turnover on Mike Watkins, stolen by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
13:30   Personal foul on Lamar Stevens  
13:16 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup, assist by Devonte Green 6-16
12:53   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:51   Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
12:48   Mike Watkins missed dunk, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
12:24   Personal foul on Myles Dread  
12:10 +2 Armaan Franklin made floating jump shot 6-18
12:08   30-second timeout called  
12:08   Commercial timeout called  
11:50 +2 Lamar Stevens made hook shot 8-18
11:29   Lost ball turnover on Armaan Franklin  
11:05   Offensive foul on John Harrar  
11:05   Turnover on John Harrar  
10:55   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
10:43   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
10:40 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk 8-20
10:40   Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens  
10:40 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made free throw 8-21
10:18   Personal foul on Joey Brunk  
10:05   Lost ball turnover on Curtis Jones Jr., stolen by Rob Phinisee  
9:40 +2 Aljami Durham made jump shot 8-23
9:33   Bad pass turnover on Jamari Wheeler, stolen by Rob Phinisee  
9:33   Shooting foul on Seth Lundy  
9:33 +1 Rob Phinisee made 1st of 2 free throws 8-24
9:30   Rob Phinisee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Penn State  
9:19   Personal foul on Race Thompson  
9:19 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 9-24
9:19 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-24
8:50   Race Thompson missed jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
8:34 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 12-24
8:07   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed hook shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
7:47   Lamar Stevens missed fade-away jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
7:38   Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Offensive rebound by Race Thompson  
7:36 +2 Race Thompson made dunk 12-26
7:35   Shooting foul on Izaiah Brockington  
7:36   Commercial timeout called  
7:35   Race Thompson missed free throw  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
7:23 +2 Mike Watkins made layup 14-26
7:23   Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
7:23 +1 Mike Watkins made free throw 15-26
6:59   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
6:43   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
6:37   30-second timeout called  
6:23   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Smith  
5:55   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
5:46   Lost ball turnover on Justin Smith, stolen by Myles Dread  
5:42   Shooting foul on Rob Phinisee  
5:42   Myles Dread missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:42   Myles Dread missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
5:25   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
5:17   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Offensive rebound by Myles Dread  
5:10 +2 Mike Watkins made jump shot, assist by Izaiah Brockington 17-26
4:51   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
4:31   Personal foul on Aljami Durham  
4:31   Izaiah Brockington missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:31 +1 Izaiah Brockington made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-26
4:14 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot 18-29
3:53   Bad pass turnover on John Harrar, stolen by Jerome Hunter  
3:47 +2 Aljami Durham made driving layup 18-31
3:26   Mike Watkins missed layup  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
3:22   Offensive foul on Aljami Durham  
3:21   Turnover on Aljami Durham  
3:22   Commercial timeout called  
2:59   Lamar Stevens missed hook shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
2:43 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot 18-34
2:23   Mike Watkins missed fade-away jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
2:16 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot 18-37
2:15   30-second timeout called  
2:14 +2 Lamar Stevens made layup, assist by Myles Dread 20-37
2:13   Shooting foul on Race Thompson  
2:14   Lamar Stevens missed free throw  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
1:58   Jerome Hunter missed jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
1:51   Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
1:51 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 21-37
1:51 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-37
1:30   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Trent Buttrick  
1:19   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
1:06   De'Ron Davis missed reverse layup  
1:04   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
56.0   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
54.0   Offensive rebound by Trent Buttrick  
54.0 +2 Trent Buttrick made tip-in 24-37
23.0   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20.0   Defensive rebound by Penn State  
3.0   Lost ball turnover on Jamari Wheeler  
0.0   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PSU Nittany Lions 36
IND Hoosiers 31

Time Team Play Score
19:43 +2 Myles Dread made jump shot 26-37
19:19   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
19:17   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
19:07 +2 Lamar Stevens made floating jump shot 28-37
18:34   Joey Brunk missed reverse layup  
18:32   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
18:19 +2 Lamar Stevens made finger-roll layup 30-37
18:19   Shooting foul on Joey Brunk  
18:20 +1 Lamar Stevens made free throw 31-37
18:01   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed hook shot  
17:59   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
17:57   Lost ball turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis, stolen by Seth Lundy  
17:38   Personal foul on Race Thompson  
17:34   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
17:24   Race Thompson missed layup, blocked by Seth Lundy  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
17:15 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot 34-37
17:15   30-second timeout called  
17:15   Commercial timeout called  
16:57   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed hook shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
16:48 +2 Lamar Stevens made floating jump shot 36-37
16:31 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup 36-39
16:32   Shooting foul on John Harrar  
16:32   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed free throw  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
16:23   Personal foul on Aljami Durham  
16:21 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 39-39
15:59 +2 Race Thompson made hook shot, assist by Devonte Green 39-41
15:36   Commercial timeout called  
15:15   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
15:02   De'Ron Davis missed hook shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
14:35   Shooting foul on Devonte Green  
14:36   Jamari Wheeler missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:36 +1 Jamari Wheeler made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-41
14:25   Armaan Franklin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
14:11 +2 Lamar Stevens made layup 42-41
13:56   Personal foul on Seth Lundy  
13:54   Bad pass turnover on Aljami Durham, stolen by Izaiah Brockington  
13:55   Personal foul on Devonte Green  
13:37 +2 Jamari Wheeler made driving layup 44-41
13:12   Shooting foul on Mike Watkins  
13:12   Devonte Green missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:12 +1 Devonte Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-42
12:54 +2 Izaiah Brockington made floating jump shot 46-42
12:38   Personal foul on Izaiah Brockington  
12:20   Lost ball turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis, stolen by Myles Dread  
12:15 +2 Myles Dread made driving layup 48-42
12:03   Personal foul on Myles Dread  
11:47 +3 Jerome Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 48-45
11:17   Lost ball turnover on Izaiah Brockington, stolen by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
11:11   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.  
11:01   Out of bounds turnover on Mike Watkins  
11:01   Commercial timeout called  
10:38 +2 Race Thompson made layup 48-47
10:19   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
10:13   Aljami Durham missed layup  
10:11   Offensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
10:06   Aljami Durham missed dunk  
10:04   Offensive rebound by Race Thompson  
10:00 +2 Race Thompson made dunk 48-49
9:44   Lamar Stevens missed turnaround jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
9:36   Personal foul on Izaiah Brockington  
9:21   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
9:19 +2 Justin Smith made floating jump shot 48-51
9:19   Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens  
9:19   Justin Smith missed free throw  
9:19   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
8:48   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
8:40   Justin Smith missed layup, blocked by Lamar Stevens  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
8:29   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
8:00   Shooting foul on John Harrar  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
8:00 +1 Rob Phinisee made 1st of 2 free throws 48-52
8:00 +1 Rob Phinisee made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-53
7:41   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
7:24 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk 48-55
7:23   Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens  
7:24   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed free throw  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
7:15 +2 Lamar Stevens made driving layup 50-55
6:47   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot  
6:40   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
6:40   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed tip-in  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
6:38   Lost ball turnover on Seth Lundy, stolen by Race Thompson  
6:21 <